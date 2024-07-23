Woman Accused Of Stealing Sister’s Ring, Gets Told To Let It Go And Babysit Her Kids
When an addition to the family arrives into this world, it’s a huge joy for not only its parents, but grandparents, aunts, and uncles as well. That’s why, even though it’s not their child, they love it with all their heart and are typically happy to spend time with the little one or babysit if need be.
This redditor was willing to babysit her sister’s kids, too, when the latter needed help, but that ended when her sibling accused the OP of stealing her wedding ring. Be that as it may, the mistrust regarding the ring didn’t stop the woman from asking her sister to babysit again.
Looking after nieces and nephews is a joy for many aunts and uncles
Image credits: Karolina Kaboompics / pexels (not the actual photo)
This woman refused to babysit her nieces and nephew when her sister accused her of stealing her wedding ring
Image credits: Jeremy Bishop / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Basic_Explorer9264
Fellow redditors shared their opinions in the comments, unlike her family, they didn’t think the OP was in the wrong
This is exactly the type of family people should go no contact for. They belittle, cause, show now respect, but expect you to drop everything for them regardless. The family card only gets played when it's advantage them. Shell definitely accuse you of stealing again. Don't ever step foot in her house again, and go NC if they don't back off
Go NC with these horrible monsters. They just want to use you as free labor and their own personal scapegoat.
NTA Tell them you're not comfortable being in her house alone, she can drop off and pick up the kids at your place xx
Why should she still provide free babysitting for someone who is treating her so poorly??Load More Replies...
This is exactly the type of family people should go no contact for. They belittle, cause, show now respect, but expect you to drop everything for them regardless. The family card only gets played when it's advantage them. Shell definitely accuse you of stealing again. Don't ever step foot in her house again, and go NC if they don't back off
Go NC with these horrible monsters. They just want to use you as free labor and their own personal scapegoat.
NTA Tell them you're not comfortable being in her house alone, she can drop off and pick up the kids at your place xx
Why should she still provide free babysitting for someone who is treating her so poorly??Load More Replies...
30
5