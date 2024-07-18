ADVERTISEMENT

We all have our fair share of quirks. Some are out in the open, while others manifest when no one's around. But here's the thing: these hidden peculiarities are more common among many people than you think. 

All 2.8 million members of the ME IRL subreddit would know. This massive online group features posts about overthinking, odd procrastination habits, and anxious yet funny daily life moments. 

We've compiled some of the best and most comical screenshots from the page. As you keep scrolling, you may discover you are not alone with your idiosyncrasies.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Ibrahim17_1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

chaod3r Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Aztery Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

According to experts, these quirks give us a good idea of a person's true nature. Psychiatrist Dr. Christine B. L. Adams dismisses personality tests like the Myers-Briggs personality type test as "a bunch of hooey." 

In an interview with Reader's Digest, she suggests looking into nuanced actions to gauge someone's personality.

#4

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Low-Heart-3566 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

_EM_JAY_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

foldercontents Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

What are these subtle actions, you may ask? It comes down to the way you write emails, for one. Dr. Adams associates messages predominantly written using the first-person POV as a possible narcissistic trait. On the other hand, she links lengthy emails to either a sense of energy or neediness. 

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

c0wbitch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Ok-Abbreviations7700 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
skara-brae avatar
Skara Brae
Skara Brae
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine your partner refusing to watch anything in a foreign language because they don't like subtitles.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

PrathaManic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

While it may not be as subtle, how someone walks also says much about who they are. As keynote speaker and body language expert Dr. Carol Kinsey Goman pointed out, people who “power walk” and move with a measured stride are often confident and socially adept. 

Meanwhile, someone who moves with a slumped and caved-in posture is more likely to be self-conscious and tends to be lost in their thoughts.

#10

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

dittulps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
gikut avatar
giku T
giku T
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i bet the germans have one for that too!they are the best in naming the most undefinable concepts

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#11

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

deelalz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

TweetPotato314 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Many people have nervous tics, whether constant throat clearing, nose wrinkling, or rapid blinking. When it comes to body-focused repetitive behaviors, there is more than meets the eye. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Research has found that traits like hair-pulling, nail-biting, and skin-picking are possible signs of perfectionism. Such actions are believed to be manifestations of stress brought on by having such high standards.

#13

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

HeWasProbablySmoking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

connorhannigan4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
skara-brae avatar
Skara Brae
Skara Brae
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd pick 'I don't understand' by Wire, very loud, twice. How about you?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#15

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

iFunny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Arriving at a commitment is usually a judgment indicator of your respect for the person you’re meeting. According to Dr. Adams, punctuality may indicate a people-pleasing personality. It is also seen as a sign of conscientiousness and agreeability.

Conversely, she says that often arriving late could be a sign of self-focus. She also noted that habitual tardiness and arriving way too early are plausible symptoms of ADHD.
#16

Meirl

nalin420 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

kasskassy2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

abgates7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Do you prefer to dress simply? Or are you more into extravagant, flashy clothing? According to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, those who answer the latter may deal with potential self-esteem issues and insecurities. 

In the same vein, recent studies have shown that those who enjoy indulging in expensive items may feel less confident and powerful. Experts describe it as the “imposter syndrome from luxury consumption.” Here, they feel undeserving of expensive things, which often leads to feelings of inauthenticity.

#19

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

whitemike40 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

GeorgeResch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
erikmeyenberg avatar
Phaiax
Phaiax
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can't be too stupid for twitter. It's kind of a trademark.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

waqasnaseem07 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Now, we’d like to hear from you, dear readers. Which of these quirks are you guilty of, too? Do you see yourself in any of these posts? Or perhaps you know someone else? Let’s liven up the comments!
#22

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

emily_murnane Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
skara-brae avatar
Skara Brae
Skara Brae
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Next time I buy a new bed for my bedroom, I'll buy a couch instead.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#23

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

SpudBoy9001 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Character-Stretch697 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

UnstableIsotopeU-234 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

kiiingsleyy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Nazikiller____ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

FatherComplex Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

gabbylizzul Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

rhcpkam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

energizerbun-nay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Whotfismick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

just_cardo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#34

Me🐸irl

mcsassy3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

bisexuael Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Meirl

ChanBun18 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

knowyourmeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

TopDankestMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Meirl

lol_k12345 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
contentwombat avatar
Content Wombat
Content Wombat
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not only must I have a blanket, it has to be a weighted blanket!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#40

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

paradnihni Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Leoopro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

marios4twenty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

marios4twenty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

cringy_flinchy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

XellTweets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

GirlsNoteBook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Depleted_NRG11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
gikut avatar
giku T
giku T
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

they are! in Turkiye. and rocher rafaello's are even more expensive

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#49

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

whisperingeye99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Silver_Surfer17 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Affectionate_Big8864 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Literally_black1984 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

BananaSlipstream Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Ray-reps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

toofingblagoon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Automatic-Law-1586 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

ZectroVoid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

thesweetestisabella Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Human-Independent999 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Meirl

AkiraTensei Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Meirl

nameaboveallnames Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Meirl

themajkisek Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Indieriots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

russ_universe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Kimsameul Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

quietconnoisseur Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

original_don_dada Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Jawshable Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Meirl

Hypnoidz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Tommann45 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Anon-Fir3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

FollowSina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

marios4twenty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Broad-Future-3601 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Different-Soft-3124 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

TheHeroShiba Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

marios4twenty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

ShantiAngel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

adeno_gothilla Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Relative-Estate-4967 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#82

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

marios4twenty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

PerceptionWestern332 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Nearby_Breakfast_520 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Handsome_Bread_Roll Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

First_Development101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

shootermac32 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

AdministrativePool93 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

HighTall72 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Distinct_Ad456 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Brent_Fox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#92

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

N0tYOUniq Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

-BlackMidnight- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Berrylene_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Deadcrawler3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

aldermancastle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#97

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

onlyyoutilltheend Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#98

Things-Everyone-Does-Memes-Jokes

Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#99

Meirl

PatheticMeat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!