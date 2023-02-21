Ok, this is probably not what you expected to look at today — a whole post dedicated to weird shoes. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, though. The fashion industry is no stranger to the odd and unpractical. Just by looking at fashion shows, we see designers constantly pushing the boundaries and experimenting with new concepts. However, those experiments can very often result in some… funny-looking designs.

Funny-looking shoes, more specifically. They’re supposed to protect our feet and make a fashion statement, but sometimes designers go above and beyond to create footwear that leaves us scratching our heads. But hey — if nobody pushes boundaries, nothing new would ever come up! From the ones that look like a work of art to shoe designs that are just plain bizarre, we’ve rounded up the weirdest shoes that have hit the market.

To be honest with you, most of these are the ugliest shoes we’ve ever seen, and we just cannot comprehend how someone would even come up with them. But despite the questionable design, some of these pieces have actually become popular among fashion enthusiasts looking for something different. While these crazy shoes may not be everyone’s cup of tea, they’re certainly worth a look for their sheer uniqueness — and who knows, maybe someday one of them will become the next big trend.

#1

Shoes Inspired By The Sculptural Work Of Ursula Cormandidel

Shoes Inspired By The Sculptural Work Of Ursula Cormandidel

uv_zhu Report

#2

Hamburger Shoes

Hamburger Shoes

Siansian010 Report

#3

Eneses Worldwide Has Created A Pare Of 'Sneakers' Inspired By The Pokémon's Skull Helmet

Eneses Worldwide Has Created A Pare Of 'Sneakers' Inspired By The Pokémon's Skull Helmet

rok1stock1 Report

#4

Pickled - Sculpture That Can Be Worn And Danced In

Pickled - Sculpture That Can Be Worn And Danced In

rosemaryjanecronin Report

#5

Mid-Life Crisis Shoes

Mid-Life Crisis Shoes

awful_sneakers Report

#6

Sporty... But Elegant?

Sporty... But Elegant?

ugly_and_originals_shoes Report

#7

Artist To The End Of His Feet

Artist To The End Of His Feet

ugly_and_originals_shoes Report

#8

These Gum Shoe High Heels

These Gum Shoe High Heels

thebayallday Report

#9

I Personally Think These Are Beautiful And Remind Me Of Monster High Doll Shoes. My BF Does Not Like 'Em, Lol

I Personally Think These Are Beautiful And Remind Me Of Monster High Doll Shoes. My BF Does Not Like 'Em, Lol

StrawKBerry Report

#10

Don’t Judge Another Until You've Walked A Mile In Someone Else’s Shoes

Don't Judge Another Until You've Walked A Mile In Someone Else's Shoes

EliotHudson Report

#11

“Human Skin” Shoes

"Human Skin" Shoes

LJayEsq Report

#12

Cake Shoes

Cake Shoes

onlyyoucanchoose Report

#13

If You Want The Uncomfortableness Of Wearing Heels Combined With The Discomfort Of Plastic Crocs... This Is The Blister Factory For You

If You Want The Uncomfortableness Of Wearing Heels Combined With The Discomfort Of Plastic Crocs... This Is The Blister Factory For You

awful_sneakers Report

#14

Do You Approve Of Crab Claw Sneakers?

Do You Approve Of Crab Claw Sneakers?

ugly_and_originals_shoes Report

#15

I'm Really Not Sure About This Style

I'm Really Not Sure About This Style

ugly_and_originals_shoes Report

#16

Pigeon Heels

Pigeon Heels

GNN_Contato Report

#17

No Time For Mopping? Say No More

No Time For Mopping? Say No More

awfulshoes Report

#18

Weird Shoes

Weird Shoes

Silanos Report

#19

Chain Heels

Chain Heels

Aware-Contract-1862 Report

#20

The Worst Tennis Shoes Ever

The Worst Tennis Shoes Ever

ReaganAbe Report

#21

These Shoes At Goodwill

These Shoes At Goodwill

justplaindoomed Report

#22

These Campbell's Tomato Soup Shoes I Received For Christmas Years Ago

These Campbell's Tomato Soup Shoes I Received For Christmas Years Ago

PoopEater10 Report

#23

These Adidas Shoes

These Adidas Shoes

Cgi22 Report

#24

Cannibal

Cannibal

uv_zhu Report

#25

Weird Barbie Doll Shoes

Weird Barbie Doll Shoes

littlefoxgloves Report

#26

Football Heels

Football Heels

awful_sneakers Report

#27

1,600 Year Old Socks Excavated In Egypt By Archeologists

1,600 Year Old Socks Excavated In Egypt By Archeologists

lostfoundartny Report

#28

Coddies Fish Flip Flops

Coddies Fish Flip Flops

amazon.com Report

#29

Hey Can You Hold My Heel?

Hey Can You Hold My Heel?

ugly_and_originals_shoes Report

#30

So You Can Brush Your Hair With Your Feet!

So You Can Brush Your Hair With Your Feet!

ugly_and_originals_shoes Report

#31

KFC Crocs

KFC Crocs

awfulshoes Report

#32

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatball Shoes

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatball Shoes

UnicornArachnid Report

#33

Playstation 2 Sneakers

Playstation 2 Sneakers

Eggballz Report

#34

Just Went Through My Old Shoe Collection And Realized I Always Had An Impeccable Sense For Style

Just Went Through My Old Shoe Collection And Realized I Always Had An Impeccable Sense For Style

nalabolika Report

#35

Cowboy Boot Tennis Shoes

Cowboy Boot Tennis Shoes

hivemund Report

#36

I Guess These Are Shoes

I Guess These Are Shoes

HelloYesIAmJess Report

#37

Least Comfortable Shoes Ever

Least Comfortable Shoes Ever

Report

#38

Concept Shoes-Bony Spur

Concept Shoes-Bony Spur

uv_zhu Report

#39

Concept Shoes

Concept Shoes

uv_zhu Report

#40

Air Candy Machine

Air Candy Machine

uv_zhu Report

#41

Lady In Red

Lady In Red

kedem.omer.k.o Report

#42

Snowball From The Simpsons

Snowball From The Simpsons

awful_sneakers Report

#43

This Is What Happens When You Leave Your 5 Year Old Alone For 22 Minutes

This Is What Happens When You Leave Your 5 Year Old Alone For 22 Minutes

awful_sneakers Report

#44

Shoe Guns

Shoe Guns

Report

#45

Billy Bob's Big Old Hairy Feet Slippers

Billy Bob's Big Old Hairy Feet Slippers

amazon.com Report

#46

Ready For Summer?

Ready For Summer?

ugly_and_originals_shoes Report

#47

Creepy

Creepy

ugly_and_originals_shoes Report

#48

No... I'm Really Not Sure

No... I'm Really Not Sure

ugly_and_originals_shoes Report

#49

It's Raining Today So Better Protect Our Shoes

It's Raining Today So Better Protect Our Shoes

ugly_and_originals_shoes Report

#50

Door Handle? Iron?

Door Handle? Iron?

ugly_and_originals_shoes Report

#51

Who Could Walk With That?

Who Could Walk With That?

ugly_and_originals_shoes Report

#52

Weird Shoes

Weird Shoes

ugly_and_originals_shoes Report

#53

Alien Shoes

Alien Shoes

ugly_and_originals_shoes Report

#54

Weird Flip Flops

Weird Flip Flops

ugly_and_originals_shoes Report

#55

Weird Shoes

Weird Shoes

ugly_and_originals_shoes Report

#56

These Shoes Found In A Second-Hand Shop

These Shoes Found In A Second-Hand Shop

katefromthenorth Report

#57

I Looked Up “Dachshund In Shoes” And Got This

I Looked Up "Dachshund In Shoes" And Got This

emmeevee Report

#58

Armoured Crocs

Armoured Crocs

cricklecoux Report

#59

What The…?

What The…?

iguaneye Report

#60

Weird Looking Jordans

Weird Looking Jordans

rok1stock1 Report

#61

Concept Shoes - Inspired By Sea Plants

Concept Shoes - Inspired By Sea Plants

uv_zhu Report

#62

Weird Pikachu Shoes

Weird Pikachu Shoes

littlefoxgloves Report

#63

These Shoes Are Hissssterical

These Shoes Are Hissssterical

awful_sneakers Report

#64

When I Think About Feet And LEGO, I Naturally Think About The Intense Physical Pain That Comes From Stepping On The Bricks

When I Think About Feet And LEGO, I Naturally Think About The Intense Physical Pain That Comes From Stepping On The Bricks

awful_sneakers Report

#65

Dainty

Dainty

iguaneye Report

#66

Loewe Balloon Sandal In Lambskin

Loewe Balloon Sandal In Lambskin

loewe.com Report

#67

At Least The Sanitary Distance Is Respected

At Least The Sanitary Distance Is Respected

ugly_and_originals_shoes Report

#68

Convenient For Walking Up And Down

Convenient For Walking Up And Down

ugly_and_originals_shoes Report

#69

Weird Shoes In A Magazine Ad

Weird Shoes In A Magazine Ad

ugly_and_originals_shoes Report

#70

Weird Shoes

Weird Shoes

ugly_and_originals_shoes Report

#71

Weird Shoes

Weird Shoes

ugly_and_originals_shoes Report

#72

Weird Shoes

Weird Shoes

ugly_and_originals_shoes Report

#73

Weird Pokemon Shoes

Weird Pokemon Shoes

ugly_and_originals_shoes Report

#74

The Perfect Rainbow Shoes For Colour Fanatics

The Perfect Rainbow Shoes For Colour Fanatics

irregularchoice Report

#75

Pizza Sneakers

Pizza Sneakers

lifesnotperfect Report

#76

Weird Shoes

Weird Shoes

BootyJuice11 Report

#77

Some Kind Of Socks N’ Sandals…

Some Kind Of Socks N' Sandals…

rok1stock1 Report

#78

A Lot Going On

A Lot Going On

rok1stock1 Report

#79

Quack?

Quack?

adadawang_ Report

#80

Virtual Shoes

Virtual Shoes

uv_zhu Report

#81

Vandy Skeletal Wallabees

Vandy Skeletal Wallabees

onlyyoucanchoose Report

