Bored Panda has scoured the internet and found some of the most egregious examples of wasteful packaging on items and gathered them below. Try not to become too infuriated while scrolling through this list, pandas, and please, keep these images in mind before placing any unnecessary orders online!

We’re long past the point where climate change has started to impact our planet. Natural disasters are happening more frequently, the Earth is warming, and many of us are desperate to do whatever we can to reduce our carbon footprints. So why in the world are companies still using excessive amounts of plastic and packaging when selling their products?

#1 Wasteful Weston Share icon Shared with permission from a buddy of mine. looks like they opened a PC water case and repackaged it to sell in 3 packs? no clue how much they priced them at but it better not be for the “839” that they’re all stickered with.



#2 No Words For This Share icon

#3 Wanna Sample A Blueberry? Share icon

#4 I Hate These Stupid Plastic Tabs You Find On Clothing. All Of This From One Pack Of Socks Share icon

#5 Introducing @carrefourbelgium 'S Cutting Edge Way Not To Save The World. For Forks Sake Share icon

#6 My Package Included A Free Box Of Air Share icon

#7 This Pretty Small Magnet Was Shipped With So Much Styrofoam Share icon

#8 My Amazon Order. Good Thing I Didn't Order Two. Good Thing I Didn't Order Two Share icon

#9 These Individually Plastic Wrapped Plates That My Workplace Keeps Share icon

#10 Individually Wrapped Plastic Straws Share icon

#11 A Mistifier Sprays Its Mist Over Food, All Of Which Are Covered In Plastic Share icon

#12 One Haribo In An Entire Packet Share icon

#13 Stupidly Wasteful Amazon Shipping Share icon

#14 Hmm, Waitroseandpartners Haven't Used This Plastic Very Sparsley Share icon

#15 Saw This At My Local Supermarket, Those Caviar Cans Are Very Fragile, I Guess Share icon

#16 This Huge Box That Target Shipped My 2 Small Items In Instead Of Using A Paper Bag Share icon

#17 Ordered 5 Plates Online. They Came In 5 Giant Packages Share icon

#18 Received A Package From Home Depot That Just Had One Marker. I Didn’t Order Anything From Home Depot Share icon

#19 The Amount Of Waste In The Packaging Of These Pills Share icon

#20 Oh If Only Coconuts Had A Hard, Resistant Shell So They Didn't Need Plastic Wrapping Share icon

#21 So Much Waste Of Space Share icon

#22 If Only Nature Would Find A Way To Cover This Coconut So We Didn’t Need To Waste So Much Plastic On It Share icon

#23 Because Individual Sweet Potatoes Need To Be Wrapped In Plastic… Share icon

#24 How Wasteful Costcos Packaging Is Share icon

#25 I Love Your Products Drperricone But Please Sort Out The Wasteful Packaging Share icon

#26 Letter To Her Majesty, Queen Lizzie: All We Want Tissue Share icon

#27 Package Is Getting Bad. You Ordered Ear Drops For Your Dog And End Up With Something Like This Share icon

#28 I Present To You, A Single Slice Of Bread Wrapped In Plastic Share icon

#29 I Ordered Three Tea Boxes From Amazon. This Is How They Packed It. Wtf. Why Are We So Wasteful Share icon

#30 I Ordered A Small Sample Bottle Of A New Cologne And This Is The Box It Was Sent In Share icon

#31 And This Is Why I Stopped Ordering Meal Boxes! Share icon

#32 Is This A Joke? Why Did You Need Four Plastic Bags To Wrap This One Item Share icon

#33 Someone At Amazon Gives Zero F--Ks Share icon

#34 We’re Individually Wrapping Olives Now Share icon

#35 Why On Earth Do We Need Individually Wrapped Potatoes!? Share icon

#36 I Bought A 20pk Of Bamboo Straws To Reduce The Plastic I Use. They Were Shipped In A Box With Bubble Wrap. And Each Straw Is Wrapped With A Piece Of Plastic That’s As Big As My Hand Share icon

#37 I Needed To Spend $1 More At IKEA To Get Free Shipping, So I Got This 99 Cent Roll Of Wrapping Paper. It Shipped In Its Own Box Share icon

#38 The Box My Razor Blades Came In. Talk About Recycling To Save The Planet Share icon

#39 This Is The Size Of The Box They Sent My 1 Christmas Ornament In Share icon

#40 4 Individually Packaged Nuts Share icon

#41 Way Too Much Wasted Space For Eight Cartridges Share icon

#42 Is This Amount Of Packing Material Really Justified For This Small Order? Or Should There Be A Way To Consolidate Packing? Share icon

#43 Dear Amazon Please Explain Why You Need All This Packaging To Send Us Little Label? Share icon

#44 Why Not Just Buy A Fresh Watermelon? Share icon

#45 Replacing The Egg Shell With More Plastic To Go Into The Ocean Share icon

#46 Packaging For One Small Ntc Resistor (Red Circle) By Conrad (German Electronics Distributor). Ordered Into Their Shop No Less Share icon

#47 Packaging By Byredo Share icon Check out this absurd packaging for an order I got from BYREDO… are they a high end perfumery or the Easter Bunny? Also the box is way too massive for these three things. I had to dig around in the paper shavings for far too long. It was like a needle in a haystack. They need a smaller box and to ditch the paper shavings.



#48 This Shipment From Wayfair For Two Cotton Oven Mitts Share icon

#49 Toothbrush Refills Share icon

#50 Ridiculous. At Least I Have A Box To Put All The Other Boxes Into Share icon

#51 Is Amazon Getting Worse With Overpackaging? I Ordered A Pressure Washer Wand. What You See Sticking Out Is All That Is In This Box Share icon

#52 Insane Packaging To Product Ratio Share icon

#54 All I Wanted Was A Screen Protector Share icon

#55 Nice Packaging Job From Amazon Share icon

#56 This Candy Store Has Individually Wrapped Jelly Beans Share icon

#57 I Really Expected This Ice Cream To Be Bigger When You Put It In So Much Plastic Share icon

#58 Plastic Straws Aren’t The Problem. This Much Plastic For A 960 Piece Off Brand LEGO Set Share icon

#59 So I Ordered A Mousepad Share icon

#60 No Words Share icon

#61 My Mom Ordered A "Small Address Book" From Amazon. It Is 2" X 3" And This Is The Box It Was Delivered In Share icon

#62 Ordered 3 Shot Glasses From The Same Site. Got Delivered In 3 Separate Boxes. Ordered Them Off Of Fanatics, Came In Large Wasteful Packaging Share icon

#63 So Much Waste Share icon

#64 Imo No Toy Should Ever Produce This Much Waste Share icon

#65 Prescription Refill. The Pharmacy Sent Me A 30 Day Supply Share icon This is so annoying. I’m not sure why my doctor did 30 days supply with 12 refills. This is a new doctor, and my previous would have done 90 days supply with four refills.

Still, this is ridiculous. Getting these pills out is a pain with the narrower neck, and the bottle is simply too big. Plenty of waste here that isn’t necessary.



#66 Vegetables Stupidly Wrapped In Plastic Share icon

#67 I Received The Biggest Waste Of Plastic From Target In The Mail Today Share icon

#68 An Incredible Waste Of Plastic Share icon

#69 The Only Thing In This Box Was The Legs To The Couch...its Not Missing Anything, Just A Waste Of Cardboard Share icon

#70 Great Work, Amazon. My Mother Has An Obsession For Buying Everything Off Amazon Which Creates A Ton Of Packaging Waste And I Can't Do Anything About It Share icon

#71 In 2022, This Chain Store Decided That Wrapping Everything In Plastic Is A Cool Way To Display Their Shoes Share icon

#72 Thanks For The Extra Boxes To Break Down Amazon Share icon

#73 Dog Ball Anyone? Share icon

#74 Teeny Pills In Big Bottles. Picked Up My Refills From CVS Today. 30 Small Pills In Each Bottle. I Always Consolidate The Pills In Larger Bottles To Place In My Cupboard Share icon All of the pills in the bottles in the third picture fit in the 2 bottles in the 2nd picture.



#75 Saw This In The Supermarket And Had A Laughing Fit, They Are Glass Jars In A Plastic Pot In Another Sort Of Packaging Share icon

#76 My Sons Fruit Cup From Chipotle Share icon

#77 Omeprazole, 42 Pills In Three Bottles Plus A Box. I Always Put All Pills In A Single Bottle And It Doesn't Fill It Even Halfway Share icon

#78 Skybound Entertainment Sent Me... This Share icon

#79 Even The Screws Are Individually Wrapped... Just Some Droorknobs Share icon

#80 17-Inch Box For A 2-Inch Item, Including Whole Printed Spiel That It Was “Thoughtfully Packaged” To “Reduce Impact” Share icon

#81 2 Slices Of Bread Individually Packaged Share icon

#82 Individually Packaged Bread At My Local Hotel Share icon

#83 Getting Real Sick Of Those Amazon Commercials Talking Bout How Hard They’re Working To Be Carbon Neutral, And Then Getting A Package Like This Share icon

#84 This Grocery Store Sells Pixy Stix At The Deli Share icon

#85 My School Individually Wrapped The Apples In Plastic Share icon

#86 Walmart Pick-Up Basically Used One Bag Per Item, One Of The Individually Items Was A Single Tape, Such A Waste Share icon

#87 Over 3 Months Since The Collapse Of Redcycle And Coles Is Still Promoting Unnecessary Packaging As Recyclable Share icon

#88 All That For Two Packages Of Cookies Share icon

#89 Bought A Metal Pencil Sharpener And A Few Other Items. They Delivered Everything In One Box Except The Tiny Eyeliner Pencil Sharpener Which The Put In This Monstrosity Share icon See that litter baggie in the bottom left? That's it.

