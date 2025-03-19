Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Excluded From Friend Group After Bringing Her 7YO To A Spa Day Where Kids Aren’t Allowed
Woman Excluded From Friend Group After Bringing Her 7YO To A Spa Day Where Kids Aren't Allowed

One, often overlooked difficulty of being an adult is scheduling things with your other adult friends. People have families, jobs, responsibilities, doctor’s appointments and vacations, if they are lucky. So when someone ends up ruining the planned get together, there is a lot of potential for drama.

A woman wondered if she was wrong to call out a friend who kept bringing her seven year old daughter to their spa days. As it turns out, it can be hard to have normal, adult conversations around a child and the spa staff weren’t exactly willing to suddenly do a double shift as babysitters.

    Some parents will skip getting a babysitter and just bring their kids everywhere

    Image credits: kikea3 / Envato (not the actual photo)

    So one woman asked for advice when her friend would even bring her 7 year old to the spa

    Text excerpt discussing a woman bringing her 7-year-old to a spa day, where kids aren't allowed.

    Text discussing a woman's frustration over a 7-year-old joining a spa day where kids aren’t allowed.

    Text discussing a woman often bringing her child to adult-only events despite group preferences.

    Text about a woman excluded from a friend group for bringing her child to a spa day where kids aren't allowed.

    Text discussing a woman excluded from a friend group for bringing her 7-year-old to a childfree spa day.

    Image credits: puhimec / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Text conversation about a spa day, mentioning bringing a child where kids aren't allowed.

    Text describing a woman bringing her child to a no-kids-allowed spa, leading to issues with the staff and upset.

    Text about exclusion from a friend group due to a child at a spa day.

    Text about a woman excluded from a friend group after bringing her child to a kid-free spa.

    Text expressing frustration over Emily bringing her child to events.

    Text message about a woman excluded from a friend group after bringing her child to a kid-free spa day.

    Text screenshot discussing woman excluded from friend group after bringing child to spa.

    Image credits: shapoval08 / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Text discussing a woman excluded from a friend group after bringing her child to a kid-free spa day.

    Image credits: Senuousnotsensuous

    She gave a bit more information later

    Text from a forum post discussing the exclusion of a woman from a friend group after a spa day incident.

    Readers had some choice words for Emily

    User comment on exclusion after bringing child to spa day.

    Comment about bringing a child to a spa day where kids are not allowed.

    Comment on a woman bringing a 7-year-old to a no-kids spa day.

    Comment discussing a woman excluded from group for bringing her child to an adult-only spa day.

    Text message discussing exclusion from a friend group over bringing a child to a spa day.

    Comment from user Gonk123 on child in spa day discussion.

    Text in a comment discussing a woman excluded from a friend group after bringing her child to a no-kids spa day.

    Text exchange discussing exclusion from friend group over bringing child to spa.

    Text comment discussing a friend’s inability to use the word "No" regarding children at a spa day.

    Comment on woman excluded from friend group after bringing child to spa.

    lizzyBennet08 comments on a woman excluded from group after bringing her child to a kids-free spa day.

    Comment about a woman bringing her child to a spa day where kids aren't allowed.

    Comment about excluding a friend for bringing her child everywhere, considered inappropriate.

    Commentary on parenting choices and excluding kids from adult events.

    Comment discussing challenges of bringing kids to non-kid events.

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you'll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you'll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    cattkitt avatar
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Emily was told, still tried it on, then found out it didn't work. Stop listening to her whining that it didn't work.

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago (edited)

    Found out her friends were not wrong when even the spa validated them by telling her she couldn’t bring her child in with her.

    jihana avatar
    Jihana
    Jihana
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    I don't have children, I don't want children and I don't like children. But why are people saying you can't bring a child to a spa? A few weeks ago I spent some days atba spa with a friend, and on the last day her husband and 1,5 year old daughter joined us. No problem at all.

    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    Spa's are for relaxing. Ever been to a pool freely accessible for kids; well forget the relaxing. It will be jumping in the water and screaming all over the place. I've never been to spa were they allowed younger kids (<14).

