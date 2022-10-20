From baldness and anxiety to poor eyesight and acne, many of these genetic traits will hit very close to home, but remember that whatever it is, we’re all beautiful in our own way.

“Which shitty genetics did you inherit?” someone posed a bold question on Ask Reddit , and many people took it as an opportunity to confess some of the traits they’re neither happy nor proud about.

Whether we like our family tree or not, it’s something we belong to and there’s nothing we can do about it. Although every family has its strengths and weaknesses, some people feel like they were not that lucky in the gene lottery.

#1 Likely Alzheimer's.



Both gamma's had it, my mom has it and I'm in my early fifties and starting to feel the beginning of decline.



Frankly, I'm scared s***less.

#2 The gift of over thinking (anxiety)

#3 Hair on every inch of my body except for the top of my head

#4 Teeth. I brush using an electric toothbrush for 2 minutes twice a day using prescription toothpaste, I floss twice a day, I've had braces and I floss under the permanent retainers once a day, I wear my night retainer every night and clean it every morning, have a dedicated tongue brusher and scraper that I use as needed, I go to the dentist twice a year and get fluoride treatments, I don't drink soda or eat excessive sugar, and I still have cavities.



I had to get a root canal that ended up failing (missed by the guy who did the root canal and 3 separate dentists) and when the cap eventually rotted off I had to get an implant which got infected, then got infected again, then was deemed chronically infected and had to be removed.



Now my wisdom teeth are acting up and need to be removed.



I am so f*****g sick of putting in so much time, energy, and money to be *below par* with most of the rest of the world



I'm only 33

#5 It's alcoholics all the way down

#6 A very rare recessive progressive genetic disorder. I'm a carrier. My wife also is a carrier. Incidence of being a carrier is over 1 in 1,000,000. Unfortunately for our kids, they have a 1/2 chance of being carriers, 1/4 chance that they won't, and 1/4 chance that they'll inherit the double recessive gene and manifest the disorder. 2 out of our 4 kids have manifested the disorder and their life expectancy is 10-12 years.



Life sucker punches everyone.

#7 excessive sweating

#8 Severe acne when I was a teen that left behind scars.

#9 I'm slowly going blind from RP. Thanks mom. My spinal discs are deflating and pinching off my nerves, Thanks dad.

#10 My wife says it not a big deal but I always tell her she would be freaking out if she started to lose her hair too. Hair means just as much to men as it does to women. Confidence killer.

#11 Half of my face has my moms bone structure, the other half my dad. Come on, evolution, I thought this was all about symmetry.



OH and they both have addictive personalities which makes substance abuse almost instinctive. Luckily I was a pothead instead of an alcoholic or pill popper. We’re all doing better now LMAO!

#12 Anger. My father gets angry and used to get violent and even beat up my mom and us kids. My first reaction for anything is anger but over the years I've tried to control my anger as much as possible and I'd say I'm doing a much better job than before.

#13 Short, acne, small tits, crooked teeth and underdeveloped/too far back jaw (they got mostly fixed with braces), thin hair, mental illness, scoliosis, tiny toes (what the f**k is up with that, I get too many comments about my baby feet)



Can't think of anything else atm



It's like I won the reverse genetic bingo. If this was medieval times I would definitely be the repulsive town witch



Wdit: oh right, forgot IBS

#14 Starving myself and still being fat

#15 Allergies

#16 dark circles under my eyes

#17 My big a*s forehead.

#18 Being unusually hairy, oily, and large framed for a woman. It's a thing with my family, none of the women in it are exactly the picture of traditional feminine beauty. I have to wear guys sizes in shoes because my feet are too wide for most women's shoes.

#19 A very rare case of keratosis pilaris (it covers my whole body not just the limbs, apparently it's super rare)

#20 Terrible teeth. Extra long roots, extra root points, an extra row. UGH.

#21 im adopted, but me and my twin both have godawful eyesight

#22 My parents met in their 20s, bonded over how they both have shitty circulation and everyone in their families has shitty circulation, and were like ‘I know, let’s breed!’.

Went as you’d expect.

#23 Two of my sons have muscular dystrophy. That's about as shitty as it gets.

#24 My back went out in my 20s, and wasn't getting better. After a while I couldn't stand up straight, and had to get it scanned. The found the channel in my spine that the nerve goes through is 1/4 the size of most people's, so the very minor disc slip I'd had became a major problem. They wound up having to carve that channel (dunno what it's called, sorry) wider. Instant relief, but I now have a pretty weak back that's prone to going out. I recover with rest, now, thank goodness, whereas before I wouldn't.



Anyway, that's probably my worst thing, genetically speaking. Bad spine.

#25 A bad spine (scoliosis, stenosis, & spondyolisthesis) and arthritis in other joints. Luckily, I’m not as bad off as previous generations of women in my family.

#26 Bad skin

#27 Mother has a full head of thick hair



Father had thinning hair and a receding hairline



Guess whose genes this guy got

#28 Same and the treatments are considered cosmetic where I live :( I just want to sweat a normal amount and not have to change my cloths multiple times a day like a normal person lol

#29 Hard to tell what was s****y genetics and what was a result of my mother smoking like a chimney throughout the pregnancy.

#30 Mental illness and bumpy nose.

I used to like my bumpy nose like, I didn’t mind it until someone commented it and told me I need plastic surgery

#31 According to women, I'm short, according to my genetics I'm a giant so I guess it depends on which angle you look at it from?

#32 Lynch Syndrome. I am on my third round of (different each time) cancer.

#33 Bipolar

#34 A whole bunch of dumb stuff…



1. Bad blood circulation: my hands get purple with the slightest drop in temperature. Thanks dad

2. Chicken skin. Thanks mom

3. Unpredictable intestinal tract. Thanks mom

4. Anxiety. Thanks mom

5. Frequent random headaches. Thanks mom and dad.

6. 5’4” height. Thanks mom.

7. Subpar eyesight. Thanks mom.

8. Undiagnosed attention deficit disorder. Thanks dad.

#35 No male in my family line has ever lived over 53 years old. I went through our family graveyard to verify this is true back to the 1860’s.



My family do not like me mentioning it. I am 38 now and have fully accepted my genetic fate.

#36 Hearing loss and a speech impediment.

#37 extremely pale skin - to the point where i was known as the kid that has never seen the sun

#38 Acne that forgot to leave with the rest of puberty is also not fun. I have the scars AND I have the angry zits that like to crop up along my bra line. At least at this point, my face is taking the least of it and I don't have deep pockmarks or scarring there. But I don't wear plunging necklines because my chest is a mixture of new and old scars.

#39 Dad has IBS-D, mom has IBS-C. My GI said you’d think they’d meet somewhere in the middle and give you regular bowel movements. Sadly not, I’m also a C.

#40 Amelogenesis Imperfecta.



My younger sister and I got it from my Dad. It’s basically a dental condition. It makes my teeth come through without enamel (the white protectively layer), basically looking like I’ve never brushed them. They’re small, fragile, sensitive as f**k and cause a shitload of other problems.



From age 2 I’ve head surgeries, treatments, crowns, covers, nothing has done anything to increase my confidence in my smile. Ive always hated it, constantly been relentlessly bullied both in school and online for something I can’t control. Going back and forth to the dentist having treatment after treatment is demoralising, especially because my dentist always tells me it’s going to make my teeth look normal every time. They never do.



AI also causes mouth ulcers to no end, sometimes 6-8 at a time. My teeth break incredibly easily and I can’t get normal train track braces because taking them off would pull my teeth out or break them.



I’m now, at age 18, going through what is hopefully my final treatment. I’m waiting for Invisalign (my dentist is taking the p**s getting them in though) and then finally crowns that sit on my teeth like hats and baso make them look normal



I’m hoping it’s done before I go to university in September, or that’s more hassle.



More info here:

#41 Well, having the diagnosis of being autistic, being a carrier for sickle cell, and predisposition to addiction (along with impulse control problems). Also, mental illness. Yeah, family curse dies with me.

#42 It was a trade off great luscious hair on my head for thick body hair

#43 Really cold fingers and toes

#44 Asthma and allergies since very young. High cholesterol since early 30s.

#45 My grandma's large chest. Have a lot of back pain now and everything hurts. Getting a bit of them removed in a few years👍

#46 I have terrible eyesight which only affects women on my dad's side (so he's fine) and then I have an astigmatism from my mum. This all adds together to a nice large glasses prescription at the age of 18... (-6.50 L and -8.00 R)

#47 Eczema, which I grew out of.



A generally feminine build/facial structure. (I am a male)



Enough left-handedness that I don't know which hand to use. (Right handed)



Probably alcoholism, but I don't drink just to be safe.

#48 Female pattern baldness from my father’s side of the family and white hair from my mother’s side.



I don’t mind white hair in theory, but thinning white hair is nearly invisible.

#49 mental illness innit

#50 A fat a*s butt no hips. Tragic.

#51 Have a precursor for lung and liver disease, as well as a risk for ALSO fatty liver. Mental health issues such as ADD/ depression run strong.

Also, people tend to pass in their 50’s 60’s on that side.



Mensa IQ scores. But ADD makes it seem like we are disorganized.



And no, I don’t have Mensa. But my dad and sister do.

#52 Gastritis from more than 2 alcoholic beverages. Can't eat without projectile puking for around 1-2 days after. Got it from my Momma, but at least I'm a cheap date lol

#53 My dads masculine face with my mom's hourglass body

#54 Crappy immune system. It can't fight off a simple sinus infection but is always picking fights with harmless pollen, dander, my own joints.

#55 Albinism and a vitamin B issue, apparently

#56 Balding, Crohn's disease, bad eyes, and my grandfather's mug but I have a 4.0 GPA and a big penis so that keeps me happy.