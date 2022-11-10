Mom Organizes A Birthday Party For Her 3 Y.O. And Invites 27 People But Nobody Shows Up

Perhaps one of the main meanings of parenthood is to always, whenever possible, make sure that your children feel good and comfortable. Take care of them, make them happy, and arrange holidays that will be remembered for a long time as one of the happiest moments of childhood.

However, as for the holidays, in fact, not everything depends on the organizers. You can rent the most interesting playground, decorate it in the most beautiful way, bake the most delicious cake in the world, order great goodies – and all this will be wasted if there are no guests at the party.

A similar problem faced Breanna Strong from Salt Lake City, Utah, who decided to organize a wonderful birthday party for her 3 Y.O. daughter Avery. Unfortunately, the mom’s and girl’s expectations for the big day turned into bitter disappointment, which the woman shared in her video on TikTok, which went viral, gaining over 8.2M views and about 34.3K reactions in just a few days.

More info: TikTok

This mother once decided to arrange a wonderful birthday party for her 3 Y.O. daughter

Image credits: breannamstrong

So Breanna planned a party for little Avery with friends at the KidsTopia Playground, a “jungle-themed indoor playground” with big slides, tunnels and ball pits. Mom ordered pizza, a special Frozen-themed birthday cake, decorated the playground in anticipation of many guests – and invited as many as 27 children.

Image credits: @breannamstrong

Mom invited 27 children yet not one of them showed up at the party

The result can be seen in Breanna’s video of a completely empty playground, her frustrated daughter eating her last slice of pizza, and an untouched birthday cake. Yes, that’s right – none of the kids invited to the party showed up.

Image credits: @breannamstrong

In the comments to the video, the mother said that she had sent out virtual invitations to the party through Facebook. And while several parents of invited children simply RSVP’d with a “yes”, someone literally refused at the last moment, while most of them just ignored the invitation.

Image credits: @breannamstrong

Breanna admits that this situation shattered her heart

“Money and time wasted. Breaks my momma heart so bad. Literally going to go home and snuggle my babies,” Breanna admits in her video, trying to comfort her daughter. “She got everything she wanted. Pizza, Frozen cake, and jungle gym. She didn’t know any different rather than having fun. Just shattered my heart.”

Image credits: @breannamstrong

Image credits: @breannamstrong

However, the mother was more upset than the daughter. After all, Avery had a fun time playing with her mother at the playground and eating pizza and cake. And in the end, at the age of three, the girl is not yet fully aware of what happened, Breanna supposes. If Avery were older, this situation could have caused her real psychological trauma.

Apparently, lots of people have faced situations like this at their own birthdays, so they tried to comfort Breanna and her daughter

Of course, the vast majority of people in the comments did their best to support Breanna and her daughter in this really sad situation. “This is a rule at my house. If we are invited, we’re GOING! We have been the only one that shows up. So sad this happens, I’m so sorry,” one of the commenters tells. “I feel so bad, this is why I go to every party I’m invited to,” admits the second one honestly.

Image credits: @breannamstrong

Image credits: @breannamstrong

However, as it turns out, moments when none of the invitees are at the party, it turns out, are far from uncommon. “This happened to me on my 16th birthday. Never had tried again until I was like 26 and it happened again. I’m 39, now I always treat myself to a spa day,” one person in the comments admitted. “This happened to one of my daughters. Now I make sure we show up to everyone’s party we are invited to. I never want to see that pain for any child,” explains another commenter.

Image credits: @breannamstrong

By the way, strange things often happen on birthdays. For example, this guy had an argument with his wife simply because he baked his favorite cherry cake himself, even though she bought him a cheesecake. And if a similar case has ever happened to you as well, please feel free to share it and be sure to tell us how you prefer to spend your birthdays now.