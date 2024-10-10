ADVERTISEMENT

Just because something gets broken, torn, or old doesn't mean we need to throw it away. 92 million tonnes of textile waste ends up in landfills in the U.S. every year as it is. But there are ways to prolong the life of an item of clothing. One of them is mending, and it can be quite an art form, too.

People in this Reddit community know that. They're into what's called 'visible mending,' the art of repairing clothes, furniture, textiles, and in some cases even cars by displaying their flaws instead of hiding them. So, scroll through this list of stunning mending projects and perhaps it'll inspire you to prolong your garment's life too!

To know more about the benefits and joys of visible mending, Bored Panda reached out to fiber artist and author of Mending Matters and Make Thrift Mend Katrina Rodabaugh. She kindly agreed to tell us why mending clothes instead of throwing them away can be so joyous and shared some practical tips for aspiring menders. Read her insights below!