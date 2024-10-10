ADVERTISEMENT

Just because something gets broken, torn, or old doesn't mean we need to throw it away. 92 million tonnes of textile waste ends up in landfills in the U.S. every year as it is. But there are ways to prolong the life of an item of clothing. One of them is mending, and it can be quite an art form, too.

People in this Reddit community know that. They're into what's called 'visible mending,' the art of repairing clothes, furniture, textiles, and in some cases even cars by displaying their flaws instead of hiding them. So, scroll through this list of stunning mending projects and perhaps it'll inspire you to prolong your garment's life too!

To know more about the benefits and joys of visible mending, Bored Panda reached out to fiber artist and author of Mending Matters and Make Thrift Mend Katrina Rodabaugh. She kindly agreed to tell us why mending clothes instead of throwing them away can be so joyous and shared some practical tips for aspiring menders. Read her insights below!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Favorite Pair Of Shorts Ripped And So I Thought I’d Give Vm A Try

My Favorite Pair Of Shorts Ripped And So I Thought I’d Give Vm A Try

strawberrymystic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Fixed A Small Hole In The Sleeve Of My Boyfriend’s Jacket. Do I Tell Him Or Let Him Find It?

Fixed A Small Hole In The Sleeve Of My Boyfriend’s Jacket. Do I Tell Him Or Let Him Find It?

Cute-Significance758 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Short Had Holes. Made Some Fish About It

Short Had Holes. Made Some Fish About It

ImmunoComplements Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST

When I was little, my grandma used to darn the socks for our entire family. Granted, she was the one who knit them in the first place, but she was also the one who would repair them when there would be nothing but big holes left in the heels. Back when she was growing up, there was no such thing as fast fashion. Even suggesting to throw the socks out would've seemed incredibly wasteful.

Luckily, it seems that mending is coming back in style. Patrick Grant, the host of The Great British Sewing Bee, told The Guardian that people are getting tired of the fast fashion industry and looking for alternatives. "I think this trend has been growing for several years now and I think it's largely been driven by our desire to consume less and throw less away for environmental reasons."

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

Patched A Hole In The Crotch Of My Jeans

Patched A Hole In The Crotch Of My Jeans

gnome_census Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Really Happy With How This Came Out, Dandelion Seed Head Over Some Small Tears In A Shirt

Really Happy With How This Came Out, Dandelion Seed Head Over Some Small Tears In A Shirt

Hippophae Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

A Snail To Fix A Torn Pocket Corner

A Snail To Fix A Torn Pocket Corner

pahein-kae Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

The wish to be more eco-friendly is one of the reasons artist and author Katrina Rodabaugh turned to mending as well. "I love so many things about mending clothes!" she tells Bored Panda. "Mostly, it repairs the textile and puts it back into rotation and prolongs its usefulness. It's better for the environment if I'm able to wear my clothes for as long as possible and reduce waste."

However, there's the crafting aspect as well. "I also love that it allows for experimentation with simple design elements like color, line, and scale," Katrina says. "I love that it's calming, centering, and quiet. And I love that it lets me practice basic stitching and patching—a micro session of crafting in a full day."

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

Third Attempt At Darning!

Third Attempt At Darning!

Guilty_Piglet5731 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
manic_mama avatar
Manic Mama
Manic Mama
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As an older person who still darns things, I have to say Job well done.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

I Sewed Some Doilies Into Both Knees Of My Jeans (My First Mend Ever)!

I Sewed Some Doilies Into Both Knees Of My Jeans (My First Mend Ever)!

DataHasRedHair Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

My Boyfriend’s Mom Had A Medical Emergency And The Emts Cut Her Favorite Jacket. I Mended It For Her Christmas Present

My Boyfriend’s Mom Had A Medical Emergency And The Emts Cut Her Favorite Jacket. I Mended It For Her Christmas Present

safety_pin_era Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ingeborgbrch avatar
Borg
Borg
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She will love you forever for that ❤️❤️❤️

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

When you're a beginner at mending and have never done a stitch in your life, it can be hard to navigate the world of crafts. Especially if you're trying to be more sustainable and friendly to the environment; knowing what tools and materials to choose for mending matters. You wouldn't want to go for a polyester or nylon thread when your goal is to reduce the use of synthetic fibers.
#10

Mended My Toddler's Shirt With Some Mushrooms!

Mended My Toddler's Shirt With Some Mushrooms!

wollphilie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Rescued My Favourite Hoodie

Rescued My Favourite Hoodie

Not4mebut2u Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

Had A Stain On A Shirt, Fixed It With A Little Ducky!

Had A Stain On A Shirt, Fixed It With A Little Ducky!

Alarmed_Shoulder_386 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST

Katrina says that you don't need much to start mending. "Most of my mending materials are quite simple—thread, needle, yarn, patches, scissors, thimble, and a ruler," she tells us. "I love that the tools are not highly specialized and are common enough that most folks can access them easily."
#13

Darning Pattern

Darning Pattern

Sea_Solution_9837 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Added A Little Strawberry To My Daughter’s Damaged Shorts

Added A Little Strawberry To My Daughter’s Damaged Shorts

momHandJobDotCom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

My First Visible Mend And First Embroidery Ever!

My First Visible Mend And First Embroidery Ever!

_Something_Classy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

When it comes to fibers, Katrina prefers to go natural. "I opt for biodegradable fibers like cotton, linen, and wool to reduce my use of synthetics, whenever possible." She recommends using castoff clothes or remnant fabrics when you're making patches. That works really well for mending woven garments like denim.

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

I Covered Up A Wine Stain On My Favorite Dress With A Cross Stitch Flower (X-Post From /R/Crossstitch)

I Covered Up A Wine Stain On My Favorite Dress With A Cross Stitch Flower (X-Post From /R/Crossstitch)

aly5321 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

The Adhesive That Holds Together The Covering On My Headphones Ear Cups Came Apart

The Adhesive That Holds Together The Covering On My Headphones Ear Cups Came Apart

MainlandX Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

First Attempt At Sashiko, Covering A Grouping Of Stubborn Stains

First Attempt At Sashiko, Covering A Grouping Of Stubborn Stains

freshahava Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ingeborgbrch avatar
Borg
Borg
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With a one year old I need more Sashiko in my life.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

And what about fixing knitted or crocheted garments? "If I'm darning knits, it's great fun to plant-dye tiny skeins of wool yarn to use for special mending projects—though leftover yarn from knitting projects is great too." People can either use store-bought natural plant dye extracts or experiment with homemade options like coffee, black tea, or onion skins.
#19

First Visible Mend!

First Visible Mend!

Kamtasticality Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Fixed Some Holes With Bees

Fixed Some Holes With Bees

Knautia-arvensis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Ripped Jeans

Ripped Jeans

vera_luna Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

If this list inspired you to try visible mending, Katrina has some useful tips about where to start. "Try to match the fiber of the textile you're mending with the fiber in the patch and thread," she recommends. "If you're mending mid-weight denim jeans, try to use a mid-weight denim patch and mid-weight cotton thread. If you're darning a bulky sweater, use bulky yarn."
#22

Embroidered Couch Repair!

Embroidered Couch Repair!

antekamnia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Applying The Pattern To Jeans Repair

Applying The Pattern To Jeans Repair

Sea_Solution_9837 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There’s that tool again. What is it and where can I get it? Thanks.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Been Going Through It; Mending My Clothes As An Attempt To Mend My Self

Been Going Through It; Mending My Clothes As An Attempt To Mend My Self

sparklesquidd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

A mistake many beginners can make is to use a patch the size of the hole they're mending. Katrina points out that the patch or darn should always be bigger than the hole or fray. "It needs to attach to the undamaged part of the textile so make the repair bigger than the hole. You can always practice your stitches on a fabric scrap to help warm up."

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

I Sacrified My Pants On A 100 Degree Day

I Sacrified My Pants On A 100 Degree Day

theta394 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Promised To Mend My Husband's Pants Forever

Promised To Mend My Husband's Pants Forever

incitatus24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Salvaging A Sentimental Sweatshirt

Salvaging A Sentimental Sweatshirt

Stick-Senior Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Nobody's born an expert, so don't get upset when you fail. There's no superglue in mending; you can always fix a mistake. "Remember that they are just stitches and you can take them out and start over if you like," Katrina says. "The more you stitch, the more you'll get comfortable with your stitches, like handwriting. Mend things and have fun!"
#28

They Were Getting So Threadbare They Were Practically Translucent

They Were Getting So Threadbare They Were Practically Translucent

StitchingWithLizards Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
tristessa avatar
Sedona
Sedona
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Its a great idea to keep clothes like this around and practise sewing/mending skills on them.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Felted Over The Holes In My Sweater

Felted Over The Holes In My Sweater

this_is_butts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Advice Please! A Great Idea Or Absolutely Horrendous?!

Advice Please! A Great Idea Or Absolutely Horrendous?!

PearlWhite24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever attempted visible mending, Pandas? Let us know how it went! If you get inspired by this list, don't hesitate to share your experiences with fellow Pandas in the comments as well. And if you're looking for more cool pics from the r/VisibleMending subreddit, check out our previous articles about them here and here!
#31

First Attempt At Sashiko On My Friends Worn Out Trousers!

First Attempt At Sashiko On My Friends Worn Out Trousers!

Blazefresh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
janinesmith avatar
J9
J9
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sashiko is something I never knew that I needed.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#32

Creative Way To Close Up Puppy Holes In Jeans

Creative Way To Close Up Puppy Holes In Jeans

northhedgehog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

I Don't Know If This Counts, But These 25¢ Shorts Didn't Fit Right So I Added Side Panels. Now They Fit Like A Dream

I Don't Know If This Counts, But These 25¢ Shorts Didn't Fit Right So I Added Side Panels. Now They Fit Like A Dream

Mochigood Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

I Thought You Guys Might Appreciate My Pants

I Thought You Guys Might Appreciate My Pants

helchowskinator Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Denim Opus Complete!

Denim Opus Complete!

kittyissocrafty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Laced-Up Tear

Laced-Up Tear

apricotgloss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#37

Girlfriend's Hoodie Had A Stain That Wouldn't Come Out So I Turned It Into Another Tiny Friend 🥰

Girlfriend's Hoodie Had A Stain That Wouldn't Come Out So I Turned It Into Another Tiny Friend 🥰

Illustrious_Poem_42 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

First Time Using A Speedweve

First Time Using A Speedweve

surethatwilldo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Parchment Holes In A 14th Century Manuscript Repaired Using Embroidery. Circa 1417 Ce, Now Housed At The Uppsala University Library In Sweden [500x375]

Parchment Holes In A 14th Century Manuscript Repaired Using Embroidery. Circa 1417 Ce, Now Housed At The Uppsala University Library In Sweden [500x375]

Interesting-Note-714 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

When Life Gives You Lemons

When Life Gives You Lemons

Affectionate-Load-86 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

First Time Mending & Embroidering!

First Time Mending & Embroidering!

_megaronii_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Three Or Four Layers Of Repair Into Not Paying Another $35 For Replacement Padding For My Headphones

Three Or Four Layers Of Repair Into Not Paying Another $35 For Replacement Padding For My Headphones

eiridel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

“Mended” Taxi

“Mended” Taxi

pesadilla_adulta Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
travelingladyrailfan avatar
Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I did the same on my car. Stitches outta zip ties. Works great on cracked plastic part.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#44

Fixed The Tablecloth With A Lil Squirrel

Fixed The Tablecloth With A Lil Squirrel

11_petals Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

I Didn't Do The Best Job Possible, But I Think It Looks Pretty Cute

I Didn't Do The Best Job Possible, But I Think It Looks Pretty Cute

Wexoun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Flowers To Cover Up The Stitches From Closing Two Holes

Flowers To Cover Up The Stitches From Closing Two Holes

charlisabeth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

First Attempt At Darning, I’m Into It! I Tried To Make It Look Like A Consistent Plaid Pattern Across Two Big Holes And A Few Small Ones

First Attempt At Darning, I’m Into It! I Tried To Make It Look Like A Consistent Plaid Pattern Across Two Big Holes And A Few Small Ones

thisnthatthisnthat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Replaced My Old Shoelaces With Crochet

Replaced My Old Shoelaces With Crochet

carnations04 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

A Cheerful Little Mend For A Ripped Belt Loop On My Favorite Jeans

A Cheerful Little Mend For A Ripped Belt Loop On My Favorite Jeans

dandeliongreen7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Mending My Kid's Jeans

Mending My Kid's Jeans

kalessinsdaughter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

First Attempt At Sashiko

First Attempt At Sashiko

MonaLisa341 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Visible Mend On Daughter’s Pants

Visible Mend On Daughter’s Pants

NotPrunes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#53

I Gave My Child A Quilt For Her 18th Birthday And Then Her Pet Rats Managed To Chew Holes In It, So I Fixed It For Her 19th Birthday

I Gave My Child A Quilt For Her 18th Birthday And Then Her Pet Rats Managed To Chew Holes In It, So I Fixed It For Her 19th Birthday

BalmOfDillweed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Almost Invisible Shirt Repair

Almost Invisible Shirt Repair

Sea_Solution_9837 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

At This Point, I Keep Patching It Just To See How Ridiculous It Can Get. (Be Kind, I'm Pretty New To Darning)

At This Point, I Keep Patching It Just To See How Ridiculous It Can Get. (Be Kind, I'm Pretty New To Darning)

Peregrine2976 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

My First Time Darning!

My First Time Darning!

asleeponmars Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

I Finished Patching My GF's Pants With A Puppy Patch

I Finished Patching My GF's Pants With A Puppy Patch

bath-lady Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Kid 1st Time Hand Sewing (Aka She Needed Knee Patches)

Kid 1st Time Hand Sewing (Aka She Needed Knee Patches)

LazyMangoCat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Long Time Lurker, First Time Poster, I Covered The Flaking Faux Leather Headband Of My Headphones With Constellation Fabric

Long Time Lurker, First Time Poster, I Covered The Flaking Faux Leather Headband Of My Headphones With Constellation Fabric

socketlaunch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Accidentally Ripped A Hole In My Favorite Jean Skirt, Sashiko To The Rescue!

Accidentally Ripped A Hole In My Favorite Jean Skirt, Sashiko To The Rescue!

lazypunx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Idk How To Knit, So I Fixed My Sweater With A Simple Whip Stitch 😃

Idk How To Knit, So I Fixed My Sweater With A Simple Whip Stitch 😃

Maxzon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

My Friend In My Mend!

My Friend In My Mend!

itsgonnabe_mae Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Check Out My New (Dumpster) Cardigan!

Check Out My New (Dumpster) Cardigan!

Sleepysloth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Autumn's Coming!

Autumn's Coming!

ThisTimeInBlue Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Idk If It Still Counts As Mending If The Distressing Is Self Inflicted But Here’s A Jacket I Made Regardless

Idk If It Still Counts As Mending If The Distressing Is Self Inflicted But Here’s A Jacket I Made Regardless

JoshsWorld7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

My First Stab At Embroidery For This Visible-Ish Mend!

My First Stab At Embroidery For This Visible-Ish Mend!

pineapplekid8 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Life Hack: You Can Order Free Upholstery Samples Online 🥴

Life Hack: You Can Order Free Upholstery Samples Online 🥴

Super-_-Pooper Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

My First Visible Mending

My First Visible Mending

Roadbound_Punk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#69

Cold Snap Here, So I Needed To Patch A Hole In Favorite Winter Coat

Cold Snap Here, So I Needed To Patch A Hole In Favorite Winter Coat

Responsible-Aside-18 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Husband Asked For His Pants To Be Repaired. Finished Product. I Am Not Sure If The Colorful Yarn Is A Good Idea

Husband Asked For His Pants To Be Repaired. Finished Product. I Am Not Sure If The Colorful Yarn Is A Good Idea

Walalungs2022 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

My Husband Said That They Don't Make Clothing For Grown Men That's "Joyous" And He Wanted Some

My Husband Said That They Don't Make Clothing For Grown Men That's "Joyous" And He Wanted Some

bpvanhorn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Patched Jeans After Rabbit Attack

Patched Jeans After Rabbit Attack

Cosmo-bun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Update On Temporarily Patching The Hole In My Toddler’s Backpack

Update On Temporarily Patching The Hole In My Toddler’s Backpack

susuwatari77 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Start ‘Em Young

Start ‘Em Young

goldenhawkes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Work Doesn’t Allow Jeans With Tears, So…

Work Doesn’t Allow Jeans With Tears, So…

give-me-any-reason Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Finally Finished Visibly Mending My Husband's Jeans. He Had Blown Out Both Pockets And The Knee

Finally Finished Visibly Mending My Husband's Jeans. He Had Blown Out Both Pockets And The Knee

S3M0 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#77

My Cable Was Damaged From Both Sides, Then It Was Too Fun To Stop

My Cable Was Damaged From Both Sides, Then It Was Too Fun To Stop

eliseetc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Second Attempt With Cute Bird Fabric. 🦜

Second Attempt With Cute Bird Fabric. 🦜

The8ballkid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Got Sick Of My Phone Never Fitting In My Pockets So Took Matters Into My Own Hands

Got Sick Of My Phone Never Fitting In My Pockets So Took Matters Into My Own Hands

heyhicherrypie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

I Only Wanted To Cover A Small Stain First But Ended Up Liking The Concept Too Much

I Only Wanted To Cover A Small Stain First But Ended Up Liking The Concept Too Much

Super-_-Pooper Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Maybe My Ugliest Mend Yet

Maybe My Ugliest Mend Yet

WorriedNoise6301 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!