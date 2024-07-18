ADVERTISEMENT

We all have our fair share of quirks. Some are out in the open, while others manifest when no one's around. But here's the thing: these hidden peculiarities are more common among many people than you think.

All 2.8 million members of the ME IRL subreddit would know. This massive online group features posts about overthinking, odd procrastination habits, and anxious yet funny daily life moments.

We've compiled some of the best and most comical screenshots from the page. As you keep scrolling, you may discover you are not alone with your idiosyncrasies.