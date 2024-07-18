99 Memes About Things Basically Everyone Does But Pretends Not To
We all have our fair share of quirks. Some are out in the open, while others manifest when no one's around. But here's the thing: these hidden peculiarities are more common among many people than you think.
All 2.8 million members of the ME IRL subreddit would know. This massive online group features posts about overthinking, odd procrastination habits, and anxious yet funny daily life moments.
We've compiled some of the best and most comical screenshots from the page. As you keep scrolling, you may discover you are not alone with your idiosyncrasies.
This post may include affiliate links.
According to experts, these quirks give us a good idea of a person's true nature. Psychiatrist Dr. Christine B. L. Adams dismisses personality tests like the Myers-Briggs personality type test as "a bunch of hooey."
In an interview with Reader's Digest, she suggests looking into nuanced actions to gauge someone's personality.
What are these subtle actions, you may ask? It comes down to the way you write emails, for one. Dr. Adams associates messages predominantly written using the first-person POV as a possible narcissistic trait. On the other hand, she links lengthy emails to either a sense of energy or neediness.
Imagine your partner refusing to watch anything in a foreign language because they don't like subtitles.
While it may not be as subtle, how someone walks also says much about who they are. As keynote speaker and body language expert Dr. Carol Kinsey Goman pointed out, people who “power walk” and move with a measured stride are often confident and socially adept.
Meanwhile, someone who moves with a slumped and caved-in posture is more likely to be self-conscious and tends to be lost in their thoughts.
Many people have nervous tics, whether constant throat clearing, nose wrinkling, or rapid blinking. When it comes to body-focused repetitive behaviors, there is more than meets the eye.
Research has found that traits like hair-pulling, nail-biting, and skin-picking are possible signs of perfectionism. Such actions are believed to be manifestations of stress brought on by having such high standards.
I'd pick 'I don't understand' by Wire, very loud, twice. How about you?
Arriving at a commitment is usually a judgment indicator of your respect for the person you’re meeting. According to Dr. Adams, punctuality may indicate a people-pleasing personality. It is also seen as a sign of conscientiousness and agreeability.
Conversely, she says that often arriving late could be a sign of self-focus. She also noted that habitual tardiness and arriving way too early are plausible symptoms of ADHD.
Do you prefer to dress simply? Or are you more into extravagant, flashy clothing? According to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, those who answer the latter may deal with potential self-esteem issues and insecurities.
In the same vein, recent studies have shown that those who enjoy indulging in expensive items may feel less confident and powerful. Experts describe it as the “imposter syndrome from luxury consumption.” Here, they feel undeserving of expensive things, which often leads to feelings of inauthenticity.
Now, we’d like to hear from you, dear readers. Which of these quirks are you guilty of, too? Do you see yourself in any of these posts? Or perhaps you know someone else? Let’s liven up the comments!
Next time I buy a new bed for my bedroom, I'll buy a couch instead.
Not only must I have a blanket, it has to be a weighted blanket!