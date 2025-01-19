Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Unplugged From The Matrix”: TikTok Users From Across The World React To US Ban
Lifestyle, News

“Unplugged From The Matrix”: TikTok Users From Across The World React To US Ban

It’s official — TikTok has been banned from the United States, leaving many lovers of the Chinese-based video app confused and uncertain. 

As Americans, or those who created their account while in America, tried to log on to the social media platform, one message popped up, approximately two and a half hours before it was initially set to go dark at the stroke of midnight on January 19.

Highlights
  • TikTok has now gone dark in the US.
  • Many content creators posted tributes on the app, days before it was banned.
  • International users noted that the app will certainly be different without the Americans.

After detailing that TikTok was temporarily unavailable, it read, “A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now.

“We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!”

RELATED:

    TikTok is now banned in the United States

    A person holding a phone with TikTok app open, related to US ban reactions.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels

    But while it was banned a few hours earlier than expected, many American content creators have known this day would come for a while now. 

    In the days leading up to the app shutting down, a variety of users have posted tributes in honor of their time on TikTok — whether that be hilarious memes or emotional speeches. 

    For a New York-based influencer, the app was a place to show off her true colors.

    TikTok users react to US ban, meme with "I was not ready for this today" text.

    Image credits: jmgrant516

    “In a world where there’s so much judgment, TikTok provided a place where I can be free, I can be cringe, I can be who I am,” she said, adding, “I shouldn’t cry about something so stupid, but it really changed my life.”

    Arielle Fodor, a former kindergarten teacher who was on the hunt for connections, echoed a similar sentiment, “The people that I saw on my For You Page ended up becoming my real life friends.” 

    Others saw it as an opportunity to talk about their passions.

    American creators flocked to the app prior to its ban to express their gratitude

    Person reacting emotionally to US TikTok ban news, wearing a red sweater indoors.

    Image credits: emilyesenn

    @emilyesenn It’s my turn to cry on the internet about the TikTok ban #tiktokban #cryingintheclub #talking ♬ original sound – Emily Senn

    “I owe you everything,” stated Nicolette Beebe, an editor and romantasy author, who found her voice through the app. “You all allowed me to be a part of your booktok journey with open arms and gave me such a safe space to be myself.

    “I cannot thank you enough.” 

    Many creators, especially those who had more than a million followers, used TikTok as a primary source of income, as well as a way to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

    But those known for their humorous content never strayed from that brand as the app’s shutdown date loomed closer.

    Many found their community and passions through TikTok

    Two people reacting to the TikTok US ban, standing indoors with surprised expressions.

    Image credits: ongsquad

    @ongsquad Where are you watching from?@ongsquad on all socials 🙏#tiktokban #byetiktok #goodbyetiktok #canadian ♬ original sound – Étienne Najman

    Joe Mele, best known for his videos with his dad, poked fun at the situation for his 30.5 million followers. 

    “Us moving to China bc TikTok is getting banned,” read the text overlay as he and his father gave a dramatic slow-motion salute as they walked off with their respective luggages. 

    TikTok app unavailable message on screen, referencing global reaction to US ban.

    Image credits: koleeez

    Another creator whose profile centered around musical artists gave a hilarious theatrical reaction to an X tweet that said: “A bill has been filed by Senator Markey to extend TikTok’s ban deadline by 270 days.” 

    “Guys we are so back,” she said, hopefully.

    But of course, there was no drought of hilarious content as well

    Two men walking down a road with luggage, reacting to TikTok ban, exploring life unplugged from the Matrix.

    Image credits: mmmjoemele

    @cinema.miranda Guys we are so back (lowk wanted to know what people would do without tiktok) #foryoupage #foryou #fyp #tiktokban #notiktokban #tiktokissafe #icanstillbrainrot #warisover ♬ original sound – 𝖘𝖙𝖔𝖗𝖒

    There was certainly a lot of conversation about what the future of TikTok looked like, with users debating whether an extension would be implemented or if it was really going to disappear on the 19th. 

    Now that the day has come and gone, and Americans are officially off the app, those from other countries are poking their heads in to offer their two cents.

    “how it feels going to bed knowing tiktok was carried by americans and just won’t be the same,” wrote a woman from Canada, adding, “they are so funny im gonna miss them.”

    TikTok user wearing headphones visibly emotional, reflecting on TikTok ban impact.

    Image credits: chloebluffcakes

    “They’re all gone,” said an Australian creator. “Is it safe to say it’s 28 [degrees] celsius now..” 

    A few others also joked about how the app was going to be “so much smarter now,” making light-hearted jokes about the American influencers, as well as their government. 

    Just last night, a creator posted a compilation of Shou Zi Chew — the CEO of TikTok, who also happens to be a Singaporean businessman — answering questions asked by the U.S. Senate.

    “If I turn on airplane mode in a plane, can TikTok talk to the plane?”

    “Can you tell me: If you turn on airplane mode in a plane, can TikTok talk to the plane?” asked a member. While Mr. Chew’s reaction was cut from the video, viewers can see his eyes go blank in shock for a moment before the clip ends. 

    But now that the ban has been enacted, 170 million Americans are asking one thing.

    Will TikTok come back?

    Ranking of TikTok ban questions, highlighting users' reactions to the US ban.

    Image credits: malsk0123

    @malsk0123 TikTok ceo ranking #fyp #viral #meme #tiktok ♬ original sound – appleuser87882359

    Right now, there’s no definite answer. With president-elect Donald Trump taking office on Monday, January 20, much of the decision will lie in his hands.

    According to Barrons, he said he has plans on issuing an executive order to lift the ban that day and asked companies to “not let TikTok stay dark.”

    He additionally told NBC News that he will be giving the Chinese owner of the app 90 days from when he takes office to find TikTok a non-Chinese buyer.

    The “crashouts” have already begun

    Tweet reacts to US TikTok ban, mentions being "unplugged from the matrix," with 4 likes and timestamp of Jan 19, 2025.

    Image credits: AndrewB57145127

    Tweet about TikTok users' reaction to US ban, mentioning "Ticktok Crashout" and getting popcorn ready.

    Image credits: royal_bobby24

    TikTok user reacts to US ban, expressing hope for continued access to American videos in the feed.

    Image credits: GaiasOpulence

    TikTok user's reaction to US ban, expressing boredom without the app, shared in a tweet.

    Image credits: Thee_ashy_larry

    Tweet about TikTok ban, humorously suggesting turning Twitter into TikTok in response.

    Image credits: TheDayAmazing

    Tweet by a user discussing peace experienced without TikTok amidst a US ban.

    Image credits: im_sama_

    TikTok user reacts humorously to US ban, expressing confusion on their phone.

    Image credits: bubblyqueefs

    Tweet about TikTok app ban with a heartbroken emoji, posted by a user named Patricia.

    Image credits: Patricia01Real

    Tweet reacts to US ban, expressing concern over unpaid bills, with a broken heart emoji, from user @SOVEREIGNDSPEED.

    Image credits: SOVEREIGNDSPEED

    Tweet about unplugging from the matrix, discussing TikTok ban impacts on time management and addiction.

    Image credits: Mrjaksman

    TikTok user reacts to US ban, tweeting about opening the app from muscle memory.

    Image credits: helenaakln

    Tweet about Gen Z and job applications in response to the TikTok US ban.

    Image credits: stephskiii_

    TikTok user comments on US ban: "Lmaooo it’s time y’all get a real job" with two laughing emojis.

    Image credits: nekoismystery

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    2018: TikTok first appeared in the USA. 2024: USA Government figures out it's owned by the Chinese. Good thing it wasn't a bomb.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    manicabogdan avatar
    Gogubaci
    Gogubaci
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    now China should also go ahead and ban western social media like facebook, x, google etc.... oh wait...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    miss-hoodoo avatar
    Petra Schaap
    Petra Schaap
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    im not on tiktok but i know people were making money with small businesses. And if you make money, its a real job.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
