Woman Babysits Brother’s Kids All The Time, Refuses To Help Sister No Matter How Much She Pleads

ADVERTISEMENT

Working from home is still working. You have your responsibilities, and you need to deliver, whether you come into the office or remain in your living room in your pajamas.

So whenever Reddit user Last_Home_6544‘s sister asks her to look after her kids, the woman says no — they’re just too much for her to handle.

But recently, there was an emergency. Her 4-year-old nephew got suspended from preschool, leaving her sibling with no other option but to plead with her to make an exception.

RELATED:

This woman has never watched her sister’s kids because they’re too high-maintenance for her

Share icon

Image credits: bearfotos / Freepik (not the actual photo)

And after she refused the last time, things got heated between the two of them

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Last_Home_6544

Many people believe it’s ok for the woman to refuse

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

And some even shared their own similar stories

ADVERTISEMENT

But others believe she should have been more empathetic

ADVERTISEMENT