Model Gets A Reality Check After She Tries To Shame Man For Looking At Her At The Store
Entitled People, News

A woman was criticized for filming a shopper at the grocery store and accusing the man of staring at her multiple times.

Katie Miller, who goes by @kattpaccino on the streaming platform Twitch, recorded herself at the self-checkout, directing the viewers’ attention toward a man waiting for his turn in the background.

The Nashville, Tennessee, content creator set up a “look counter” on the screen, claiming that the man had stared at her a total of seven times in the span of 36 seconds.

Highlights
  • Streamer Katie Miller was criticized for filming a man at a grocery store, accusing him of staring at her multiple times.
  • Katie set up a "look counter," claiming the man stared at her seven times in less than a minute.
  • Many believe the shopper was simply waiting his turn, and Katie's recording was disrespectful.

As the number of “looks” went up, Katie was on her phone, rolling her eyes at the shopper behind her.

Image credits: Kattpaccino

Image credits: kattpaccinoclips

“That’s what you guys are, just a couple of meat bags,” she said after the man was done with the self-checkout process.

The user who re-shared the video on X (formerly known as Twitter) argued that the man was minding his own business and never looked at Katie in an inappropriate way.

“He is literally waiting on people to hurry up so he can check out with his food. Holding up checkout to make a TikTok should be a criminal offense,” wrote @Malcolm_fleX48 on Sunday (June 9).

Many people agreed with this interpretation, stressing that Katie shouldn’t have recorded the stranger just because she believed the man was staring at her.

Recording a man who was waiting for his turn at the self-checkout, Katie set up a “look counter” on the screen

Image credits: Malcolm_fleX48

Image credits: Malcolm_fleX48

Watch the video below:

“She has a camera out recording him while he waits in line, and he is the bad guy. Smh. I hope she is banned from that store,” penned another.

“Main character syndrome getting out of hand,” somebody else commented.

Another person said, “Seems to me like he’s looking at her because he’s next in line, and that sh*t is taking forever.”

“He barely looks her way, yet she tries to damage his reputation. Good grief!” wrote an additional user.

Taking to her X account, the streamer and OnlyFans model published a message directed exclusively to her supporters.

Most people thought the man was simply waiting for his turn and never stared at Katie inappropriately

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking sweet treats, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries on Netflix. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
equine_job avatar
Anony Mouse
Anony Mouse
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Use the "contact" link on the right side of the screen if you want to request this advertisement for a tiktok person be removed. This type of content is not why I come to this site. If you do, then enjoy. Comments and downvotes are ignored by BP.

Vote comment up
13
13points
Vote comment down
reply
rdavey2 avatar
Rob Dabank
Rob Dabank
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think people should ease off on her. Isn't it clear from the other pictures in this post that she really REALLY doesn't want people to look at her? ;-)

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
daveguy avatar
Mentally Bewildered
Mentally Bewildered
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Considering she makes a living begging people to look at her on her chanels, it's a bit much

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
