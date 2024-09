ADVERTISEMENT

Is it just us, or is there a chill in the air? Maybe it's the pumpkin spice lattes making their triumphant return, or perhaps it's the faint sound of Michael Myers sharpening his knife in the distance. Whatever it is, there's no denying that Halloween is creeping closer, and we're here for it!



If you're the kind of person who starts planning their costume in July and has a year-round stash of candy corn, then this list is for you. We've rounded up 21 spooky season essentials that will make your Halloween the most hauntingly delightful one yet. From eerie decorations that will transform your home into a haunted mansion to quirky costumes that will turn heads at any party, these finds are guaranteed to get you in the spirit.