ADVERTISEMENT

As simple as they might seem in concept, the truth is that making a good toy is harder than it seems. Many toys that represent human figures tend to invoke the uncanny valley, but some are so creepy that it’s unclear what parent’s would look at it and think “my child needs one of these.” At the same time, parents are also forced to search through the veritable ocean of bootlegs.

We’ve gathered some spectacular examples of bizarre, creepy or just downright weird toy design fails from across the internet. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Don't Even Know What To Call This

I Don't Even Know What To Call This

MonkeMan1244 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Bort Sampson

Bort Sampson

UrameshiYuusuke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Geocentric Solar System At A Public School's Playground

Geocentric Solar System At A Public School's Playground

cagranconniferim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Playground In Germany

Playground In Germany

CheekiAndTheBreeki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

The Not So Fantastic Four

The Not So Fantastic Four

UrameshiYuusuke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Homer On Steroids

Homer On Steroids

jconja Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

My Favorite Show Is Called The Americans

My Favorite Show Is Called The Americans

yarge33 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Jamaicachu: "Jamaica No Problem"

Jamaicachu: "Jamaica No Problem"

UrameshiYuusuke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

You Had One Job

You Had One Job

darkangel_aphrodite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
angelinawilkins52 avatar
Angelina Wilkins
Angelina Wilkins
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair, this is how a lot of folks wear their makeup, with a face a totally different complexion than the rest of their body

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
#10

Spooderman

Spooderman

UrameshiYuusuke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

The Quality Check Was Clearly Passed

The Quality Check Was Clearly Passed

moon_ladys_daughter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

From What Level Of Hell Was This Retrieved?

From What Level Of Hell Was This Retrieved?

mausii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
johannazamora_1 avatar
Pyla
Pyla
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Frankly, my weird goth a$$ would have made this a purse in the 90s

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
#13

SpongeBob Devourer Of Children

SpongeBob Devourer Of Children

The_Crow_33 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

This "Hagrid" Doll I Bought 15 Years Ago In A Dollar Store Is Just A Repainted Lion From The Wizard Of Oz. Rocking His Mane, Ears, And Medal Of Courage

This "Hagrid" Doll I Bought 15 Years Ago In A Dollar Store Is Just A Repainted Lion From The Wizard Of Oz. Rocking His Mane, Ears, And Medal Of Courage

Magicst3v3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

I Think Wario Ingested A New Kind Of Mushroom. I Wonder What Mario Party He Went To

I Think Wario Ingested A New Kind Of Mushroom. I Wonder What Mario Party He Went To

ingeniuses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Spotted This Chimera At The Mall

Spotted This Chimera At The Mall

Weevelle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

Tele... Babies

Tele... Babies

GroupNebula563 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Strange Dinosaur

Strange Dinosaur

kelkitsune Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Off-Brand Toy With An Interesting Name

Off-Brand Toy With An Interesting Name

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

This Bootleg Captain America Toy

This Bootleg Captain America Toy

AsydBurn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

This Toy Parking Deck Has A Battery Compartment Without A Battery Compartment

This Toy Parking Deck Has A Battery Compartment Without A Battery Compartment

Jizzraq Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

“Luigi, I Think Something Is Not Right”

“Luigi, I Think Something Is Not Right”

yaboyfriendisadork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Batman’s Face Is Priceless

Batman’s Face Is Priceless

UrameshiYuusuke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

What Am I Supposed To Call This? Lario?

What Am I Supposed To Call This? Lario?

R0bOtnix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Oh No

Oh No

Any_Ad_9949 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

She Looks Like She's Had A Hard Life

She Looks Like She's Had A Hard Life

beanbugbee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Panda-Themed Children’s Ride

Panda-Themed Children’s Ride

phantomtails Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

A Transforming Dinosaur Robot Toy My Son Got

A Transforming Dinosaur Robot Toy My Son Got

Kittani77 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

I'm A Benign Girl, In A Benign World

I'm A Benign Girl, In A Benign World

doc_two_thirty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Mario Grew A Mustache Above His Nose

Mario Grew A Mustache Above His Nose

NoobVanNoob234 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Some Toy Company Made A Plush Of Meilin Lee From Turning Red, However They Forgot To Give It A Nose

Some Toy Company Made A Plush Of Meilin Lee From Turning Red, However They Forgot To Give It A Nose

UrameshiYuusuke , UrameshiYuusuke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Found This Toy At A Random Store. Nothing Makes Sense In This Toy

Found This Toy At A Random Store. Nothing Makes Sense In This Toy

Economy-Limit-5430 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#33

This Burger King's Patrick Star Toy Is Actually Mr. Crab

This Burger King's Patrick Star Toy Is Actually Mr. Crab

cavallol Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

"Quality" Toy I Found In A Claw Machine

"Quality" Toy I Found In A Claw Machine

Mopman17 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

This Pikachu Off-Brand Found At Goodwill

This Pikachu Off-Brand Found At Goodwill

IndependenceOk508 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Blursed Avengers

Blursed Avengers

lucasribeiro21 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
toujincthlu avatar
Toujin C'Thlu
Toujin C'Thlu
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The person who packaged this probably thought "Mario Brothers, Batman, The Avengers...all the same thing..."

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#37

They Blocked The Middle Slide At The Playground

They Blocked The Middle Slide At The Playground

TAF_CJ_GAMING Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

This Lamb I Won Out Of A Claw Machine. I Love It

This Lamb I Won Out Of A Claw Machine. I Love It

justmagic1990 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

I Found Some New Avengers Infinity War Figures. "Derp" Black Widow And "Calm But Clearly Not Amused Steve" Captain America

I Found Some New Avengers Infinity War Figures. "Derp" Black Widow And "Calm But Clearly Not Amused Steve" Captain America

j._tasca Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
toujincthlu avatar
Toujin C'Thlu
Toujin C'Thlu
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eh, better than the constipated grimaces on some action figures

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#40

They Should Have Thought About This Kinder Egg Toy A Little Longer

They Should Have Thought About This Kinder Egg Toy A Little Longer

Kiekoes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

My Sad Christmas

My Sad Christmas

transphotobabe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Any Idea Why My Kid Refused To Ride This?

Any Idea Why My Kid Refused To Ride This?

MsMaggieMcGill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Dora Did Not Like What She Explored

Dora Did Not Like What She Explored

Rentaro-_- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

I Have No Words

I Have No Words

UrameshiYuusuke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
toujincthlu avatar
Toujin C'Thlu
Toujin C'Thlu
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see Captain America, fit Popeye, a guy with puffed-up cheeks who looks vaguely familiar, Spiderman, and what appears to be the disembodied head of Ben 10

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#45

This "Cartoon Plush" On Temu. Honestly, I'm Not Gonna Sleep After Seeing This

This "Cartoon Plush" On Temu. Honestly, I'm Not Gonna Sleep After Seeing This

SpookyPebble Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Here Comes The Yellow Cat That Hates Saturdays: Barfyard

Here Comes The Yellow Cat That Hates Saturdays: Barfyard

IllustriousPaper1576 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

My Favorite Game, Mong Us

My Favorite Game, Mong Us

im_blue3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

I Was Finally Able To See It

I Was Finally Able To See It

POGO_BOY38 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#49

Did I Stutter?

Did I Stutter?

PianoBubbly4605 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Found This At A Local Chinese Store

Found This At A Local Chinese Store

Pretty_Savage-BLINK Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

The Terrible Physical Bootleg

The Terrible Physical Bootleg

jaxsterrapp Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Spiderman With His Famous Spider-Rifle

Spiderman With His Famous Spider-Rifle

heyrickyhowsitgerrrn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Pikachu Isn’t Looking Too Good

Pikachu Isn’t Looking Too Good

Liamrev2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

I’m A Bearby Girl, In A Bearby World

I’m A Bearby Girl, In A Bearby World

ChernobylComments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

Found This At The Mall

Found This At The Mall

floofboof Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Poor Woody And Buzz, What Have They Done To You?

Poor Woody And Buzz, What Have They Done To You?

MisterEd_ak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
toujincthlu avatar
Toujin C'Thlu
Toujin C'Thlu
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's with all these characters being turned into potted plants?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

This Kid's Octopus Toy Only Has Seven Legs

This Kid's Octopus Toy Only Has Seven Legs

LoneAngler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

My Friend's Daughter Got A Veterinarian Kit For Her 4th Birthday, He Sent Me This

My Friend's Daughter Got A Veterinarian Kit For Her 4th Birthday, He Sent Me This

Kib717 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Adolescence-Deformed Karate Frogs

Adolescence-Deformed Karate Frogs

AnimatingPotato Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Kids' Boat At The Playground. Water Has Nowhere To Go

Kids' Boat At The Playground. Water Has Nowhere To Go

VarneyKing Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

This Is A Toy That I Got Today. My Kid Removed It's Head To Reveal This. I Should Have Read The Text Properly, "Security And Non-Taxic". The Head Comes Off Very Easily, And It's Very Pointy

This Is A Toy That I Got Today. My Kid Removed It's Head To Reveal This. I Should Have Read The Text Properly, "Security And Non-Taxic". The Head Comes Off Very Easily, And It's Very Pointy

Organic_Pineapple_73 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

The Folks Installing The Playground Weren't Looking Too Closely

The Folks Installing The Playground Weren't Looking Too Closely

B34TBOXX5 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Today's Playground Counting Lesson With My Toddler Became Disappointing. Look At Numbers Six And Nine

Today's Playground Counting Lesson With My Toddler Became Disappointing. Look At Numbers Six And Nine

gomerfile Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
ottomaniac avatar
Ottoman
Ottoman
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"One whale" isn't great, either. Sure, same sound, but not the same letter.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#64

These Burger King Toys

These Burger King Toys

ForJagler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

My Daughter's Toy Tablet Has No Word For The Letter "C". Clown? Cowboy? I Mean It's In German But Still A Lot Of Words With C

My Daughter's Toy Tablet Has No Word For The Letter "C". Clown? Cowboy? I Mean It's In German But Still A Lot Of Words With C

syskeyx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Herp Derp

Herp Derp

aethergoggles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Found This Giraffe With Five Legs In A Search-And-Find Book

Found This Giraffe With Five Legs In A Search-And-Find Book

OdenTheAnimator2007 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Hexagon, Star, Oval, Heart, Triangle, And… Round?

Hexagon, Star, Oval, Heart, Triangle, And… Round?

WhatTheHellLol1313 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Some You! Bunny Loves

Some You! Bunny Loves

Xeluu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Apparently My Daughter's Baby Doll Is Not Much Alive And Frozen

Apparently My Daughter's Baby Doll Is Not Much Alive And Frozen

rlovelock Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

My Favorite Transformer Is Coca-Col

My Favorite Transformer Is Coca-Col

MyronMegabrain Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#72

Muigi And Lario

Muigi And Lario

Thatsabigariel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
toujincthlu avatar
Toujin C'Thlu
Toujin C'Thlu
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just for fun, Mario and Luigi decided to switch colors for the day

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#73

Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant

chinkiecommie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Deformed Eggs

Deformed Eggs

yeah1yeahhell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Found These Bootleg Pokémon Cards At The Bootleg Anime Store In The Mall

Found These Bootleg Pokémon Cards At The Bootleg Anime Store In The Mall

nurtsacc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Jason

Jason

UnstoppablePhoenix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Iron Deficiency Man

Iron Deficiency Man

UrameshiYuusuke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Walt Diary Presents

Walt Diary Presents

Over_You_3322 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Does Nintendo Know About It?

Does Nintendo Know About It?

TituCusiYupanqui Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Pokémon? Nah, I've Got Petbaby

Pokémon? Nah, I've Got Petbaby

UrameshiYuusuke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

Why Do They Keep On Torturing Him?

Why Do They Keep On Torturing Him?

Hoodoodude Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Found This At My Local Dollar Store Yesterday

Found This At My Local Dollar Store Yesterday

Appropriate_Job_7148 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

They Are Going Through Something

They Are Going Through Something

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

I Found These Pikachus

I Found These Pikachus

Candid-Inside-4351 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Avengers 2 - My Favorite Superman Movie

Avengers 2 - My Favorite Superman Movie

gotmydadkit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

This Puzzle In My Kid's Playground Which Can Never Be Right

This Puzzle In My Kid's Playground Which Can Never Be Right

StupidIgnore Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

My Favorite

My Favorite

Denis0lo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

SpongeBob Is My Favorite Avenger

SpongeBob Is My Favorite Avenger

Beautiful_Fishing569 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#89

Mater, Is That You?

Mater, Is That You?

B0__B Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

Deformers

Deformers

Street-Ad-2230 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

Superman, You Look A Little Off Today

Superman, You Look A Little Off Today

BlookyArt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

My Daughter's Toy Piano Key Labeling

My Daughter's Toy Piano Key Labeling

Boleyn01 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

Whoever Thought "Let's Make A Peppa Pig Toy Phone With No Off Switch"... It Malfunctions And Randomly Goes Off All The Time

Whoever Thought "Let's Make A Peppa Pig Toy Phone With No Off Switch"... It Malfunctions And Randomly Goes Off All The Time

TheNoodleCanoodler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

Minion Toy With Broken Eyes

Minion Toy With Broken Eyes

mirxyan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

Super Heroes Avengers, Featuring A Swollen Captain America

Super Heroes Avengers, Featuring A Swollen Captain America

Spidertitans Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

Darth Goblin: "You Know, I'm Something Of A Sith Lord Myself"

Darth Goblin: "You Know, I'm Something Of A Sith Lord Myself"

UrameshiYuusuke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#97

Aye Of Course, Sense Of Right Alliance On The Way

Aye Of Course, Sense Of Right Alliance On The Way

r_balboa8 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#98

Thanos

Thanos

jconja Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#99

I’m Afraid

I’m Afraid

i_care_for_bread Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#100

Found These Extremely Derpy Eeveelutions At Our Town Festival

Found These Extremely Derpy Eeveelutions At Our Town Festival

Maqya Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#101

Umm What? Toy Fail

Umm What? Toy Fail

bttfdmc1984 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#102

I Got This A While Back. The Only Reason I Got It Was Because Rapunzel Is In The Cinderella Box

I Got This A While Back. The Only Reason I Got It Was Because Rapunzel Is In The Cinderella Box

barbie_doll_collecter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#103

Make Friends With Us

Make Friends With Us

Afksrry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#104

My Son's New Toy

My Son's New Toy

BarryHallsack24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#105

Found This Gem In A 2-Dollar Shop. Had To Take A Picture

Found This Gem In A 2-Dollar Shop. Had To Take A Picture

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#106

Care To Explain?

Care To Explain?

alltimealix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#107

Average 2

Average 2

UrameshiYuusuke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#108

Go Go Power Hero

Go Go Power Hero

Beautiful_Fishing569 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#109

From Bentendo: The Acqua Brink With 1 Included Title: Ocean Funny Game. Only $12

From Bentendo: The Acqua Brink With 1 Included Title: Ocean Funny Game. Only $12

IllustriousPaper1576 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#110

This Toy Car Has Two Different Numbers On It

This Toy Car Has Two Different Numbers On It

MrScreaminInk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!