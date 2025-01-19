“Unplugged From The Matrix”: TikTok Users From Across The World React To US Ban

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s official — TikTok has been banned from the United States, leaving many lovers of the Chinese-based video app confused and uncertain.

As Americans, or those who created their account while in America, tried to log on to the social media platform, one message popped up, approximately two and a half hours before it was initially set to go dark at the stroke of midnight on January 19.

Highlights TikTok has now gone dark in the US.

Many content creators posted tributes on the app, days before it was banned.

International users noted that the app will certainly be different without the Americans.

After detailing that TikTok was temporarily unavailable, it read, “A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now.

“We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!”

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels

But while it was banned a few hours earlier than expected, many American content creators have known this day would come for a while now.

In the days leading up to the app shutting down, a variety of users have posted tributes in honor of their time on TikTok — whether that be hilarious memes or emotional speeches.

For a New York-based influencer, the app was a place to show off her true colors.

Image credits: jmgrant516

Bro tiktok literally started glitching as i was saving videos and BOOM its gone pic.twitter.com/7saXM6LmDu — Ani ⭐️ (@beomsstar) January 19, 2025

“In a world where there’s so much judgment, TikTok provided a place where I can be free, I can be cringe, I can be who I am,” she said, adding, “I shouldn’t cry about something so stupid, but it really changed my life.”

Arielle Fodor, a former kindergarten teacher who was on the hunt for connections, echoed a similar sentiment, “The people that I saw on my For You Page ended up becoming my real life friends.”

Others saw it as an opportunity to talk about their passions.

American creators flocked to the app prior to its ban to express their gratitude

Image credits: emilyesenn

“I owe you everything,” stated Nicolette Beebe, an editor and romantasy author, who found her voice through the app. “You all allowed me to be a part of your booktok journey with open arms and gave me such a safe space to be myself.

“I cannot thank you enough.”

Many creators, especially those who had more than a million followers, used TikTok as a primary source of income, as well as a way to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

But those known for their humorous content never strayed from that brand as the app’s shutdown date loomed closer.

Many found their community and passions through TikTok

Image credits: ongsquad

Joe Mele, best known for his videos with his dad, poked fun at the situation for his 30.5 million followers.

“Us moving to China bc TikTok is getting banned,” read the text overlay as he and his father gave a dramatic slow-motion salute as they walked off with their respective luggages.

Image credits: koleeez

Another creator whose profile centered around musical artists gave a hilarious theatrical reaction to an X tweet that said: “A bill has been filed by Senator Markey to extend TikTok’s ban deadline by 270 days.”

“Guys we are so back,” she said, hopefully.

But of course, there was no drought of hilarious content as well

Image credits: mmmjoemele

There was certainly a lot of conversation about what the future of TikTok looked like, with users debating whether an extension would be implemented or if it was really going to disappear on the 19th.

Now that the day has come and gone, and Americans are officially off the app, those from other countries are poking their heads in to offer their two cents.

“how it feels going to bed knowing tiktok was carried by americans and just won’t be the same,” wrote a woman from Canada, adding, “they are so funny im gonna miss them.”

Image credits: chloebluffcakes

“They’re all gone,” said an Australian creator. “Is it safe to say it’s 28 [degrees] celsius now..”

A few others also joked about how the app was going to be “so much smarter now,” making light-hearted jokes about the American influencers, as well as their government.

Just last night, a creator posted a compilation of Shou Zi Chew — the CEO of TikTok, who also happens to be a Singaporean businessman — answering questions asked by the U.S. Senate.

“If I turn on airplane mode in a plane, can TikTok talk to the plane?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗡𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗲𝗯𝗲 | Editor & romantasy Author (@33nbeebe)

“Can you tell me: If you turn on airplane mode in a plane, can TikTok talk to the plane?” asked a member. While Mr. Chew’s reaction was cut from the video, viewers can see his eyes go blank in shock for a moment before the clip ends.

But now that the ban has been enacted, 170 million Americans are asking one thing.

Will TikTok come back?

Image credits: malsk0123

Right now, there’s no definite answer. With president-elect Donald Trump taking office on Monday, January 20, much of the decision will lie in his hands.

According to Barrons, he said he has plans on issuing an executive order to lift the ban that day and asked companies to “not let TikTok stay dark.”

He additionally told NBC News that he will be giving the Chinese owner of the app 90 days from when he takes office to find TikTok a non-Chinese buyer.

The “crashouts” have already begun

Image credits: AndrewB57145127

Image credits: royal_bobby24

Image credits: GaiasOpulence

Image credits: Thee_ashy_larry

Image credits: TheDayAmazing

Image credits: im_sama_

Image credits: bubblyqueefs

Image credits: Patricia01Real

Image credits: SOVEREIGNDSPEED

Image credits: Mrjaksman

Image credits: helenaakln

Image credits: stephskiii_

Image credits: nekoismystery