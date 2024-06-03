Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Tries To Roast Furious Neighbor Who Complained About Night Streams—He Gets A Reality Check
Entitled People, News

Man Tries To Roast Furious Neighbor Who Complained About Night Streams—He Gets A Reality Check

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

A content creator sparked a debate on how to deal with neighborly disputes after receiving a complaint about his noisy night streams.

Panpots, from Mérida, Extremadura, Spain, was involved in an elevator note war with a neighbor, who displayed a letter to protest his “enthusiastic celebrations” and “loud voices” until the early hours of the morning.

Highlights
  • An anonymous elevator note criticized content creator Panpots' loud activities until 7 a.m., urging him to limit his streams.
  • Panpots responded with another note, saying he had only done three night streams and questioning the neighbor's anonymity.
  • The dispute divided online opinion, with some supporting Panpots and others siding with the neighbor.

The anonymous note, shared by the content creator on May 27, reads, “We are reaching out to you so that, to the best of your ability, you try to soften (or avoid) the excessive amount of noise you generate every night with your activity.”

Spanish streamer Panpots received an anonymous noise complaint on an elevator protesting the “excessive amount of noise” he generated “every night” with his activity
Man Tries To Roast Furious Neighbor Who Complained About Night Streams—He Gets A Reality Check

Image credits: Fausto Sandoval/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

“It doesn’t seem appropriate that the behavior of the past few weeks of loud voices, enthusiastic celebrations, and constant commotion, which extends until 7 a.m., can continue much longer because it directly clashes with the most basic right to rest.”

The note ends with a warning to Panpots. “We kindly urge you to try to correct the situation so that we never have to resort to finding a solution through other means.”

“I’ve been streaming in this house for four years without any complaints. What should I do?” Panpots asked before responding with a note of his own

Man Tries To Roast Furious Neighbor Who Complained About Night Streams—He Gets A Reality Check

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: albertmartidj

In the post, viewed by 6 million people, the streamer claims that he had been at the apartment for four days and had “only done three night streams” by the time he found the note.

“I’ve been streaming in this house for four years without any complaints,” he affirmed. “What should I do?”

Panpots then responded to the neighbor with a note of his own, which he displayed in the elevator below the original one.

The neighbor complained about “loud voices, enthusiastic celebrations, and constant commotion,” which they said extended until 7 a.m.

Man Tries To Roast Furious Neighbor Who Complained About Night Streams—He Gets A Reality Check

Image credits: PanpotsTV

Man Tries To Roast Furious Neighbor Who Complained About Night Streams—He Gets A Reality Check

Image credits: PanpotsTV

“I am writing to you to ask that, to the best of your ability, you refrain from lying, especially if it’s done in the name of a community, as you have not signed the statement displayed in the elevator.

“In your statement (…), you mentioned finding my recent behavior unacceptable (…) when I don’t usually reside here and have only been here for three days.

“Until four days ago, I was not in Spain, and I do not possess the power of teleportation. I would be delighted to prove this to you when I have the honor of knowing who the neighbor with the issue is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Panpots criticized the neighbor for writing the note anonymously and said he had “only done three nighttime streams”

Man Tries To Roast Furious Neighbor Who Complained About Night Streams—He Gets A Reality Check

Image credits: PanpotsTV

The Twitch and Kick streamer said he was committed to soundproofing his room and apologized for the inconvenience.

“I hope this note meets your approval, as I have noticed that in-person neighborly relations are not to your liking,” he signed the printed document.

The exchange divided people online. While some sided with Panpots, deeming the neighbor’s attitude overly intolerant, others argued that the neighbor had every right to complain, even if the noisy streams only took place over three days.

In a follow-up video, the streamer revealed that he had knocked on his neighbors’ doors, one by one, and none had complained about issues with the noise

“You should stop making so much noise at night. People usually get up very early to go to work, and having a guy screaming until 7 in the morning is the worst thing that can happen to them,” someone commented.

“The strange thing is that they didn’t call the police. I would have done it.”

Another person said, “So much passive-aggressiveness to end up admitting that you streamed late at night and bothered your neighbor.”

“Everything would’ve been solved with the neighbor being an adult and going to talk to you directly at your door, not with a note in an elevator,” wrote a separate X user.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a subsequent video, the streamer revealed that he had knocked on his neighbors’ doors, one by one, and none had complained about issues with the noise.

“We agree with the people who have to get up early to go to work,” someone commented
Man Tries To Roast Furious Neighbor Who Complained About Night Streams—He Gets A Reality Check

Man Tries To Roast Furious Neighbor Who Complained About Night Streams—He Gets A Reality Check

Man Tries To Roast Furious Neighbor Who Complained About Night Streams—He Gets A Reality Check

Man Tries To Roast Furious Neighbor Who Complained About Night Streams—He Gets A Reality Check

ADVERTISEMENT

Man Tries To Roast Furious Neighbor Who Complained About Night Streams—He Gets A Reality Check

Man Tries To Roast Furious Neighbor Who Complained About Night Streams—He Gets A Reality Check

Man Tries To Roast Furious Neighbor Who Complained About Night Streams—He Gets A Reality Check

ADVERTISEMENT

Man Tries To Roast Furious Neighbor Who Complained About Night Streams—He Gets A Reality Check

Man Tries To Roast Furious Neighbor Who Complained About Night Streams—He Gets A Reality Check

Man Tries To Roast Furious Neighbor Who Complained About Night Streams—He Gets A Reality Check

Man Tries To Roast Furious Neighbor Who Complained About Night Streams—He Gets A Reality Check

Man Tries To Roast Furious Neighbor Who Complained About Night Streams—He Gets A Reality Check

Man Tries To Roast Furious Neighbor Who Complained About Night Streams—He Gets A Reality Check

Man Tries To Roast Furious Neighbor Who Complained About Night Streams—He Gets A Reality Check

Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

28

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

4

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking sweet treats, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries on Netflix. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking sweet treats, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries on Netflix. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that). In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that). In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
williamteach avatar
William Teach
William Teach
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, yeah, if you live in an apartment building, heck, even a community where the homes are close, have consideration for your neighbors, especially during the late evening through the overnight hours when people are trying to sleep. Be an adult.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
greg90814 avatar
g90814
g90814
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

tell that to my upstairs neighbor who wants to watch TV from 10pm (when I usually go to bed) until the wee hours... despite being called by mgmt and stating they would keep it down 😑😑Luckily they are moving out soon, lets hope the new residents are more courteous.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
sachielk avatar
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow. Keeping neighbours awake (three nights) and then knocking on every door to find out who asked you to let them sleep: I'd look on that as threatening. I'm imagining, (as a woman), reacting when a male neighbour knocked on my door and saying "Did YOU leave that note in the lift?" 😶😮 I have a neighbour like that (LOUD) - separate house, thank God - who seems to think no one will be disturbed by their frequent noise throughout the night. Don't be an AH. Stream in the day, or find a house/cabin to live in alone.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perhaps someone can enlighten me - why is this streaming making any noise at all? I gather that it's just letting people watch you play a video game (which frankly baffles me anyway) but where does the noise come into it?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
williamteach avatar
William Teach
William Teach
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, yeah, if you live in an apartment building, heck, even a community where the homes are close, have consideration for your neighbors, especially during the late evening through the overnight hours when people are trying to sleep. Be an adult.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
greg90814 avatar
g90814
g90814
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

tell that to my upstairs neighbor who wants to watch TV from 10pm (when I usually go to bed) until the wee hours... despite being called by mgmt and stating they would keep it down 😑😑Luckily they are moving out soon, lets hope the new residents are more courteous.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
sachielk avatar
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow. Keeping neighbours awake (three nights) and then knocking on every door to find out who asked you to let them sleep: I'd look on that as threatening. I'm imagining, (as a woman), reacting when a male neighbour knocked on my door and saying "Did YOU leave that note in the lift?" 😶😮 I have a neighbour like that (LOUD) - separate house, thank God - who seems to think no one will be disturbed by their frequent noise throughout the night. Don't be an AH. Stream in the day, or find a house/cabin to live in alone.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perhaps someone can enlighten me - why is this streaming making any noise at all? I gather that it's just letting people watch you play a video game (which frankly baffles me anyway) but where does the noise come into it?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda