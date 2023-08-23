The ' AntiConsumption ' online community fights against consumerism, one post at a time. Its members share insightful content that inspires us to change our habits and reduce the accumulation of goods simply because they were suggested, rather than because we genuinely need them.

Nowadays, advertisements surround us from every direction. We are constantly encouraged to purchase items we would never have considered needing. A simple online search on our mobile devices triggers an avalanche of offers and eye-catching images that eventually persuade us to make unnecessary purchases, whether they be gadgets, clothing, or accessories.

#1 Why Have I Never Seen Anything Like This?

#2 Bioplastics Made From Avocado Pits That Completely Biodegrade In 240 Days Created By Mexican Chemical Engineering Company 🥑

#3 Meirl

#4 Gucci-Poochie Can't Go Potty

#5 Never Forget, The Electric Car Is Here To Save The Car Industry, Not The Planet

#6 Spooky Reusables

#7 This Small Act Of Kindness Can Make Such A Huge Difference! Love To See It

#8 Regenerative Candles Creates New Candle As It Melts

#9 Capitalism Drives Innovation! The Innovations:

#10 Yes! You Should Wear Stuff For Years

#11 Let’s Be Real

#12 Felt Like This Belonged Here

#13 My Local Pizza Place Uses A Ball Of Dough Instead Of Those Little Plastic Tables To Prevent The Pizza Box Lid From Touching The Pizza

#14 It's Not A Lot, But It's Definitely More Than Nothing

#15 You Can't Tell Me That Driving Through The Night Would Be A Better Option Than This

#16 My Little '98 Camry Compared To 2 Modern Vehicles

#17 As A Pcos Patient Who Often Feels Bad About How She Looks, I Need This Reminder A Lot

#18 This Entire Bin Full Of Brand New, Intentionally Destroyed Shoes, Destined For Landfill. All To Prevent Reselling And To Maintain An Artificially High Price

#19 Where Can I Buy A Card With This On It?

#20 I Hate That This Is Becoming A Trend, So Wasteful

#21 Kroger Potatoes All Individually Wrapped In Plastic. I Don’t Understand Why Potatoes Can’t Just Be Sold As-Is? Why Is The Plastic Necessary?

#22 Ha Ha Ha Ha Sports

#23 This Aluminum Can Comes Wrapped In Plastic

#24 It Never Worked In The First Place. Ever Since The Pandemic Started, We Are All Collectively Realizing This

#25 Buy Nothing

#26 Climate Dad Knows Better

#27 What An Idea!

#28 A Shopping Mall, Where The Lights Are Always On, The Music Always Playing (Even In The Parking Garage!), Even If The Shops Are Closed

#29 This Library Has Cake Pans You Can Check Out

#30 It's Worse Than You Can Imagine In Japan

#31 Bernie Showing Us All The Way!!

#32 McDonald's Has New Reusable Containers For Dine In Orders Now

#33 Doing The Work For Us

#34 Am I The Only One Infuriated By Cooler Screens?? These Video Screens At Gas Stations Are Worse Than Just A Glass Door In Every Way

#35 Definitely

#36 The Sheer Amount Of Stuff That Could Be Recycled Or Donated At The End Of The Semester That’s Just Tossed Out

#37 Saw This On R/Tumblr, Knew It Fit Here

#38 Fuck Better Learning Materials Or Whatever, Let's Build A Massive Shrine To A Couple Dozen Students That Do Something For A Few Months A Year

#39 Instead Of Polluting The Planet With Confetti, Hole Punch Leaves Instead! 🌎🎉

#41 Street Sticker

#42 In NYC They Just Cut The Lights Off Of Trees After The Holidays And (I Assume) Throw Them Away

#43 Irony. Not For The Average Consumer

#44 Eco Friendly

#45 One Family Decided To Count How Many Yeti Products They Bought Over The Years. Top Comment Was Yeti Offering Even More Products To Their Collection

#46 Under Capitalism

#47 Weddings Can Get So Wasteful And Polluting, So It's Always Nice To See People Embracing Reuse. This Idea Of Requiring New Things On Your Special Day Is Outdated And Promotes Unnecessary Consumerism, So Anyway Yes, Let's Appreciate Second-Hand Wedding Gowns!

#48 On Black Friday 2008, 34 Yr Old Walmart Employee, Jdimytai Damour, Was Asked By His Employer To Use His 6’5 Body As A Barrier For A Crowd Of Over 2,000 People

#49 No Amount Of Wealth Could Ever Stop This

#50 These Bags Are Crocheted From Recycled Yarn. My Sister And I Make These Bags From Old, Unwanted Sweaters And Cardigans

#51 One Apple Slice In This Plastic Baggie, Advertising A Movie About The Ocean…

#52 We Can Do Our Best But At The End Of The Day The Force Of Capitalism Is What’s Destroying The Planet

#53 There Was Once A Time When

#54 Eating These Corporations Is The Only Way To Truly Save The Earth

#55 “One-Time Use” Froyo Spoons That I’ve Been Using For 8 Years

#56 Tis The Season Of Waste And Unnecessary Purchases!

#57 Anti-Medical System ❤️

#58 We Need A Different Economy

#59 If You Want To Stop Climate Change, Stop Buying Stupid Shit You Don't Need