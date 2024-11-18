ADVERTISEMENT

Ho-ho-holy moly, Santa's little helpers! Are you ready to make this Christmas more magical than a reindeer with a glowing red nose? Well, grab your hot cocoa and hold onto your jingle bells, because we've got 22 Christmas toys that are hotter than Frosty the Snowman in a sauna!

From mind-blowing marble runs to dinosaur race tracks that'll have your kiddos roaring with joy, these toys are guaranteed to put you at the top of the Nice List faster than you can say "Merry Christmas!" So, whether you're shopping for tiny tots or terrific tweens, buckle up your sleigh and get ready to discover the toys that'll have your little elves believing in holiday magic all year round!

This post may include affiliate links.

Spark A Love For Adventure In Little Ones With The Kids Camping Set, A Delightful Playset That Lets Them Explore The Great Outdoors From The Comfort Of Their Own Home, Complete With A Pretend Fire, Lantern, And Camping Gear For Endless Imaginative Play!

Review: "All three loved this little set. The tent is really cute and they absolutely went crazy with it. Good price and made well." - Laura Brock

amazon.com

$35.69 at Amazon
Bring A New Best Friend To Life With The Make A Fuzzy Friend Craft Kit, A Cuddly And Creative Activity That Lets Kids Design And Assemble Their Own Plush Pal

Review: "An adorable toy! Nicely made, pleasant to the touch. My daughter and I really liked the set, and we bought another one with a rabbit." - Julia

amazon.com

$19.99 at Amazon
Capture The World Through Their Eyes With A Kids Camera, A Fun And Interactive Way For Little Ones To Explore Their Creativity And Take Their First Steps In Photography, Perfect For Snapping Memories And Making Art

Review: "Cute little camera. We bought it for our 4year olds birthday. She loves to take pictures! You can turn the camera around and take a selfie of take pictures like a regular camera. Super light weight and easy to use!" - Makenna M.

amazon.com

$36.99 $33.99 at Amazon
Roar Into The World Of Prehistoric Racing With The Dino World Race Track, An Action-Packed Playset That Lets Kids Create Their Own Dino-Mite Adventures

Review: "Such a fun, cute toy for Dino loving kiddos! Despite not coming with instructions the set up is very self explanatory and didn’t take long at all. I did purchase two and definitely could have just purchased one but we will have endless options when it comes to rearranging the tracks. The cars take a single AA battery and are pretty fast. A plus is that they can function off the tracks too for when they get bored with just the track portion. I would absolutely recommend and would buy again!" - Brooklyn Mills

amazon.com

$29.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Bring Home A Cutting-Edge Companion With The Smart Robot Toy, A Revolutionary Playmate That Responds To Voice Commands, Teaching Kids About AI And Robotics While Providing Endless Entertainment And Interactive Fun

Review: "This is a super fun little robot toy for kids. Our four year old is able to operate it fairly easily once learning some of the phrases. It has a mode where you can give it commands and it will carry them out. And it has a mode where it records your voice and plays it back. Sometimes it does random things too." - stacy renee

amazon.com

$49.99 $21.99 at Amazon
Take Kids On A Virtual Journey Around The World With The Interactive Globe With An App, A Innovative Educational Tool That Brings Geography To Life, Letting Them Explore Countries, Cultures, And Wonders Of The World In A Fun And Immersive Way

Review: "My six almost seven year old has been asking for a globe and was so excited to open this interactive one! He enjoys playing with it and showing it off to his friends when they come over! I am also impressed with the different features! I definitely recommend 🌎" - Krysta Gallagher

amazon.com

$54.99 at Amazon
Score Big With The Light Up Basketball, A Radiant And Interactive Sports Toy That Illuminates The Fun Of Shooting Hoops

Review: "Really cool basketball. Has very good grip and feel. It takes lr44 that are included already inside the ball, and it also comes with spare ones. The batteries are easy to remove and install with the included tool when needed. It doesn’t come with a pump but who doesn’t have one? Right. Lights up very bright in the dark and it’s very bouncy." - Annabelle

amazon.com

$49.99 $34.99 at Amazon
These aren't just your average stocking stuffers. Oh no, we're talking about next-level playtime that'll have your kids forgetting all about their screens faster than you can untangle last year's Christmas lights. From cozy tent playsets that'll turn your living room into a winter wonderland to flying orbs that'll have them reaching for the stars, these toys are about to make your home the coolest destination this side of the North Pole!

Rev Up The Fun With The Rotating Remote Control Car, A High-Speed, High-Tech Toy That Lets Kids Take The Wheel And Experience The Thrill Of Racing And Stunt

Review: "My kiddos (6&9) are having a blast with this little stunt remote control car." - AS

amazon.com

$39.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Indulge In The Sweet World Of Miniature Baking With Tiny Baking With 20 Recipes, A Delightful Kit That Lets Kids Create Their Own Bite-Sized Treats, From Cupcakes To Cookies, And Develop Their Culinary Skills In A Fun And Adorable Way

Review: "My 8 year old daughter purchased this for herself. She absolutely loves it and so do I! With very minimal help from me, she can make her own treats. I love that she gets a little snack/treat and the kitchen isn’t a big mess and I don’t have 2 dozen cookies lying around calling my name. She used to beg me to bake all the time and now I can let her because I know she’s not filling up on sugar and she doesn’t need me hovering in the kitchen to keep an eye on things. It’s amazing!" - Sherrie801

amazon.com

$22.99 at Amazon
Adopt A Futuristic Furry Friend With The Bitzee Virtual Electronic Pet, An Interactive And Digital Companion That Lets Kids Care For, Feed, And Play With Their Own Virtual Pet, Teaching Them Responsibility And Empathy In A Fun And Innovative Way

Review: "This is a fun and keeps the kids entertained for hours. Actual product is very durable and worth the price." - Tasha Barger

amazon.com

#11

Get Ready For A Bouncy Blast With Inflatable Body Bumpers

Get Ready For A Bouncy Blast With Inflatable Body Bumpers

Review: "Bought these for little kids and they absolutely loved them! " - Mary H.

amazon.com

$19.99 at Amazon
Source: How To Be A Dad

Send Imagination Soaring With The Light Up Flying Orb, A Mesmerizing And Interactive Toy That Floats And Flies Through The Air, Lighting Up The Room With Its Futuristic Glow

Review: "My kids love to play with this fly ball. I enjoy it even more. Very fun and exciting. So far the built quality seems to be really nice. Highly recommend it!" - J. Heo

amazon.com

$49.99 $32 at Amazon
Take The Fun Of Soccer To New Heights With The Let Loose Moose Hover Soccer Ball, A Revolutionary And Interactive Toy That Uses Air Pressure To Create A Hovering Ball

Review: "Fun for my kids, even my boyfriend love playing with this inside. The quality is light weight. Works great on hard wood" - Stephanie S.

amazon.com

$19.99 at Amazon
Unleash A World Of Colorful Creativity With The 140-Piece Crayola Set, A Comprehensive And Vibrant Art Supply Kit That Lets Kids Express Themselves Through A Wide Range Of Colors And Mediums, From Crayons To Markers And Paints

Review: "My daughter is always drawing and these are quality markers, pencils and crayons." - Amazon Customer

amazon.com

$26.99 at Amazon
Alright, gift-giving gurus, ready to level up your Christmas game? Because we're about to sleigh this holiday season harder than Rudolph on Red Bull! Whether you're shopping for a future scientist, a budding artist, or a mini-adventurer, we've got the toys that'll make their eyes sparkle brighter than tinsel on a Christmas tree. So grab your credit card (sorry, wallet!) and get ready to become the ultimate Christmas hero. After all, who needs eight tiny reindeer when you've got 22 incredible toys that'll deliver joy faster than Santa on supersonic jet skis?

Give Kids A Closer Look At The World Around Them With The Kids Binoculars, A Fun And Educational Tool That Encourages Exploration, Observation, And Discovery, Perfect For Nature Walks, Birdwatching, Or Just Gazing Out The Window

Review: "I bought these for my 3 year old nephews birthday and he absolutely loves them. They are the perfect size, and light weight. These encourage little ones to explore their surroundings." - Amberraeawalt

amazon.com

$14.99 $9.69 at Amazon
Delight Little Ones With The Crawling Crab Baby Toy, A Colorful And Interactive Playmate That Moves And Crawls Across The Floor, Providing Endless Entertainment And Stimulation For Developing Babies And Toddlers

Review: "My kids go crazy for this toy! It’s loud and super fun! The battery lasts a good while too." - Katlyn Boeck

amazon.com

$35.69 $19.99 at Amazon
Provide A Treasure Trove Of Tactile Fun With The 50 Pcs Fidget Toys Pack, A Diverse And Interactive Collection Of Fidget Spinners, Putty, Stress Balls, And More, Perfect For Kids With Restless Hands And Minds

Review: "My kids loved this fidget box, they lasted hours taking turns trying everything." - Alicia Contreras

amazon.com

$24.95 at Amazon
Teach Kids The Value Of Saving With The Electronic ATM Piggy Bank, A Fun And Interactive Way To Manage Allowance And Deposits

Review: "We got this for my son for his seventh birthday and he is OBSESSED! It’s super easy to use, but it’s also so cute and makes them feel kind of grown-up, now he can keep his money safe from his little brother too :)" - Mary Pew Johnson

amazon.com

$24.99 at Amazon
Bring Colorful Creativity To Bath Time With The Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Peculiar Pets, A Fun And Interactive Playset That Lets Kids Decorate And Wash Their Own Adorable Pets, Teaching Them About Colors, Textures, And The Joy Of Creative Expression

Review: "These are great. Easy to use and fun. Slightly messy but it’s just a little bit of water. My 5 year old is obsessed." - Courtney

amazon.com

$25.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Illumine Imagination And Creativity With The National Geographic Glowing Marble Run, A Mesmerizing And Interactive Playset That Challenges Kids To Build And Navigate A Glowing Marble Course

Review: "My daughter loves it and we have a few sets and she links several together. Fun, like dominos in the 90's." - James Obrien

amazon.com

$34.99 at Amazon
#21

Get Ready For A Paw-Some Countdown To The Holidays With Bluey's Exclusive Advent Calendar

Get Ready For A Paw-Some Countdown To The Holidays With Bluey's Exclusive Advent Calendar

Review: "I got this for my nephew and he loved it he had so much fun opening the little doors every day and he still plays with all the toys it came with." - Miranda

amazon.com

$24.99 at Amazon
Unleash A World Of Tactile Creativity With The Needoh Nice Cube, A Calming And Interactive Stress Ball That Lets Kids (And Adults!) Manipulate And Mold A Soothing, Squishy Cube Of Color, Providing Endless Relaxation And Sensory Fun

Review: "I love how firm this is to squeeze, and the slow release is really relaxing." - AZmom

amazon.com

$9.99 $8.74 at Amazon
