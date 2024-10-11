We’ve gathered some spectacular examples of bizarre, creepy or just downright weird toy design fails from across the internet. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

As simple as they might seem in concept, the truth is that making a good toy is harder than it seems. Many toys that represent human figures tend to invoke the uncanny valley , but some are so creepy that it’s unclear what parent’s would look at it and think “my child needs one of these.” At the same time, parents are also forced to search through the veritable ocean of bootlegs .

#1 I Don't Even Know What To Call This Share icon

#2 Bort Sampson Share icon

#3 Geocentric Solar System At A Public School's Playground Share icon

#4 Playground In Germany Share icon

#5 The Not So Fantastic Four Share icon

#6 Homer On Steroids Share icon

#7 My Favorite Show Is Called The Americans Share icon

#8 Jamaicachu: "Jamaica No Problem" Share icon

#9 You Had One Job Share icon

#10 Spooderman Share icon

#11 The Quality Check Was Clearly Passed Share icon

#12 From What Level Of Hell Was This Retrieved? Share icon

#13 SpongeBob Devourer Of Children Share icon

#14 This "Hagrid" Doll I Bought 15 Years Ago In A Dollar Store Is Just A Repainted Lion From The Wizard Of Oz. Rocking His Mane, Ears, And Medal Of Courage Share icon

#15 I Think Wario Ingested A New Kind Of Mushroom. I Wonder What Mario Party He Went To Share icon

#16 Spotted This Chimera At The Mall Share icon

#17 Tele... Babies Share icon

#18 Strange Dinosaur Share icon

#19 Off-Brand Toy With An Interesting Name Share icon

#20 This Bootleg Captain America Toy Share icon

#21 This Toy Parking Deck Has A Battery Compartment Without A Battery Compartment Share icon

#22 “Luigi, I Think Something Is Not Right” Share icon

#23 Batman’s Face Is Priceless Share icon

#24 What Am I Supposed To Call This? Lario? Share icon

#25 Oh No Share icon

#26 She Looks Like She's Had A Hard Life Share icon

#27 Panda-Themed Children’s Ride Share icon

#28 A Transforming Dinosaur Robot Toy My Son Got Share icon

#29 I'm A Benign Girl, In A Benign World Share icon

#30 Mario Grew A Mustache Above His Nose Share icon

#31 Some Toy Company Made A Plush Of Meilin Lee From Turning Red, However They Forgot To Give It A Nose Share icon

#32 Found This Toy At A Random Store. Nothing Makes Sense In This Toy Share icon

#33 This Burger King's Patrick Star Toy Is Actually Mr. Crab Share icon

#34 "Quality" Toy I Found In A Claw Machine Share icon

#35 This Pikachu Off-Brand Found At Goodwill Share icon

#36 Blursed Avengers Share icon

#37 They Blocked The Middle Slide At The Playground Share icon

#38 This Lamb I Won Out Of A Claw Machine. I Love It Share icon

#39 I Found Some New Avengers Infinity War Figures. "Derp" Black Widow And "Calm But Clearly Not Amused Steve" Captain America Share icon

#40 They Should Have Thought About This Kinder Egg Toy A Little Longer Share icon

#41 My Sad Christmas Share icon

#42 Any Idea Why My Kid Refused To Ride This? Share icon

#43 Dora Did Not Like What She Explored Share icon

#44 I Have No Words Share icon

#45 This "Cartoon Plush" On Temu. Honestly, I'm Not Gonna Sleep After Seeing This Share icon

#46 Here Comes The Yellow Cat That Hates Saturdays: Barfyard Share icon

#47 My Favorite Game, Mong Us Share icon

#48 I Was Finally Able To See It Share icon

#49 Did I Stutter? Share icon

#50 Found This At A Local Chinese Store Share icon

#51 The Terrible Physical Bootleg Share icon

#52 Spiderman With His Famous Spider-Rifle Share icon

#53 Pikachu Isn’t Looking Too Good Share icon

#54 I’m A Bearby Girl, In A Bearby World Share icon

#55 Found This At The Mall Share icon

#56 Poor Woody And Buzz, What Have They Done To You? Share icon

#57 This Kid's Octopus Toy Only Has Seven Legs Share icon

#58 My Friend's Daughter Got A Veterinarian Kit For Her 4th Birthday, He Sent Me This Share icon

#59 Adolescence-Deformed Karate Frogs Share icon

#60 Kids' Boat At The Playground. Water Has Nowhere To Go Share icon

#61 This Is A Toy That I Got Today. My Kid Removed It's Head To Reveal This. I Should Have Read The Text Properly, "Security And Non-Taxic". The Head Comes Off Very Easily, And It's Very Pointy Share icon

#62 The Folks Installing The Playground Weren't Looking Too Closely Share icon

#63 Today's Playground Counting Lesson With My Toddler Became Disappointing. Look At Numbers Six And Nine Share icon

#64 These Burger King Toys Share icon

#65 My Daughter's Toy Tablet Has No Word For The Letter "C". Clown? Cowboy? I Mean It's In German But Still A Lot Of Words With C Share icon

#66 Herp Derp Share icon

#67 Found This Giraffe With Five Legs In A Search-And-Find Book Share icon

#69 Some You! Bunny Loves Share icon

#70 Apparently My Daughter's Baby Doll Is Not Much Alive And Frozen Share icon

#71 My Favorite Transformer Is Coca-Col Share icon

#72 Muigi And Lario Share icon

#73 Kobe Bryant Share icon

#74 Deformed Eggs Share icon

#75 Found These Bootleg Pokémon Cards At The Bootleg Anime Store In The Mall Share icon

#76 Jason Share icon

#77 Iron Deficiency Man Share icon

#78 Walt Diary Presents Share icon

#79 Does Nintendo Know About It? Share icon

#80 Pokémon? Nah, I've Got Petbaby Share icon

#81 Why Do They Keep On Torturing Him? Share icon

#82 Found This At My Local Dollar Store Yesterday Share icon

#83 They Are Going Through Something Share icon

#84 I Found These Pikachus Share icon

#85 Avengers 2 - My Favorite Superman Movie Share icon

#86 This Puzzle In My Kid's Playground Which Can Never Be Right Share icon

#87 My Favorite Share icon

#88 SpongeBob Is My Favorite Avenger Share icon

#89 Mater, Is That You? Share icon

#90 Deformers Share icon

#91 Superman, You Look A Little Off Today Share icon

#92 My Daughter's Toy Piano Key Labeling Share icon

#93 Whoever Thought "Let's Make A Peppa Pig Toy Phone With No Off Switch"... It Malfunctions And Randomly Goes Off All The Time Share icon

#94 Minion Toy With Broken Eyes Share icon

#95 Super Heroes Avengers, Featuring A Swollen Captain America Share icon

#96 Darth Goblin: "You Know, I'm Something Of A Sith Lord Myself" Share icon

#97 Aye Of Course, Sense Of Right Alliance On The Way Share icon

#98 Thanos Share icon

#99 I’m Afraid Share icon

#100 Found These Extremely Derpy Eeveelutions At Our Town Festival Share icon

#101 Umm What? Toy Fail Share icon

#102 I Got This A While Back. The Only Reason I Got It Was Because Rapunzel Is In The Cinderella Box Share icon

#103 Make Friends With Us Share icon

#104 My Son's New Toy Share icon

#105 Found This Gem In A 2-Dollar Shop. Had To Take A Picture Share icon

#106 Care To Explain? Share icon

#107 Average 2 Share icon

#108 Go Go Power Hero Share icon

#109 From Bentendo: The Acqua Brink With 1 Included Title: Ocean Funny Game. Only $12 Share icon