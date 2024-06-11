Model Gets A Reality Check After She Tries To Shame Man For Looking At Her At The Store

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman was criticized for filming a shopper at the grocery store and accusing the man of staring at her multiple times.

Katie Miller, who goes by @kattpaccino on the streaming platform Twitch, recorded herself at the self-checkout, directing the viewers’ attention toward a man waiting for his turn in the background.

The Nashville, Tennessee, content creator set up a “look counter” on the screen, claiming that the man had stared at her a total of seven times in the span of 36 seconds.

As the number of “looks” went up, Katie was on her phone, rolling her eyes at the shopper behind her.

Image credits: Kattpaccino

Image credits: kattpaccinoclips

“That’s what you guys are, just a couple of meat bags,” she said after the man was done with the self-checkout process.

The user who re-shared the video on X (formerly known as Twitter) argued that the man was minding his own business and never looked at Katie in an inappropriate way.

“He is literally waiting on people to hurry up so he can check out with his food. Holding up checkout to make a TikTok should be a criminal offense,” wrote @Malcolm_fleX48 on Sunday (June 9).



Many people agreed with this interpretation, stressing that Katie shouldn’t have recorded the stranger just because she believed the man was staring at her.

Recording a man who was waiting for his turn at the self-checkout, Katie set up a “look counter” on the screen

Image credits: Malcolm_fleX48

Image credits: Malcolm_fleX48

Watch the video below:

He is literally waiting on people to hurry up so he can check out with his food. Holding up checkout to make a TikTok should be a criminal offense. pic.twitter.com/IYek7UgfJn — Malcolm FleX (@Malcolm_fleX48) June 10, 2024

“She has a camera out recording him while he waits in line, and he is the bad guy. Smh. I hope she is banned from that store,” penned another.

“Main character syndrome getting out of hand,” somebody else commented.

Another person said, “Seems to me like he’s looking at her because he’s next in line, and that sh*t is taking forever.”

“He barely looks her way, yet she tries to damage his reputation. Good grief!” wrote an additional user.

Taking to her X account, the streamer and OnlyFans model published a message directed exclusively to her supporters.

Most people thought the man was simply waiting for his turn and never stared at Katie inappropriately

