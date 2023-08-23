Nowadays, advertisements surround us from every direction. We are constantly encouraged to purchase items we would never have considered needing. A simple online search on our mobile devices triggers an avalanche of offers and eye-catching images that eventually persuade us to make unnecessary purchases, whether they be gadgets, clothing, or accessories.

The 'AntiConsumption' online community fights against consumerism, one post at a time. Its members share insightful content that inspires us to change our habits and reduce the accumulation of goods simply because they were suggested, rather than because we genuinely need them.

Why Have I Never Seen Anything Like This?

Why Have I Never Seen Anything Like This?

egg
egg
Honestly I kinda love this

Bioplastics Made From Avocado Pits That Completely Biodegrade In 240 Days Created By Mexican Chemical Engineering Company 🥑

Bioplastics Made From Avocado Pits That Completely Biodegrade In 240 Days Created By Mexican Chemical Engineering Company 🥑

Toni
Toni
avocado plantations are bad for the emvironment. they need alot od water, they cut down rainforest for it and the transportation causes alot of co2..

Meirl

Meirl

sbj
sbj
It's life as I've always known it

Gucci-Poochie Can't Go Potty

Gucci-Poochie Can't Go Potty

Undercover
Undercover
I love you, Simon 😁😁😁

Never Forget, The Electric Car Is Here To Save The Car Industry, Not The Planet

Never Forget, The Electric Car Is Here To Save The Car Industry, Not The Planet

Spooky Reusables

Spooky Reusables

Jihana
Jihana
And everyone owns one already!

This Small Act Of Kindness Can Make Such A Huge Difference! Love To See It

This Small Act Of Kindness Can Make Such A Huge Difference! Love To See It

Marion
Marion
Clever, not only to help people, also for less foodwaste.

Regenerative Candles Creates New Candle As It Melts

Regenerative Candles Creates New Candle As It Melts

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
The Dr. Who of candles! I want that!

Capitalism Drives Innovation! The Innovations:

Capitalism Drives Innovation! The Innovations:

ADDee
ADDee
Not giving Apple any excuse, but that's a bit unfair. They sever very different purposes in most, if not all, cases.

Yes! You Should Wear Stuff For Years

Yes! You Should Wear Stuff For Years

BatPhace
BatPhace
You should wear stuff until you wear it out theoretically

Let’s Be Real

Let's Be Real

Felt Like This Belonged Here

Felt Like This Belonged Here

My Local Pizza Place Uses A Ball Of Dough Instead Of Those Little Plastic Tables To Prevent The Pizza Box Lid From Touching The Pizza

My Local Pizza Place Uses A Ball Of Dough Instead Of Those Little Plastic Tables To Prevent The Pizza Box Lid From Touching The Pizza

It's Not A Lot, But It's Definitely More Than Nothing

It's Not A Lot, But It's Definitely More Than Nothing

ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
Do we get a participation trophy if we participate? I'm really good at doing nothing, could probably win a do nothing contest.

You Can't Tell Me That Driving Through The Night Would Be A Better Option Than This

You Can't Tell Me That Driving Through The Night Would Be A Better Option Than This

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
We took the night train to southern France very often - until it was cancelled....

My Little '98 Camry Compared To 2 Modern Vehicles

My Little '98 Camry Compared To 2 Modern Vehicles

Owen
Owen
Those aren't vehicles, they're p***s extentions.

As A Pcos Patient Who Often Feels Bad About How She Looks, I Need This Reminder A Lot

As A Pcos Patient Who Often Feels Bad About How She Looks, I Need This Reminder A Lot

Two_rolling_black_eyes
Two_rolling_black_eyes
Capitalism is just a form of power and power will twist anything. They've twisted beauty for power. However, ugly and beautiful are real things. No one made a dime off the beauty of a sparkling mountain lake or the hideousness of a blobfish. Regardless of how attractive each is, both are still vital to this world and deserve to be appreciated and respected. We need to refuse

This Entire Bin Full Of Brand New, Intentionally Destroyed Shoes, Destined For Landfill. All To Prevent Reselling And To Maintain An Artificially High Price

This Entire Bin Full Of Brand New, Intentionally Destroyed Shoes, Destined For Landfill. All To Prevent Reselling And To Maintain An Artificially High Price

Where Can I Buy A Card With This On It?

Where Can I Buy A Card With This On It?

Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
He loves you. He loves you NOT.

I Hate That This Is Becoming A Trend, So Wasteful

I Hate That This Is Becoming A Trend, So Wasteful

Toxic
Toxic
I didn't even know this was a thing

Kroger Potatoes All Individually Wrapped In Plastic. I Don’t Understand Why Potatoes Can’t Just Be Sold As-Is? Why Is The Plastic Necessary?

Kroger Potatoes All Individually Wrapped In Plastic. I Don’t Understand Why Potatoes Can’t Just Be Sold As-Is? Why Is The Plastic Necessary?

BatPhace
BatPhace
Those particular potatoes are wrapped to make microwave cooking easier, but yeah I agree

Ha Ha Ha Ha Sports

Ha Ha Ha Ha Sports

This Aluminum Can Comes Wrapped In Plastic

This Aluminum Can Comes Wrapped In Plastic

not your average weirdo
not your average weirdo
Yay, extra waste! We totally need that! /s

It Never Worked In The First Place. Ever Since The Pandemic Started, We Are All Collectively Realizing This

It Never Worked In The First Place. Ever Since The Pandemic Started, We Are All Collectively Realizing This

Premislaus de Colo
Premislaus de Colo
oh, it did work, but only for the leaders

Buy Nothing

Buy Nothing

Two_rolling_black_eyes
Two_rolling_black_eyes
Reduce consumption is a great idea but buy nothing is impossible. The thread on this cross-stitch required someone to grow cotton to make both the thread and the cloth. Someone else had to spin it into threads and then make it into cloth. A bunch of miners had to get the steel to make the needle for it. Someone had to grow food to feed all those people. That's a lot of people buying things just to survive and feed their families so one person can make an art piece on a wall. Art is what makes life worth living and a lot people depend on each other so an artist can afford both the materials and time to make it.

Climate Dad Knows Better

Climate Dad Knows Better

What An Idea!

What An Idea!

A Shopping Mall, Where The Lights Are Always On, The Music Always Playing (Even In The Parking Garage!), Even If The Shops Are Closed

A Shopping Mall, Where The Lights Are Always On, The Music Always Playing (Even In The Parking Garage!), Even If The Shops Are Closed

This Library Has Cake Pans You Can Check Out

This Library Has Cake Pans You Can Check Out

It's Worse Than You Can Imagine In Japan

It's Worse Than You Can Imagine In Japan

ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
What can be recycled vs what gets recycled. 1-64e5b294...40-png.jpg 1-64e5b29472c40-png.jpg

Bernie Showing Us All The Way!!

Bernie Showing Us All The Way!!

Owen
Owen
A good coat lasts a long time.

McDonald's Has New Reusable Containers For Dine In Orders Now

McDonald's Has New Reusable Containers For Dine In Orders Now

Jul Chv
Jul Chv
It's now mandatory in EU. Burger King has it too for instance.

Doing The Work For Us

Doing The Work For Us

SheHulk
SheHulk
Well now I'm never going to buy one! 🙄

Am I The Only One Infuriated By Cooler Screens?? These Video Screens At Gas Stations Are Worse Than Just A Glass Door In Every Way

Am I The Only One Infuriated By Cooler Screens?? These Video Screens At Gas Stations Are Worse Than Just A Glass Door In Every Way

James016
James016
What is the point of this? How is this in anyway better than glass?

Definitely

Definitely

The Sheer Amount Of Stuff That Could Be Recycled Or Donated At The End Of The Semester That’s Just Tossed Out

The Sheer Amount Of Stuff That Could Be Recycled Or Donated At The End Of The Semester That’s Just Tossed Out

Sandra Morison
Sandra Morison
Why can't it be reused on the rooms? Fridges just need cleaned

Saw This On R/Tumblr, Knew It Fit Here

Saw This On R/Tumblr, Knew It Fit Here

troufaki13
troufaki13
They used to make things to last. Now they make them to wear out as soon as possible (and in the case of electronics, as soon as the warranty expires!)

Fuck Better Learning Materials Or Whatever, Let's Build A Massive Shrine To A Couple Dozen Students That Do Something For A Few Months A Year

Fuck Better Learning Materials Or Whatever, Let's Build A Massive Shrine To A Couple Dozen Students That Do Something For A Few Months A Year

Maggie
Maggie
The bleep police must be on holiday today.

Instead Of Polluting The Planet With Confetti, Hole Punch Leaves Instead! 🌎🎉

Instead Of Polluting The Planet With Confetti, Hole Punch Leaves Instead! 🌎🎉

Owen
Owen
This is actually a really good idea. :]

What's Yours?

What's Yours?

Panda
Panda
All of the above!

Street Sticker

Street Sticker

In NYC They Just Cut The Lights Off Of Trees After The Holidays And (I Assume) Throw Them Away

In NYC They Just Cut The Lights Off Of Trees After The Holidays And (I Assume) Throw Them Away

80 Van
80 Van
Right or wrong, having had to undecorate many Christmas trees in the past, I totally get it.

Irony. Not For The Average Consumer

Irony. Not For The Average Consumer

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
... but it does. It is all commercial, isn't it?

Eco Friendly

Eco Friendly

Jihana
Jihana
Not comparable. The German plates are probably reusable. Also, there is a distinct lack of banana trees in Europe.

One Family Decided To Count How Many Yeti Products They Bought Over The Years. Top Comment Was Yeti Offering Even More Products To Their Collection

One Family Decided To Count How Many Yeti Products They Bought Over The Years. Top Comment Was Yeti Offering Even More Products To Their Collection

Gillbella
Gillbella
No one needs that many cups surely???? They know they are refillable huh?

Under Capitalism

Under Capitalism

Premislaus de Colo
Premislaus de Colo
I personally think that this is a perfect example of ethical consumption

Weddings Can Get So Wasteful And Polluting, So It's Always Nice To See People Embracing Reuse. This Idea Of Requiring New Things On Your Special Day Is Outdated And Promotes Unnecessary Consumerism, So Anyway Yes, Let's Appreciate Second-Hand Wedding Gowns!

Weddings Can Get So Wasteful And Polluting, So It's Always Nice To See People Embracing Reuse. This Idea Of Requiring New Things On Your Special Day Is Outdated And Promotes Unnecessary Consumerism, So Anyway Yes, Let's Appreciate Second-Hand Wedding Gowns!

On Black Friday 2008, 34 Yr Old Walmart Employee, Jdimytai Damour, Was Asked By His Employer To Use His 6’5 Body As A Barrier For A Crowd Of Over 2,000 People

On Black Friday 2008, 34 Yr Old Walmart Employee, Jdimytai Damour, Was Asked By His Employer To Use His 6’5 Body As A Barrier For A Crowd Of Over 2,000 People

Lydsylou
Lydsylou
I'm pretty sure he was trampled to death

No Amount Of Wealth Could Ever Stop This

No Amount Of Wealth Could Ever Stop This

These Bags Are Crocheted From Recycled Yarn. My Sister And I Make These Bags From Old, Unwanted Sweaters And Cardigans

These Bags Are Crocheted From Recycled Yarn. My Sister And I Make These Bags From Old, Unwanted Sweaters And Cardigans

One Apple Slice In This Plastic Baggie, Advertising A Movie About The Ocean…

One Apple Slice In This Plastic Baggie, Advertising A Movie About The Ocean…

We Can Do Our Best But At The End Of The Day The Force Of Capitalism Is What’s Destroying The Planet

We Can Do Our Best But At The End Of The Day The Force Of Capitalism Is What’s Destroying The Planet

There Was Once A Time When

There Was Once A Time When

Josh Dorsett
Josh Dorsett
Literally working as a cashier/stockist in the 1940s-1980s ish could cover cost of living for a family of 4

Eating These Corporations Is The Only Way To Truly Save The Earth

Eating These Corporations Is The Only Way To Truly Save The Earth

“One-Time Use” Froyo Spoons That I’ve Been Using For 8 Years

“One-Time Use” Froyo Spoons That I’ve Been Using For 8 Years

Owen
Owen
I believe we should all carry our own 'personal' cutlery, and wash after use. It makes sense and should be normalised.

Tis The Season Of Waste And Unnecessary Purchases!

Tis The Season Of Waste And Unnecessary Purchases!

Anti-Medical System ❤️

Anti-Medical System ❤️

James016
James016
How much is a packet of these from the shelf of a pharmacy?

We Need A Different Economy

We Need A Different Economy

If You Want To Stop Climate Change, Stop Buying Stupid Shit You Don't Need

If You Want To Stop Climate Change, Stop Buying Stupid Shit You Don't Need

Dumpster Absolutely Full Of Still Frozen Meat And Food. Got Free $13 Ribeyes. Couldnt Take All

Dumpster Absolutely Full Of Still Frozen Meat And Food. Got Free $13 Ribeyes. Couldnt Take All