ADVERTISEMENT

Whether living small is a choice or a necessity, it doesn’t have to feel uncomfortable or restrictive. With careful planning, mindful decor choices, and a few DIYs, a tiny space can become a cozy retreat to which owners look forward to coming back after a long day.

If you’re looking for compact living inspiration or you’re just a fan of tiny but mighty spaces in general, we invite you to scroll down to find a full list of posts from the 'Tiny Homes' Instagram account. Various exterior and interior solutions and decor ideas featured on this page prove that comfort doesn’t have to be defined by square footage.

While you're scrolling through, don't forget to check out a conversation with Laura Lynch, financial planner, podcast host, tiny house enthusiast, and founder of The Tiny House Adviser, and Lizzie and David Menhennetts, who live off-the-grid in a tiny home and share their experience on The Omni Tiny Homes website.