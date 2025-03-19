Woman Excluded From Friend Group After Bringing Her 7YO To A Spa Day Where Kids Aren’t Allowed

ADVERTISEMENT

One, often overlooked difficulty of being an adult is scheduling things with your other adult friends. People have families, jobs, responsibilities, doctor’s appointments and vacations, if they are lucky. So when someone ends up ruining the planned get together, there is a lot of potential for drama.

A woman wondered if she was wrong to call out a friend who kept bringing her seven year old daughter to their spa days. As it turns out, it can be hard to have normal, adult conversations around a child and the spa staff weren’t exactly willing to suddenly do a double shift as babysitters.

Some parents will skip getting a babysitter and just bring their kids everywhere

So one woman asked for advice when her friend would even bring her 7 year old to the spa

Image credits: Senuousnotsensuous

She gave a bit more information later

Readers had some choice words for Emily

