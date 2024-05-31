92 Sad Posts From The ‘Anti Consumption’ Group (New Pics)
In Fight Club, Brad Pitt’s character, Tyler Durden, delivered a powerful line: “The things you own end up owning you.” The main message is that many define themselves through material things, whether branded clothes, shiny gadgets, unneeded furniture, or expensive jewelry.
Consumerism has been a hot-button issue for decades, and many people are going against it. One group is the Anticonsumption subreddit, which has nearly 800,000 members as of this posting.
We’ve collected a handful of posts that express disapproval against all forms of materialism. See which ones you’re able to relate to the most.
Over Production Of The Wrong Stuff?
Such Incredible Waste…
In a similar piece, Bored Panda spoke with UK-based clinical psychologist and The Thomas Connection founder Michaela Thomas. She discussed a potential link between overspending and mental disorders.
“If overspending is due to lack of financial planning, or wanting the dopamine kick of how good it feels to purchase something, that can be linked to ADHD, depression, mania, psychosis, or other dopamine-related issues.”
What's Yours?
This Is Annoying
I bet putting kids in foster homes is waaaay cheaper than simply paying the debts of struggling parents /s
True
Then there is the question of, “What drives a person to purchase a product or service?” Survey Sparrow gave several factors, perception being one of them. It is the manner in which a consumer interprets information about what they intend to buy.
“A consumer who has had a positive experience with a particular brand may have a more favorable perception of that brand than a consumer who has not had any experience with the brand.”
Profitable War Is One Thing
Yeah but does it create profit ? They are mad China is able to do that AND make huge profits for their rich too.
Based
Food Is Free
I like the idea but isn't monoculture kinda bad long term ?
Absolutamente
Some Of The Scenes After Creamfields North Festival This Year. All Tents And Camping Gear Were Abandoned + Left In The Fields, Alongside An Inconceivable Amount Of General Trash
Our beliefs likewise influence purchasing decisions, which can be influenced by cultural values, personal experience, and social influence.
“For example, consumers who believe organic products are healthier may be more likely to purchase organic foods.”
Rage
To Keep Prices High . .
🌲 ❤️
The discussion took a slightly darker turn when talking about materialism. Here’s an analysis by Knox College psychology professor Dr. Tim Kasser.
“We know from research that materialism tends to be associated with treating others in more competitive, manipulative, and selfish ways, as well as with being less empathetic.”
Do We The People See This For How Truly Messed Up It Is?
And remember : the people who discovered how to make insuline gave their patent away for 1$ to help people. But compagnies managed to patent the production process in itself, and that's how we T1 diabetics get killed in the name of profit.
Most Items In This Store Will Be In A Landfill Within A Decade. In Two Decades, Effectively Everything In This Store Will Have Been Buried In The Earth, Burned, Washed Out To Sea, Or Shipped To And Dumped In An Impoverished Country
I Am Not Sure If This Is A "Hot Take" But There Is Literally No Reason Why Anyone *needs* A Private Plane Or Yacht That Cause Literal Tons Of Environmental Damage Unless They Are An Important Essential Official, We Should Legally Ban Them All
Simple Math
Kardashian Calling Someone Cute For Having To Work 20 Hrs To Afford Their Jeans
According to Dr. Kasser, people who tend to be materialistic also experience problems outside of their mental health.
“They reported physical health problems, such as stomachaches and headaches, and the less they experienced pleasant emotions and felt satisfied with their lives.”
Good Point
Black Friday My Ass
Better Packaging Options Do Exist
Be Honest
Ever Hopeful I Might Be Able To Change Some Minds
Dr. Kasser also pointed out that people who turn to materialism are likely dealing with personal insecurities.
“People are more materialistic when they feel insecure or threatened, whether because of rejection, economic fears or thoughts of their own death."
Lawn Hating Post Beware
Consumer Kills
Happy People Don't Buy Much
Therapist: "May i see your phone, your alright and happy" 🤦♂️
On A Beach Vacation, I Walked Out On A Pier To Watch The Sunset When This Hideous Electronic Billboard Cruised By Scrolling Ads In The Middle Of The Ocean. It Felt So Dystopian. Nowhere Is Free From Advertising!
Signs of materialism are believed to manifest at a young age. According to Professor Mònica Casabayó of Spain’s Esade University, family income determines whether a child will grow up to be a consumerist.
“Children in lower-income families were significantly more materialistic than children growing up in higher-income families,” she said in an article for the University website.
Random American Sees This And Says Nah It's Better Than A Well Working Railway Network
My Goodness…
Got My Pizza And It Came With These Napkins. I Ordered Food, Not Political Ads
Saw This Flyer On My College Campus
I feel like there's a reason for warehouses to want to get rid of stocked product and that freeing that space is worth more than $100 per new customer. Isn't that a thing?
This Popped Up On My Feed
My Vinyl Office Chair Has Been Peeling For Years. Decided To Get It Reupholstered Instead Of Replacing It
Your Real Job
Bullying
Am I just a weirdo in that I don't see the big deal with these stupid cups??? I just can't bring myself to throw away that much money on a freaking tumbler, and I am flabbergasted over the fact that a stupid cup has become a status symbol now???
Eat Shit, Advertising Drones
This Is Really Sad
Thank God! I’m Relieved Now
Save And Repair
Professor Casabayó and her colleagues also found that a child’s education plays a role.
“Our data show that children in religious schools were less materialistic than children in secular schools. Religious schools may influence children by putting over a world view where spiritual ends are more important than possessions."
Why Is That A Bad Thing ?
When I Say My Jaw Dropped…
Why Are We Almost Ignoring The Sheer Volume Of Aircraft In The Global Warming Discussion
Cause you can't blame China or whatever for that. It's harder to defend the status quo when the matter is directly your responsibility.
How Much Plastic Junk Is Needed?
Kanopy✅
Hoopla, Roku, Freevee, Tubi - tons available on free streaming services
“There Are Fewer Fish In The Sea Than Ever Before”
Disney Taking Cultural Appropriation To A Whole New Level
Couldn’t Have Said It Better Myself
Without A Doubt
Over $150 Of Unclaimed Mobile Starbucks Orders Wasted Because People Were Too Busy To Pick Up Today
Happy Black Week, R/Anticonsumption
Highwaymen Lobbyist
Is Tourism Becoming Toxic?
You Will Own Nothing
Went Hiking And Came Across The Aftermath Of A Gender Reveal
Oh I Guess Natural Diamonds Are Great For The Environment
Data Pollution
Eat Healthy With A Side Of Micro Plastics
I'm not a fan of plastic waste and single use plastic like this, but there are actually a lot of people out there with a wide ranging array of disabilities that this helps out a lot. There are people for whom cutting up stuff like this is either physically painful or physically impossible.
I'll Never Understand Why So Many People (Especially In The States) Are So Vehemently Opposed To Washing Dishes
Seeing People Paying Hundreds For A Overpriced Clothing With A Giant Logo Triggers Me
Thanks To This Sub, I Knew How To Repair These Instead Of Replacing Them 🖤
Analysis Paralysis
Mall Of America Of The Seas
Saw This Chart On Fb. How Often You Should Change Those Household Items
Influencers Are The Worst
Just Discovered The Most Pointless Item I’ve Seen In Awhile
How Do People Not See Thr Addiction Aspect Of Shopping?
This Thing Sucks, Buy A Different One
Well, You Shouldn't Have Expected
Black Friday Idiocy
The Kings Of Promoting Consumerism
The Aftermath Of Nye
Saw This As A Meme On Instagram Today! Instantly Thought Of Anticonsumption
Remember When Nature And Imagination Kept Us Occupied For Hours
My Friend Found This At The Airport. Makes Me So Mad
I Hate This
Spotted In Singapore: A Way To Dry Your Umbrella Instead Of Using A Single-Use Bag Each Time
Amazing 😑
This Is A Closet
This Is So Sad
What Would You Call Amazon?
Think About It
Spend More Money, Loser
Googling Anything
Coke Has Been One Of The Most Disastrous Companies For The Planet And Our Health, It’s About Time To See This
Environmental Footprints Of Dairy And Plant-Based Milks
Target Is Still Well Stocked On Soulless Christmas Trees
Next Level Of Gadget Addiction Is Coming. Wearing This Will Become The Norm
This Is So Embarrassing
My Coworkers Make Fun Of My Pencil
Saw Someone Share A Pic Of Their Phone, Thought I’d Do The Same
What Zionists Are Genociding For
