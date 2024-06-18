Okay, Amazon addicts, this one's for you. We know you've probably got a cart full of random stuff right now (don't we all?), but hear us out. We've scoured the depths of Amazon to find 42 actually useful products that are about to change your life. We're talking genius inventions that will solve problems you didn't even know you had, gadgets that'll make your daily routine a breeze, and just plain cool stuff that'll make you wonder how you ever lived without them. So do yourself a favor and hit "add to cart" on these finds – your future self will thank you.

#1 This Meat And Potato Masher Is All The Rage For At-Home Cooks Share icon Review: "Where has this been my whole life! If you do not own this you need it! Its magical! I use it for meat and mashed potatoes! It breaks it up perfectly! It isn't flimsy and doesn't bend and works perfectly with my ceramic pots!" - Amazon Customer



#2 Flower Fountain : A Blooming Good Way To Keep Your Pets Hydrated Share icon Review: "My parents had one so I got one for my cats. They enjoy drinking from it. I have a regular water bowl next to it since they like to switch things up." - Nataly



#3 These Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Are Even A Little More Fashionable Than Ones We Have Seen Before Share icon Review: "I've been using this for a few weeks. I live in a wet tropical climate and mosquitos are very bad here. When I wear this bracelet around my ankle in the yard, NO BITES. Love it." - Michael



#4 Sip, Snack, And Charge All In One Spot With This TV Caddy Share icon Review: "This console allows me to never have to worry about spilling my drink. It also has a charging function so that I don't have to walk over to check my phone's messages every time. It's really very convenient." - mo zengshuo



#5 Self Grooming Cat Brush : Your Kitty Will Be Feline Fine Share icon Review: "I put this on a corner my cats commonly rub against, and they love it! They seek it out for scratches, and it helps with their self-grooming. It is easy to clean, but I haven't tried moving it. I used the adhesive stickers that came with the product, and it's still holding fine. (I have had it on the wall for over a year now.)" - Mollatron



#6 Don't Get Stuck With Those Aweful In-Flight Earphones When You Have This Wireless Audio Transmitter Share icon Review: "If you fly a lot, especially long distance, and don't want to be tethered to the seat in front of you, this is great. Pairs with your air pods or headphones. Extremely happy with my purchase." - sarahclyde



#7 Add A Pop Of Nostalgia To Your Room With The Coca-Cola Mini Fridge Share icon Review: "This is the cutest!!! Got for my husbands bday and he loves it!! It fits 6 bottles of pop and it sits beautifully on his desk!" - Bianca



#8 Catch Some Neck-St Level Zzz's With This Car Neck Pillow Share icon Review: "Super easy to install. It’s adjustable for kids/adults of different heights. Will be buying another for our other vehicle!" - Katie A. Cheesbrough



#9 This Productivity Cube Is For All The Add Kids Who Already Forgot What This List Is About Share icon Review: "Simple design, works great. I time myself during writing sessions so I'm not sitting in long stretches. This little timer is perfectly shaped and has several pre-programmed time options. Highly recommend." - Mimi Foster



#10 Appliance Sliders Will Help You Do The Countertop Shuffle With Ease Share icon Review: "These little babies made my coffee pot so much easier to slide back and forth without having to buy a bulky platform! Love em. I got enough to put under our air fryer too which will be ahmaaaazinggg." - colleen



#11 Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit Will Have Your Kicks Looking Brand New Share icon Review: "This saved my shoes!!! Easy to use, no bad smells, and got my shoes white again in literally 2-5 minutes! Great at cleaning, small size, high quality, and a great value for money." - Matt Vincent



#12 This Portable Door Lock Will Keep You Safe While Traveling Share icon Review: "Nothing to complain perfect better than the other one I had I feel much much more safer secure perfect for anyone living alone or single Apartment or traveling Highly recommended." - proximacentauri



Hold up! Before you give in to the siren song of two-day shipping, consider this: same-day delivery is a thing. Yep, you could be enjoying these life-changing products tonight. So ditch the scrolling and start shopping, because these Amazon finds are so good, you'll be kicking yourself for not buying them sooner.

#13 Under Cabinet Lights : The Kitchen Glow-Up You Have Been Looking For Share icon Review: "I bought these to add some additional lighting in my kitchen and brighten it up. I absolutely love this affordable addition. They are motion sensing so when I walk into my kitchen they automatically turn on." - Amazon Customer



#14 Posture Corrector : Your Back Will Thank You Later Share icon Review: "I like this posture correcting contraption. It has adjustable straps to tighten/ loosen it to your comfort. It really pulls the shoulders back and forces you to have a good posture. You have to slowly work your way up to using it for long periods. I would recommend." - Alyssa



#15 This Breakfast Sandwich Maker Will Give You That Fast Food Effect At Home Share icon Review: "Awesome quality and super easy to use. Makes a great breakfast sandwich in around 5 minutes and your topping make it fun and unique." - Haley Fox Blog



#16 Cereal Cups : Cereal So Easy, You Can Eat It With One Hand Share icon Review: "It is, as I said, perfect. This is genuinely one of the best gifts I have ever received, possibly even the best. It's got the perfect opening that gives the idea amount of cereal per bite." - Jenna



#17 Dull Knives? No Problem! Get The 2-Stage Knife Sharpener Share icon Review: "Happy with this purchase - makes my knives really sharp." - BarbadosGirl



#18 Forget About Frozen Fries. This French Fry Cutter Gives You Chunky Fresh Fries Every Time Share icon Review: "I absolutely love this chopper! It’s fast, easy and so durable." - Michael M.



#19 These Silicone Bottle Covers Will Spare You Any Spillage While Traveling Share icon Review: "This is my first experience with this product. I carry several toiletries when traveling, so it was nice to have something that is quick and easy to use that doesn't add bulk. I was thrilled to see that nothing leaked. I'm very pleased with this product." - aiwamu



#20 This Charger Offers Multiple Charging Options For Optimal Convenience Share icon Review: "Great for travel as it offers lots of charging options. Works well and doesn't take up space in a backpack, purse, etc. No complaints here!" - Tina M. Diese



#21 You Will Never Feel Deflated When You Get A Flat Thanks To This Portable Air Compressor Share icon Review: "I love this, I had 2 tires that would leak slowly no matter what the temperature was. This is very easy to set the desired pressure you want and will display the pressure that is currently in the tire as well. Just turn on and walk away until you hear it stop, that simple." - tim ronk



#22 Don't Sacrifice Your Espresso. Get The Portable Espresso Machine Share icon Review: "It’s perfect for traveling and at home. Works great and its small in size!" - Jennifer Evans



#23 Portable Diamond Cleaner : Shine Bright Like A Diamond, On-The-Go! Share icon Review: "If you have an engagement ring (or a ring with diamonds) you need this!!! It is so simple to use and takes less than a minute to clean. The difference is night and day. I forgot how sparkly my ring was until I cleaned it with this brush! Run, don't walk." - Tess Barsody



#24 This Tea Towel Holders Is A Small Addition That Makes A Big Difference Share icon Review: "So easy to use. Perfect for a kitchen or for a camper for towels." - Morgan



#25 This Stadium Tumbler With Snack Bowl Is Your One-Stop Snack Stop Share icon Review: "The cup is easy to clean. Great to have around easy to fill. It keeps the temperature all day long. The handle is great." - demmie thomas



#26 Crush Your Meds, Not Your Vibe With The Pill Crusher Share icon Review: "This is the best crusher out there. Easy to use, and actually works. I've had many crushers, this is the best." - Carol Ingram



#27 This Phone Umbrella For The Sun Allows You To Scroll Endlessly While On The Beach Share icon Review: "I was looking for something to cover my kindle while I lay in the sun to prevent it from getting so hot. This “little” umbrella is so perfect. It is well made and sturdy." - Rose



#28 If You Have Trouble Sleeping On Planes, This Travel Pillow Will Be Your New Best Friend Share icon Review: "First time I used it, I became a fan. I got the best sleep I ever have on an overseas flight. I’m a side sleeper & was able to prop it against the window, turn a bit, & slept without waking up with a crock in my neck." - Julie secrist



#29 This USB Rechargeable Book Light Is For Some After-Hours Reading Share icon Review: "It works perfect! The light has two brightness settings, you can turn it also if you are on a different page and the clip just slides onto the pages without bending them!" - Amazon customer



#30 This Strawberry Huller Ensures That You Get More Strawberry Per Strawberry Share icon Review: "I bought it for easy clean up with my strawberries. I love it! It is very quick and easy to use. Cuts down on my prep time. Great value for your money!" - Aleshiea Gustafson



#31 Never Overfill Your Cake Liners Again With This Cupcake Scoop Share icon Review: "Love this! So easy to use and made the process quick. MESS free!" - Nancy



#32 Make Your Screens Squeaky Clean With Screen Cleaner Spray Share icon Review: "I loved this for my laptop & phone. It is super small, which makes it extremely convenient to be portable. You can toss it in your bag and wipe away fingerprints and smudges in the matter of moments. Great product for a great price." - Tessa Palermo



#33 Anti-Shake Tool For Bed : No More Shaky Mornings (Or Nights) Share icon Review: "So I purchase a different headboard but it always get lose, so not very good in the late night activities department. So I purchase this to place on my headboard and its a big improvement. My headboard curves in the back and it still fits amazingly and no more moving or banging against the wall. I definitely recommend to anyone that has a lose headboard." - Amazon Customer



#34 A 3-In-1 Charging Station Is Efficiency At Its Best Share icon Review: "Great combination charger! This charger station has the ability to charge an Apple Watch, wireless AirPods, 4k battery pack & iPhone all at once!" - Katrina Himes



#35 This Toothpick Dispenser Brings A Little Joy To A Usually Mundane Object Share icon Review: "Works great and looks much better than having a box of toothpicks lying around!" - Curtis



#36 This Pill Remover Is Yet Another Brilliant Accessibility Tool Share icon Review: "This product works just as described. I love that it has a little cup to catch the pill once it is pushed out of the packaging. It is easy to hold, easy to use and small so it is easy to store." - Leesah



#37 This Sleep Mask For Side Sleepers Is Staying Put During The Night Share icon Review: "I absolutely LOVE this face mask!!!!! It's soft, doesn't smash my eyes and for the price I got 3! Compared to the last eye mask I bought, this is hands down the best purchase." - Amazon Customer



#38 This Magnetic Key Holder For Wall Is Perfect If You Don't Want To Be Saddled With Bulky Keychains Share icon Review: "I've had this product for a couple of months, and no matter what size or amount of keys I sling on, it still holds up and doesn't lose grip. I'm always recommending it to anyone interested." - Sasha



#39 A Migraine Relief Cap Should Come Standard Issue For People With Kids Share icon Review: "This works like magic! Takes pain and tension away within minutes of wearing it. My husband even fell asleep with it on 😆. If you want to be headache and stress free, definitely buy this product!" - VR



#40 You Are Bound To Go Nuts Over This Adorable Walnut Cracker Share icon Review: "Super cute cracker!! Love it so much! Very easy to use, wonderful match with my walnut holder!" - Livi

