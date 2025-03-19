Woman Excluded From Friend Group After Bringing Her 7YO To A Spa Day Where Kids Aren’t Allowed
One, often overlooked difficulty of being an adult is scheduling things with your other adult friends. People have families, jobs, responsibilities, doctor’s appointments and vacations, if they are lucky. So when someone ends up ruining the planned get together, there is a lot of potential for drama.
A woman wondered if she was wrong to call out a friend who kept bringing her seven year old daughter to their spa days. As it turns out, it can be hard to have normal, adult conversations around a child and the spa staff weren’t exactly willing to suddenly do a double shift as babysitters.
Some parents will skip getting a babysitter and just bring their kids everywhere
So one woman asked for advice when her friend would even bring her 7 year old to the spa
She gave a bit more information later
Readers had some choice words for Emily
Emily was told, still tried it on, then found out it didn't work. Stop listening to her whining that it didn't work.
Found out her friends were not wrong when even the spa validated them by telling her she couldn’t bring her child in with her.Load More Replies...
I don't have children, I don't want children and I don't like children. But why are people saying you can't bring a child to a spa? A few weeks ago I spent some days atba spa with a friend, and on the last day her husband and 1,5 year old daughter joined us. No problem at all.
Spa's are for relaxing. Ever been to a pool freely accessible for kids; well forget the relaxing. It will be jumping in the water and screaming all over the place. I've never been to spa were they allowed younger kids (<14).
