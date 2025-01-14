92 Facepalm-Worthy Packaging Fails That Really Had No Reason To Be That Awful (New Pics)
We’re long past the point where climate change has started to impact our planet. Natural disasters are happening more frequently, the Earth is warming, and many of us are desperate to do whatever we can to reduce our carbon footprints. So why in the world are companies still using excessive amounts of plastic and packaging when selling their products?
Bored Panda has scoured the internet and found some of the most egregious examples of wasteful packaging on items and gathered them below. Try not to become too infuriated while scrolling through this list, pandas, and please, keep these images in mind before placing any unnecessary orders online!
Wasteful Weston
Shared with permission from a buddy of mine. looks like they opened a PC water case and repackaged it to sell in 3 packs? no clue how much they priced them at but it better not be for the “839” that they’re all stickered with.
Been there. Not sure why they’re repacking on a tray with plastic wrap, but this is a common way to resell cases that have ripped or been cut
No Words For This
It's a shame oranges don't already come in some kind of wrapper already. One that you could just easily peel off the orange. Some kind of a rind perhaps. Luckily these ones are wrapped in plastic
Wanna Sample A Blueberry?
I Hate These Stupid Plastic Tabs You Find On Clothing. All Of This From One Pack Of Socks
And inevitably you miss one that you don't find until you're out walking and it starts poking you between your toes.
Introducing @carrefourbelgium 'S Cutting Edge Way Not To Save The World. For Forks Sake
My Package Included A Free Box Of Air
Space filler to prevent shifting of the contents perhaps? At least cardboard is recyclable.
This Pretty Small Magnet Was Shipped With So Much Styrofoam
My Amazon Order. Good Thing I Didn't Order Two. Good Thing I Didn't Order Two
These Individually Plastic Wrapped Plates That My Workplace Keeps
Individually Wrapped Plastic Straws
The packaging clearly states "wrapped flexible straws". These appear to be for commercial use.
A Mistifier Sprays Its Mist Over Food, All Of Which Are Covered In Plastic
One Haribo In An Entire Packet
Stupidly Wasteful Amazon Shipping
Hmm, Waitroseandpartners Haven't Used This Plastic Very Sparsley
That parsley may have been versatile at one point, but it’s now either vigorous nor vibrant. It’s looking a bit sad
Saw This At My Local Supermarket, Those Caviar Cans Are Very Fragile, I Guess
This Huge Box That Target Shipped My 2 Small Items In Instead Of Using A Paper Bag
Ordered 5 Plates Online. They Came In 5 Giant Packages
Received A Package From Home Depot That Just Had One Marker. I Didn’t Order Anything From Home Depot
The Amount Of Waste In The Packaging Of These Pills
Oh If Only Coconuts Had A Hard, Resistant Shell So They Didn't Need Plastic Wrapping
So Much Waste Of Space
If Only Nature Would Find A Way To Cover This Coconut So We Didn’t Need To Waste So Much Plastic On It
Because Individual Sweet Potatoes Need To Be Wrapped In Plastic…
I get that this is intended for moicrowaving, but do people not understand how plastic wrap works?
How Wasteful Costcos Packaging Is
I think that's an attempt at theft protection, so you can't put it in your purse or pocket.
I Love Your Products Drperricone But Please Sort Out The Wasteful Packaging
Letter To Her Majesty, Queen Lizzie: All We Want Tissue
Package Is Getting Bad. You Ordered Ear Drops For Your Dog And End Up With Something Like This
I Present To You, A Single Slice Of Bread Wrapped In Plastic
I Ordered Three Tea Boxes From Amazon. This Is How They Packed It. Wtf. Why Are We So Wasteful
I Ordered A Small Sample Bottle Of A New Cologne And This Is The Box It Was Sent In
And This Is Why I Stopped Ordering Meal Boxes!
Is This A Joke? Why Did You Need Four Plastic Bags To Wrap This One Item
Because if you look at them sideways, they break, and then nobody wants to buy them so they end up in the dumpster
Someone At Amazon Gives Zero F--Ks
We’re Individually Wrapping Olives Now
Why On Earth Do We Need Individually Wrapped Potatoes!?
I Bought A 20pk Of Bamboo Straws To Reduce The Plastic I Use. They Were Shipped In A Box With Bubble Wrap. And Each Straw Is Wrapped With A Piece Of Plastic That’s As Big As My Hand
Bought a three pack of metal straws at the dollar store. Bamboo straws taste like bamboo
I Needed To Spend $1 More At IKEA To Get Free Shipping, So I Got This 99 Cent Roll Of Wrapping Paper. It Shipped In Its Own Box
The Box My Razor Blades Came In. Talk About Recycling To Save The Planet
This Is The Size Of The Box They Sent My 1 Christmas Ornament In
4 Individually Packaged Nuts
Way Too Much Wasted Space For Eight Cartridges
Is This Amount Of Packing Material Really Justified For This Small Order? Or Should There Be A Way To Consolidate Packing?
Dear Amazon Please Explain Why You Need All This Packaging To Send Us Little Label?
Why Not Just Buy A Fresh Watermelon?
I kinda understand this one. When I’m craving watermelon, they’re usually ginormous. I just want a bit of watermelon. I don’t want to be eating it for a week and then feeling guilty about binning the rest
Replacing The Egg Shell With More Plastic To Go Into The Ocean
Packaging For One Small Ntc Resistor (Red Circle) By Conrad (German Electronics Distributor). Ordered Into Their Shop No Less
Packaging By Byredo
Check out this absurd packaging for an order I got from BYREDO… are they a high end perfumery or the Easter Bunny? Also the box is way too massive for these three things. I had to dig around in the paper shavings for far too long. It was like a needle in a haystack. They need a smaller box and to ditch the paper shavings.
This Shipment From Wayfair For Two Cotton Oven Mitts
Toothbrush Refills
Ridiculous. At Least I Have A Box To Put All The Other Boxes Into
Is Amazon Getting Worse With Overpackaging? I Ordered A Pressure Washer Wand. What You See Sticking Out Is All That Is In This Box
Overpackaging?
All I Wanted Was A Screen Protector
Nice Packaging Job From Amazon
This Candy Store Has Individually Wrapped Jelly Beans
I Really Expected This Ice Cream To Be Bigger When You Put It In So Much Plastic
Plastic Straws Aren’t The Problem. This Much Plastic For A 960 Piece Off Brand LEGO Set
So I Ordered A Mousepad
No Words
My Mom Ordered A "Small Address Book" From Amazon. It Is 2" X 3" And This Is The Box It Was Delivered In
Ordered 3 Shot Glasses From The Same Site. Got Delivered In 3 Separate Boxes. Ordered Them Off Of Fanatics, Came In Large Wasteful Packaging
Imo No Toy Should Ever Produce This Much Waste
Prescription Refill. The Pharmacy Sent Me A 30 Day Supply
This is so annoying. I’m not sure why my doctor did 30 days supply with 12 refills. This is a new doctor, and my previous would have done 90 days supply with four refills.
Still, this is ridiculous. Getting these pills out is a pain with the narrower neck, and the bottle is simply too big. Plenty of waste here that isn’t necessary.
Vegetables Stupidly Wrapped In Plastic
I Received The Biggest Waste Of Plastic From Target In The Mail Today
An Incredible Waste Of Plastic
The Only Thing In This Box Was The Legs To The Couch...its Not Missing Anything, Just A Waste Of Cardboard
Great Work, Amazon. My Mother Has An Obsession For Buying Everything Off Amazon Which Creates A Ton Of Packaging Waste And I Can't Do Anything About It
In 2022, This Chain Store Decided That Wrapping Everything In Plastic Is A Cool Way To Display Their Shoes
Thanks For The Extra Boxes To Break Down Amazon
Dog Ball Anyone?
Teeny Pills In Big Bottles. Picked Up My Refills From CVS Today. 30 Small Pills In Each Bottle. I Always Consolidate The Pills In Larger Bottles To Place In My Cupboard
All of the pills in the bottles in the third picture fit in the 2 bottles in the 2nd picture.
Saw This In The Supermarket And Had A Laughing Fit, They Are Glass Jars In A Plastic Pot In Another Sort Of Packaging
My Sons Fruit Cup From Chipotle
Omeprazole, 42 Pills In Three Bottles Plus A Box. I Always Put All Pills In A Single Bottle And It Doesn't Fill It Even Halfway
Skybound Entertainment Sent Me... This
Even The Screws Are Individually Wrapped... Just Some Droorknobs
17-Inch Box For A 2-Inch Item, Including Whole Printed Spiel That It Was “Thoughtfully Packaged” To “Reduce Impact”
2 Slices Of Bread Individually Packaged
Individually Packaged Bread At My Local Hotel
Getting Real Sick Of Those Amazon Commercials Talking Bout How Hard They’re Working To Be Carbon Neutral, And Then Getting A Package Like This
This Grocery Store Sells Pixy Stix At The Deli
My School Individually Wrapped The Apples In Plastic
Walmart Pick-Up Basically Used One Bag Per Item, One Of The Individually Items Was A Single Tape, Such A Waste
I actually know the reason behind this because I was irritated too when my grocery orders would have one item in a bag and I’d end up with so many plastic bags. A friend’s brother in law works for Walmart/Sam’s Club corporate and he said their policy is one bag per aisle. So if the aisle only has one of the products you ordered, it goes in its own bag. Why? I have no clue.
Over 3 Months Since The Collapse Of Redcycle And Coles Is Still Promoting Unnecessary Packaging As Recyclable
All That For Two Packages Of Cookies
Bought A Metal Pencil Sharpener And A Few Other Items. They Delivered Everything In One Box Except The Tiny Eyeliner Pencil Sharpener Which The Put In This Monstrosity
See that litter baggie in the bottom left? That's it.
Bought Cough Drops. Each One Is Individually Wrapped. I Just Wanna Stop Coughing
TL;DNR BUT if I face palmed for each of these ridiculous examples I would have a broken nose!
