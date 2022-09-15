It’s not clear how many words there are in the English language. Some sources report a rough number of 470,000 words, while others estimate our vocabulary includes about 1 million words. But some linguists have shared that they wouldn’t be surprised if the number was off the mark by a quarter-million.

Words are the building blocks of a language, and with so many terms, it’s no surprise that some of them can get a little… creative, if not utterly weird. When it comes to strange words, our dear English language is a whole treasure chest of oddities.

If weirdness is your cup of tea, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most unusual, creative, and downright funniest words in English, each with its own meaning explained. Whether you’re looking for some lesser-known words to spice up a conversation or just want to be able to say, “Wait, I know what that means”, these are the words for you!

#1

Collywobbles

Meaning: icky feeling due to illness or anxiety.

Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
1 week ago

I got an upvote for using this word the other day! 😁

#2

Gobbledygook

Meaning: a language that is incomprehensible or is made unintelligible by excessive use of technical terms.

kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
1 week ago

Gobbledygook can quickly turn into argel-bargle.

#3

Snollygoster

Meaning: a shrewd, unprincipled person, especially a politician.

Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
1 week ago

Lol

#4

Nincompoop

Meaning: a foolish or stupid person.

kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
1 week ago

One of Bertie Wooster’s favorite words.

#5

Brouhaha

Meaning: a noisy and overexcited reaction or response to something.

Evol
Evol
Community Member
1 week ago

Love this word.

#6

Flibbertigibbet

Meaning: a silly person who talks too much.

Andy
Andy
Community Member
1 week ago

As in the song "How Do You Solve A Problem Like Maria?" from The Sound of Music: How do you solve a problem like Maria? How do you catch a cloud and pin it down? How do you find a word that means Maria? A flibbertijibbet! A will-o’-the wisp! A clown!

#7

Everywhen

Meaning: an unusual way to say “always” or “all the time."

Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
1 week ago

LOL🤣

#8

Dragooned

Meaning: coerce (someone) into doing something.

Robert Trebor
Robert Trebor
Community Member
1 week ago

Dragoons - mounted soldiers at times used for law enforcement before police forces were formed. Horses can be quite effective at crowd control.

#9

Rigamarole

Meaning: a long and complicated and confusing procedure.

Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
1 week ago

School is rigamarole

#10

Lackadaisical

Meaning: a person who is lacking enthusiasm and determination; carelessly lazy.

over it already
over it already
Community Member
1 week ago

Pretty sure lackadaisical is an adjective, not a noun. Remove the 'a person who is' from the definition and it's fine.

#11

Whippersnapper

Meaning: a young and inexperienced person considered to be presumptuous or overconfident.

Onion Cutting Ninja
Onion Cutting Ninja
Community Member
1 week ago (edited)

ATLA, The king of Omashu, Aang says, "Get over here you young whippersnappers!" also in Tintin and the Crab with the Golden Claws I think it could be a different one when tintin and haddock are on the boat and haddock starts a fire he calls tintin a whippersnapper.

#12

Quomodocunquizing

Meaning: making money in any way you can.

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 week ago

Holy bananas that’s a mouthful!

#13

Canoodle

Meaning: kiss and cuddle amorously.

Claire Jones
Claire Jones
Community Member
1 week ago

Imagine the Sims first kiss

#14

Bamboozle

Meaning: to confuse, frustrate, or throw off thoroughly or completely.

kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
1 week ago

I thought this meant “to cheat or mislead” someone.

#15

Doozy

Meaning: an extraordinary one of its kind.

Evol
Evol
Community Member
1 week ago

Watch out for that first step, it's a doozy! Thanks Ned.

#16

Bloviate

Meaning: talk at length, especially in an inflated or empty way.

Rod McCabe
Rod McCabe
Community Member
1 week ago

Bovine are beautiful. Bloviating is generally done by blowhard morons.

#17

Chockablock

Meaning: crammed full of people or things.

Dakota Franks
Dakota Franks
Community Member
1 week ago

I hate chockablocked places

#18

Malarkey

Meaning: insincere or foolish talk.

Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
1 week ago

"What a load of malarkey"

#19

Argle-bargle

Meaning: Meaningless gibberish — whether done by talking or writing.

kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
1 week ago

Onomatopoeia.

#20

Lollygag

Meaning: This word describes a person that is messing around and doing something that isn’t useful.

Duesvolent90
Duesvolent90
Community Member
1 week ago

So...I guess we're all lollygagging...But bored panda is useful tho

#21

Wassail

Meaning: spiced ale or warmed wine drunk during celebrations for Twelfth Night and Christmas Eve.

Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
1 week ago

🎶 Here we come a wassailing among the leaves so green 🎶

#22

Shenanigans

Meaning: high-spirited or mischievous activity.

Mary Daniel
Mary Daniel
Community Member
1 week ago

Leprechaun activity

#23

Cantankerous

Meaning: difficult or irritating to deal with.

Mary Daniel
Mary Daniel
Community Member
1 week ago

Grumpy-saurous

#24

Sozzled

Meaning: intoxicated, very drunk.

James016
James016
Community Member
1 week ago

Trolleyed, car parked etc...

#25

Hullaballoo

Meaning: a commotion or uproar that's on the unpleasant side.

Let's All Just Try And Be Decent
Let’s All Just Try And Be Decent
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Not always unpleasant, if used in a jokey way or for example, referring to a noisy fun party that got a bit mental but not dangerous

#26

Nudiustertian

Meaning: relating to the day before yesterday or very recent.

Claire Jones
Claire Jones
Community Member
1 week ago

Erm no

#27

Woebegone

Meaning: sad or miserable in appearance.

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 week ago (edited)

This is like if kids named antidepressants

#28

Bumbershoot

Meaning: an umbrella.

Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
1 week ago

😭🤣🤣😭😭

#29

Lickety-split

Meaning: at great speed.

Let's All Just Try And Be Decent
Let’s All Just Try And Be Decent
Community Member
25 minutes ago

As in, "let's get going lickety-split" to hurry people up, rather than, "well he's going lickety-split" which I've never heard used. Just my experience

#30

Spondulicks

Meaning: money, cash.

Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
1 week ago

There was an episode of Daria where Jane and Daria kept making bets, with the 'currency' differing each time, spondulicks being one of them. Think they included Simoleans.

