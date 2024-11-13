ADVERTISEMENT

OMG, foodies! Are you ready to turn your post-holiday fridge into a treasure trove of yumminess? Say goodbye to sad, soggy leftovers and hello to mouth-watering makeovers that'll have you doing a happy dance in your kitchen! We've got 22 mind-blowing ways to give your holiday leftovers a delicious new life, and trust us, you're gonna want to try them ALL.

From game-changing appliances that'll revolutionize your leftover game to cookbooks that'll spark your culinary creativity, we've got the lowdown on everything you need to become the leftover wizard you were born to be. So, grab your stretchy pants and get ready to dive into a world where yesterday's feast becomes today's flavor explosion!

This post may include affiliate links.

Save Those Savory Slices From The Holiday Party! The Triangular Collapsible Pizza Slice Storage Container Is A Holiday Leftover Hero, Allowing You To Store And Transport Individual Slices Of Leftover Holiday Pizza, Keeping Them Fresh For A Quick Boxing Day Snack Or New Year's Eve Munchi

Review: "I eat a lot of pizza and was looking for a smarter storage solution vs traditional rectangular tupperware. Tested this product out with a frozen Kirkland Signature pizza that's about 9 inches in diameter. MORE than fit, with two extra trays and additional vertical space that easily collapsed to be more compact. I'm confident that this can hold a larger pizza with thicker slices.
Overall, I'm happy with the quality of the product and see it lasting a long time. A good gift idea for a pizza lover too!" - Kevin

$29.99 $24.99 at Amazon
Tame The Chaos Of Holiday Leftovers With The Spacious And Practical Large 2.25 Liter Storage Containers, Perfect For Storing And Organizing All The Extra Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, And Stuffing That Comes With The Seaso

Review: "Great addition to my food preparation and weekly meals! The Selka storage containers are designed to provide a well sealed lid and shatter proof container that helps your store fruits, vegetable, meats, pretty much whatever you wish to properly store and organize in your refrigerator with minimal fuss and care." - Bruce A. For

$27.9 $24.99 at Amazon
Transform Your Holiday Leftovers Into A Culinary Masterpiece With The Creative And Practical The Everlasting Meal Cookbook: Leftovers A-Z

Review: "Great gift! And the content is actually useful. Not just another coffee table book. All my friends want one now." - SparklingNow

$35 $19.29 at Amazon
Freeze Your Holiday Leftovers Into Convenient, Easy-To-Store Blocks With The Innovative Food Block Maker, A Genius Kitchen Tool That Turns Up To 6 Cups Of Leftovers Into A Single, Solid Block, Perfect For Stashing In The Freezer For Later Use In Soups, Stews, Or As A Quick Reheatable Meal

Review: "I am completely satisfied with this purchase. It will solve the problem of having frozen blobs land on your feet when you open the freezer. All the frozen food stacks perfectly!" - Peggy Spolverino

$19.99 $16.99 at Amazon
Seal In The Flavor And Freshness Of Your Holiday Leftovers With The Powerful And Convenient Vacuum Sealer Machine, A Kitchen Essential That Removes Air And Locks In Moisture

Review: "My last food Saver lasted almost 30 years and got lots of use. This one should outlive me. Great product at a very reasonable price. Superfast shipping. Prime bonus points helped bring the price down, as well." - George Albert

$124 $114 at Amazon
Keep Your Holiday Cheese Fresh And Delicious With The Convenient Cheese Storage Bags, Perfect For Storing Leftover Cheese Plates, Charcuterie Boards, Or Even That Half-Eaten Wheel Of Brie

Review: "These bags have immediately improved the longevity of leftover cheese in the cheese drawer of the refrigerator... lightweight, easy to clean, and reusable." - Marie Celeste Campbell

$17.5 at Amazon
Keep The Guac Fresh And Delicious With The Ingenious Guacamole Keeper, A Clever Container Designed Specifically For Storing And Preserving Guacamole

Review: "Love this container. Keep our guacamole fresh for a few days if we have leftovers." - Michelle Shane

$18.97 at Amazon
But wait, there's more! We're not just talking about reheating last night's turkey (yawn). No way, José! We're about to embark on a flavor adventure that'll make your taste buds think they've died and gone to foodie heaven. These ideas are so good, you might just start "accidentally" making too much food on purpose. (We won't tell if you don't! )
#8

Transform Your Mountain Of Leftover Turkey Into A Delicious, Comforting Soup With The Trusty Slow Cooker, A Kitchen Staple That's Perfect For Simmering Away Holiday Leftovers

Review: "Works great, perfect for small appetizers. Three heat settings allow you to cook your food quickly and then maintain it on the "warm" setting for serving." - James

$14.99 at Amazon
Breathe New Life Into Your Holiday Leftovers With The Versatile Panini Press Sandwich Maker, A Clever Kitchen Gadget That Turns Yesterday's Turkey Dinner Into Today's Mouthwatering Masterpiece

Review: "This is a great paninis press... heats up quick and heats up evenly... I'm making sandwiches now more than ever thanks to this. And it's a breeze to clean." - Gordon

$44.99 at Amazon
Elevate Your Holiday Leftovers To A Whole New Level With The Amazing Rotating Pizza Oven, A Game-Changing Kitchen Appliance That Lets You Craft The Perfect Post-Holiday Pizza

Review: "So it works amazingly great. The whole pizza is toasty on the top and bottom. This is by far a great investment!" - Katlyn

$89.99 $78.5 at Amazon
Start Your Day Off Right With The Convenient Breakfast Sandwich Maker, A Clever Kitchen Gadget That's Perfect For Transforming Holiday Leftovers Into A Delicious Breakfast Treat

Review: "I used a Tyson chicken patty, I would use sausage or bacon for breakfast but I would cook the bacon first. I did put my chicken patty in the air fryer first as this was my first time using it. It does get hot! Some people put the egg in there and then put the top on a wet egg. I did not do that. I let the egg cook a little and then added the top. I also put some nonstick on where the egg goes. So it would not stick to the bottom but they say you only have to do at once. It came out good I am pleased." - Karen

$29.99 at Amazon
Find Inspiration For Effortless Meals With The Relatable And Practical "What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking" Cookbook, A Collection Of Recipes Designed For Those Days When Cooking Feels Like A Chore

Review: "This cookbook is phenomenal. Every recipe is easy to read and understand and the ingredients are in bold in the recipe directions. The book is well organized by the amount of time it takes to make a recipe as well as by themes and proteins. And I have never had a cookbook where every single recipe is something I want to try making. If you don’t feel like cooking but have to eat this is the cookbook for you." - VC

$35 $24.5 at Amazon
Freeze Your Holiday Leftovers With Ease And Convenience Using The Innovative Silicone Leftover Freezer Tray, A Clever Kitchen Tool That Lets You Freeze Two Large Blocks Of Leftovers, Each Holding 2 Cups Of Your Favorite Holiday Dishes

Review: "This was perfect. Love the color! Works perfect for what intended." - Elaina G

$16.99 at Amazon
Streamline Your Holiday Leftovers And Jumpstart Your Meal Prep Routine With The Convenient And Practical Meal Prep Food Storage Containers, Designed To Help You Portion And Store Individual Servings Of Your Favorite Holiday Dishes

Review: "I liked this product. When I first saw it, I thought it was small but after two weeks it is just right amount. It is airtight so foods lasts longer. I have 10 of these. Generally keeping 3 in the fridge and 7 in the freezer since I will be eating those later." - Mehmet Icer

$39.99 $31.99 at Amazon
Alright, leftover lovers, are you ready to level up? Because we're about to drop some more knowledge bombs that'll transform your fridge from a graveyard of forgotten meals into a wonderland of culinary possibilities. Whether you're a master chef or a microwave maestro, we've got tricks up our sleeve that'll make you the hero of your post-holiday kitchen. Get ready to amaze your family, impress your friends, and maybe even surprise yourself with these genius leftover hacks!

Keep Your Holiday Leftovers Fresh And At The Right Temperature With The Durable And Versatile Stainless Insulated Food Container, Featuring A Leak-Proof Lid, Wide Mouth Design, And 2.4 Cup Capacity

Review: "Leaves food colder than a plastic container and ice pack." - JVG07

$34.99 $24.99 at Amazon
Stock Up And Store Your Holiday Leftovers In Bulk With The Convenient And Practical 24-Pack Of 32oz Plastic Containers, Perfect For Portioning Out Large Quantities Of Leftovers

Review: "The lids fit nice and snug, the containers are strong. They have a nice appearance with being clear you can see what’s in them. They are not easy to open but you don’t want them to be difficult to open either. They are strong enough that they stay closed." - Samantha

$22.78 $15.99 at Amazon
Get Cookin' With Snoop D-O-Double-G's Signature Style And Flair With The Hilarious And Mouth-Watering "From Crook To Cook" Snoop Dogg Cookbook, Featuring A Collection Of Snoop's Favorite Recipes, Including Some Delicious Ideas For Repurposing Holiday Leftovers

Review: "Lots of good recipes in here. You can tell that some of them are “munchie” induced, but they’re still tasty! Good book to have in the cupboard." - Kamran

$24.95 $13.57 at Amazon
Transform Your Holiday Leftovers Into Delightful Breakfast Bites With The Innovative Dash Sous Egg Bite Maker, A Clever Kitchen Gadget That Helps You Create Perfectly Cooked, Protein-Packed Bites Using Your Favorite Leftovers

Review: "Easy to use, super easy to clean, and the eggs plop right out with absolutely no fuss. Today I added nonfat Greek yogurt, cilantro, fresh salsa, and shredded cheese to mine with salt and pepper, and it was delicious. Highly recommend." - E. Gray

$49.99 $44.99 at Amazon
Take Your Holiday Leftovers To The Next Level With The Amazing Electric Food Dehydrator, A Game-Changing Kitchen Appliance That Lets You Dry, Preserve, And Enjoy Your Favorite Foods In A Whole New Way. Use It To Make Delicious Turkey Jerky From Leftover Turkey, Or Dry Out Cranberries And Other Fruits For A Healthy And Tasty Snack

Review: "This dehydrator is easy to use and gets the job done. It is a bit loud, but that doesn’t really bother me, and I’m not sure of the noise level of other dehydrators so I don’t have anything to compare it to. It does NOT have adjustable heat/air levels, an on/off switch, or timer, just plug it in and you are good to go. I just check on my food’s progress periodically. Overall a good deal for the price." - tlrider

$59.99 $54 at Amazon
Give Your Holiday Leftovers A Hug With The Ingenious Food Huggers Silicone Food Savers, A Set Of Flexible, Stretchy Covers That Fit Snugly Over Bowls And Containers To Keep Your Food Fresh For Longer

Review: "They really work! All you have to do is wiggle it onto the vegetable you want to save, and it keeps it from getting soggy or going mushy and brown. I was skeptical at first, but they are easy to use and really do work. They store easily and clean completely. I would recommend them, and they take up less room that plastic containers." - K. Shorter

$17.99 $14.44 at Amazon
Keep Your Holiday Herbs Fresh For Longer With The Clever Prepara Mini Herb Saver, A Small But Mighty Container That Stores And Preserves Herbs Like Parsley, Rosemary, And Thyme

Review: "This really helps prolong the life of fresh herbs and is compact." - Mary M.

$14.51 at Amazon
Revamp Your Holiday Leftovers With The Amazing Air Fryer, A Kitchen Sensation That's Perfect For Crispy, Golden Results Without The Extra Oi

Review: "Perfect size for the space and our needs along with our air fryer oven. Looking forward to trying many recipes." - Ali Harris

$99.99 $79.94 at Amazon
