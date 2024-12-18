ADVERTISEMENT

“Mommy, where do babies come from?” If you’re a parent, there’s a good chance you’ve frozen up after being asked a question like that. Your mind might have instantly started racing as you considered the best way to respond. Don’t panic, and don’t make any sudden movements. Can my child tell that I’m sweating? How honest should I be? Should I just tell them I’ll explain when they’re older?

Moms and dads have been struggling with this question for generations. But lucky for us, some have shared their hilarious experiences online. Bored Panda has scoured X to find the funniest stories parents have shared about explaining the miracle of childbirth. Keep reading to also find a conversation with mother and blogger Vicky Hall-Newman, and be sure to upvote the posts that make you giggle!