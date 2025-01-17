24 Ways To Make Your ‘Become A Better Cook’ Resolution A Reality
So you've made another New Year's resolution to stop treating your kitchen like a fancy microwave storage room? Perfect timing. We've gathered 24 culinary game-changers that transform cooking from a mysterious art form into an actually achievable skill set. These aren't intimidating chef-level gadgets that'll end up collecting dust – they're friendly kitchen companions designed to help you graduate from "toast technician" to "capable cook." Whether you're tired of paying $15 for avocado toast or ready to finally understand what sous vide means (and why it makes eggs taste like clouds), these tools bridge the gap between takeout dependency and kitchen confidence.
The path to becoming a better cook isn't about mastering complicated techniques or memorizing fancy French terms – it's about having the right tools that make cooking feel less like a chore and more like an adventure you actually want to embark on. Imagine transforming vegetables into pasta-like spirals that make healthy eating feel like culinary wizardry, or discovering that the perfect garlic crush doesn't require Hulk-level strength. From immersion blenders that turn ordinary soups into velvety restaurant-worthy dishes to knife sharpeners that make you feel like a proper chef (while keeping all your fingers intact), each item serves as a building block in your culinary evolution, proving that maybe the secret to cooking isn't talent – it's having equipment that makes success almost inevitable.
Hack Your Way To Better Burgers And Meatballs With The Ground Beef Chopper . No More Chunky Meat Or Uneven Cooking - You're A Culinary Mastermind Now!
Review: "I’ve looked at it so many times but I finally decided to buy it and I have to say I love it I made crispy tacos the other night and it worked great just what I wanted." - Nancy cherry
Crack Open The Secret To Perfect Egg Whites And Yolks With The Adorable Daisy Design Egg Separator . Your Baked Goods (And Your Brunch Game) Will Thank You
Review: "Love this egg separator! So easy, works everytime!" - June
Elevate Your Breakfast Game With The Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker . Perfectly Cooked Eggs, Every Time - No More Soggy Or Overcooked Disasters!
Review: "These are so easy to make. Egg bites of all tastes. Cheesecake!!! I love this." - KZ-Tempe
Don't Get Caught Serving Pink Chicken Or Overcooked Steak Again - Get Precise With The Digital Meat Thermometer . Your Dinner Guests (And Your Taste Buds) Will Appreciate It
Review: "Not too familiar with other meat thermometers, but this one is perfect for my day to day cooking needs. It’s simple & does the job. Would be again." - Etta
Become The Ultimate Sandwich Hero With The Uncrustables Maker . Perfectly Sealed, Crustless Sandwiches Every Time - Your Lunch Game Just Got A Major Upgrade!
Review: "This does everything it says it will. Makes sandwiches easier for my toddler granddaughter to eat with no crust. No need to cut up. She can easily hold it and bite into it." - Marsha
Level Up Your Baking Game With The Iconic KitchenAid Mixer . Whip, Knead, And Mix Your Way To Culinary Stardom - This Baby Can Handle Even The Toughest Recipes!
Review: "This tiny powerhouse has made baking so much more enjoyable in my small SF-sized kitchen. I love Kitchen Aid appliances and this mini artisan is no exception. You can mix 1-3 dozen medium cookies at a time. It does work better for full or 2x recipes (the attachments don’t quite touch the bottom). It’s great. Got mine on prime day." - Uneqlo
Maybe You Aren't A Bad Cook After All. Maybe Your Knives Are Just Dull! This 2 Stage Knife Sharpener Will Bring Out The Best In You
Review: "Doesn’t take up much space, very easy to use, works extremely well, outstanding price!!" - Susie Grider
Slay The Garlic Game With The Gracula Garlic Crusher . No More Stinky Fingers Or Tedious Mincing - Just Perfectly Crushed Garlic Every Time!
Review: "My favorite kitchen helper… I bought one for my sister and my daughter too… they LOVE gracula too❤️🧛" - JMarie
Mastering the kitchen becomes remarkably accessible with our next lineup of cooking companions. These tools eliminate common cooking frustrations, replacing intimidation with inspiration and turning basic meal prep into an experience worth savoring.
Soups, Sauces, And More - Blend Like A Pro With The Handheld Immersion Blender . No More Messy Transfers Or Stubborn Lumps - Just Smooth, Creamy Goodness
Review: "It’s that time of the year and I wanna make more soups, this was budget friendly and so far I’ve only used it once but it blended roasted sweet potato, cauliflower and onion plus other veggies very well and fast!" - Luciana
Let's Get This Veggie Party Started With The Veggie Vixen Chopper . No More Crying Over Onion Chopping Or Pretending You're A Culinary Ninja With Mediocre Knife Skills
Review: "Bought one of these for our daughter for Christmas last year, she ended up moving back in with us so I started using it. When she moved out, she wanted to take it with her. I knew immediately I must get on here and order another one! Lol! It is definitely a must have!" - Baum
Don't Crack Under The Pressure Of Perfectly Cooked Eggs - Get Cracking With The Egg-Cellent Timing Egg Timer ! No More Overcooked Or Undercooked Disasters, Just Egg-Straordinary Results Every Time
Review: "Omgg this is literally just what I needed my whole life!!!! Not only is this soo adorable!! ITS SOO NIFTY!!" - Elaina
Flipping Good Pancakes Just Got A Whole Lot Easier With The Batter Dispenser ! No More Messy Pours Or Uneven Cakes - Just A Stack Of Fluffy, Golden Goodness That'll Make You The Brunch Boss
Review: "My little one wants pancakes ALL the time. This not only made it so easy to toss all the ingredients in the container and mix it up, but it allowed me the ability to store it in the fridge for future use. Love the size, and the molds were good quality as well. All seems high quality. Highly recommend." - JupiterRayne
No More Wrestling With Cans Like A Hangry Bear - Get A Grip With The Can Crusher Electric Can Opener ! Smooth Edges, No Sharp Lids, And A Whole Lot Less Stress - Adulting Just Got A Little Easier
Review: "I love this! I can just walk away and let this van opener do it’s thing! Just remember to press the button one more time to stop it! I love the ease of use and how it cuts on the outside of the can. It’s safe and easy to open the lid because of the way it cuts! Very lightweight and cute color as well!" - Brandon Pham
Spoon Goals Alert! Keep Your Measurements On Point And Your Drawers Organized With The Magnetic Matchmade Measuring Spoons
Review: "Magnetic measuring spoons set I like it because it is stainless steel and stackable you Don't have to separated from the ring like the regular spoon set the magnetic keep them together and you have dual sided one side dry measurements the other side for wet ingredients and the price is reasonable." - SH
Slice, Dice, And Conquer The Guac Game With The Avocado Ninja Slicer . This Sneaky Slicer Makes Quick Work Of Even The Most Stubborn Avocados, Leaving You With Perfectly Ripe, Ready-To-Mash Goodness
Review: "This tool is great, it’s so easy to use, and clean; removing the pit is child’s play!" - Ms.Persnickertypants
Building cooking confidence requires the right foundation, and our following selections provide exactly that. These kitchen allies transform seemingly complex tasks into manageable steps, proving that becoming the cook you aspire to be is more about smart tools than natural talent.
Spray, Sizzle, Repeat - The Oil Oasis Cooking Oil Sprayer Brings A Fine Mist Of Flavor To Your Cooking Game. Perfectly Portioned And Mess-Free, This Sprayer Is The Secret To Cooking Like A Pro (Without The Pro-Level Cleanup)
Review: "I really like the size of these bottles and like that they come in a carry case. I filled one with olive oil and the other with avocado oil and so far I really like them!" - Hilda
Get Twisted With The Veggie Spiralizer ! This Kitchen Wizard Turns Humble Veggies Into Mesmerizing, Instagram-Worthy Noodles
Review: "Easy to use. No fuss operation. Easy to clean. Easy storage." - Halbert Rand
Bake Like A Boss With The Macaron Mastermind Baking Mat ! This Genius Mat Features Built-In Markings For Perfect Macaron Spacing, So You Can Whip Up A Batch Of Flawless, Chewy Goodness That'll Make Even The Most Discerning Patisserie Proud
Review: "I’ve used these liners for my cookie decorating business for well over a year and I love them! Just make sure you check sizes. I meant to order 3 more half sheet size and got 1 half sheet and 2 smaller ones." - Nancy Beckerink
Waffle Love Just Got A Whole Lot Smaller (And Cuter) With The Mini Waffle Maker ! This Adorable Mini Maker Churns Out Perfectly Toasted, Crispy-On-The-Outside, Fluffy-On-The-Inside Waffles That'll Make Your Brunch Game Unstoppable
Review: "Great size, non stick works well, it advises you to not use the can spray, rubbing butter onto the iron after it heats up works well and easier to clean up without leaving residue. Once you follow the instructions this iron will last for a long time. Makes great waffles. Have if for around 2 months now and it's in perfect working condition." - Aprilight
Meet The Veggie Slicing Gripper - The Ultimate Kitchen Sidekick For Slicing Round Veggies With Precision And Ease. This Clever Tool Keeps Your Veggies Stable And Secure, So You Can Get Perfectly Uniform Slices Every Time
Review: "It is solid, easy to use and works great. My hands shake a lot making it hard to cut onions and tomatoes. This item makes it easy and gives me equal sized slices." - Pat Hogan Wick
The Mini Food Processor Is The Ultimate Sous Chef For Small But Mighty Meals. Chop, Puree, And Mix Your Way To Culinary Greatness With This Compact Powerhouse That's Perfect For Prep Work, Sauces, And Snacks
Review: "It’s very useful, and easy to use, I love it." - Amazon Customer
Add A Pinch Of Convenience To Your Cooking With The Rechargeable Salt And Pepper Grinders . These Clever Grinders Make It Easy To Season Your Dishes To Perfection, And The Rechargeable Design Means You'll Never Be Stuck With A Bland Meal Again
Review: "I'm loving these grinders. I've had them for a little under a year and have only had to charge them twice! I leave them unplugged and only plug them in when they need a charge. The light is great, and it's also a fun conversation piece at dinner. Highly recommend!!" - Amazon Customer
Spin Your Way To A Fresher Salad With The Salad Spinner . This Kitchen Essential Makes Quick Work Of Soggy Greens, Leaving You With A Crisp And Delicious Base For Your Favorite Salads
Review: "All the cooks in my family love this XOX Salad Spinner in the extra large size. A great value for the price, makes a quick job of getting the water off the fresh washed vegetables and is very durable. Quick clean up after use." - Sharon R. Mathews
Cut Down On Prep Time And Get A Head Start On Healthy Snacks With The Fruit And Veggie Quartering Slicer . This Nifty Tool Turns Small Fruits And Veggies Into Perfectly Uniform Quarters, Making It Easy To Create Bite-Sized Morsels For Snacking On The Go
Review: "I love the ease of this. Cuts quick and makes lunch/snack time so fun for my kids. They like to help me and I feel so much safer with them using this rather than knife. It’s also easy to clean. Love it!" - Jacqueline