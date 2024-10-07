You know, my aunt is now well over 80, she lost her mom when she was 5, and one day she told me that she kept and carried through the long decades of her life just one single memory of her mom. As she walks along the parapet that encloses the city railway station, holding mom's hand, and they laugh joyfully together...

This story at the time made me think - what will we really leave in the memory of our children? What moments, good or bad, will remain decades later, when we'll no longer walk this Earth, and our aged kids will tell their own stories about their parents? And why is it so important to create this warmest magic in our kids' childhood?