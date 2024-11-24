ADVERTISEMENT

The most simple perspective would tell you that making something bigger means more materials, making it, ultimately, harder. However, the truth is that in many ways, miniaturization is the actually impressive skill.

The “Things For Ants” Internet group is dedicated to all the examples of tiny “normal” things that netizens have shared from across the internet. So get comfortable as you scroll through, whip out your magnifying glass, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

#1

What Is This? A Mushroom For Ants?

What Is This? A Mushroom For Ants?

#2

What Is This? A Dinosaur For Ants?

What Is This? A Dinosaur For Ants?

#3

What Is This? A Toy For Ants?

What Is This? A Toy For Ants?

If you’ve ever tried to “fix” some broken electronics with a set of tweezers, you are probably well aware that even our ever dexterous hands have their limits. As humans have learned more about material science and developed better machines over time, we’ve actually been able to offset our own physical limitations.

This is particularly important for fields like medicine. After all, if one is going to be putting something inside another person during surgery, it should be as fine as modern science allows. A nice side effect is that they are also more portable and, overall, use fewer resources to manufacture.

#4

What Is This? A Bird Cooking A Nice Pasta Based Meal For His Fiancé In A Kitchen For Ants?

What Is This? A Bird Cooking A Nice Pasta Based Meal For His Fiancé In A Kitchen For Ants?

#5

What Is This, A Hallway For Ants?

What Is This, A Hallway For Ants?

#6

Ants, Kittens... Same Difference

Ants, Kittens... Same Difference

Of course, a tiny cucumber or carrot has nothing to do with miniaturization, unless it was intentional, and a lot more to do with an issue that has plagued humans ever since we decided that chasing animals was not a great lifestyle - soil quality. In short, putting some seeds in the ground is almost never enough.

#7

What Is This, A Bunny Rabbit For Ants?

What Is This, A Bunny Rabbit For Ants?

#8

Proposal For Ants

Proposal For Ants

#9

What Is This, A Carrot For Ants!?

What Is This, A Carrot For Ants!?

#10

I Built A Mini iMac (That Works!)

I Built A Mini iMac (That Works!)

#11

He's Got A Tiny Lil' House

He's Got A Tiny Lil' House

#12

I Keep Seeing Tomatoes On Here. I Present To You, Cucumber For Ants!

I Keep Seeing Tomatoes On Here. I Present To You, Cucumber For Ants!

#13

What’s This, A Key For An Ant?

What's This, A Key For An Ant?

#14

My Brother Asked Me To Post This Watermelon That He Grew

My Brother Asked Me To Post This Watermelon That He Grew

#15

What Is This, Marketing For Ants?

What Is This, Marketing For Ants?

#16

What Is This, Amazon Packages For Ants?

What Is This, Amazon Packages For Ants?

#17

My Mom Bought A Kiddie Pool Online But Didn’t Check The Size

My Mom Bought A Kiddie Pool Online But Didn't Check The Size

#18

What Is This, A Computer For Ants?

What Is This, A Computer For Ants?

#19

What Is This? A Sandwich For Ants?

What Is This? A Sandwich For Ants?

#20

A Continental Breakfast. I Make My Roommate Mini Versions Of What I Eat Because He Always Says He’s Not Hungry

A Continental Breakfast. I Make My Roommate Mini Versions Of What I Eat Because He Always Says He's Not Hungry

#21

It's My Cake Day And I Wanna Celebrate With Rainbow Cake For Ants! 🎂

It's My Cake Day And I Wanna Celebrate With Rainbow Cake For Ants! 🎂

#22

What Is This? A Frog For Ants?

What Is This? A Frog For Ants?

#23

Haha-Hah-Ha…

Haha-Hah-Ha…

#24

What Is This? A Pancake For Ants?

What Is This? A Pancake For Ants?

#25

What Is This, A Packet For Ants?

What Is This, A Packet For Ants?

#26

What Is This A Pepper For Ants?!?!

What Is This A Pepper For Ants?!?!

#27

My Ant Is Constantly Loosing Her Glasses

My Ant Is Constantly Loosing Her Glasses

#28

What Is This? A Restaurant For Ants?

What Is This? A Restaurant For Ants?

#29

What Is This? Quarantine For Ants?

What Is This? Quarantine For Ants?

#30

A Cow For Ants?

A Cow For Ants?

#31

What Is This, A Coconut For Ants?

What Is This, A Coconut For Ants?

#32

What Is This? Knitting For Ants?

What Is This? Knitting For Ants?

#33

What Is This, A Ladder For Ants?

What Is This, A Ladder For Ants?

#34

What Is This, A Dutch Oven For Ants?

What Is This, A Dutch Oven For Ants?

#35

What Is This, Munchies For Ants?

What Is This, Munchies For Ants?

#36

What Is This? A Coat Hanger For Ants?

What Is This? A Coat Hanger For Ants?

#37

What Is This, Windex Bottles For Ants?!?!

What Is This, Windex Bottles For Ants?!?!

#38

What Is This? A Bernie Sanders For Ants?

What Is This? A Bernie Sanders For Ants?

#39

What Is This? A Mac For Ants?

What Is This? A Mac For Ants?

#40

Found This On Fb, Thought It Belongs Here

Found This On Fb, Thought It Belongs Here

#41

What Is This? A Bakery For Ants?

What Is This? A Bakery For Ants?

What Is This, A Tangerine For Ants??

What Is This, A Tangerine For Ants??

#43

What Are These, Playing Cards For Ants?

What Are These, Playing Cards For Ants?

#44

I Know I Should Be Eating Less Carbs But I Can’t Resist Toasted White Bread 😂 Fun Fact - We Baked The Homemade Bread From Scratch... It’s Edible! 😁⠀⠀⠀

I Know I Should Be Eating Less Carbs But I Can't Resist Toasted White Bread 😂 Fun Fact - We Baked The Homemade Bread From Scratch... It's Edible! 😁⠀⠀⠀

#45

What Are These? Succulents For Ants?

What Are These? Succulents For Ants?

#46

What Is This, A Zip-Lock For Ants?

What Is This, A Zip-Lock For Ants?

#47

What Is This, A Ritz Cracker For Ants?

What Is This, A Ritz Cracker For Ants?

#48

What Is This, A Salad For Ants?

What Is This, A Salad For Ants?

#49

What Is This, A Whale For Ants?

What Is This, A Whale For Ants?

#50

My Bountiful Tomato Harvest

My Bountiful Tomato Harvest

#51

I Offer A Lemon To The Ants!

I Offer A Lemon To The Ants!

#52

What Is This? A Baby Baby Baby Grand Piano For Ants?

What Is This? A Baby Baby Baby Grand Piano For Ants?

#53

What Is This, A Cast Iron Skillet For Ants?

What Is This, A Cast Iron Skillet For Ants?

#54

What Is This, A Cannon For Ants??

What Is This, A Cannon For Ants??

#55

What Is This? A Basketball Hoop For Ants?

What Is This? A Basketball Hoop For Ants?

#56

What Are These, Candy Canes For Ants?

What Are These, Candy Canes For Ants?

#57

What Are These, Cars For Ants?

What Are These, Cars For Ants?

#58

Weightlifting….. For Ants?

Weightlifting….. For Ants?

#59

What Are These Tools For Ants

What Are These Tools For Ants

#60

What Is This, A Pumpkin Pie For Ants?

What Is This, A Pumpkin Pie For Ants?

#61

What Is This? A Chapstick For Ants?

What Is This? A Chapstick For Ants?

#62

What Is This, A Pumpkin Candy Bucket For Ants?!

What Is This, A Pumpkin Candy Bucket For Ants?!

#63

I See Your Tiny Origami Crane, So Here Are My Tiny Origami Dragons!

I See Your Tiny Origami Crane, So Here Are My Tiny Origami Dragons!

#64

Oh Goodness, I Over Shopped! Who Else Goes To The Grocery Store And Impulse Buys?! I Knew I Should Have Eaten Breakfast Before Leaving The House!

Oh Goodness, I Over Shopped! Who Else Goes To The Grocery Store And Impulse Buys?! I Knew I Should Have Eaten Breakfast Before Leaving The House!

#65

Teeny Tiny Fork

Teeny Tiny Fork

#66

What Is This, Innuendo For Ants?

What Is This, Innuendo For Ants?

#67

What The Heck Is This??? A Mini Treehouse For Ants?!

What The Heck Is This??? A Mini Treehouse For Ants?!

#68

My Attic Light Bulb

My Attic Light Bulb

#69

What Is This, A Typewriter For Literate Ants?

What Is This, A Typewriter For Literate Ants?

#70

What Is This? Social Distancing For Ants?!

What Is This? Social Distancing For Ants?!

#71

What Are These - Sweaters For Ants?!

What Are These - Sweaters For Ants?!

#72

What Are These...groceries For Ants?!

What Are These...groceries For Ants?!

#73

What's Up With This Tiny Cocktail Shaker?

What's Up With This Tiny Cocktail Shaker?

#74

Customer Said “I Have A Tiny Tip For You”

Customer Said "I Have A Tiny Tip For You"

#75

What Is This, A Starter Pack For Basic Ants?

What Is This, A Starter Pack For Basic Ants?

#76

This Extremely Detailed Terrarium

This Extremely Detailed Terrarium

#77

Miniature Clay Fries And Salad With My Index Finger

Miniature Clay Fries And Salad With My Index Finger

#78

What Are These, Scissors For Ants?

What Are These, Scissors For Ants?

#79

What Is This? A Stand Mixer For Ants?!

What Is This? A Stand Mixer For Ants?!

#80

Found This On My Girlfriend's Keychain, What Is This A Spoon For Ants!?

Found This On My Girlfriend's Keychain, What Is This A Spoon For Ants!?

