Man Tries To Roast Furious Neighbor Who Complained About Night Streams—He Gets A Reality Check

A content creator sparked a debate on how to deal with neighborly disputes after receiving a complaint about his noisy night streams.

Panpots, from Mérida, Extremadura, Spain, was involved in an elevator note war with a neighbor, who displayed a letter to protest his “enthusiastic celebrations” and “loud voices” until the early hours of the morning.

Highlights An anonymous elevator note criticized content creator Panpots' loud activities until 7 a.m., urging him to limit his streams.

Panpots responded with another note, saying he had only done three night streams and questioning the neighbor's anonymity.

The dispute divided online opinion, with some supporting Panpots and others siding with the neighbor.

The anonymous note, shared by the content creator on May 27, reads, “We are reaching out to you so that, to the best of your ability, you try to soften (or avoid) the excessive amount of noise you generate every night with your activity.”

Spanish streamer Panpots received an anonymous noise complaint on an elevator protesting the "excessive amount of noise" he generated "every night" with his activity



“It doesn’t seem appropriate that the behavior of the past few weeks of loud voices, enthusiastic celebrations, and constant commotion, which extends until 7 a.m., can continue much longer because it directly clashes with the most basic right to rest.”

The note ends with a warning to Panpots. “We kindly urge you to try to correct the situation so that we never have to resort to finding a solution through other means.”

“I’ve been streaming in this house for four years without any complaints. What should I do?” Panpots asked before responding with a note of his own

In the post, viewed by 6 million people, the streamer claims that he had been at the apartment for four days and had “only done three night streams” by the time he found the note.

“I’ve been streaming in this house for four years without any complaints,” he affirmed. “What should I do?”

Panpots then responded to the neighbor with a note of his own, which he displayed in the elevator below the original one.

“I am writing to you to ask that, to the best of your ability, you refrain from lying, especially if it’s done in the name of a community, as you have not signed the statement displayed in the elevator.

“In your statement (…), you mentioned finding my recent behavior unacceptable (…) when I don’t usually reside here and have only been here for three days.

“Until four days ago, I was not in Spain, and I do not possess the power of teleportation. I would be delighted to prove this to you when I have the honor of knowing who the neighbor with the issue is.”

The Twitch and Kick streamer said he was committed to soundproofing his room and apologized for the inconvenience.

“I hope this note meets your approval, as I have noticed that in-person neighborly relations are not to your liking,” he signed the printed document.

The exchange divided people online. While some sided with Panpots, deeming the neighbor’s attitude overly intolerant, others argued that the neighbor had every right to complain, even if the noisy streams only took place over three days.

In a follow-up video, the streamer revealed that he had knocked on his neighbors’ doors, one by one, and none had complained about issues with the noise

El FINAL DE LA HISTORIA DEL VECINO ATORMENTADO pic.twitter.com/qKccnEyrMv — Panpots (@PanpotsTV) May 29, 2024

“You should stop making so much noise at night. People usually get up very early to go to work, and having a guy screaming until 7 in the morning is the worst thing that can happen to them,” someone commented.

“The strange thing is that they didn’t call the police. I would have done it.”

Another person said, “So much passive-aggressiveness to end up admitting that you streamed late at night and bothered your neighbor.”

“Everything would’ve been solved with the neighbor being an adult and going to talk to you directly at your door, not with a note in an elevator,” wrote a separate X user.

