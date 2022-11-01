Man Bakes A Cake For His 32nd Birthday After His Wife Buys Him A Cheesecake He Didn’t Want, Wife Gets Mad

What can cause a marital quarrel? Probably, some disagreements about children, finances, household chores. Perhaps, a car, overly entitled relatives of one of the spouses, alcohol… finally, adultery or suspicion of it. There are many reasons – as if people are just waiting for the right moment to get into argument.

And a marital quarrel can happen because of a cake. More specifically, because of a birthday cake. It sounds completely ridiculous, one must admit, but how many times have we already seen that, from the point of view of various plot twists, real life is much more fantastic than any film or TV show?

Another confirmation of that fact is this particular story, which a few days ago in his post in the AITA Reddit community, the user u/Whole_Ferret9774 kindly told. As of today, the post has over 8.6K upvotes and nearly 1.5K different comments. However, it is possible that the post’s popularity is due to the fact that the author published the recipe for that very cake… Who knows? In any case, we have attached this recipe as well.

The author of the post was about to celebrate his upcoming birthday with his wife and friends

So, the author of the original post has been married for about a year to a woman whom he had previously dated for five years. And now, his first birthday as a husband was approaching, so it was time for a traditional cake.

Image credits: u/Whole_Ferret9774

The man had a special favorite cake with his parents’ old recipe

The thing is that literally from childhood, our hero has had a favorite cake which his parents used to bake for him. It was a special recipe for a chocolate-covered cherry cake that was not available in any of the local stores, so the boy could only eat it once a year.

Image credits: u/Whole_Ferret9774

It is not surprising that the cake became his favorite over the years, and as an adult, the man first baked it for himself, and then did it together with his girlfriend, who later became his wife. So the woman was well aware of her husband’s favorite sweet. However, this time, things didn’t go as planned…

When the wife asked which cake he wanted for the party, the man simply answered that he wanted the same cherry cake

When the wife asked the OP what kind of cake he wanted for his birthday party, he said that his tastes had not changed at all, and he would like the same cherry cake with chocolate. The wife replied that she would not really like to do the baking herself, to which the OP objected that it was not a problem at all, as he would happily bake his favorite sweet himself.

Image credits: u/Whole_Ferret9774

A few days later the question was repeated – with a similar answer from the OP. In any case, the man simply bought all the necessary ingredients and put them into the fridge in advance. Imagine his surprise when, literally on the eve of the holiday, he looked into the fridge and saw a cheesecake with the letters “Happy Birthday!” on it.

The woman bought a cheesecake in advance but the husband just took all the ingredients and baked his favorite cake on his own

The wife admitted that she bought this cheesecake in advance. It’s not that our hero doesn’t like this kind of cake, but she buys them almost every month, he admits. But cherry chocolate cake appears on the festive table only once a year, so he believes that he can really afford it. Be that as it may, the man just took out all the stored ingredients and habitually baked his favorite cake.

Image credits: u/Whole_Ferret9774

And it turned out to be a strategic mistake! Apparently, his wife obviously did not like this, so she was cold with him throughout the birthday party, and after it, she also showed in every possible way that she remained offended. Usually our hero moves mountains and heaven to give her the things she wants on her birthdays, as he himself admits – so what was the problem with her pleasing his (far from capricious) desires at least once a year?

The woman got offended at the husband, though he really has no clue why – nor do the people in the comments

People in the comments also wondered what the problem was, although some of them suspected that the author of the post was just not saying something, and the reason might lie elsewhere. However, in response to comments, the OP admitted that he himself also has no clue – except that his wife simply does not like chocolate.

In any case, as the commenters say, his own birthday means his own party, and everyone deserves to have exactly what they like on their special day. Be that as it may, the most popular comment was the request to share the recipe for that same cherry cake with chocolate, so the man did not refuse. We have to agree, it looks extremely appetizing!

We are sure that you are already writing down this recipe for yourself, and after you are done, please feel free to write what you think about this tale in the comments. Well, if you too have experienced something like this, we are already looking forward to your own story as well.