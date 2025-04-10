Woman Babysits Brother’s Kids All The Time, Refuses To Help Sister No Matter How Much She Pleads
Working from home is still working. You have your responsibilities, and you need to deliver, whether you come into the office or remain in your living room in your pajamas.
So whenever Reddit user Last_Home_6544‘s sister asks her to look after her kids, the woman says no — they’re just too much for her to handle.
But recently, there was an emergency. Her 4-year-old nephew got suspended from preschool, leaving her sibling with no other option but to plead with her to make an exception.
Well no one can force her but she does not sound like a nice sister. No obligation of course but d**n, her sister sounds like she really needs a break. Her kids sound like normal kids that age, the twins sound eerie.
I agree, surely her and her brother can spot $100 to $150 each to get her sister a full time baby sitter for the one week or something if they can't take the kids.
So no one is under obligation to care for someone else's kids. Especially during their work day. I do think the family should help sister find a solution so she doesn't lose her job. Even if it's unfair to help pay for someone to watch the kid for a week, having their sister because unemployed is going to cost more financially and in drama, so look at it like an investment. But it sounds like sister isn't good at creative solutions, so help her with that.
When it comes down to it, the only person involved in this story that had the sister’s kids is the sister. I’m assuming nobody put a gun to her head and insisted she had three children. Admittedly I’m from the school of “you have it, you deal with it and any help you get is a bonus”, but to get help is a privilege, not a right. If OP’s sister was my sister, would I try and help out? Sure. Do I blame OP for not, though? Nope, not at all. Not her circus.
