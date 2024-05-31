ADVERTISEMENT

In Fight Club, Brad Pitt’s character, Tyler Durden, delivered a powerful line: “The things you own end up owning you.” The main message is that many define themselves through material things, whether branded clothes, shiny gadgets, unneeded furniture, or expensive jewelry.

Consumerism has been a hot-button issue for decades, and many people are going against it. One group is the Anticonsumption subreddit, which has nearly 800,000 members as of this posting. 

We’ve collected a handful of posts that express disapproval against all forms of materialism. See which ones you’re able to relate to the most. 

Over Production Of The Wrong Stuff?

Over Production Of The Wrong Stuff?

Such Incredible Waste…

Such Incredible Waste…

In a similar piece, Bored Panda spoke with UK-based clinical psychologist and The Thomas Connection founder Michaela Thomas. She discussed a potential link between overspending and mental disorders.

“If overspending is due to lack of financial planning, or wanting the dopamine kick of how good it feels to purchase something, that can be linked to ADHD, depression, mania, psychosis, or other dopamine-related issues.”

What's Yours?

What's Yours?

This Is Annoying

This Is Annoying

I bet putting kids in foster homes is waaaay cheaper than simply paying the debts of struggling parents /s

True

True

Then there is the question of, “What drives a person to purchase a product or service?” Survey Sparrow gave several factors, perception being one of them. It is the manner in which a consumer interprets information about what they intend to buy. 

“A consumer who has had a positive experience with a particular brand may have a more favorable perception of that brand than a consumer who has not had any experience with the brand.”

Profitable War Is One Thing

Profitable War Is One Thing

Yeah but does it create profit ? They are mad China is able to do that AND make huge profits for their rich too.

Based

Based

Food Is Free

Food Is Free

Absolutamente

Absolutamente

Move to an European country. I have many problems with my country but public transit and walkable cities AREN'T one of them.

Some Of The Scenes After Creamfields North Festival This Year. All Tents And Camping Gear Were Abandoned + Left In The Fields, Alongside An Inconceivable Amount Of General Trash

Some Of The Scenes After Creamfields North Festival This Year. All Tents And Camping Gear Were Abandoned + Left In The Fields, Alongside An Inconceivable Amount Of General Trash

Our beliefs likewise influence purchasing decisions, which can be influenced by cultural values, personal experience, and social influence. 

“For example, consumers who believe organic products are healthier may be more likely to purchase organic foods.”
Rage

Rage

To Keep Prices High . .

To Keep Prices High . .

🌲 ❤️

🌲 ❤️

The discussion took a slightly darker turn when talking about materialism. Here’s an analysis by Knox College psychology professor Dr. Tim Kasser

“We know from research that materialism tends to be associated with treating others in more competitive, manipulative, and selfish ways, as well as with being less empathetic.”
Do We The People See This For How Truly Messed Up It Is?

Do We The People See This For How Truly Messed Up It Is?

And remember : the people who discovered how to make insuline gave their patent away for 1$ to help people. But compagnies managed to patent the production process in itself, and that's how we T1 diabetics get killed in the name of profit.

Most Items In This Store Will Be In A Landfill Within A Decade. In Two Decades, Effectively Everything In This Store Will Have Been Buried In The Earth, Burned, Washed Out To Sea, Or Shipped To And Dumped In An Impoverished Country

Most Items In This Store Will Be In A Landfill Within A Decade. In Two Decades, Effectively Everything In This Store Will Have Been Buried In The Earth, Burned, Washed Out To Sea, Or Shipped To And Dumped In An Impoverished Country

I Am Not Sure If This Is A "Hot Take" But There Is Literally No Reason Why Anyone *needs* A Private Plane Or Yacht That Cause Literal Tons Of Environmental Damage Unless They Are An Important Essential Official, We Should Legally Ban Them All

I Am Not Sure If This Is A "Hot Take" But There Is Literally No Reason Why Anyone *needs* A Private Plane Or Yacht That Cause Literal Tons Of Environmental Damage Unless They Are An Important Essential Official, We Should Legally Ban Them All

Absolutely 100% agree, won't ever happen but still

Simple Math

Simple Math

Kardashian Calling Someone Cute For Having To Work 20 Hrs To Afford Their Jeans

Kardashian Calling Someone Cute For Having To Work 20 Hrs To Afford Their Jeans

According to Dr. Kasser, people who tend to be materialistic also experience problems outside of their mental health. 

“They reported physical health problems, such as stomachaches and headaches, and the less they experienced pleasant emotions and felt satisfied with their lives.”
Good Point

Good Point

And with popping more and more children in to this world. Downvote me, if it makes you feel better,but I said what I said.

Black Friday My Ass

Black Friday My Ass

Better Packaging Options Do Exist

Better Packaging Options Do Exist

Be Honest

Be Honest

Ever Hopeful I Might Be Able To Change Some Minds

Ever Hopeful I Might Be Able To Change Some Minds

In return for the cheap s**t you buy, you trade your digital data, Uighur people are forced to give their lives and the planet its valuable resources

Dr. Kasser also pointed out that people who turn to materialism are likely dealing with personal insecurities. 

“People are more materialistic when they feel insecure or threatened, whether because of rejection, economic fears or thoughts of their own death."
Lawn Hating Post Beware

Lawn Hating Post Beware

Consumer Kills

Consumer Kills

What is capitalism? - Exploitation of man by man. And what is communism? - the other way around.

Happy People Don't Buy Much

Happy People Don't Buy Much

Therapist: "May i see your phone, your alright and happy" 🤦‍♂️

On A Beach Vacation, I Walked Out On A Pier To Watch The Sunset When This Hideous Electronic Billboard Cruised By Scrolling Ads In The Middle Of The Ocean. It Felt So Dystopian. Nowhere Is Free From Advertising!

On A Beach Vacation, I Walked Out On A Pier To Watch The Sunset When This Hideous Electronic Billboard Cruised By Scrolling Ads In The Middle Of The Ocean. It Felt So Dystopian. Nowhere Is Free From Advertising!

And now we can see that ad world wide for no extra charge. So you did exactly what they wanted you to do.

Signs of materialism are believed to manifest at a young age. According to Professor Mònica Casabayó of Spain’s Esade University, family income determines whether a child will grow up to be a consumerist. 

“Children in lower-income families were significantly more materialistic than children growing up in higher-income families,” she said in an article for the University website.

Random American Sees This And Says Nah It's Better Than A Well Working Railway Network

Random American Sees This And Says Nah It's Better Than A Well Working Railway Network

My Goodness…

My Goodness…

Got My Pizza And It Came With These Napkins. I Ordered Food, Not Political Ads

Got My Pizza And It Came With These Napkins. I Ordered Food, Not Political Ads

Saw This Flyer On My College Campus

Saw This Flyer On My College Campus

I feel like there's a reason for warehouses to want to get rid of stocked product and that freeing that space is worth more than $100 per new customer. Isn't that a thing?

This Popped Up On My Feed

This Popped Up On My Feed

My Vinyl Office Chair Has Been Peeling For Years. Decided To Get It Reupholstered Instead Of Replacing It

My Vinyl Office Chair Has Been Peeling For Years. Decided To Get It Reupholstered Instead Of Replacing It

Your Real Job

Your Real Job

Bullying

Bullying

Am I just a weirdo in that I don't see the big deal with these stupid cups??? I just can't bring myself to throw away that much money on a freaking tumbler, and I am flabbergasted over the fact that a stupid cup has become a status symbol now???

Eat Shit, Advertising Drones

Eat Shit, Advertising Drones

This Is Really Sad

This Is Really Sad

Thank God! I’m Relieved Now

Thank God! I'm Relieved Now

Save And Repair

Save And Repair

You Love To See It

You Love To See It

Professor Casabayó and her colleagues also found that a child’s education plays a role.  

“Our data show that children in religious schools were less materialistic than children in secular schools. Religious schools may influence children by putting over a world view where spiritual ends are more important than possessions."
Why Is That A Bad Thing ?

Why Is That A Bad Thing ?

Because you don't carry a balance they can't charge you interest

When I Say My Jaw Dropped…

When I Say My Jaw Dropped…

Wow, I own 2. One for swimming in the lake and a dry one.for afterwards.

Why Are We Almost Ignoring The Sheer Volume Of Aircraft In The Global Warming Discussion

Why Are We Almost Ignoring The Sheer Volume Of Aircraft In The Global Warming Discussion

Cause you can't blame China or whatever for that. It's harder to defend the status quo when the matter is directly your responsibility.

How Much Plastic Junk Is Needed?

How Much Plastic Junk Is Needed?

Kanopy✅

Kanopy✅

Hoopla, Roku, Freevee, Tubi - tons available on free streaming services

“There Are Fewer Fish In The Sea Than Ever Before”

"There Are Fewer Fish In The Sea Than Ever Before"

Yet health gurus promote the consumption of more fish 😔

Disney Taking Cultural Appropriation To A Whole New Level

Disney Taking Cultural Appropriation To A Whole New Level

Couldn’t Have Said It Better Myself

Couldn't Have Said It Better Myself

Without A Doubt

Without A Doubt

Over $150 Of Unclaimed Mobile Starbucks Orders Wasted Because People Were Too Busy To Pick Up Today

Over $150 Of Unclaimed Mobile Starbucks Orders Wasted Because People Were Too Busy To Pick Up Today

Happy Black Week, R/Anticonsumption

Happy Black Week, R/Anticonsumption

Highwaymen Lobbyist

Highwaymen Lobbyist

Is Tourism Becoming Toxic?

Is Tourism Becoming Toxic?

You Will Own Nothing

You Will Own Nothing

Went Hiking And Came Across The Aftermath Of A Gender Reveal

Went Hiking And Came Across The Aftermath Of A Gender Reveal

Oh I Guess Natural Diamonds Are Great For The Environment

Oh I Guess Natural Diamonds Are Great For The Environment

Data Pollution

Data Pollution

Eat Healthy With A Side Of Micro Plastics

Eat Healthy With A Side Of Micro Plastics

I'm not a fan of plastic waste and single use plastic like this, but there are actually a lot of people out there with a wide ranging array of disabilities that this helps out a lot. There are people for whom cutting up stuff like this is either physically painful or physically impossible.

I'll Never Understand Why So Many People (Especially In The States) Are So Vehemently Opposed To Washing Dishes

I'll Never Understand Why So Many People (Especially In The States) Are So Vehemently Opposed To Washing Dishes

Seeing People Paying Hundreds For A Overpriced Clothing With A Giant Logo Triggers Me

Seeing People Paying Hundreds For A Overpriced Clothing With A Giant Logo Triggers Me

Simple say no to both versions. It's possible, I do it all the time.

Thanks To This Sub, I Knew How To Repair These Instead Of Replacing Them 🖤

Thanks To This Sub, I Knew How To Repair These Instead Of Replacing Them 🖤

Analysis Paralysis

Analysis Paralysis

Mall Of America Of The Seas

Mall Of America Of The Seas

Saw This Chart On Fb. How Often You Should Change Those Household Items

Saw This Chart On Fb. How Often You Should Change Those Household Items

Influencers Are The Worst

Influencers Are The Worst

Just Discovered The Most Pointless Item I’ve Seen In Awhile

Just Discovered The Most Pointless Item I’ve Seen In Awhile

How Do People Not See Thr Addiction Aspect Of Shopping?

How Do People Not See Thr Addiction Aspect Of Shopping?

This Thing Sucks, Buy A Different One

This Thing Sucks, Buy A Different One

Well, You Shouldn't Have Expected

Well, You Shouldn't Have Expected

Black Friday Idiocy

Black Friday Idiocy

The Kings Of Promoting Consumerism

The Kings Of Promoting Consumerism

The Aftermath Of Nye

The Aftermath Of Nye

Saw This As A Meme On Instagram Today! Instantly Thought Of Anticonsumption

Saw This As A Meme On Instagram Today! Instantly Thought Of Anticonsumption

Remember When Nature And Imagination Kept Us Occupied For Hours

Remember When Nature And Imagination Kept Us Occupied For Hours

My Friend Found This At The Airport. Makes Me So Mad

My Friend Found This At The Airport. Makes Me So Mad

I Hate This

I Hate This

Spotted In Singapore: A Way To Dry Your Umbrella Instead Of Using A Single-Use Bag Each Time

Spotted In Singapore: A Way To Dry Your Umbrella Instead Of Using A Single-Use Bag Each Time

Amazing 😑

Amazing 😑

This Is A Closet

This Is A Closet

This Is So Sad

This Is So Sad

What Would You Call Amazon?

What Would You Call Amazon?

Think About It

Think About It

Spend More Money, Loser

Spend More Money, Loser

Googling Anything

Googling Anything

Coke Has Been One Of The Most Disastrous Companies For The Planet And Our Health, It’s About Time To See This

Coke Has Been One Of The Most Disastrous Companies For The Planet And Our Health, It’s About Time To See This

Environmental Footprints Of Dairy And Plant-Based Milks

Environmental Footprints Of Dairy And Plant-Based Milks

Target Is Still Well Stocked On Soulless Christmas Trees

Target Is Still Well Stocked On Soulless Christmas Trees

Next Level Of Gadget Addiction Is Coming. Wearing This Will Become The Norm

Next Level Of Gadget Addiction Is Coming. Wearing This Will Become The Norm

This Is So Embarrassing

This Is So Embarrassing

My Coworkers Make Fun Of My Pencil

My Coworkers Make Fun Of My Pencil

Saw Someone Share A Pic Of Their Phone, Thought I’d Do The Same

Saw Someone Share A Pic Of Their Phone, Thought I’d Do The Same

What Zionists Are Genociding For

What Zionists Are Genociding For

