Woman Babysits Brother’s Kids All The Time, Refuses To Help Sister No Matter How Much She Pleads
Family, Relationships

Woman Babysits Brother's Kids All The Time, Refuses To Help Sister No Matter How Much She Pleads

Working from home is still working. You have your responsibilities, and you need to deliver, whether you come into the office or remain in your living room in your pajamas.

So whenever Reddit user Last_Home_6544‘s sister asks her to look after her kids, the woman says no — they’re just too much for her to handle.

But recently, there was an emergency. Her 4-year-old nephew got suspended from preschool, leaving her sibling with no other option but to plead with her to make an exception.

    This woman has never watched her sister’s kids because they’re too high-maintenance for her

    Image credits: bearfotos / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    And after she refused the last time, things got heated between the two of them

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Last_Home_6544

    Many people believe it’s ok for the woman to refuse

    And some even shared their own similar stories

    But others believe she should have been more empathetic

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Trillian
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    Well no one can force her but she does not sound like a nice sister. No obligation of course but d**n, her sister sounds like she really needs a break. Her kids sound like normal kids that age, the twins sound eerie.

    Libstak
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    I agree, surely her and her brother can spot $100 to $150 each to get her sister a full time baby sitter for the one week or something if they can't take the kids.

    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    So no one is under obligation to care for someone else's kids. Especially during their work day. I do think the family should help sister find a solution so she doesn't lose her job. Even if it's unfair to help pay for someone to watch the kid for a week, having their sister because unemployed is going to cost more financially and in drama, so look at it like an investment. But it sounds like sister isn't good at creative solutions, so help her with that.

    Emilu
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    When it comes down to it, the only person involved in this story that had the sister’s kids is the sister. I’m assuming nobody put a gun to her head and insisted she had three children. Admittedly I’m from the school of “you have it, you deal with it and any help you get is a bonus”, but to get help is a privilege, not a right. If OP’s sister was my sister, would I try and help out? Sure. Do I blame OP for not, though? Nope, not at all. Not her circus.

