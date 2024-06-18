ADVERTISEMENT

Okay, Amazon addicts, this one's for you. We know you've probably got a cart full of random stuff right now (don't we all?), but hear us out. We've scoured the depths of Amazon to find 42 actually useful products that are about to change your life. We're talking genius inventions that will solve problems you didn't even know you had, gadgets that'll make your daily routine a breeze, and just plain cool stuff that'll make you wonder how you ever lived without them. So do yourself a favor and hit "add to cart" on these finds – your future self will thank you.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Meat And Potato Masher Is All The Rage For At-Home Cooks

This Meat And Potato Masher Is All The Rage For At-Home Cooks

Review: "Where has this been my whole life! If you do not own this you need it! Its magical! I use it for meat and mashed potatoes! It breaks it up perfectly! It isn't flimsy and doesn't bend and works perfectly with my ceramic pots!" - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , BeautySchoolDropout , travelllllller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    Flower Fountain: A Blooming Good Way To Keep Your Pets Hydrated

    Flower Fountain: A Blooming Good Way To Keep Your Pets Hydrated

    Review: "My parents had one so I got one for my cats. They enjoy drinking from it. I have a regular water bowl next to it since they like to switch things up." - Nataly

    amazon.com , Nataly , lovelyredbird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    These Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Are Even A Little More Fashionable Than Ones We Have Seen Before

    These Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Are Even A Little More Fashionable Than Ones We Have Seen Before

    Review: "I've been using this for a few weeks. I live in a wet tropical climate and mosquitos are very bad here. When I wear this bracelet around my ankle in the yard, NO BITES. Love it." - Michael

    amazon.com , C Lyn Martis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Sip, Snack, And Charge All In One Spot With This TV Caddy

    Sip, Snack, And Charge All In One Spot With This TV Caddy

    Review: "This console allows me to never have to worry about spilling my drink. It also has a charging function so that I don't have to walk over to check my phone's messages every time. It's really very convenient." - mo zengshuo

    amazon.com , mo zengshuo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Self Grooming Cat Brush: Your Kitty Will Be Feline Fine

    Self Grooming Cat Brush: Your Kitty Will Be Feline Fine

    Review: "I put this on a corner my cats commonly rub against, and they love it! They seek it out for scratches, and it helps with their self-grooming. It is easy to clean, but I haven't tried moving it. I used the adhesive stickers that came with the product, and it's still holding fine. (I have had it on the wall for over a year now.)" - Mollatron

    amazon.com , WeedWendy , Mary Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Don't Get Stuck With Those Aweful In-Flight Earphones When You Have This Wireless Audio Transmitter

    Don't Get Stuck With Those Aweful In-Flight Earphones When You Have This Wireless Audio Transmitter

    Review: "If you fly a lot, especially long distance, and don't want to be tethered to the seat in front of you, this is great. Pairs with your air pods or headphones. Extremely happy with my purchase." - sarahclyde

    amazon.com , TL , Amber_in_the_A Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Add A Pop Of Nostalgia To Your Room With The Coca-Cola Mini Fridge

    Add A Pop Of Nostalgia To Your Room With The Coca-Cola Mini Fridge

    Review: "This is the cutest!!! Got for my husbands bday and he loves it!! It fits 6 bottles of pop and it sits beautifully on his desk!" - Bianca

    amazon.com , Bianca Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Catch Some Neck-St Level Zzz's With This Car Neck Pillow

    Catch Some Neck-St Level Zzz's With This Car Neck Pillow

    Review: "Super easy to install. It’s adjustable for kids/adults of different heights. Will be buying another for our other vehicle!" - Katie A. Cheesbrough

    amazon.com , Thea Borst Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    This Productivity Cube Is For All The Add Kids Who Already Forgot What This List Is About

    This Productivity Cube Is For All The Add Kids Who Already Forgot What This List Is About

    Review: "Simple design, works great. I time myself during writing sessions so I'm not sitting in long stretches. This little timer is perfectly shaped and has several pre-programmed time options. Highly recommend." - Mimi Foster

    amazon.com , Foster Mama , Suzanne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Appliance Sliders Will Help You Do The Countertop Shuffle With Ease

    Appliance Sliders Will Help You Do The Countertop Shuffle With Ease

    Review: "These little babies made my coffee pot so much easier to slide back and forth without having to buy a bulky platform! Love em. I got enough to put under our air fryer too which will be ahmaaaazinggg." - colleen

    amazon.com , Aly , Jenni Davidson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit Will Have Your Kicks Looking Brand New

    Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit Will Have Your Kicks Looking Brand New

    Review: "This saved my shoes!!! Easy to use, no bad smells, and got my shoes white again in literally 2-5 minutes! Great at cleaning, small size, high quality, and a great value for money." - Matt Vincent

    amazon.com , Dina , Anastasia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    This Portable Door Lock Will Keep You Safe While Traveling

    This Portable Door Lock Will Keep You Safe While Traveling

    Review: "Nothing to complain perfect better than the other one I had I feel much much more safer secure perfect for anyone living alone or single Apartment or traveling Highly recommended." - proximacentauri

    amazon.com , Cassie McKeever , Kimberly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hold up! Before you give in to the siren song of two-day shipping, consider this: same-day delivery is a thing. Yep, you could be enjoying these life-changing products tonight. So ditch the scrolling and start shopping, because these Amazon finds are so good, you'll be kicking yourself for not buying them sooner.
    #13

    Under Cabinet Lights: The Kitchen Glow-Up You Have Been Looking For

    Under Cabinet Lights: The Kitchen Glow-Up You Have Been Looking For

    Review: "I bought these to add some additional lighting in my kitchen and brighten it up. I absolutely love this affordable addition. They are motion sensing so when I walk into my kitchen they automatically turn on." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Posture Corrector: Your Back Will Thank You Later

    Posture Corrector: Your Back Will Thank You Later

    Review: "I like this posture correcting contraption. It has adjustable straps to tighten/ loosen it to your comfort. It really pulls the shoulders back and forces you to have a good posture. You have to slowly work your way up to using it for long periods. I would recommend." - Alyssa

    amazon.com , Alyssa , Doug Monaghan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    This Breakfast Sandwich Maker Will Give You That Fast Food Effect At Home

    This Breakfast Sandwich Maker Will Give You That Fast Food Effect At Home

    Review: "Awesome quality and super easy to use. Makes a great breakfast sandwich in around 5 minutes and your topping make it fun and unique." - Haley Fox Blog

    amazon.com , Haley Fox Blog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Cereal Cups: Cereal So Easy, You Can Eat It With One Hand

    Cereal Cups: Cereal So Easy, You Can Eat It With One Hand

    Review: "It is, as I said, perfect. This is genuinely one of the best gifts I have ever received, possibly even the best. It's got the perfect opening that gives the idea amount of cereal per bite." - Jenna

    amazon.com , Jenna , DWIGHT H. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Dull Knives? No Problem! Get The 2-Stage Knife Sharpener

    Dull Knives? No Problem! Get The 2-Stage Knife Sharpener

    Review: "Happy with this purchase - makes my knives really sharp." - BarbadosGirl

    amazon.com , Ven Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Forget About Frozen Fries. This French Fry Cutter Gives You Chunky Fresh Fries Every Time

    Forget About Frozen Fries. This French Fry Cutter Gives You Chunky Fresh Fries Every Time

    Review: "I absolutely love this chopper! It’s fast, easy and so durable." - Michael M.

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    These Silicone Bottle Covers Will Spare You Any Spillage While Traveling

    These Silicone Bottle Covers Will Spare You Any Spillage While Traveling

    Review: "This is my first experience with this product. I carry several toiletries when traveling, so it was nice to have something that is quick and easy to use that doesn't add bulk. I was thrilled to see that nothing leaked. I'm very pleased with this product." - aiwamu

    amazon.com , Chicago Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    This Charger Offers Multiple Charging Options For Optimal Convenience

    This Charger Offers Multiple Charging Options For Optimal Convenience

    Review: "Great for travel as it offers lots of charging options. Works well and doesn't take up space in a backpack, purse, etc. No complaints here!" - Tina M. Diese

    amazon.com , E.Lopez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    You Will Never Feel Deflated When You Get A Flat Thanks To This Portable Air Compressor

    You Will Never Feel Deflated When You Get A Flat Thanks To This Portable Air Compressor

    Review: "I love this, I had 2 tires that would leak slowly no matter what the temperature was. This is very easy to set the desired pressure you want and will display the pressure that is currently in the tire as well. Just turn on and walk away until you hear it stop, that simple." - tim ronk

    amazon.com , Amazon Customer , Quinte Snyder Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Don't Sacrifice Your Espresso. Get The Portable Espresso Machine

    Don't Sacrifice Your Espresso. Get The Portable Espresso Machine

    Review: "It’s perfect for traveling and at home. Works great and its small in size!" - Jennifer Evans

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Portable Diamond Cleaner: Shine Bright Like A Diamond, On-The-Go!

    Portable Diamond Cleaner: Shine Bright Like A Diamond, On-The-Go!

    Review: "If you have an engagement ring (or a ring with diamonds) you need this!!! It is so simple to use and takes less than a minute to clean. The difference is night and day. I forgot how sparkly my ring was until I cleaned it with this brush! Run, don't walk." - Tess Barsody

    amazon.com , Mary D. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    This Tea Towel Holders Is A Small Addition That Makes A Big Difference

    This Tea Towel Holders Is A Small Addition That Makes A Big Difference

    Review: "So easy to use. Perfect for a kitchen or for a camper for towels." - Morgan

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    This Stadium Tumbler With Snack Bowl Is Your One-Stop Snack Stop

    This Stadium Tumbler With Snack Bowl Is Your One-Stop Snack Stop

    Review: "The cup is easy to clean. Great to have around easy to fill. It keeps the temperature all day long. The handle is great." - demmie thomas

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Crush Your Meds, Not Your Vibe With The Pill Crusher

    Crush Your Meds, Not Your Vibe With The Pill Crusher

    Review: "This is the best crusher out there. Easy to use, and actually works. I've had many crushers, this is the best." - Carol Ingram

    amazon.com , Carol Ingram , Maria Zuleynis Molina Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    This Phone Umbrella For The Sun Allows You To Scroll Endlessly While On The Beach

    This Phone Umbrella For The Sun Allows You To Scroll Endlessly While On The Beach

    Review: "I was looking for something to cover my kindle while I lay in the sun to prevent it from getting so hot. This “little” umbrella is so perfect. It is well made and sturdy." - Rose

    amazon.com , Rose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    If You Have Trouble Sleeping On Planes, This Travel Pillow Will Be Your New Best Friend

    If You Have Trouble Sleeping On Planes, This Travel Pillow Will Be Your New Best Friend

    Review: "First time I used it, I became a fan. I got the best sleep I ever have on an overseas flight. I’m a side sleeper & was able to prop it against the window, turn a bit, & slept without waking up with a crock in my neck." - Julie secrist

    amazon.com , Julie secrist , Chloe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    This USB Rechargeable Book Light Is For Some After-Hours Reading

    This USB Rechargeable Book Light Is For Some After-Hours Reading

    Review: "It works perfect! The light has two brightness settings, you can turn it also if you are on a different page and the clip just slides onto the pages without bending them!" - Amazon customer

    amazon.com , Amazon customer , Reviewer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    This Strawberry Huller Ensures That You Get More Strawberry Per Strawberry

    This Strawberry Huller Ensures That You Get More Strawberry Per Strawberry

    Review: "I bought it for easy clean up with my strawberries. I love it! It is very quick and easy to use. Cuts down on my prep time. Great value for your money!" - Aleshiea Gustafson

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Never Overfill Your Cake Liners Again With This Cupcake Scoop

    Never Overfill Your Cake Liners Again With This Cupcake Scoop

    Review: "Love this! So easy to use and made the process quick. MESS free!" - Nancy

    amazon.com , RC Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Make Your Screens Squeaky Clean With Screen Cleaner Spray

    Make Your Screens Squeaky Clean With Screen Cleaner Spray

    Review: "I loved this for my laptop & phone. It is super small, which makes it extremely convenient to be portable. You can toss it in your bag and wipe away fingerprints and smudges in the matter of moments. Great product for a great price." - Tessa Palermo

    amazon.com , Aziza Yousif , Jami Lilo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Anti-Shake Tool For Bed: No More Shaky Mornings (Or Nights)

    Anti-Shake Tool For Bed: No More Shaky Mornings (Or Nights)

    Review: "So I purchase a different headboard but it always get lose, so not very good in the late night activities department. So I purchase this to place on my headboard and its a big improvement. My headboard curves in the back and it still fits amazingly and no more moving or banging against the wall. I definitely recommend to anyone that has a lose headboard." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , Amazon Customer , Tenisha Bowen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    A 3-In-1 Charging Station Is Efficiency At Its Best

    A 3-In-1 Charging Station Is Efficiency At Its Best

    Review: "Great combination charger! This charger station has the ability to charge an Apple Watch, wireless AirPods, 4k battery pack & iPhone all at once!" - Katrina Himes

    amazon.com , Patryk , Katrina Himes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    This Toothpick Dispenser Brings A Little Joy To A Usually Mundane Object

    This Toothpick Dispenser Brings A Little Joy To A Usually Mundane Object

    Review: "Works great and looks much better than having a box of toothpicks lying around!" - Curtis

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    This Pill Remover Is Yet Another Brilliant Accessibility Tool

    This Pill Remover Is Yet Another Brilliant Accessibility Tool

    Review: "This product works just as described. I love that it has a little cup to catch the pill once it is pushed out of the packaging. It is easy to hold, easy to use and small so it is easy to store." - Leesah

    amazon.com , Leesah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    This Sleep Mask For Side Sleepers Is Staying Put During The Night

    This Sleep Mask For Side Sleepers Is Staying Put During The Night

    Review: "I absolutely LOVE this face mask!!!!! It's soft, doesn't smash my eyes and for the price I got 3! Compared to the last eye mask I bought, this is hands down the best purchase." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , william Lloyd , Amazon Customer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    This Magnetic Key Holder For Wall Is Perfect If You Don't Want To Be Saddled With Bulky Keychains

    This Magnetic Key Holder For Wall Is Perfect If You Don't Want To Be Saddled With Bulky Keychains

    Review: "I've had this product for a couple of months, and no matter what size or amount of keys I sling on, it still holds up and doesn't lose grip. I'm always recommending it to anyone interested." - Sasha

    amazon.com , T. Barr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    A Migraine Relief Cap Should Come Standard Issue For People With Kids

    A Migraine Relief Cap Should Come Standard Issue For People With Kids

    Review: "This works like magic! Takes pain and tension away within minutes of wearing it. My husband even fell asleep with it on 😆. If you want to be headache and stress free, definitely buy this product!" - VR

    amazon.com , Brittany S. , VR Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    You Are Bound To Go Nuts Over This Adorable Walnut Cracker

    You Are Bound To Go Nuts Over This Adorable Walnut Cracker

    Review: "Super cute cracker!! Love it so much! Very easy to use, wonderful match with my walnut holder!" - Livi

    amazon.com , Livi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Tame Your Mane With This Beard Straightener For Men

    Tame Your Mane With This Beard Straightener For Men

    Review: "My beard looks amazin. Like seriously, it's one of the best looking beards I have. But if I don't straighten it, i look ... funny. This is so amazing and i recommend it to everyone with a beard, even if it isn't as glorius as mine." - Abelicio Padilla

    amazon.com , MercenaryEnzo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!