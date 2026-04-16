These moments are even better when you get to witness them firsthand, just like these people who shared the stories online .

Like a misogynistic man mocking women drivers, only to end up in a fender bender moments later. Or a person steals a cell phone on the street, and their own phone is stolen shortly after.

#1 Best karma I've witnessed happened today when I won full legal and physical custody of my 2 daughters and walked past my [toxic] ex with my head held high who once told me "you won't divorce me you're too scared".

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#2 I went to a Rolling Stones concert with a tour bus and my parents brought me to the pick up place and when I stepped in the bus, I sat behind an old woman and her daughter and then she started making fun of my mom and telling her daughter how weird she looked and gave me nasty looks when she found out I was that woman’s daughter she was making fun of.



After the concert I noticed she and her daughter did not came back and then the bus driver said they didn’t came back because they’ve ordered their tickets from marktplaats.nl (which is a Dutch version of eBay) and the tickets were not valid at the entrance so they never got in at the concert and went home by themselves crying.



I’ve never laughed so hard at something I shouldn’t laugh about..

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Before we begin, let’s give credit where credit is due. The word ‘karma’ comes from ancient India, dating back to around 1500 BCE, and is rooted in Sanskrit. The original word, karman, simply means action, work, or deed. While karma might feel like a cosmic referee handing out punishments, it is a deeply complex philosophy about action and consequence across lifetimes. In its earliest form, in the Rigveda, karma wasn’t even about morality. It was more about rituals, and doing things the right way so the universe stayed in balance. In later philosophical texts, karma began to take on a moral dimension. Actions carried consequences, good deeds could lead to positive outcomes, and bad deeds to negative ones. But, again, this wasn’t about instant results. In belief systems like Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism, karma is tied to the ongoing cycle of birth and rebirth. They believe that life isn’t a one-time deal, but more like a loop, and your actions keep that loop going.

#3 My then-husband (we were separated) had been pocketing my half of the car insurance and not paying the bill. I found out when I got a letter saying our insurance was suspended for non-payment. Horrified, I chewed him out and lectured him on why you have to carry insurance. As the estrangement and divorce proceeded, I eventually got my own insurance.



Two years later, 1 year post-divorce, he got arrested. The arrest had stemmed from driving without insurance.



I sent in a FOIA request for his mugshot and to this day that's his picture on my phone.

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#4 Watching some teenagers teasing and annoying a llama at a petting zoo.



I warned them "hey, they're usually nice but they *will* spit to defend themselves if you push them too far, and I promise you don't want that."



They ignored me and kept pestering them, so I watched.



Sure enough, the llama gave a "warning" spit and sprayed saliva all over the guy's face. He grimaced and wiped it off, and kept going at it...



...and then the llama gave him the real deal (when llamas really mean it, they can pull their "spit" from down in their rumen, the real fermented green gunk with some stuff in there to make sure it sticks).



I watched him fall to his knees and throw up, trying to wipe it off like the warning spit but no such luck this time, it smeared everywhere and was stuck fast. The girl he was with tried to help me but threw up and had to run a good 12 paces away to get some fresh air.



He begged to use the restroom indoors (we were a bit past closing time and started to lock up) and I said absolutely not. Not going to stink up the entire store indoors because you didn't want to listen.



So I just got to see him start to amble back to his car being miserable as the stuff started to harden and set in.

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Traditionally, karma has been a tool for self-reflection and ethical living. It encouraged people to be mindful of their actions and their intentions. Not because punishment was imminent, but because these actions shaped their future. The ultimate goal wasn’t to get even or see wrongdoers punished. Instead, it was to break out of the cycle of suffering altogether, a concept described as moksha in Hinduism and nirvana in Buddhism.

#5 My awful ex was yelling at me for no good reason. He stormed off and fell down the stairs.



The one and only time I’ve laughed at someone who could have been hurt.

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#6 I was driving on the freeway and a guy in a hot rod was tailgating me despite the fact that I was in the far right lane. He got mad, whipped around me, got in front of me and brake checked me. I had my two kids (one still a baby) in the car so I just slowed way down and let him get ahead of me. When I got to the off ramp, he was on the shoulder, pulled over by the state patrol. You best believe I rolled my window down and said “na na na na na!”.

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#7 Several years ago, I saw a text thread I wasn't supposed to see that exposed an affair my MIL was having with a long-time family friend. She and my FIL had been unhappily married for a long time, but she was sticking around for her part of his rather large inheritance he would receive as soon as his parents kicked the bucket. I told my husband about what I saw, and he said she would never do that and that I must have misunderstood the messages.



3 years to the day after I saw the text thread, my husband's brother called him to tell him that their mother came clean about the affair. After a few weeks of trying to peacefully cohabit and figure out their future, she physically [attacked] my FIL, then called the cops and said he hit her. She verbally attacked all of her kids and blamed them for ruining her life.



FIL filed for divorce, all of her kids cut her off, she lost her claim to the house and had to use the part of inheritance she stole to pay off marital debts she ran up so the divorce could be finalized. She had to move out of state to her boyfriend's, who said he would never marry her because he knows she just wants his money, and that's for his kids.

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At the center of karma is a long-standing debate about free will, though. If karma suggests that your present is shaped by past actions, possibly even from past lives, then it raises an obvious question. Are we really making choices, and do we really have free will? Some interpretations of karma can sound as if everything is pre-written. But, in many schools of thought, karma exists alongside free will. While you may not control the circumstances you’re born into, you do have control over how you respond to them now. For example, you might be stuck in a job or dealing with a difficult boss. This situation could be seen as something shaped by past actions. But how you handle it, whether you stay or push back, is still up to you and can further affect your future.

#8 A “friend” cheated with my then boyfriend and made me look like the crazy one with our mutual friends.

I lost a bunch of friends because of this.



A few years later he cheated on her with a friend of hers. The exact same scenario and story played out with me, except this time she was the girlfriend. She had the audacity to call me up and tell me her sob story and told me everything I said about our mutual ex was true.



I believe she’s since been the other woman and the person who got cheated on multiple times.

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#9 Person road-raging me for a solid 1km; tailgating, horn, screaming out the window, moving into the overtaking lane when there was one, and swerving nearer me. Whole nine yards.



Last time there was a overtaking lane, he was so determined to intimidate me, he wasn’t paying attention to the lane ending, and slammed into the front corner of a police highway patrol van coming the other way.



Somehow he was able to walk away… just far enough to the back of said van in cuffs.

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#10 I saw a video of a woman stealing someone’s package from their front door, when she turned around to go back to her car she slipped and broke her ankle so bad !! Karma at its finest.

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Even though a complex philosophical concept has been turned into a more accessible, everyday idea… it still upholds a basic belief in fairness. Today, it’s become increasingly embedded in pop culture. Artists like Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, JoJo Siwa, and Miley Cyrus all reference karma in their recent music. So, is karma really real? Science doesn’t really deal with it as a cosmic system that tracks good and bad behavior. There’s no evidence of a hidden force in the universe stepping in to balance moral scores. But what science does look at, though, is cause and effect, and actions and consequences. Studies show that actions do have consequences, but they usually play out through social systems and relationships over time. Not in immediate dramatic moments. Basically, your actions affect how people treat you and the kind of opportunities you get. For example, if someone is consistently rude or untrustworthy, people around them may stop trusting them or avoid working with them.

#11 In my early 20's at a dive bar, near closing time. I just put money into the jukebox and was making my selections when a very large man pushed me away and fished into his pockets for money to make a selection. He realized that the machine had credits available and used them! I didn't fuss because if he was capable of shoving me for a few songs, what else was he capable of?

Anyway, after he walked away I looked at the floor and saw that he had dropped a folded up $100 bill! I casually stepped on it, hiding it under my shoe and picked it up without suspicion... Instant payback!!!

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#12 I grew up spending my summers in a small beach town. Another kid in my town was a bit of a bully. He spent an entire summer throwing jellyfish at people and rubbing them on seats so that people that sat down would get stung on their butts. After a whole summer of terrorizing others, he jumped off a raft in the water and a jellyfish made its way into his swim trunks. It was such sweet karma!

#13 In middle school, I got in a huge fight with my best friend after she did something I thought was rude. The next day, I sat at a different table during lunchtime, and while eating my lunch and thinking about how mad she made me, I hear her unmistakable, dramatic, high pitched scream from across the courtyard. I looked over and realized a huge seagull had flown by and [marked] her head. Best karma ever.

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There’s a ton of research that shows that people who believe in karma are more likely to behave cooperatively or generously in some situations, because they feel their actions are being constantly judged. One major study found that thinking about karma can increase prosocial behavior, reduce revenge tendencies, and encourage people to act more fairly toward strangers. “It’s a fairly common belief — at least the general idea that there’s a bigger force outside of human beings, like a cosmic force that ensures that in the long run, good things happen to good people, and bad things happen to bad people,” says Cindel White, an assistant professor of social and personality psychology at York University in Toronto. She adds, “Karma and other supernatural beliefs make you think there are higher powers making sure that in the long run, you're going to get what you deserve. It can make you feel optimistic and reassured that, eventually, things will turn out for the best.” ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I was trying to order a drink at a bar and some guy was getting... too friendly. I told him to back off. His friend was there too. I said "Dude, if you keep this up, i'm going to headbutt you". His friend said "Dude, i think she's serious". He kept on. So I headbutted him.



So... this doesn't read so much like karma but more like me starting a fight. However, the dude had just said "yeah right" and he flinched back, snapping his mouth closed and thus CHIPPING HIS TOOTH.



His friend started cracking up. Apparently it was the end of a very very [bad] day, but he deserved everything he got. parking ticket, ran out of gas after he didn't pitch in on a road trip, a couple other things, then the chipped tooth after he kept ragging on a lady at a bar.

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#15 My coworker who is from Eastern Europe is a misogynist and always makes fun of female drivers. Says women can't drive, etc.



Well, a few months ago he got into a fender bender with the company truck and it's hilarious to me.

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#16 My boyfriends and his ex wife had a very messy divorce in which she practically took everything from him (that was partially his fault but that’s a different story for not standing up for himself). I’m part of a fb group “are we dating the same guy” where girls post guys they’re going on dates with to see if they’re cheating etc. One day just casually scrolling I see a picture of his ex wife on this group. Her new bf is being his [jerk] self and living in her house (that was my boyfriends) on her dime and yet dating apparently the entire state on the side. I felt such immense karma for my boyfriend that I’m still laughing about. What I’ve learned: [bad] things happen to [bad] people eventually.

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At the same time, this belief can also influence how people judge others. It can sometimes make them assume that bad outcomes must be deserved. For instance, if a person who believes in karma sees someone suffering, they tend to look for an internal reason and this can lead to victim-blaming. What they don’t realize is that there are so many other factors at play — privilege, inequality, luck, environment, and the society itself. The ‘Just World’ hypothesis explains this quite well by saying that there’s a universal human desire to view the world as fair, that the mind is biased to make sense of events by assuming that good things happen to good people and bad things happen to bad people. This view of the world can sometimes be very problematic, as people may think that the poor or vulnerable are responsible for their outcomes.

#17 When I was 13 there was this beaver in the park behind my house. It had gotten pushed upstream by a massive storm that had hit earlier that day. Some guy my age was throwing rocks at it, and I was shouting at him to stop it as a group accumulated.



Before he could hit one (thankfully), the beaver got reasonably pissed, turned around and slapped its tail against the water. It *soaked* him, and only him. Everyone laughed and he finally left the poor little guy alone. It was awesome.

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#18 The day after I broke up with my boyfriend for cheating on me he lost his job.



I kinda feel bad but he's gotten another job since so I'll enjoy what karma did for me.

In a set of experiments, experts asked people to describe real-life events they saw as karma, either in their own lives or in others’. ADVERTISEMENT About 86% of people wrote about themselves, and nearly 60% of them described positive outcomes they linked to good karma. In contrast, those who wrote about others were far more likely to focus on negative outcomes, with about 92% describing “bad karma.” The results showed that people tend to see karma as more positive when it applies to their own lives, but more negative when it involves other people. “People are generally pretty motivated to view themselves positively and think about all sorts of things in their life in ways that put themselves in a positive light. You can feel good about yourself by thinking you're in control of the good things that are happening to you, and you can feel confident in your future if you think you can do good things now to create good for your future self,” study author Cindel White said. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Someone tried to get me fired by saying I was stealing. Two days later she got fired...she was caught stealing.

#20 Working in a kids clothes store coming up to Christmas.



I was in the section by myself, trying to tidy the place while also serving the customers who came in.



This one guy came in, he'd been sent to buy clothes for his kids to wear on Christmas day and didn't have a clue, I helped him pick stuff out, piece things together, gave him a few options etc.



He picked out the outfits and came by to pay, by the time he came to the counter there was a queue so he had to wait in line a bit, *then* as he was paying I ran out of receipt paper.



The receipt paper was kept in the managers office and could only be changed by a manager because logic. Manager (who wasn't my favourite person) came out as she was changing the paper she started making chit-chat with this guy and said something like *"I hope she hasn't been too slow and keeping you waiting too long"* he froze for a second and then said;



*"Are you kidding me? This girl is here by herself and has been quickly helping out everyone who comes in, managed to save [me] by picking out outfits for my kids, while also tidying up* **and** *keeping a smile on her face the whole time... I hope you guys are paying her well for the kind of service she's providing."*



I honestly nearly cried on the spot it was just so nice to hear him say such nice things, especially to my manager who was always so rude to me.

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In a way, karma is just a method for us to feel like we have some control over what happens in life. It helps us make sense of all the randomness and uncertainty, and gives structure to things that otherwise don’t always add up. And who doesn’t like a good old story where people doing bad deeds get their comeuppance, especially when it’s instant. Even though karma is not always real, our need for it may be.

#21 I work as a wildlife biologist and used to work on a shorebird project that had us out in a boat 6 days a week, all from the same narrow, steep, curved boat ramp. I’m not amazing at trailering but I could have driven that boat launch with my eyes closed after the first few months.



We got to the launch on a busy Saturday, got our boat prepped and hopped in line for the launch. I was driving the truck, my other female coworker was driving the boat, and our boss was organizing gear in the boat. A guy behind us in line flagged my boss down and told him he was “brave to let the women drive” and said he hopped we didn’t block the ramp and hold everyone up while we tried to launch. My boss was just like “my crew has it handled” and the dude was like “your funeral, man, never seen a woman who could handle this ramp.”



I rolled my eyes but just single shotted the trailer down the ramp like always, my coworker handled the boat, and I went and parked the truck.





I walked back down the ramp to get in the boat and discovered that the guy had dropped one of his wheels off the ramp in the worst spot to and high-centered his trailer on the edge of the ramp.



I smiled sweetly at him and said “oh no! It I’d known you were going to have this much trouble I would have offered drive for you to help you out! Good luck!”



And then I hopped on my boat and my (female!) captain jetted us away down the river.

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#22 I had an awful, good ole boys club boss one time, HSA of a prison medical department. Just took care of herself and her friends. She was entirely incapable of working in her role and all that [stuff] rolled down hill.



I was one time denied a day off because my manager hadn’t finished her work (was too busy just roaming around) and I hadn’t stepped in to do it.



This boss got demoted from director. Reassigned to the [worst] shift as a floor nurse. Right next to the nurses she had been[mistreating] for months.



She lasted a few weeks.



She was making over $100,000/year of taxpayer money to be entirely incompetent.

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#23 Awful, sexist, alcoholic boss came in one morning thinking the regional manager was flying in to promote him to a bigger market and instead got summarily fired and locked out of the office.



It may have had something to do with the fact that all us department heads banded together and went to our regional bosses (peers to his) and provided detailed notes on exactly how bad he was the day prior. We didn’t even like each other, but we hated him.

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#24 My brother-in-law’s mom married a younger man who was in the Army. At the time she had a really good job and had bought a new house in an expensive neighborhood. Unfortunately, she was diagnosed with Lupus and had to quit her job and go on disability. He immediately divorced her because she could no longer provide him with the lifestyle to which he’d become accustomed. He then got stationed in Oklahoma where he started an affair with a married woman on post. Her husband found them together and proceeded to stab the guy. The wound became infected and he almost [passed away], and while he was in the hospital he received a court martial and got a dishonorable discharge.

#25 Not an earth shattering one or anything but was driving in snow once and right after I pulled on to a main road someone changed lanes to mine and I had to drive onto the sidewalk to avoid being hit.



As he heads on down the road I see a police car quickly pulling out of a parking lot across the road and he zooms off and pulls the guy over. So that felt good.



Then when I got going I got stopped at a red right next to where he was pulled over. So I got to watch for a min.

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#26 I often get children staring at me since I’m pretty short but obviously an adult woman. Once there was a little girl walking in front of me and she kept looking back to stare at me. She kept doing it so her parents noticed and told her to stop and face forward while they walk.



During the 5th turn around, I made a silly face instead of a nice smile and when she turned back around her face smacked right into the side of a fence. She was fine. He parents checked on her and she was crying of embarrassment but she was fine. Cracked me up though.

#27 Was ghosted by a close friend last year not long after my mom was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer. Just found out this “friend’s” mom was recently diagnosed with cancer.



**Would like to note: in no way am I celebrating that this friend’s mom has cancer - I would hate it for both of them if something happened to her, but her cancer was able to be surgically removed at stage 1, and it looks like she’s going to be okay. It just really hurt being ghosted by this friend during one of the lowest points in my life last year, and I hope it’s making them think about how they treated me.**



P.S. My mom is also cancer free for now, thankfully!

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#28 In 2003, my then-boyfriend left me for a woman with a baby. He wanted to raise a baby that badly.



They split because she wouldn't let my ex be the legal dad.



It's 2016, and he has no kids. I have two kids.

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#29 A man was an absolute [jerk] to some kid outside a local grocery store asking for a safety-related favor that would've taken ten seconds. He had a big interview to get to, no time to help some stupid *explitives* kid. He was too important. Went in, put on the charm... and was promptly banned from the premises. Didn't know the owner had mic'ed surveillance. I was part of the screening process. Lord was his face red.

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#30 When my son's cousin (who he adores) didn't want him to attend her birthday party, and then all her friends couldn't make it and the whole party was canceled. I didn't feel bad at all.

#31 When I worked at a call center a guy was my boss's boss. His name was "Guy" (it wasn't I changed it" Well Guy thought only young pretty women mattered. He only said hi or talked to young pretty women when he came in for the day. So he would intentionally skip any old, or what he deemed as "unattractive." He would grab these women's waists and use his arm to trap them in a cubicle desk that was about 3 cubic feet big. He'd smile and laugh with these women but whenever an older woman or anyone else would come up to him to ask him a question he would immediately drop any emotion (like robotic actually) and answer it then go back to harassing the other women.



He was friends with the other most disgusting guy in the call center who also regularly harassed women, Otto. No one ever spoke up because these were our bosses boss and no one wanted to mess with that. So the call center shut down, probably due to their incompetence, idk, and after that everyone was scrambling for a job when unemployment ran out. (Guy fired me a few months before it shut down so I was already established at another call center, Otto worked here as well, same title )



So when my Site Director announced she was leaving and searching for her replacement she offered to take names from the higher ups (Otto) to interview. Otto always puts on a show to make it look like he's a good guy so she trusted him and considered the name he said. Lo and behold it's Guy. I see Guy for his interview and my stomach turns. Guy and Otto are already talking to each other like Guy has the job. "You excited to start bro?!" 🤮 I wait till the next day to make absolutely sure Guy isn't in the building and I recruit some of the other ladies from my old call center to form a group and we all went to the Site Director and talked to her and told her all about Guy and what he cares about and does. How he behaved, everything. She thanked us and we left. When she left we saw our new Site Director and it wasn't Guy. Otto was visibly pissed. He actually came up to me and quietly but aggressively said "I know what you did."



I knew what I did too. I was there lol. But I was happy to see Guy got what he deserved. Even tho I knew I wasn't going to be at that call center for very long, I couldn't stand the thought of him being there, in an even higher position, with an office that had a door that closed. (his other office didn't) I couldn't stand the thought of him being able to harass other women one after the other, back to back, every day. So I like to think I was his Karma.

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#32 I found out my supervisor of 4 years was sleeping with my husband (we all worked together for 3-4 years basically, in different departments). I kicked him out of the house and wouldn’t speak to her at work with my manager’s blessing of course, and a few months later she quit, dumped my ex husband who called me crying on the phone.



Then about a year later I found out she was caught doing the same [thing], was fired from her new job since they were caught in the act at work and the new married man’s wife had beat the [hell] out of her.



Both of them got their karma.



I found a new beautiful partner who I’ve been with for 2 1/2 years who treats me with respect and all the love I deserve from a partner. I love him so much and he’s honestly my favorite person in the world. If I had to go through that again to find him I’d do it 10x over.

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#33 Ok so it's possible I'll get downvoted for this as it's awful, but here goes. My mom was a horrible mother and did *literally* everything in her power to make me her son despite being afab. Lasted 18 years. She recently got thyroid cancer and has had a slew of health issues the last year or so. It is easily treatable but I have no sympathy because I feel like it's the universe paying out karma where karma is due.

#34 I was in a group of people walking up 2nd Ave in Seattle. Bicycles are really big there and I feel like the city's pretty well set for them, lanes and everything. We stopped at a light that doesn't actually get a lot of traffic coming down it, but that day there was a big SUV there indicating right. A cyclist blazed right through without stopping and most of us muttered imprecations, as one does.



The unmarked police car turned on its flashers, raced after him, and pulled the cyclist over up the street. We all cheered.

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#35 My (now ex) best friend married this awful woman. She is very controlling over him and for six years would spread lies about how horrible I am. I was always nice to her (even though I never really liked her) because my best friend loved her and at the end of the day that’s all that matters. I would invite her to things, buy her birthday gifts, and make her food when she was sick (she’d get chest infections a lot). Well, eventually the lies about me added up and spread around like gossip and he broke off our 17 year friendship in an email (where he listed the lies). I was so angry and never emailed him back—I wasn’t going to beg.



I’ve since heard that she has rheumatoid arthritis. I don’t wish pain on her, but this is her karma. I also believe that hatefulness in people can lead to physical problems. (Her hatefulness might not have led to RA, but you get the drift.)



The thing I roll my eyes at the most with her is the fact that she identifies as “part-Hindu” bc of her grandma. If she knew anything about Hinduism, she’d realize she’ll get her karma.

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#36 My mom.



She was fatphobic, homophobic, said very violent and homicidal things about trans women specifically, racist, and ableist.



She got bigger than my aunty who she bullied for her weight their entire lives, ended up with a trans daughter, got smacked by a few black people for saying the n-word so many times, and her laziness has made her more frail than her mother.

#37 A few years ago I was riding my bike home from work in the busy east coast city I was living in. A man driving next to me was veering very closely to me and yelling. I tried to ride through a light going from green to yellow and got spooked by the man yelling, stopped short and flew off my bike. I was sitting in the street at the red light and the man was yelling at me, berating me for riding a bike and being a “dumb woman” when suddenly the manager of the fried chicken restaurant right on the corner came out, helped me up, quickly helped me move my bike and then proceeded to chastise and yell at the man in the car for being so rude to me. We just yelled at the guy together until the light turned green. It was incredible. He invited me into the restaurant to calm down before riding home and even offered some food!

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#38 The driver behind me was way to close and wouldn't back off. And when I say close I me I couldn't see the hood of his car. We were probably only a few inches apart. I was going slow because I saw a cop. I couldn't move over to the next lane either because the guy next to me would speed up or slow down as I did, which was equally as infuriating. After a solid minute that felt like forever I am able to slow down enough to move over and the Driver behind me blares in the horn flipping me off and screwing by me. The cop pulls out and pulls him over. It felt so good.

#39 [Jerk] cut in front of me in the check-in line at the airport claiming that I'd cut in front of him. When I'd been standing there for several minutes. And then while going through security in a hurry he dropped his laptop.

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#40 Just the other day! The lane to my right was about to split off, and the driver next to me wasn't paying attention and realized too late and cut me off. Not ten seconds later the car in front of her hit their brakes and she wasn't able to react quickly enough so she swerved back over to try to get back in the right lane but hit the median instead. Both front tires popped and her bumper fell off. I drove by and just thought "well that was dumb of you".

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#41 My stepdad threw a fight and left my brother's wedding because there were people drinking alcohol. Not people sloppy drunk. They had drinks and they were alcoholic. I got screamed at for getting my grandpa the one beer he had all night. He went and sat out in the car for four hours and came in intermittently to try to bully my mother into leaving the wedding because he was angry. My stepfather now had non-alcoholic Cirrhosis of the liver. There are other health problems with equal irony. I feel bad, but also strangely vindicated.

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#42 Bully at my high school got taught a *memorable* lesson, oldie but a goodie:



Remember the **ALS Ice Bucket Challenge?** Where people were dumping ice water on each other for charity, ten years ago or so?



A group of bullies at my school tricked an autistic kid into doing the "Ice bucket challenge," but instead of water, they filled the bucket with spit, feces, urine, and tobacco. And poured it onto him.



I remember it being a huge deal locally at the time. The perpetrators were eventually identified and caught.



As for punishment...not sure about all of them, but at least the oldest one (I think he was 18 and possibly liable for a serious punishment) took a plea deal to avoid any jail time and get only probation...but a condition of the probation was that he would have to get a taste of his own medicine of what he put the autistic kid through.



Except...on a dairy farm.



(Yes, apparently such "unusual" punishments do occur and there are tons of examples of them - I was curious and looked into it. The short legal story is that the defendants in such cases could easily get such sentences struck down if they appealed, but then they'd serve a "normal" jail sentence and they don't want that. There aren't too many limits to what judges can impose as probation conditions either. Have to always give this context when I tell the story so the armchair 8th amendment "scholars" don't all pop out of the woodwork since that's super annoying).



___



When I heard about it I thought he was getting off way too easy. No prison time and a punishment that would last a couple minutes, tops?



But then someone got a video of his punishment somehow (they definitely weren't supposed to tape it) which circulated around the school for a bit, and...hoo **boy**. They used a manure tanker. That stuff poured/oozed onto him for a good 45 seconds straight and he was puking and gagging.



Quite satisfying and fitting, I guess.



Thankfully the video's been taken down from YT/etc since then. Wouldn't want that to haunt him the rest of his life. But at the time, quite a satisfying karma moment.

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#43 I didn't witness this in real time, but I still got a good laugh nonetheless.



In high school, I very briefly worked at a restaurant until it went under new management. I believe the old owner was moving or retiring and decided to sell. The new owner was a pompous and smug know-it-all who forced everyone to "reapply" for their own jobs, chose not to "rehire" anyone (including a manager who'd been there for over ten years), and instead hired his family members, who had no restaurant experience whatsoever. He didn't communicate this to anyone, he just waited for us to come in for our scheduled shifts to his family members working in our place to smugly tell us that we didn't have jobs anymore. I was so livid at the time, but had no recourse that I was aware of. I found another job a few weeks later, moved away a couple of years later, and pretty much forgot about it.



Some time later, I'm back in the area visiting family and going to a bridal store with my bridesmaids for their dresses. The bridal store was in the same shopping center as that restaurant I briefly worked at and I saw it for the first time in years. It was empty, decrepit, inside in disarray, letters falling off the sign, and just had the look of long, LONG being out of business.



I had a good laugh and couldn't help but think that it was some kind of karma for firing an entire staff of experienced workers and being so smug about it.

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#44 1. My cousins were real [jerks] to me and my siblings growing up. They’d always put us down and insult us, making us feel bad about ourselves. Now, they’ve both been arrested multiple times and lie about what they do in their “careers” to hide the fact that they didn’t mount to much. One of them even lied to me saying they went to the same college as me but that was a total lie lmao

2. Majority of the “popular” kids I went to high school with who acted like they were better than everyone ended up doing nothing as well. They still live in our hometown and had kids right out of high school.

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#45 This one time I was driving downtown. The speed limit was 30, usually 50 but there was a construction. So I was going about 30 and someone who drove a lot faster, honked at me as he passed me and sure enough he got a speeding ticket. It felt so good cause I knew there are quite a few speeding cameras on this street and him even honking at me just made this situation more enjoyable.

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#46 My ex boyfriend from a year ago treated me not so good and he would always accused me of living at his place rent free when he was the one who would ask me to stay and I would offer to pay for certain things and I always paid for groceries.



When we broke up it took me a few months to get over everything but it took him 2 weeks and he was with someone else.



We didn’t talk until he reached out and apologized and said him and the girl broke up as he found out SHE was using him for his money and he feels like it was karma for how he treated me when I was so good to him and now he’s been trying to chase me and I’m beyond reach.

#47 Myself. 5 years or so ago, I wrecked into someone (minor) and wiggled out of it from an insurance POV since the police weren’t called to verify who was at fault.



My car got totaled last summer (not my fault) and I was left with nothing to get a new car since the car was a lease. Paid out the car company an extra 10k because cars were so in demand… I didn’t see a single penny of it.

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#48 My ex, who was violent against me and hated personal assistant job I worked on, losing his job and becoming the very thing he hates. And I got a completely different job.

#49 I was crossing a quiet, residential road and a car turned on to the road a hundred yards or so away from where I was. I tried to cross quicker but of course my big dog decided that was the exact moment that he found something interesting to sniff and refused to move. The car revved up in an attempt to intimidate me and I had to drag him the rest of the way so I didn’t get run over.



A couple of second later, there was an almighty snapping sound and the car came to a halt. I walked round the field next to the road whilst the woman had to call for help as she couldn’t move her car, all the while cackling to myself. Karma is great.

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#50 I knew two girls who were my "friends" but they were always so passive aggressive towards me, making comments on how I wasn't that smart or cool because I lacked friends etc. we met in nursing school. They always talked down to me and made me feel like I was less than... anyways both of them never passed their final licensing exam and never became RNs, it's been 8 years.

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#51 One day in high school I was walking behind this kid and he tripped on the raised edge of the wheelchair ramp. I was terrible and laughed pretty hard to myself. Literally the next day I did the exact same thing in the exact same spot but I did it in front of a group of guys. Yeah they all laughed pretty hard :( I deserved it though.

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#52 My friend was being a idiot one day, just complaining about anything and everything. He opened a cupboard door in the kitchen, turned around to complain about something else, as he turned back he whacked his head on the corner of the door which had closed slightly when he turned. I laughed til I cried!

#53 Ex boyfriend got caught cheating. A week later, he and she cornered me at a party, trying to say he just gave her a ride home from the bar and nothing happened. I wasn't having any part of that, left the party and he got in his truck and followed me. Drunk [jerk] crashed his truck, split his head and dominant hand wide open, broke his neck, and got his second DWI.

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#54 My friend kept playing pranks on me and decided he was going to do the pale trick with rotten eggs. Well he forgot about it and went through the door before me after we were out most the day to take the rotten eggs himself. Karma for the win!



Was going home from the bar one night and was slightly intoxicated but walking home and an officer was about to give me a ticket for being drunk in public when the [jerk] that was harassing a lot of the customers that night ended up speeding past recklessly and getting me out of a ticket and the cop speeding on to catch him. We never saw that guy at the bar again, though he did apparently get kicked out shortly after I left so both together probably contributed to him never wanting to return.



Between those two I just have a hard time choosing which is best.

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#55 Last year this coach of a competing softball team purposely made the pitcher of my daughter's team cry calling "illegal pitch" purely because he wanted to level the playing field. It didn't work as that they lost but still. My daughter's team lost one game the entire season (including the championship tournament which they swept). Total jerk. This year comes around and my daughter's team is in the championship game and his pitcher kept getting warnings about illegal pitches from the umps. After about 5 warnings the base ump called illegal pitch pushing our girl from 3rd to home giving us the win instead of overtime. He threw a fit and was kicked out for even the award ceremony (they did take second after all). I felt bad for the girls but he so deserved that.

#56 The classic: Someone tailgating me and driving like a maniac, only to get pulled over by a cop 2 miles down the road. Best feeling ever.

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#57 Watched a startup founder spend years fundraising on vision and branding while the product quietly fell apart. He burned through all the runway, then immediately started pitching a new company to the same investors. Same deck. Different logo. They said no this time.

#58 I chill in a marina. A new boater showed up who was an obnoxious loudmouth. He would often humiliate his wife, and was generally disrespectful and condescending to the women. He especially didn’t like me because I was a female boat owner. He’d leave mud on the dock by my boat, and play his stereo loud at night during the week. was there. After enduring four years of his nonsense, his wife left him and left the country. I offered him no condolences and just kept about my business. I was happy his wife escaped and the marina as I know it went back to normal. Schadenfreude indeed.

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#59 I was driving in the high way and some pickup truck goes past me and other drivers wayyy to fast in the fast lane. Then a few moments down the road here’s the same pickup and got stopped by a cop! Haha! Boom!

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#60 I was driving to work one morning, and turned right onto a street. Suddenly a truck swerved out of oncoming traffic (not the turn lane), and cut across my lane to go to Tim Horton's. It gave me a bit of a scare and made me tap my brakes, but they were moving quickly enough that I guess I probably wasn't in any danger of hitting the truck.



The car in the lane next to me, however, was a police car. I watched the police car swerve into the parking lot after the truck and turn on their lights. If the truck didn't get a ticket, they at least got a talking-to before they'd been properly caffeinated, which is good enough for me.

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