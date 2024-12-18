79 Of The Most Hilarious Tweets Of Kids Asking “Where Do Babies Come From?”Interview With Expert
“Mommy, where do babies come from?” If you’re a parent, there’s a good chance you’ve frozen up after being asked a question like that. Your mind might have instantly started racing as you considered the best way to respond. Don’t panic, and don’t make any sudden movements. Can my child tell that I’m sweating? How honest should I be? Should I just tell them I’ll explain when they’re older?
Moms and dads have been struggling with this question for generations. But lucky for us, some have shared their hilarious experiences online. Bored Panda has scoured X to find the funniest stories parents have shared about explaining the miracle of childbirth. Keep reading to also find a conversation with mother and blogger Vicky Hall-Newman, and be sure to upvote the posts that make you giggle!
This post may include affiliate links.
Being a parent is never easy. It’s a 24/7 job that lasts for the rest of your life, and there’s no such thing as paid time off or taking a vacation from your responsibilities. As rewarding as being a mother or father can be, it certainly comes with its own unique set of challenges. Taking care of kiddos when they’re sick, teaching little ones how to be generous and kind humans and, of course, explaining the birds and the bees.
To learn more about this topic, we got in touch with Vicky Hall-Newman. Vicky is a mother, grandmother and the writer behind the blogs Miss Tilly and Me and The Little House by the Sea. She was also kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda about why it’s so challenging for parents to answer the age-old question: “Where do babies come from?”
“I think parents get embarrassed talking to their teens and pre-teens about where babies come from,” Vicky shared. “So they find it difficult to broach the subject. Finding the right time is key to successfully talking to your child about where babies come from.”
So what does this mom think is the best way to approach this uncomfortable topic? “I always bought a book when I was pregnant to show my younger children how babies were made, as it can be confusing when a parent is pregnant,” she noted.
But Vicky says it’s important to gauge how much you should explain to little ones. “Oversharing can scare them,” she warned.
We also wanted to know if there’s a specific age when kids should understand how exactly babies are made. “It depends on your child, because kids ask questions at different ages,” Vicky shared. “Kids are more curious when a sibling is on the way. Basically, if your child is old enough to ask the questions, they are old enough to learn about babies. But at a level they will understand.”
Thankfully, there are also resources out there that parents can use to help them explain to little ones where exactly babies come from. BabyCenter suggests starting early when it comes to having these conversations. Obviously, you don’t have to reveal everything before a child is old enough to understand, but it’s better to share some information with them before they hear scary and bizarre rumors from their classmates at school.
Depending on how old your children are, you also might want to keep explanations about babies and childbirth short and sweet. From a young age, make sure your kids know the anatomically correct names for their body parts, and slowly build up from there as they get older. Once they’re around 8 or 9 years old, BabyCenter notes that they’ll start to understand the concepts of romantic relationships and partners choosing to have sex.
Once your kiddos make it to their pre-teen years, it’s important for their safety that they understand not just how babies are made physically, but also how important consent is when it comes to sex. Ensure that they understand how to say “no” in situations where they’re uncomfortable, and make it clear that they’re always allowed to leave a situation, even if they feel pressured to stay.
BabyCenter also recommends using inclusive language when discussing these topics with children. They might not know or understand at a young age that relationships can look many different ways, but this is a great opportunity to teach them! Even if your child will grow up to want a very traditional relationship, it’s important that they know that it’s perfectly fine for people to make different choices.
We hope you’re enjoying scrolling through these funny posts, pandas! If you’re a mom or dad, let us know in the comments if you’ve ever had a similar experience. And be sure to keep upvoting the pics you find most amusing! Then, if you’d like to find even more funny tweets about parenting, we’ve got another Bored Panda list for you right here.