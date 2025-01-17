ADVERTISEMENT

So you've made another New Year's resolution to stop treating your kitchen like a fancy microwave storage room? Perfect timing. We've gathered 24 culinary game-changers that transform cooking from a mysterious art form into an actually achievable skill set. These aren't intimidating chef-level gadgets that'll end up collecting dust – they're friendly kitchen companions designed to help you graduate from "toast technician" to "capable cook." Whether you're tired of paying $15 for avocado toast or ready to finally understand what sous vide means (and why it makes eggs taste like clouds), these tools bridge the gap between takeout dependency and kitchen confidence.

The path to becoming a better cook isn't about mastering complicated techniques or memorizing fancy French terms – it's about having the right tools that make cooking feel less like a chore and more like an adventure you actually want to embark on. Imagine transforming vegetables into pasta-like spirals that make healthy eating feel like culinary wizardry, or discovering that the perfect garlic crush doesn't require Hulk-level strength. From immersion blenders that turn ordinary soups into velvety restaurant-worthy dishes to knife sharpeners that make you feel like a proper chef (while keeping all your fingers intact), each item serves as a building block in your culinary evolution, proving that maybe the secret to cooking isn't talent – it's having equipment that makes success almost inevitable.

Ground beef cooking in a pot, showcasing a step to get better at cooking.

Review: "I’ve looked at it so many times but I finally decided to buy it and I have to say I love it I made crispy tacos the other night and it worked great just what I wanted." - Nancy cherry

    #2

    Crack Open The Secret To Perfect Egg Whites And Yolks With The Adorable Daisy Design Egg Separator . Your Baked Goods (And Your Brunch Game) Will Thank You

    Egg yolk separated by a flower-shaped kitchen tool, emphasizing cooking skills improvement.

    Review: "Love this egg separator! So easy, works everytime!" - June

    aragornjauncey avatar
    cerinamroth
    cerinamroth
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh man, they literally come with a shell that can be used for the same purpose. Or you know, you can use your hands. Plastic may be cute but it's killing us all!

    Light green waffle maker with egg and cheese bites, perfect for improving cooking skills in the New Year.

    Review: "These are so easy to make. Egg bites of all tastes. Cheesecake!!! I love this." - KZ-Tempe

    #4

    Don't Get Caught Serving Pink Chicken Or Overcooked Steak Again - Get Precise With The Digital Meat Thermometer . Your Dinner Guests (And Your Taste Buds) Will Appreciate It

    Digital thermometer used for cooking, placed on a counter and inserted into baked goods, symbolizing better cooking skills.

    Review: "Not too familiar with other meat thermometers, but this one is perfect for my day to day cooking needs. It’s simple & does the job. Would be again." - Etta

    Uncrustable sandwiches on a plate with colorful cutting tools for cooking practice.

    Review: "This does everything it says it will. Makes sandwiches easier for my toddler granddaughter to eat with no crust. No need to cut up. She can easily hold it and bite into it." - Marsha

    Red stand mixer on kitchen counter, perfect for getting better at cooking.

    Review: "This tiny powerhouse has made baking so much more enjoyable in my small SF-sized kitchen. I love Kitchen Aid appliances and this mini artisan is no exception. You can mix 1-3 dozen medium cookies at a time. It does work better for full or 2x recipes (the attachments don’t quite touch the bottom). It’s great. Got mine on prime day." - Uneqlo

    #7

    Maybe You Aren't A Bad Cook After All. Maybe Your Knives Are Just Dull! This 2 Stage Knife Sharpener Will Bring Out The Best In You

    Knife sharpening tool on a counter, highlighting essentials to get better at cooking.

    Review: "Doesn’t take up much space, very easy to use, works extremely well, outstanding price!!" - Susie Grider

    Garlic mincer shaped like a vampire, designed to help improve cooking skills, on a wooden cutting board.

    Review: "My favorite kitchen helper… I bought one for my sister and my daughter too… they LOVE gracula too❤️🧛" - JMarie

    Mastering the kitchen becomes remarkably accessible with our next lineup of cooking companions. These tools eliminate common cooking frustrations, replacing intimidation with inspiration and turning basic meal prep into an experience worth savoring.

    Immersion blender in a bowl of soup on a kitchen counter, promoting better cooking skills.

    Review: "It’s that time of the year and I wanna make more soups, this was budget friendly and so far I’ve only used it once but it blended roasted sweet potato, cauliflower and onion plus other veggies very well and fast!" - Luciana

    Onion being chopped with a vegetable slicer on a kitchen counter to improve cooking skills.

    Review: "Bought one of these for our daughter for Christmas last year, she ended up moving back in with us so I started using it. When she moved out, she wanted to take it with her. I knew immediately I must get on here and order another one! Lol! It is definitely a must have!" - Baum

    #11

    Don't Crack Under The Pressure Of Perfectly Cooked Eggs - Get Cracking With The Egg-Cellent Timing Egg Timer ! No More Overcooked Or Undercooked Disasters, Just Egg-Straordinary Results Every Time

    Egg cooker timer in boiling water and three perfectly boiled eggs on a wooden board, for cooking improvement.

    Review: "Omgg this is literally just what I needed my whole life!!!! Not only is this soo adorable!! ITS SOO NIFTY!!" - Elaina

    Making pancakes in creative shapes on a stove, with one shaped like a dinosaur, as part of a cooking improvement effort.

    Review: "My little one wants pancakes ALL the time. This not only made it so easy to toss all the ingredients in the container and mix it up, but it allowed me the ability to store it in the fridge for future use. Love the size, and the molds were good quality as well. All seems high quality. Highly recommend." - JupiterRayne

    Electric can opener on a kitchen counter, enhancing cooking skills.

    Review: "I love this! I can just walk away and let this van opener do it’s thing! Just remember to press the button one more time to stop it! I love the ease of use and how it cuts on the outside of the can. It’s safe and easy to open the lid because of the way it cuts! Very lightweight and cute color as well!" - Brandon Pham

    #14

    Spoon Goals Alert! Keep Your Measurements On Point And Your Drawers Organized With The Magnetic Matchmade Measuring Spoons

    Set of colorful measuring spoons on a marble countertop, essential for getting better at cooking.

    Review: "Magnetic measuring spoons set I like it because it is stainless steel and stackable you Don't have to separated from the ring like the regular spoon set the magnetic keep them together and you have dual sided one side dry measurements the other side for wet ingredients and the price is reasonable." - SH

    Avocado sliced with a green tool on a countertop, enhancing cooking skills.

    Review: "This tool is great, it’s so easy to use, and clean; removing the pit is child’s play!" - Ms.Persnickertypants

    Building cooking confidence requires the right foundation, and our following selections provide exactly that. These kitchen allies transform seemingly complex tasks into manageable steps, proving that becoming the cook you aspire to be is more about smart tools than natural talent.

    Hand holding olive oil spray bottle in a kitchen, enhancing cooking skills on granite countertop background.

    Review: "I really like the size of these bottles and like that they come in a carry case. I filled one with olive oil and the other with avocado oil and so far I really like them!" - Hilda

    Hand holding a Fullstar spiralizer with spiralized yellow squash, aiding in getting better at cooking.

    Review: "Easy to use. No fuss operation. Easy to clean. Easy storage." - Halbert Rand

    Gingerbread cookies on a baking tray, an attempt to get better at cooking.

    Review: "I’ve used these liners for my cookie decorating business for well over a year and I love them! Just make sure you check sizes. I meant to order 3 more half sheet size and got 1 half sheet and 2 smaller ones." - Nancy Beckerink

    aragornjauncey avatar
    cerinamroth
    cerinamroth
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I use these all the time - probably every other day. They last for years and have saved me from throwing away so much baking paper.

    Mini waffle maker and stack of waffles with syrup, highlighting a better cooking pursuit.

    Review: "Great size, non stick works well, it advises you to not use the can spray, rubbing butter onto the iron after it heats up works well and easier to clean up without leaving residue. Once you follow the instructions this iron will last for a long time. Makes great waffles. Have if for around 2 months now and it's in perfect working condition." - Aprilight

    Sliced tomato next to a slicing tool on a blue cutting board, illustrating a step to get better at cooking.

    Review: "It is solid, easy to use and works great. My hands shake a lot making it hard to cut onions and tomatoes. This item makes it easy and gives me equal sized slices." - Pat Hogan Wick

    Red food processor blending ingredients, focusing on cooking skills improvement.

    Review: "It’s very useful, and easy to use, I love it." - Amazon Customer

    Electric salt and pepper grinders on a kitchen counter for better cooking.

    Review: "I'm loving these grinders. I've had them for a little under a year and have only had to charge them twice! I leave them unplugged and only plug them in when they need a charge. The light is great, and it's also a fun conversation piece at dinner. Highly recommend!!" - Amazon Customer

    Preparing strawberries in a salad spinner, focusing on getting better at cooking.

    Review: "All the cooks in my family love this XOX Salad Spinner in the extra large size. A great value for the price, makes a quick job of getting the water off the fresh washed vegetables and is very durable. Quick clean up after use." - Sharon R. Mathews

    Green kitchen gadget used for slicing strawberries, helping improve cooking skills.

    Review: "I love the ease of this. Cuts quick and makes lunch/snack time so fun for my kids. They like to help me and I feel so much safer with them using this rather than knife. It’s also easy to clean. Love it!" - Jacqueline

