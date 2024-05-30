ADVERTISEMENT

We buy (and use) what we want to be. For example, if we aspire to become tech-savvy, we might run Linux on our computer, or if we wish to be seen as outdoorsy, there's a good chance we'll drive a Subaru.

Not that there's something wrong with those products. They simply help us to build our identity and reflect our desire to align with certain lifestyles or communities. As does actively boycotting others.

Reddit user MasterMirkinen wanted to tap into the consumer mindset of the platform's users, so they asked everyone which things they refuse to purchase due to the people and companies behind them. Here are the most popular answers to that question.

#1

Nestlè products. And it's getting difficult to find stuff that doesn't lead back to them.

VitaSackvilleBaggins

michael Chock
michael Chock
michael Chock
Community Member
1 hour ago

A town in Michigan had amazing spring water. Nestle wanted to bottle the spring dry, the town refused to let them. Nestle sued (and lost) until the town couldn't afford to defend itself and became insolvent. Once the town collapsed Nestle came in and drained the spring dry.

#2

Anything Kardashian/ Jenner.

Biscuitqueenyas

sw1mc0ach84 avatar
Kika González
Kika González
Community Member
1 hour ago

I don't think I've ever bought anything them or watched their TV show

#3

Anything from Shein.

Moon_Jewel90

#4

Tesla. They could be amazing cars, but I can't stand Musk.

olemiss18

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago

According to Consumer Reports, they are far from the top of the list in the EV market. And somehow their build quality keeps going down. Musk is quickly becoming a master of running companies into the ground.

#5

Anything advertised by influencers. Keep that trash away from me.

Major-Check-1953

#6

38 Products That People Stopped Buying Because Of Their Owners I just had a baby and wasn't looking so great - still was losing the weight from the pregnancy, plus not getting outside that often, barely getting showers in, etc... My husband bought me a hefty gift card for MAC, which at the time I loved.

Went in, mostly cleaned up, but bare faced to get a foundation match, new lipstick, you name it. I couldn't get anyone to help me. Sales associates were helping out all the younger and prettier girls. I finally went up and asked for assistance with a foundation match and a lipstick. The sales associate gave me the glare up and down, did a twirl with his finger to encompass my post-pregnancy body and haggard looking face and said 'ma'am, we just can't fix ugly....just.....whatever, find it yourself'.

I asked another sales associate who rolled her eyes and said 'I don't have time for you'. I left in tears feeling fat and ugly. My husband convinced me to write MAC about the incident, and corporate said they would ensure I would received good service. Set up and appointment time for a 'makeover' and went back another day to the same store (Westfields in London). I was mega shy at the time, but after being ignored again, I said I was here for my appointment. The sales associate looked at me, did a lip snarl, and told me he wasn't going to do it, and he didn't give a s**t was corporate said. He added on some 'haggard ugly women' comment about my face. Long story short, MAC refunded the money from the gift card. I took it and went the Chanel counter in Selfridges. They made me feel like a million. Helped me find a routine for on the go, etc... the ladies from Guerlain came over and helped too.

Never bought from MAC again - 15 years later.

PrincssM0nsterTruck , emmjas Report

#7

Anything backed by a religious element. Hobby lobby & Chick-fil-A come to mind right away but if I notice any brands actively spouting religious ideas I'm never supporting them again.

Weak_Force_7537

michaelchock avatar
michael Chock
michael Chock
Community Member
1 hour ago

Amazing how much hate they pass along and how many customers love them for it.

#8

I refuse to buy anything from the Acme Corporation. Their products always seem to backfire in the most cartoonishly disastrous ways. Plus, I heard their CEO is a real coyote. I mean, come on, who wants to support a company run by a guy who's constantly chasing roadrunners?

SalmanSheikh007

#9

Any new vehicle that offers subscription services.

BellaInHD

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Sounds like a Tesla thing. I know that teh Cybertruck released with several features disabled until you downloaded a software update. Specifically a "locking" rear axle.

#10

Any product associated with MLMs. The business model actively exploits people who *need* a second income, and the owners know that.

PM_UR_NUDES_4_RATING

#11

38 Products That People Stopped Buying Because Of Their Owners Bob Ross products. Love the man but since he died the people that took over his brand and started selling s**t with his name on it are awful, terrible people.

Edit: this is the documentary on Netflix, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed.

TalentedCilantro12 , BRI Productions Report

#12

I have no interest in giving my money to the owners of Hobby Lobby.

_agrippa_

mattrichardson avatar
Matt Richardson
Matt Richardson
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Hobby Lobby is loathsome across the board, their conduct regarding both peoples and antiquities is infuriating. Any entity that hides behind the Bible to justify their misconduct should immediately be avoided. As a person of faith, it is heartbreaking for me to see it being exploited and perverted.

#13

Goop.

sherrintini

#14

I refused to purchase gas/petrol at BP for years because of the Gulf Oil spill.

Able_Exchange4733

#15

Twitter, the owner is a f****n' tool.

anon

michaelchock avatar
michael Chock
michael Chock
Community Member
1 hour ago

First time he walked into Twitter headquarters he was carrying a sink, and he did end up sinking Twitter.

#16

Anything Trump.

Financial_Bug3968 Report

jack23458 avatar
Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Only good thing about Trump branded apparel is you know who to avoid.

#17

38 Products That People Stopped Buying Because Of Their Owners Jimmy John’s. The owner is a trophy hunter who kills elephants. No way in hell my money is going to support that s**t. 
Edit: apparently the a*****e sold the company. I was not aware, but I’m glad to hear it. Maybe I’ll try a sandwich now .

overlyattachedbf , Nam Anh Report

#18

38 Products That People Stopped Buying Because Of Their Owners Locally, there are several restaurants in my city that I won't visit because they are all owned by the same guy and he was rude to me on an earlier occasion. Yes, I can be quite petty about these things.

InbhirNis , Andrea Piacquadio Report

denisewebster avatar
Denise Webster
Denise Webster
Community Member
1 hour ago

Really petty making this both 10 and 11. Hold on to that until you have the top ten nailed down. I support the petty payback.

#19

PRIME Energy Drink. The group of f**k boys that own it are the absolute worst.

cajunredbean1

#20

38 Products That People Stopped Buying Because Of Their Owners There's a local contractor who used to come into a restaurant I worked in. He'd send one of his guys after hours and on weekends for emergency repairs, which is an invaluable resource in a restaurant with old plumbing and electric. As a result, he and his guys came in a few times a week for free lunch.

One night I was driving home, and I saw one of their trucks swerve to hit a cat that had already been run over. That is, the driver went out of his way to erratically change his path of travel - not to purposely kill something, but to disrespect something that had already died in an unfortunate way. I don't know why, but this is somehow worse to me.

I called their number to let them know, didn't say who I was or anything. I talked to the head guy. Mr. Big Stuff himself, and he proceeded to be a huge a*****e over the phone, calling me a pussy f-slur-for-gay-people and hung up.

I ran the numbers regarding how many times they had done work for us versus how much they got in free food, and decided to terminate our working relationship. I was fortunate enough to serve them their first bill for lunch in five years. Mr. Big Stuff came to the register to point out the mistake, and I asked if he had fielded any phone calls recently. About someone in his truck running over a dead cat. About a week ago. Caller probably sounded like a f*****g pussy. Yeah, we don't offer that discount anymore.

Years later, I have had several opportunities to share stories about what a d**k the guy is with people building or renovating, and have pointed them to the business started by one of the guy's apprentices instead. Dude always tipped whatever his meal would have cost, and was always the one coming to fix things anyway.

KettleCellar , Sean Patrick Report

#21

38 Products That People Stopped Buying Because Of Their Owners I will never buy Chick-fil-A myself, because the owners willingly and knowingly directly fund christian gay conversion camps - ya know, the places that traumatize and threaten and scare innocent young children, that are kept there agaist said childrens' will even up to age 17, because their parents are brainwashed by ridiculous religious teachings.

SuigenYukiouji , Phillip Pessar Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Second point for Chic Fil-A Are they going to show up again on this list?

#22

TikTok.

I just don’t trust the CCP or anyone who can disappear the Chinese Jeff Bezos for 3 months and then have him come back singing a different tune.

Honduran Report

#23

Any printers made by HP.

marek26340

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's just a value decision. HP printers have been garbage for 30 years.

#24

I refuse to purchase F-35s from Lockheed Martin. Those guys have done some shady things in the past and until they clean their street I refuse to spend my hard-earned cash on their overpriced jets.

Microplasticsalesman

#25

38 Products That People Stopped Buying Because Of Their Owners For me it’s Amazon….Bezos’ never gotten a penny of my money, and Nestle because F**k Nestle.

Amazon is easy for me but Nestle is tougher. I used to enjoy KitKat and San Pelegrino.

RaceDBannon , Christian Wiediger Report

michaelchock avatar
michael Chock
michael Chock
Community Member
1 hour ago

Last time I bought anything on Amazon they only sold paper books. I don't go to whole foods anymore now they are owned by Amazon.

#26

38 Products That People Stopped Buying Because Of Their Owners Pete's Lawn Care. Pete is the most racist piece of s**t I've ever had the misfortune to interact with in person. I was on a plane next to him and he screamed about being 6' and this grown a*s man started kicking the seat off this petite Asian woman in front of him. The Asian woman was from the US and spoke perfect English. Pete didn't care. She tried to ignore him and he taunted her, she tried to unrecline her seat and he kicked it at just the right time to send her head flying into the seat in front of her. It gave her a bloody nose. He kept calling her a TON of derogatory names due to her race and her children sitting next to her, as well as everyone else in the vicinity, were appalled. The flight attendant apologized profusely to her and moved her to business class. Pete was FURIOUS that he was SIX FEET TALL and cramped and HE should get moved up to business class.

How do I know he owns Pete's Lawn Care in [deleted]? He told us, the entire plane. He's six feet tall, he is a very successful businessman, he owns his own company, he worked from the ground up for what he has, these f*****g Asians ruin f*****g everything in this country (including his experience in economy class on a plane) etc. etc. and he let the company slip. I wrote it down so I would never, ever forget what a racist piece of s**t is Pete from Pete's Lawn Care in [deleted].

**EDITED to remove the city. I really appreciate everyone's investment but I am not trying to destroy this business. I'm only stating that I would never use it and why. I don't think it's right to sabotage his online reviews, but don't worry - they were already pretty horrible (2.8/5 stars on Google) before I posted this. Let's leave him and his "very successful" business alone so that when it fails, it's due to their s****y business practices and not only the s****y owner. Also, this was in 2016, so eight years ago. Lastly, I asked my friend (who was traveling with me) what she remembered about the incident. She said she remembered him kicking the seat so hard the lady hit her head, that he was so vocal about being OVER 6' tall, and that the lady got moved to first class, not business.

Fit-Snow7252 , FOX Report

#27

Uber Because of their disregard to local laws/regulations and don't give a s**t about employment laws.

Pizzagoessplat

#28

MyPillow.

DontHugMeImAwkward

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Mike Lindell is a former crackhead who made millions selling pillows on late night TV. He Joined the Big Lie Brigade after 2020 and was sued for 1.3 BILLION DOLLARS. He lost and he doesn't have that money so I'm just waiting for the day the B-tard starts hitting the rock again. RELAPSE! RELAPSE! RELAPSE!

#29

ULINE.

jambonejiggawat

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago

I wish I could get my employers to stop buying from them. The CEO of ULine is a full on MAGA moron, election denier. He's up there with Mike Lindell except he's quieter about it.

#30

Jimmy John's.

HASH_SLING_SLASH

#31

This is occurring in Ontario, Canada right now with anything owned by Galen Weston. People are boycotting any of his shops.

ihatepeoples

#32

There's a local burger place that everyone is obsessed with. But the owner is a d******d with a big ego, can't take criticism on his Google reviews and so he attacks them online. I will never give him a dime.

tiny-rosie

#33

As a trucker, the Pilot/Flying J truck stop chains.

A few years ago some of the higher ups got caught embezzling money out of the trucking companies who field at their stations, pockets.

Think, if fuel is $1.00 a gallon, they offer a $.25¢ discount legally, but instead, these people were saying that the discount was $.20¢, and picketing the nickel.

If you pay $500 every time you fuel, that's a lot of nickels.

Well a company got wind of it and there was a huge action class lawsuit about it. Someone was sent to prison, lots of people fired.

If you're willing to screw the driver (several owner ops we're involved along with the bigger companies), you don't deserve my business let alone my respect.

Riyeko Report

#34

Tesla. It's a product that has become progressively WORSE over time. The early models have better features than the cars today. How does that make sense?

Throw Musk and his ravings and behavior into the mix...

Never. Rivian is great. GM is surprisingly great.

McFroozle Report

#35

Anything from Meta (facebook).

dr4gonr1der Report

#36

Bell, I just have to wait for this contract to expire. Those sucker's wiggled into the Canadian market, bought up another player, then laided off 4500 people.

Psychotic_Breakdown Report

#37

There is an oil change place nearby that I have been going to for years. One day, I walked in there to get an oil change, Fox news blaring in the background, and the owner harassed me because I "look like a liberal." I was also wearing just a little bit of clove oil, and he had something to say about that as well.

IGNISFATUUSES Report

#38

I wish I could say Microsoft, but I need them for many many things. I guess the second one would be Yeezy or something Kim Kardashian’s company produces.

Imheretopotato55 Report

mattrichardson avatar
Matt Richardson
Matt Richardson
Community Member
8 minutes ago

It's ridiculously easy (eezy?) to avoid the Yeezy/Kardashian/Jenner clan merchandise, it's completely irrelevant to my interests. The most infuriating thing is that I even know who those are.

