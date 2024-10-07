ADVERTISEMENT

What do you remember about your childhood? I bet that something good and pleasant takes a decent place among your memories. Especially if your parents did their best to make something truly magical for you.

So the user Molly Wadzeck Kraus recently shared on X a TikTok she saw, where people talked about their 'magical' childhood memories that their parents created for them. The author asked her subscribers to share similar memories too - and a thread with almost 8K likes, full of wonderful sweet stories, resulted. Today, we offer you a selection of the best postings of it.

kittensnotkids Report

likethepotomac Report

ARosePozzi Report

You know, my aunt is now well over 80, she lost her mom when she was 5, and one day she told me that she kept and carried through the long decades of her life just one single memory of her mom. As she walks along the parapet that encloses the city railway station, holding mom's hand, and they laugh joyfully together...

This story at the time made me think - what will we really leave in the memory of our children? What moments, good or bad, will remain decades later, when we'll no longer walk this Earth, and our aged kids will tell their own stories about their parents? And why is it so important to create this warmest magic in our kids' childhood?
amymisha Report

queen_medjine Report

Onlyhere4terry Report

For some, it will be a joint trip to a theme park, some will definitely remember their first baseball or football game, and for others, some small, seemingly insignificant gift will pop up in their memory - long since finished its days in a broken form, but no less memorable. Such is the specificity of our human memory...
ZoeInTheory Report

RachelBitecofer Report

Iammo_25 Report

I used to throw coins in the foot wells of my car. I also used to pay my nephew $5 to clean my car. He would exclaim about "all the money" and I would say, well you find it you keep it. He loved cleaning my car, win win.

"Yes, human memory is in fact very selective - especially when it comes to our childhood memories," says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. "By and large, we remember not so much facts and events from childhood, as emotions, our reaction to these events."

"That's why, for example, someone can completely forget a lot of fancy gifts that they were literally showered with as a kid - but at the same time, some trinket bought by dad at a gas station during a trip together will stick in our memory. Because this little gift actually 'triggers' a good memory of the time spent together in our head."

emtothea Report

ByAryah Report

notyeravgnerd Report

"After all, who are we if not a collection of memories that largely define any human's personality? Each of us has our own magical childhood memories - and it's in our power to create the same, if not better, for our own children," Irina concludes.
gracejoyvictory Report

MaryJoRetTeachr Report

kalebingreenbay Report

Okay, words are words, but the most important thing here is, of course, emotions. So, please, read these sweet and magical stories, share your own memories in the comments to this post... and if you also have children, treat them to something nice today! Who knows, maybe decades from now, this day will be remembered as the most magical in someone's life?

becimay Report

JoannaInNY_MPH Report

ThomasC73149025 Report

cait7911 Report

chxrryb0mb0mb Report

tristanbergh Report

TroyTatePDX Report

Rakpenguin63 Report

NJSimmondsbooks Report

_allisulli Report

NovGirl91 Report

Ameandme Report

old_soul_12 Report

imagineallt_shi Report

kit1049 Report

