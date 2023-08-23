139 Dystopic Posts From This ‘Anti Consumption’ Group (New Pics)
Nowadays, advertisements surround us from every direction. We are constantly encouraged to purchase items we would never have considered needing. A simple online search on our mobile devices triggers an avalanche of offers and eye-catching images that eventually persuade us to make unnecessary purchases, whether they be gadgets, clothing, or accessories.
The 'AntiConsumption' online community fights against consumerism, one post at a time. Its members share insightful content that inspires us to change our habits and reduce the accumulation of goods simply because they were suggested, rather than because we genuinely need them.
Why Have I Never Seen Anything Like This?
Bioplastics Made From Avocado Pits That Completely Biodegrade In 240 Days Created By Mexican Chemical Engineering Company 🥑
Meirl
Gucci-Poochie Can't Go Potty
Never Forget, The Electric Car Is Here To Save The Car Industry, Not The Planet
Spooky Reusables
This Small Act Of Kindness Can Make Such A Huge Difference! Love To See It
Regenerative Candles Creates New Candle As It Melts
Capitalism Drives Innovation! The Innovations:
Yes! You Should Wear Stuff For Years
Let’s Be Real
Felt Like This Belonged Here
My Local Pizza Place Uses A Ball Of Dough Instead Of Those Little Plastic Tables To Prevent The Pizza Box Lid From Touching The Pizza
It's Not A Lot, But It's Definitely More Than Nothing
You Can't Tell Me That Driving Through The Night Would Be A Better Option Than This
We took the night train to southern France very often - until it was cancelled....
My Little '98 Camry Compared To 2 Modern Vehicles
As A Pcos Patient Who Often Feels Bad About How She Looks, I Need This Reminder A Lot
Capitalism is just a form of power and power will twist anything. They've twisted beauty for power. However, ugly and beautiful are real things. No one made a dime off the beauty of a sparkling mountain lake or the hideousness of a blobfish. Regardless of how attractive each is, both are still vital to this world and deserve to be appreciated and respected. We need to refuse to let power tell us otherwise. Same thing with people.
This Entire Bin Full Of Brand New, Intentionally Destroyed Shoes, Destined For Landfill. All To Prevent Reselling And To Maintain An Artificially High Price
Where Can I Buy A Card With This On It?
I Hate That This Is Becoming A Trend, So Wasteful
Kroger Potatoes All Individually Wrapped In Plastic. I Don’t Understand Why Potatoes Can’t Just Be Sold As-Is? Why Is The Plastic Necessary?
Ha Ha Ha Ha Sports
This Aluminum Can Comes Wrapped In Plastic
It Never Worked In The First Place. Ever Since The Pandemic Started, We Are All Collectively Realizing This
Buy Nothing
Reduce consumption is a great idea but buy nothing is impossible. The thread on this cross-stitch required someone to grow cotton to make both the thread and the cloth. Someone else had to spin it into threads and then make it into cloth. A bunch of miners had to get the steel to make the needle for it. Someone had to grow food to feed all those people. That's a lot of people buying things just to survive and feed their families so one person can make an art piece on a wall. Art is what makes life worth living and a lot people depend on each other so an artist can afford both the materials and time to make it.
What An Idea!
A Shopping Mall, Where The Lights Are Always On, The Music Always Playing (Even In The Parking Garage!), Even If The Shops Are Closed
This Library Has Cake Pans You Can Check Out
It's Worse Than You Can Imagine In Japan
What can be recycled vs what gets recycled. 1-64e5b294...40-png.jpg
Bernie Showing Us All The Way!!
McDonald's Has New Reusable Containers For Dine In Orders Now
Doing The Work For Us
Am I The Only One Infuriated By Cooler Screens?? These Video Screens At Gas Stations Are Worse Than Just A Glass Door In Every Way
Definitely
The Sheer Amount Of Stuff That Could Be Recycled Or Donated At The End Of The Semester That’s Just Tossed Out
Why can't it be reused on the rooms? Fridges just need cleaned
Saw This On R/Tumblr, Knew It Fit Here
They used to make things to last. Now they make them to wear out as soon as possible (and in the case of electronics, as soon as the warranty expires!)
Fuck Better Learning Materials Or Whatever, Let's Build A Massive Shrine To A Couple Dozen Students That Do Something For A Few Months A Year
Instead Of Polluting The Planet With Confetti, Hole Punch Leaves Instead! 🌎🎉
Street Sticker
In NYC They Just Cut The Lights Off Of Trees After The Holidays And (I Assume) Throw Them Away
Irony. Not For The Average Consumer
Eco Friendly
One Family Decided To Count How Many Yeti Products They Bought Over The Years. Top Comment Was Yeti Offering Even More Products To Their Collection
Under Capitalism
I personally think that this is a perfect example of ethical consumption
Weddings Can Get So Wasteful And Polluting, So It's Always Nice To See People Embracing Reuse. This Idea Of Requiring New Things On Your Special Day Is Outdated And Promotes Unnecessary Consumerism, So Anyway Yes, Let's Appreciate Second-Hand Wedding Gowns!
On Black Friday 2008, 34 Yr Old Walmart Employee, Jdimytai Damour, Was Asked By His Employer To Use His 6’5 Body As A Barrier For A Crowd Of Over 2,000 People
No Amount Of Wealth Could Ever Stop This
These Bags Are Crocheted From Recycled Yarn. My Sister And I Make These Bags From Old, Unwanted Sweaters And Cardigans
One Apple Slice In This Plastic Baggie, Advertising A Movie About The Ocean…
We Can Do Our Best But At The End Of The Day The Force Of Capitalism Is What’s Destroying The Planet
There Was Once A Time When
Literally working as a cashier/stockist in the 1940s-1980s ish could cover cost of living for a family of 4