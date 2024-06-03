It seems we can't go 5 minutes without something new trending on TikTok but these must-have items have gone viral faster than you can say "Add to Cart"! From beauty hacks to home gadgets, these 40 items are the ones that have TikTokkers buzzing and buying. Get ready to discover the products that have captivated millions and sparked countless trends. Whether you're a TikTok newbie or a seasoned scroller, these viral sensations are sure to impress and maybe even make their way into your own cart. Let's dive into the trendiest TikTok finds that everyone is raving about!

#1 The Mesmerizing Levitating Moon Lamp – Transform Your Space With Celestial Magic Share icon Review: "My son loves it so much! It's cool looking, doesn't look cheap, and lights up well. I even want one for myself." - Tom



#2 This Electric Candle Lighter Makes Lighting Up A Trendy And Effortless Experience Share icon Review: "Love this instead of having to find a lighter! Holds a charge for a very long time! Very easy to use and is on the fancier side!" - Sarah C



#3 Say Goodbye To Pesky Pimples With Pimple Patches Share icon Review: "Got this for my daughter, she likes the size of the container and that the patches work well." - ACM



#4 Bedroom Buddy: The Mini Fridge That's Got Your Snacks, Sips, Skincare, And Makeup Covered! Share icon Review: "This is exactly what I needed for my skincare products. It stays nice and chill. It does not take up a lot of space in my bedroom. It’s a good size. I got the 4L. I don’t use much so this small size fridge is perfect for me. I just love how cute it is and it makes my daily routine more enjoyable and refreshing from the chill products I put on my face!" - Jeff Nhieu



#5 Ultimate Face Gel Moisturizer For Dry Skin – Tiktok's Hottest Hydration Hack Share icon Review: "It makes my skin look AMAZING. It makes my dry, early morning skin look refreshed and glowy. Speaking of refreshing, it feels SO GOOD on my skin." - Froggo



#6 Car Cleaning Slime Provides A Viral Auto Refresh - Ensuring Your Vehicle Stylish And Clean Share icon Review: "I was skeptical about this cleaning gel but it’s SO good! Gets rid of visible dust, dirt, & debris in your car without leaving any residue behind. I’m a fan & will definitely be repurchasing often!" - Amazon Customer



#7 Enhance Your Relaxation Time With The Couch Cup Holder – It's The Perfect Accessory To Keep Your Drinks Within Reach Share icon Review: "I have had this couch coaster for four years and it is fantastic! There is literally nothing else of this quality on the market. It’s a little pricey, but it will hold your drinks on the top of a couch 95% of the time." - Me



#8 A Derma Roller – Your Secret To Flawless, Radiant Skin Share icon Review: "I like that the roller tines are longer than the one I had before this one. Better quality for sure." - Tammy Elberts



#9 Bring The Warmth Anywhere With Portable Fireplace : Cozy Vibes, No Matter Where You Are Share icon Review: "Easy to use and my kids and I love it. We make s’mores all the time." - Maria L.



#10 Upgrade Your Phone With Phone Case Featuring A Built-In Screen Projector Share icon Review: "I found my new party trick. Flip my phone and watch my friends jaw's drop when they see that my 'custom' phone case can change!" - Ben



#11 Chill Anywhere: Portable Air Conditioner – Beat The Heat Wherever You Go Share icon Review: "This fan is great! I’ve already had the chance to use it outside in the heat while working on a car and it feels amazing. The jets atomize the water really well and gives a great cooling effect." - Breck T



#12 Refresh And Revive: Under Eye Mask For A Brighter Look Share icon Review: "Got these to help with dark/puffy under eyes and holy cow I feel like they really help for once! We keep the box in the fridge so they are extra cooling when we use them." - Ward Family



#13 Hair Dryer And Hot Air Brush : The Ultimate Combo For Salon-Quality Results From The Comfort Of Your Home Share icon Review: "I’ve used this dryer for years and actually purchased this one as a gift! I use it to dry my hair from 70% dry and it gives me so much volume. It always leaves my hair smooth and is a great option if you are a budget girl like me!" - Molly



We've just scratched the surface of TikTok’s viral vault, and the goodies keep on coming! These next items have not only captured the attention of TikTokkers but have also become everyday essentials for many. From quirky gadgets to beauty must-haves, these products are more than just fleeting trends—they're bona fide game-changers.

#14 Whip Up Waffles Anytime For A Breakfast Adventure At Home With The Mini Waffle Maker ! Share icon Review: "Works beautifully. I made oatmeal batter with freshly semi smashed blueberries and I also made plain oatmeal batter for my waffles and they cooked well. No mess. The waffles were super easy to take out. I recommend this 100%. It is tiny, so it takes a few rounds to make a few of them." - Cocos mom



#15 Pastably Perfect: Farfalloni-Shaped Pot Holders For Kitchen Fun Share icon Review: "These are cute as can be and work really well. They are a great size and are easy to clean. Highly recommend!" - Lael Arango



#16 Grenade-Shaped Travel Water Bottle Adds A Unique And Edgy Touch To Your Hydration Routine Share icon Review: "I bought these for my son and he absolutely loves these bottles. There collapsible which is perfect for on the go as they don’t take much room when empty." - Jonathan Guerrette



#17 Stainless Steel Soap Bar Eliminates Odors With A Sleek And Modern Touch Share icon Review: "Love these! They really work to remove garlic and onion odors from your hands, and they're comfortable to use." - Meiya Y. Fitzhugh



#18 Cat Sponge Holder For Your Kitchen Sink – Keep Your Space Cute And Tidy Share icon Review: "First of all is cute, but the best part, this thing stay in place, I am really surprised how the suctions never loosens." - Cristina Agosto



#19 Stay Protected On The Go With Reffilable Roll On Sunscreen Applicator With A Sponge Share icon Review: "I LOVE these. I’ve been looking for something like this that would make applying sunscreen over my body easier and less messy." - Taylor



#20 Ice Cube Tray Shaped Like The Stanley Cup Brings Championship Vibes To Your Cocktails And Beverages Share icon Review: "These silicone ice molds keeps drinks alot colder for alot longer. The ice molds are very easy to get out once the ice is ready to be removed. The ice molds comes with a lid which makes it easier to stack up if you have more than one ice mold." - Susan J



#21 Upgrade Your Road Trips With The Car Sauce Holder Share icon Review: "This has been a purchase that I didn’t know I needed. I eat lunch in the car while working so this gets used pretty often! I use them both at the same time because I need sauce options haha! Best invention ever!" - Khris.C



#22 Mini Projector – It's The Portable Entertainment Hub Your Movie Nights Deserve Share icon Review: "LOVE it! Easy to setup, portable and great pic quality." - Julie Brooks



#23 Lip Balm Honey Pot : Sweet, Moisturizing Goodness For Soft, Kissable Lips Share icon Review: "Absolutely adorable little honey pot with honey dipper. The product is wonderful feels great on your lips leaving them soft and moisturized." - Tina



#24 Create A Mesmerizing Atmosphere In Any Room With The Star Projector Share icon Review: "My children love the shifting wavy colors it places on the ceiling and it also functions as a night light. It includes a 4 hour sleep timer which works well for getting them to sleep." - Roger



#25 Insect Sting And Bite Relief - Your Ultimate Weapon Against Pesky Bugs Share icon Review: "It gets really hot, but it won't damage your skin or leave any burn marks. It hurts, but works. It's definitely worth the few seconds of intensity for actual relief. I've found this to be the best mosquito bite relief product in the market" - Anthony



#26 Large Collapsible Laundry Basket : Spacious, Sturdy, And Folds Away For Convenient Storage Share icon Review: "I love this thing! I didn't know I needed it, but now I wish I had found it sooner. So easy to use and no more bulky laundry baskets to store. I may need buy one for each of my kids when they move out." - JVest



#27 Challenge Your Mind With Viral Brain Teaser Puzzle Game Share icon Review: "This is a great puzzle! Would for sure gift it to others as well. This kept my family busy for a while and is nice to use in waiting rooms as well!" - Corrine Eddy



#28 Transform Any Surface Into A Typing Space With Portable Projection Keyboard Share icon Review: "This is a great benefit to have, it makes texting easier, I have arthritis, its a great piece and totally cool." - bomber pilot



Still with us? Great, because there's even more TikTok gold to discover! Each item on here has earned its viral status through sheer awesomeness and the approval of countless users. So, let’s keep the momentum going and see what other TikTok-approved gems are waiting to be added to your cart!

#29 Brighten Up Your Nights With Bunny Night Light : Cute, Cozy, And Perfect For A Restful Sleep Share icon Review: "I purchased two of these for our kids rooms. The different color selections make it easy to match their room styles and the light can be adjusted to a soft enough setting that it doesn’t disturb the kids sleep. Nice lamp!" - Tiffany R



#30 Illuminate Your Space: Motion Sensor Night Lights For Effortless Brightness Share icon Review: "The light is both beautiful and practical. I bought six of them and have found them to have a long-lasting charge, working perfectly. They emit a bright light and are very convenient when you need illumination for moving around." - Sasa



#31 Facial Moisturizer Nourishes Your Skin For A Radiant And Dewy Complexion Share icon Review: "I love this product! A quick swipe of this under my eyes and on my cheek bones gives me the perfect glow! My skin looks rejuvenated and I look more awake in the morning!" - LP



#32 Stainless Steel Water Bottle With Straw Lid - Hydration Game Changer! Share icon Review: "It’s the best water bottle I’ve ever had. It’s very sturdy and keeps my water pretty cold even after the ice has melted. Btw ice lasts all day and sometimes even into the next day. I’ve Dropped this bottle a couple of times and it still hasn’t had a dent yet" - isabel



#33 Jet-Set Vibes: Deck Out Your AirPods Case With Luggage Style And Rad Stickers! Share icon

#34 Glow All Day With L'oreal Lumi Glotion For A Radiant, Natural Shine! Share icon Review: "These are the absolute best for a natural glowy/dewy look! I mix the lighter shade with the darker one and blend it with a little foundation . Have received many compliments with how nice my skin looks!

Don’t hesitate - buy it ASAP! You won’t be sorry!" - Kristine



#35 Shelfie Style: Deck Out Your Coffee Table With Decorative Book Delights! Share icon Review: "I absolutely love this fake stack of books. I'm from Palm Beach, and my husband is Greek! I couldn't resist ordering them solely for that purpose. However living in South Florida with coastal decor, these tie into my house perfectly. I absolutely love these books!" - Korakas Family



#36 Wake Up With A Jolt Using Loud Alarm Clock For Heavy Sleepers On Wheels Share icon Review: "I bought the color that was the cheapest. It sounds like a little robot when the alarm goes off. It’s very cute and I like it. Volume is good. Rolling around is hilarious. Am hopeful it will be as hilarious when waking the 16 year old up." - Angela DeGregoria



#37 Make Your Kitchen Routine Even More Efficient With The Rapid Egg Cooker – It's The Convenient Tool Your Mornings Need Share icon Review: "This thing is so easy to use and so amazing in terms of getting to control how "done" the eggs are. Boiling eggs on the stove seems silly now." - JJ



#38 Complete Pots And Pans Set – Cook Like A Pro Without The Mess Share icon Review: "These are by far the best pots I've ever had. I love them so much!!!! I've used cast iron, calphalon and other nonstick brands - tand I love them. Great heat distribution, so easy to clean, love that they all stack so neatly." - Sara D Spilsbury



#39 Elevate Your Style: Resin Watch Bands – Sleek, Durable, And Fashion-Forward Share icon Review: "These are the best fitting and most comfortable watch bands." - CSONYA21

