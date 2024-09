Review: "One of my friend’s dogs was very excited to see me and got me with its claw. Except it cut weird against the grain and it stung really bad. I was sure was going to leave a really nasty scar. So I decided to try the bio oil because it was only $10 and had thousands of amazing reviews. 2nd pic is only two weeks later. I just slather the oil on whenever I think about it. Usually twice a day, but sometimes only once. I'm putting the stuff on my heels and on my face and whatever now. This stuff is really smooth and just glides right in. It is literally the only thing I have on subscription now." - Keren Althouse