We’re long past the point where climate change has started to impact our planet. Natural disasters are happening more frequently, the Earth is warming, and many of us are desperate to do whatever we can to reduce our carbon footprints. So why in the world are companies still using excessive amounts of plastic and packaging when selling their products?

Bored Panda has scoured the internet and found some of the most egregious examples of wasteful packaging on items and gathered them below. Try not to become too infuriated while scrolling through this list, pandas, and please, keep these images in mind before placing any unnecessary orders online!

#1

Wasteful Weston

Bottled water in wasteful packaging on store shelf, highlighting unnecessary plastic use.

Shared with permission from a buddy of mine. looks like they opened a PC water case and repackaged it to sell in 3 packs? no clue how much they priced them at but it better not be for the “839” that they’re all stickered with.

CartographerOk817 Report

colleen1969 avatar
Colleen Glim
Colleen Glim
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Been there. Not sure why they’re repacking on a tray with plastic wrap, but this is a common way to resell cases that have ripped or been cut

    #2

    No Words For This

    Oranges covered in plastic wrap, showcasing wasteful unnecessary packaging.

    Great-Poem-6966 Report

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a shame oranges don't already come in some kind of wrapper already. One that you could just easily peel off the orange. Some kind of a rind perhaps. Luckily these ones are wrapped in plastic

    #3

    Wanna Sample A Blueberry?

    Plastic cups with a single blueberry, illustrating wasteful unnecessary packaging in a grocery store.

    BrassicaSmellisFart Report

    tenrec-12 avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This might be some kind of regulation for samples. Stupid in this case, but I can see a health department making such a rule because they don't want a giant bowl of food out that everyone sticks their fingers in.

    #4

    I Hate These Stupid Plastic Tabs You Find On Clothing. All Of This From One Pack Of Socks

    Plastic tags and a sock label exemplifying wasteful unnecessary packaging on a wooden surface.

    Hey_Im_Serge Report

    crazycatlisa avatar
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And inevitably you miss one that you don't find until you're out walking and it starts poking you between your toes.

    #5

    Introducing @carrefourbelgium 'S Cutting Edge Way Not To Save The World. For Forks Sake

    Unnecessary packaging in a plastic tray with wooden cutlery and price tag, highlighting wasteful practices.

    pointless_packaging Report

    #6

    My Package Included A Free Box Of Air

    Large empty box with smaller box labeled "Free Box of Air," illustrating wasteful packaging.

    MrSquidwonk Report

    moiradrake avatar
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Space filler to prevent shifting of the contents perhaps? At least cardboard is recyclable.

    #7

    This Pretty Small Magnet Was Shipped With So Much Styrofoam

    Excessive packaging with styrofoam and tape containing a small item, highlighting wasteful unnecessary packaging.

    Party-Broccoli-6690 Report

    #8

    My Amazon Order. Good Thing I Didn't Order Two. Good Thing I Didn't Order Two

    Large box with unnecessary packaging for a single glass, highlighting wasteful packaging practices.

    woodwerker76 Report

    #9

    These Individually Plastic Wrapped Plates That My Workplace Keeps

    Stack of paper plates wrapped in excessive plastic, highlighting wasteful unnecessary packaging.

    DavyCrockPot19 Report

    #10

    Individually Wrapped Plastic Straws

    Plastic straws in excessive packaging on a marble countertop, highlighting wasteful unnecessary packaging.

    Puzzleheaded-Bar1349 Report

    moiradrake avatar
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The packaging clearly states "wrapped flexible straws". These appear to be for commercial use.

    #11

    A Mistifier Sprays Its Mist Over Food, All Of Which Are Covered In Plastic

    Colorful bell peppers wrapped in unnecessary packaging on a supermarket shelf, highlighting wasteful practices.

    concrus Report

    #12

    One Haribo In An Entire Packet

    Empty candy wrapper of Haribo Giant Strawbs, highlighting wasteful unnecessary packaging.

    Magic1701 Report

    #13

    Stupidly Wasteful Amazon Shipping

    Large box with tiny item inside, illustrating wasteful packaging.

    Yuri_Ligotme Report

    debandeowyn avatar
    Deborah
    Deborah
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always reuse or recycle the boxes, but it is insane.

    #14

    Hmm, Waitroseandpartners Haven't Used This Plastic Very Sparsley

    Curly leaf parsley in oversized packaging, illustrating wasteful unnecessary packaging in a grocery store.

    pointless_packaging Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That parsley may have been versatile at one point, but it’s now either vigorous nor vibrant. It’s looking a bit sad

    #15

    Saw This At My Local Supermarket, Those Caviar Cans Are Very Fragile, I Guess

    Cans wrapped in excessive plastic, illustrating wasteful unnecessary packaging in a supermarket setting.

    TheFlameBoy4 Report

    #16

    This Huge Box That Target Shipped My 2 Small Items In Instead Of Using A Paper Bag

    Large cardboard box with small makeup items inside, illustrating wasteful unnecessary packaging.

    Mimi_0 Report

    #17

    Ordered 5 Plates Online. They Came In 5 Giant Packages

    Stack of Amazon boxes illustrating wasteful packaging for a single plate.

    Dominicus1165 Report

    #18

    Received A Package From Home Depot That Just Had One Marker. I Didn’t Order Anything From Home Depot

    Oversized box containing a single pen highlights wasteful unnecessary packaging.

    NamBot3000 Report

    #19

    The Amount Of Waste In The Packaging Of These Pills

    Unnecessary packaging of omeprazole with multiple empty bottles and two empty boxes.

    Super-Saiyan-Potato Report

    #20

    Oh If Only Coconuts Had A Hard, Resistant Shell So They Didn't Need Plastic Wrapping

    Coconuts with unnecessary plastic packaging in a supermarket display.

    DarkBird1234 Report

    #21

    So Much Waste Of Space

    Unnecessary packaging: a large yellow blister pack with a single round pill, highlighting wastefulness.

    reddit.com Report

    #22

    If Only Nature Would Find A Way To Cover This Coconut So We Didn’t Need To Waste So Much Plastic On It

    Hand holding a coconut wrapped in plastic, highlighting wasteful unnecessary packaging.

    aaron_gillett Report

    #23

    Because Individual Sweet Potatoes Need To Be Wrapped In Plastic…

    Potatoes wrapped in unnecessary plastic packaging at a grocery store, highlighting wasteful practices.

    HolyToast666 Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get that this is intended for moicrowaving, but do people not understand how plastic wrap works?

    #24

    How Wasteful Costcos Packaging Is

    Hand holding oversized plastic package with small item inside, highlighting wasteful unnecessary packaging.

    MoonPython Report

    crazycatlisa avatar
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think that's an attempt at theft protection, so you can't put it in your purse or pocket.

    #25

    I Love Your Products Drperricone But Please Sort Out The Wasteful Packaging

    Cardboard boxes with wasteful packaging materials, revealing small items inside.

    Alsdorf_JAR Report

    #26

    Letter To Her Majesty, Queen Lizzie: All We Want Tissue

    Facial tissues in excessive packaging held in a store aisle, highlighting wasteful unnecessary packaging.

    pointless_packaging Report

    #27

    Package Is Getting Bad. You Ordered Ear Drops For Your Dog And End Up With Something Like This

    Large empty box with a small bottle of ear drops, illustrating wasteful unnecessary packaging.

    Educational_Tip_2622 Report

    #28

    I Present To You, A Single Slice Of Bread Wrapped In Plastic

    Slice of bread in plastic wrap on a table, demonstrating wasteful unnecessary packaging.

    CremeGoodness Report

    itsjustme223 avatar
    Shane S
    Shane S
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m guessing it’s one of those meal prep services that sends you all the ingredients. The recipe probably called for a slice of toast to go with soup or something and that’s how they had to package it. They justify it by saying it’s ’all recyclable’.

    #29

    I Ordered Three Tea Boxes From Amazon. This Is How They Packed It. Wtf. Why Are We So Wasteful

    Excessive packaging waste with multiple boxes and plastic fillers for small items on a tile floor.

    Fansipan305 Report

    #30

    I Ordered A Small Sample Bottle Of A New Cologne And This Is The Box It Was Sent In

    Large box with wasteful unnecessary packaging for a small Versace item inside.

    Coolusername099 Report

    #31

    And This Is Why I Stopped Ordering Meal Boxes!

    Carrots each wrapped in plastic, demonstrating wasteful unnecessary packaging.

    Lvanwinkle18 Report

    #32

    Is This A Joke? Why Did You Need Four Plastic Bags To Wrap This One Item

    Chocolate bunny with wasteful unnecessary packaging of multiple plastic bags on a wooden table.

    jxryd Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because if you look at them sideways, they break, and then nobody wants to buy them so they end up in the dumpster

    #33

    Someone At Amazon Gives Zero F--Ks

    Excessive packaging with crumpled paper inside a large cardboard box for a single small book.

    -Rayko- Report

    #34

    We’re Individually Wrapping Olives Now

    Hand holding an olive encased in unnecessary packaging.

    MommaJDaddy Report

    #35

    Why On Earth Do We Need Individually Wrapped Potatoes!?

    Plastic-wrapped potatoes on display in a store, highlighting wasteful unnecessary packaging.

    wiselab27 Report

    carolynking avatar
    CD King
    CD King
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It says it on the sign… they are wrapped to microwave. Not that it’s right

    #36

    I Bought A 20pk Of Bamboo Straws To Reduce The Plastic I Use. They Were Shipped In A Box With Bubble Wrap. And Each Straw Is Wrapped With A Piece Of Plastic That’s As Big As My Hand

    Excessive plastic used to wrap a single wooden spoon, demonstrating wasteful unnecessary packaging.

    CthaDStyles Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bought a three pack of metal straws at the dollar store. Bamboo straws taste like bamboo

    #37

    I Needed To Spend $1 More At IKEA To Get Free Shipping, So I Got This 99 Cent Roll Of Wrapping Paper. It Shipped In Its Own Box

    Long cardboard box with a single roll of wrapping paper highlights wasteful unnecessary packaging.

    notimeleft4you Report

    #38

    The Box My Razor Blades Came In. Talk About Recycling To Save The Planet

    Oversized cardboard box with wasteful unnecessary packaging for a small item.

    Personal-Mall-6033 Report

    #39

    This Is The Size Of The Box They Sent My 1 Christmas Ornament In

    Long brown box on the floor next to a small wreath box, highlighting unnecessary packaging.

    Lonely-ex-cult-girl Report

    #40

    4 Individually Packaged Nuts

    Nuts packaged in individual plastic bags, highlighting wasteful unnecessary packaging on a metal surface.

    span92 Report

    debandeowyn avatar
    Deborah
    Deborah
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who needs only one nut? And if you for some reason do, doesn't it make sense to keep a few on hand?

    #41

    Way Too Much Wasted Space For Eight Cartridges

    Unnecessary packaging for Gillette Fusion ProGlide razor, showcasing wasteful design.

    Tropical_Centipede Report

    #42

    Is This Amount Of Packing Material Really Justified For This Small Order? Or Should There Be A Way To Consolidate Packing?

    Unnecessary packaging with electronics on an orange background, highlighting wasteful practices.

    FriendlyWire Report

    #43

    Dear Amazon Please Explain Why You Need All This Packaging To Send Us Little Label?

    Excessive packaging surrounds a small label in a large box, highlighting wasteful unnecessary packaging practices.

    MIrandaJennieJo Report

    #44

    Why Not Just Buy A Fresh Watermelon?

    Packaged watermelon slices and plastic bottles highlight wasteful, unnecessary packaging.

    owen_mcleod2 Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I kinda understand this one. When I’m craving watermelon, they’re usually ginormous. I just want a bit of watermelon. I don’t want to be eating it for a week and then feeling guilty about binning the rest

    #45

    Replacing The Egg Shell With More Plastic To Go Into The Ocean

    Plastic bags of oranges on display, highlighting wasteful unnecessary packaging in a grocery store setting.

    ShinigamiDady Report

    #46

    Packaging For One Small Ntc Resistor (Red Circle) By Conrad (German Electronics Distributor). Ordered Into Their Shop No Less

    Cardboard box with wasteful unnecessary packaging, filled with packing peanuts for a tiny item beside it on a wooden floor.

    OazmoWrark Report

    #47

    Packaging By Byredo

    Box with excessive yellow crinkle paper and small perfume samples, highlighting wasteful unnecessary packaging.

    Check out this absurd packaging for an order I got from BYREDO… are they a high end perfumery or the Easter Bunny? Also the box is way too massive for these three things. I had to dig around in the paper shavings for far too long. It was like a needle in a haystack. They need a smaller box and to ditch the paper shavings.

    Its_jaggy Report

    #48

    This Shipment From Wayfair For Two Cotton Oven Mitts

    Over-packaged oven mitts in a box with excessive protective air pillows highlighting wasteful packaging.

    WhatTheActualFork1 Report

    #49

    Toothbrush Refills

    Oral-B toothbrush heads in wasteful, unnecessary packaging.

    l1ttle_m0nst3r Report

    #50

    Ridiculous. At Least I Have A Box To Put All The Other Boxes Into

    Large cardboard box with wasteful, unnecessary packaging materials inside on a grassy background.

    poopdood42 Report

    #51

    Is Amazon Getting Worse With Overpackaging? I Ordered A Pressure Washer Wand. What You See Sticking Out Is All That Is In This Box

    Large box with wasteful packaging delivered on a doorstep, highlighting unnecessary use of materials.

    Lizzie551 Report

    #52

    Insane Packaging To Product Ratio

    Pack of razor cartridges in large plastic packaging, illustrating wasteful unnecessary packaging.

    Quincy_V2 Report

    #53

    Overpackaging?

    Oversized box with a small battery inside, highlighting wasteful unnecessary packaging.

    golfandwine Report

    #54

    All I Wanted Was A Screen Protector

    Excessive unnecessary packaging displayed on a bed, illustrating wasteful practices.

    Suspicious_Cat_4828 Report

    #55

    Nice Packaging Job From Amazon

    Large envelope with unnecessary packaging for a small item, highlighting wasteful practices.

    timmlt Report

    debandeowyn avatar
    Deborah
    Deborah
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just got an ink cartridge from Amazon in a smallish padded envelope. First time they sent something in reasonably sized packaging.

    #56

    This Candy Store Has Individually Wrapped Jelly Beans

    Individually wrapped jelly beans in plastic highlight wasteful, unnecessary packaging.

    JackieChiles13 Report

    #57

    I Really Expected This Ice Cream To Be Bigger When You Put It In So Much Plastic

    A hand holding a chocolate-dipped cone in decorative unnecessary packaging with snowflakes.

    Zeldig Report

    #58

    Plastic Straws Aren’t The Problem. This Much Plastic For A 960 Piece Off Brand LEGO Set

    Unnecessary packaging with multiple plastic bags for small items on a wooden table.

    MrBirb_ Report

    itsjustme223 avatar
    Shane S
    Shane S
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They have started using wax bags in some sets but die hard Lego collectors prefer the plastic bags. A collector will save the bags, the box, the whole thing. And LEGO are literally blocks of plastic….

    #59

    So I Ordered A Mousepad

    A small product box surrounded by excessive packing peanuts, illustrating wasteful packaging practices.

    n0rpie Report

    #60

    No Words

    Orange bell peppers with wasteful packaging in plastic wrap.

    realsecretfairy Report

    #61

    My Mom Ordered A "Small Address Book" From Amazon. It Is 2" X 3" And This Is The Box It Was Delivered In

    Open cardboard box labeled "Made with Less Material" beside a small wallet, illustrating wasteful packaging.

    Fantastic-Network-59 Report

    #62

    Ordered 3 Shot Glasses From The Same Site. Got Delivered In 3 Separate Boxes. Ordered Them Off Of Fanatics, Came In Large Wasteful Packaging

    Empty boxes with unnecessary packaging around small shot glasses, illustrating wasteful packaging.

    cookiecutiekat Report

    #63

    So Much Waste

    Excessive packaging displayed in a store shelf showing unnecessary use of plastic materials.

    sweet3pea1588 Report

    #64

    Imo No Toy Should Ever Produce This Much Waste

    Excessive plastic and cardboard packaging inside a toy box, highlighting the issue of wasteful and unnecessary materials used.

    arthurtread Report

    #65

    Prescription Refill. The Pharmacy Sent Me A 30 Day Supply

    Prescription bottle mostly empty, highlighting wasteful unnecessary packaging for pills.

    This is so annoying. I’m not sure why my doctor did 30 days supply with 12 refills. This is a new doctor, and my previous would have done 90 days supply with four refills.
    Still, this is ridiculous. Getting these pills out is a pain with the narrower neck, and the bottle is simply too big. Plenty of waste here that isn’t necessary.

    ross549 Report

    #66

    Vegetables Stupidly Wrapped In Plastic

    Hand holding plastic-wrapped red pepper in a store, showcasing wasteful unnecessary packaging.

    Icy_Fennel_410 Report

    debandeowyn avatar
    Deborah
    Deborah
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I, luckily, have never seen this nonsense at my local supermarket

    #67

    I Received The Biggest Waste Of Plastic From Target In The Mail Today

    Excessive plastic packaging for cutlery set spread across a table, highlighting unnecessary waste.

    finallyfred Report

    #68

    An Incredible Waste Of Plastic

    Plastic packaging enclosing a small knife, highlighting wasteful unnecessary packaging practices.

    Lets_ask_reddit Report

    #69

    The Only Thing In This Box Was The Legs To The Couch...its Not Missing Anything, Just A Waste Of Cardboard

    Long box with small item inside, illustrating wasteful unnecessary packaging.

    Flapps38 Report

    #70

    Great Work, Amazon. My Mother Has An Obsession For Buying Everything Off Amazon Which Creates A Ton Of Packaging Waste And I Can't Do Anything About It

    Oversized box with a single toothpaste tube inside, illustrating wasteful packaging.

    reddit.com Report

    debandeowyn avatar
    Deborah
    Deborah
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't there a place near you to recycle cardboard boxes?

    #71

    In 2022, This Chain Store Decided That Wrapping Everything In Plastic Is A Cool Way To Display Their Shoes

    Sneakers wrapped in plastic, highlighting wasteful unnecessary packaging, displayed on shelves in a clothing store.

    reddit.com Report

    #72

    Thanks For The Extra Boxes To Break Down Amazon

    Large box with smaller packages inside at the front door, highlighting wasteful packaging.

    TryReboot1st Report

    #73

    Dog Ball Anyone?

    Large open cardboard box with a stick and ball toy, illustrating wasteful packaging.

    Loopy_LouLou Report

    #74

    Teeny Pills In Big Bottles. Picked Up My Refills From CVS Today. 30 Small Pills In Each Bottle. I Always Consolidate The Pills In Larger Bottles To Place In My Cupboard

    Bottles of medication illustrating wasteful unnecessary packaging on a cluttered kitchen counter.

    All of the pills in the bottles in the third picture fit in the 2 bottles in the 2nd picture.

    YazPistachio19 Report

    #75

    Saw This In The Supermarket And Had A Laughing Fit, They Are Glass Jars In A Plastic Pot In Another Sort Of Packaging

    Jars with wasteful unnecessary packaging in a wire basket at a store.

    Lanky-Investment-498 Report

    #76

    My Sons Fruit Cup From Chipotle

    Orange in wasteful unnecessary plastic packaging on a table.

    calmchaos17 Report

    #77

    Omeprazole, 42 Pills In Three Bottles Plus A Box. I Always Put All Pills In A Single Bottle And It Doesn't Fill It Even Halfway

    Excessive packaging shown with omeprazole bottles and pills on a table, highlighting wasteful practices.

    hardhatgirl Report

    #78

    Skybound Entertainment Sent Me... This

    Large box with unnecessary packaging for a small item inside.

    DiScOrDtHeLuNaTiC Report

    #79

    Even The Screws Are Individually Wrapped... Just Some Droorknobs

    Cardboard box filled with wasteful unnecessary packaging for small items, illustrating excessive material use.

    tinybram123 Report

    b_nut137 avatar
    Pheebs
    Pheebs
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Prevents scratching, though the screws could have been in a group bag.

    #80

    17-Inch Box For A 2-Inch Item, Including Whole Printed Spiel That It Was “Thoughtfully Packaged” To “Reduce Impact”

    A small item being taken from a large box with excessive paper, highlighting wasteful unnecessary packaging.

    Aquillyne Report

    #81

    2 Slices Of Bread Individually Packaged

    Two slices of bread individually wrapped in plastic, highlighting wasteful unnecessary packaging.

    reddit.com Report

    #82

    Individually Packaged Bread At My Local Hotel

    Slices of bread individually wrapped in plastic, highlighting wasteful, unnecessary packaging.

    Pineappleisntonpizza Report

    b_nut137 avatar
    Pheebs
    Pheebs
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of all the individual breads, this one makes sense. The bread is in an open bin, and people don’t wash their damn hands. And some people cough and sneeze all over community food. Don’t get me started on kids.

    #83

    Getting Real Sick Of Those Amazon Commercials Talking Bout How Hard They’re Working To Be Carbon Neutral, And Then Getting A Package Like This

    Large box with small items and excessive bubble wrap, illustrating wasteful unnecessary packaging.

    chef_jake Report

    #84

    This Grocery Store Sells Pixy Stix At The Deli

    Unnecessary packaging of Pixy Stix on a styrofoam tray in a store.

    ohh-you-know Report

    #85

    My School Individually Wrapped The Apples In Plastic

    Fruit display with bananas, oranges, and apples wrapped in plastic, highlighting unnecessary packaging in grocery stores.

    fundlps Report

    carolynking avatar
    CD King
    CD King
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s because the kids at your school have filthy hands… oranges and bananas need to be peeled to be eaten.

    #86

    Walmart Pick-Up Basically Used One Bag Per Item, One Of The Individually Items Was A Single Tape, Such A Waste

    Plastic bags covering individual items on a kitchen counter, highlighting wasteful packaging.

    Vomitatrix Report

    stephaniecooke avatar
    scteach87161921
    scteach87161921
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I actually know the reason behind this because I was irritated too when my grocery orders would have one item in a bag and I’d end up with so many plastic bags. A friend’s brother in law works for Walmart/Sam’s Club corporate and he said their policy is one bag per aisle. So if the aisle only has one of the products you ordered, it goes in its own bag. Why? I have no clue.

    #87

    Over 3 Months Since The Collapse Of Redcycle And Coles Is Still Promoting Unnecessary Packaging As Recyclable

    Packaged mangoes with recyclable wrap, highlighting wasteful unnecessary packaging in stores.

    ff33b5e5 Report

    #88

    All That For Two Packages Of Cookies

    Excessive packaging with a small item inside a large cardboard box filled with brown paper.

    baronessvonraspberry Report

    #89

    Bought A Metal Pencil Sharpener And A Few Other Items. They Delivered Everything In One Box Except The Tiny Eyeliner Pencil Sharpener Which The Put In This Monstrosity

    Large mailing bag highlighting wasteful unnecessary packaging for a small item.

    See that litter baggie in the bottom left? That's it.

    nuskit Report

    #90

    Bought Cough Drops. Each One Is Individually Wrapped. I Just Wanna Stop Coughing

    Mucinex sore throat lozenges with wasteful unnecessary packaging on a white table.

    Raoul_Dukes_Mayo Report

    b_nut137 avatar
    Pheebs
    Pheebs
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cough drops are usually individually wrapped, at least every brand I’ve bought. They usually have the twist wrappers. It’s so you can shove a handful in pockets.

