#1 You Can Only Really Claim To Be A Mixologist If You Have This Glass Topper Cocktail Smoker Share icon Review: "My husband and I really like this cocktail smoker. It works well, is easy to use, and doesn't take up a bunch of space (so it's mobile for parties too). We bought a second one as a gift! Would highly recommend!" - Christy



#2 This Mushroom Garden Hedgie Is Too Cute To Pass Up! Share icon Review: "I love this item. So cute! It is well made. Everyone that sees it asks where I found such a cute item. And the red mushroom top makes it noticeable so people stop to look at it." - Flower lover



#3 A Whiskey And Rum Making Kit Is The Ultimate Flex For Budding Mixologists Share icon Review: "This product is really fun for people who like to make their own food and beverages at home. It was simple to set up, was very informational about the process, and was engaging with interesting facts about alcohol production as a whole." - Dan



#4 Personalized Platinum Vinyl : This Will Set The Record As The Best Gift Ever! Share icon Review: "Worth it! Great quality and customize options really allow for a personalized unique gift for my music man." - Heather



#5 New York Times Custom Birthday Book : The Perfect Gift For Your Nostalgia Obsessed Friend Share icon Review: "My brother and a friend both have milestone birthdays this year and I bought one for each of them. The book is beautifully bound and the personalized cover is gorgeous. You can't go wrong with this gift. It's informative, exciting and a wonderful keepsake for its recipient." - KayEmEss



#6 Create Your Own View Master : Polaroids Are So Last Year. Custom View Master Reels Are The New Memory Keepers Share icon Review: "This is such a fun little thing. It is unique, useful, fun. What more could you ask for." - Peanut



#7 Banana-Saving Hats Is A Cuter Alternative To The 'Clingfilm Over Banana Ends' Life-Hack Share icon Review: "We are finding that the bananas stay fresh longer. I like this better than the tape the store puts on the bananas, much easier to use and it looks nice. We hang our bananas which makes them more visible so I like the decorative topper to the stems." - Momsully



#8 This 50 States Bucket List Water Bottle Is One Of The Least Corny Keepsakes We Have Come Across! Share icon Review: "My great nieces enjoy traveling to state and national parks with their parents. I sent them each a state water bottle from Uncommon Goods. The bottles are sturdy and keep contents cold or hot. They love them and adding state stickers as they travel is great fun. They take them everywhere!" - Sharmon



#9 A MLB Used Baseball Bat Bottle Opener Is The Ultimate Accessory For His Man Cave Share icon Review: "This product will be great is in man cave, to show off and use when he has his guys over for a game!" - Kelsey



#10 No Two Of These Repurposed Cotton Sari Robes Look The Same Which Makes Us Want Them Even More! Share icon Review: "I wear this fabulous robe with nothing but a smile. The colors/patterns are uplifting and the fabric is so soft on the skin. I would absolutely recommend this robe. There is no way to be disappointed, especially since each is as unique as the wearer." - Jeannine





#11 This Owl Watering Can Is A Real Hoot! Share icon Review: "This own watering can is tremendously cute and such a unique gift for gardening enthusiasts! It hangs out with the plants and adds a little bit of charm to the garden! Definitely recommend for yourself or as a gift!" - Krystal



#12 This Custom Map Serving Tray Is The Ultimate Novelty For Wanderlusters Share icon Review: "Excellent quality and a fun gift for friends and family - the ability to have a dropped pin and a unique legend add to the appeal of this piece. My friends said it was the best gift they received!" - Ms.P



#13 Traditional Bread Warming Set With Lid : Keep Your Loaves Warm Without Them Getting Soggy Share icon Review: "I saw this in early December and thought it might be great for my Daughter in law. A few days later my son messaged me Amy wants something to use when she stakes her homemade breads to potlucks and such. THIS WAS PERFECT! She loved it . It is beautiful to look at and so handy. Uncommon Goods provided the perfect gift for me - again" - CamperKB



#14 Sailing Ship Kite : The Only True Flying Dutchman Share icon Review: "I got this for decoration purposes but did test it out as a kite as well. It's very easy to assemble and looks gorgeous as a decor item in my apartment" - Cps



#15 An Outdoor Wine Table Will Keep Your Drinks Upright In All The Unusual Places You Like To Sit Share icon Review: "This item now lives in my car trunk! We used it yesterday at a beach gathering and everyone asked about it ( as they mopped up spilled wine on blankets!). Such a smart design and very sturdy for it's size and weight." - Kelly the clumsy



#16 Ferris Wheel Hummingbird Feeder : Because Birds Also Deserve A Day At The Carnival Share icon Review: "It's stood up to some strong winds & rain. (Left it out on accident & was sure it would be missing parts or broken. Nope! And hummingbirds are coming around! Make sure you take it down at the appropriate time of year for your zone." - Holly the gardener



#17 Make Bread The Main Event With This Gourmet Oil Dipping Spice Kit Share icon Review: "This is a fabulous gift! It is the second time I have purchased this bread dipping kit! It is so enjoyable tasting all of the variety of spices that can be mixed together with olive oil. Our family loves to sit around the table and chat while we break bread!" - Mj



#18 Take This Personalized Record Doormat For A Spin. You Won't Be Disappointed! Share icon Review: "I was very impressed with the quality of this rug and how large it was! It was customized exactly how I wanted it to be and it looks great. I would definitely recommend this to anyone that loves vinyl!" - Ragamuffin



#19 DIY Mochi Ice Cream Kit : Becasue Making Mochi Is Almost As Much Fun As Eating Mochi! Share icon Review: "It's fun to learn how to make some of the treats we buy already made. You not only learn the secrets of how to make it but can enjoy the rewards!" - MomShen



#20 If You Can't Get Enough Of Your Pooch's Adorable Mug, Get One Of These Dog Face Pillows Share icon Review: "This product made a perfect birthday gift! I ordered the pug face pillow. It is awesome quality and great value. Perfect decoration for couch or bed." - H.



#21 Kebab Grilling Baskets : The Perfect Sollution For People Who Want To Keep The Meat And Veggies Separate Share icon Review: "The quality is unmatched...they are easy to clean and best of all they keep the vegetables and meat in the holders n not in the grill!" - Nancy



#22 A Murder Mystery Jigsaw Puzzle Is Perfect For Nights Where You Can't Decide If You Are In The Mood For Clue Or Puzzles Share icon Review: "The puzzle was very artistic and colorful! High quality and truly enjoyed putting it together and solving the mystery! The only problem is that is only two, as I'd certainly buy more! 100% satisfied with this purchase!" - Chelle the Teacher



#23 If You Aren't A Master Baker, Opt For These Custom Shortbread Cookies To Get The Message Across Share icon Review: "I bought these for a great friend I haven't seen in some time as a birthday gift; she was absolutely tickled! She said the cookies are delicious, and the personalized message really made her feel special. Great that they are individually wrapped in 2 packs so she can enjoy them longer. Truly a sweet little surprise." - Kendraaa



#24 This Personalized Amp Doormat Passes All The Sound Checks Share icon Review: "When guests visit the first thing they see when they walk into the music room is this awesome rug. They love that the rug has our family's name on it." - Beckythemom



#25 'How To Speak Cat' Cards : If You Have Ever Wanted To Understand Your Feline Friend, This Is Your Chance Share icon Review: "I bought this for my parents who adopted a wild cat. They're getting a big kick out of the cards and read them out lout nightly. There are a lot of cards in the deck so the content stays fresh. Added bonus: They're learning more about their crazy cat! #sweepstakes" - MMNYC



#26 Personal Pizza Maker : Now You Don't Have To Share With The Guy Who Puts Pineapple On His Pie Share icon Review: "My son loves to cook out and is always swapping recipes with his brothers. I thought he would really enjoy being able to make personal pizzas for his family so they could each get their favorite kind." - Dusty



#27 This Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit Is For Everyone Who Likes To Brag That They Can Handle Their Spice Share icon Review: "I got this kit for my boyfriend and he was so excited to open and try out the recipes. I like how the kit comes with recipes or you can experiment on your own." - Black rose



#28 This Industrial Brass Drink Dispenser Is What Steampunk Dreams Are Made Of Share icon Review: "It adds a nice decorative touch and point of interest. My husband has it in his office and it provides a nice masculine aesthetic with the wood and metal tones and people always comment on it." - Mannahmontana



#29 Fowl Language Tea Towels : Get Your Mind Out Of The Gutter. This Is Educational Share icon Review: "I bought these for a friend of mine who recently went through radiation treatment for breast cancer. They were a gift to celebrate her recovery. She has a great sense of humor, and I knew she would find these hilarious and enjoy receiving them. Sure enough, she loved them! They are also excellent quality and would be a great gift or cute addition to any kitchen." - Feather



#30 Keep Your Nightstand Clear Of Clutter With This Bedside Essentials Pocket Share icon Review: "My wife has her phone, tablet, and usually a book with her in bed every night. Often, there would be a loud thud in the middle of the night as one of them would fall. This is a great solution." - Dan the husband



#31 Always Have This Set Of Golf Ball Whiskey Chillers Waiting For You At The 19th Hole Share icon Review: "These are great looking and work like a charm to cool your cocktail without watering it down." - Super Mom



#32 This Magnetic Bookmark Will Show You Exactly Where You Need To Pick Up Again Share icon Review: "Helps out a lot so i dont forget where i left off. I like the arrow that shows exactly what line i left off at, too." - D



#33 A Bubble Tea Kit Is Pure Boba Bliss For Lovers Of This Sweet Drink Share icon Review: "The gift is super high quality and really impressed my wife. She's loves boba and bubble teas and has been wanting to make her own for some time so this was the perfect gift for her!!" - Jett the Programmer



#34 Cherish Every Concert, Movie, And Event With This Ticket Stub Diary Share icon Review: "I gave this ticket book to my husband for Valentine's Day. He loved it and has filled it with ticket stubs from all the great concerts and operas he's seen over the years. A totally uncommon but wonderful item." - Chell



#35 Pistachio Pedestal : Because You Aren't A Parrot Who Needs To Shift Through Shells Share icon Review: "Are you tired of shifting through the empty shells to find the remaining pistachios? Problem solved! Pick your pistachios from the top bowl drop the empties in the bottom. Nice wood finish with a lovely pistachio green room accent." - Dave



#36 Tabletop Cornhole : The Perfect Drinking Game For Lazy People Share icon Review: "The family is very competitive and during the major holidays, after spectacular sit down dinners, they almost all go outside and compete. This was a gift to two families …with the note… this is to practice to get ready for the big competitions. They loved it! Get fun!" - Susan



#37 State Spoon Rest : You Might Have Some Trouble With Rhode Island Share icon Review: "Our GA spoon rest is just as we'd hoped. Does the job as a spoon rest but also makes me smile each time I see it. Super pretty and cute. #sweepstakes" - lady from GA



#38 Cold Beer Coats Will Keep Your Drink Cold And Your Fingers Un-Frosted Share icon Review: "It's a perfect gift for a winter drinker! Keeps your drinks cold and your fingers toasty! #sweepstakes" - Jlove



#39 This Sunflower Garden Grow Kit Is Perfect For Everyone That Wants To Give This 'Gardening' Thing A Try Share icon Review: "I have bought two of these kits. We enjoyed them so much. Love all the different varieties. Still can't find replacement seeds for some. Had some volunteers return this year. These are the happiest flowers." - Mom the Taxi



#40 Portable Campfire : Don't Wait Until You Are In The Wilderness To Enjoy Real S'mores Share icon Review: "You can use this product what it's a cool night and have some friends over you can light the campfire on the patio and enjoy some s'mores. Small and compact easy to light and a great creation." - Miranda S



#41 Bookworms Will Delight In The Ultimate Reading Valet For An Unbeatable Reading Experience Share icon Review: "This is so much more than a book stand & page saver! It provides a single spot for all the things we tend to surround ourselves with while reading. No more do I search for my glasses or coffee cup and I always know where my phone is when I read. Perfect retirement "gift to self"." - Besserk



#42 An Automatic Pan Stirrer Takes Care Of One Of The Most Boring Jobs In The Kitchen Share icon Review: "Great addition to the kitchen! It's like having an extra set of hands! You can go back to your tv show while things cook or prep other ingredients without worrying your meal is going to burn. Love that it's rechargeable!" - Krystal



#43 Try Not To Eat These Chocolate Soaps , No Matter What The Intrusive Thoughts Tell You Share icon Review: "I am on my third box of these chocolate scented soaps. They really do smell like chocolate. The scent makes me happy without causing weight gain! The soap bar lasts through a couple weeks of showers - it retains its shape well (doesn't become mushy or melt away too quickly)." - canarybaby



#44 Book Lovers Will Adore Making Their Own Bookends With These Crafty Storybook DIY Kits Share icon Review: "I purchased the Sunshine Town and loved every second of putting this together. There were a few challenging parts but nothing YouTube can't help you with. Directions were better than expected and materials, such as, glue and paint was more than sufficient. You won't regret purchasing from Uncommon Goods." - MzTazzyT



#45 Play This Easy Home Team Baseball Game While Your Team Battles It Out On The Diamond Share icon Review: "Roll the dice. See the result on the board. Advance pegs on bases and use pegs to keep track of runs and outs. Simple simulation of America's favorite pastime!" - F. Musician Potter



#46 Orbits Eye Stones Are Way Less Gross Than Cucumbers On Your Eyes Share icon Review: "I have three sets of these in my freezer. I use them constantly during allery season to help w/ my itchiness and rubbing of my eyes. They work their magic and my eyes instantly feel better. I have told SO many people about these magic little stones and where to get them. :)" - Best Eye Stones for Allergies



#47 Salsa Turtles Are Perfect If You Love Food With Tons Of Fresh Sides And Condiments Share icon Review: "I love these turtles! They are the perfect gift , given as a group of 3 turtles , or as an awesome grab bag gift. I separated them into 3 gift bags with a jar of salsa in each. The turtles are very colorful, unique and useful too. You won't be disappointed!" - Chicago Mimi



#48 Spruce Up Your Space With These Cactus Bloom Throw Pillows Share icon Review: "It absolutely makes my bed design - thank you for offering such a beautiful pillow!" - Shoebie



#49 Sound-Activated Light Blocks : Watch Your Creations Come To Life! Share icon Review: "Huge smile for these lighted legos! Grandson spent hours building and rebuilding characters then watching them "dance" on top of the Alexa speaker! Definite hit!" - Grancie



#50 Always Get Your Ratio Perfectly Right With Bloody Mary Diagram Glassware Share icon Review: "Great glasses and just the perfect size to start off your day with a Bloody Mary or any time for that matter. Nice quality and great weight to the glasses." - Frank



#51 You Will Never Missplace Your Shades Again Thanks To This Eyeglasses Holder Share icon Review: "This product looks great on a desk and doesn't take up too much space. Being easy to use is wonderful." - Shana G



#52 Long Distance Touch Bracelet Set : An Absolute Must For People Who Live Far Apart Share icon Review: "I purchased this bracelet set for my daughter and myself during the pandemic 4 years ago. She lives in The Netherlands and it gives me great peace of mind to be able to buzz her to let her know I am thinking about and love her." - The Bonnster



#53 A Horseshoe Heart Trivet Is Perfect For Foodies Who Also See Themselves As Equine Enthusiasts Share icon Review: "This trivet is just as I hoped it would be. It is heavy, which I love, and the craftsmanship is great! This is the talk of the party. I love this and will buy it again." - Relaxed Gir



#54 Bourbon Infused Coffee Gives You That Irish Coffee Feeling, Sans The Irish Part Share icon Review: "A very nice gift idea. This coffee is very good and the flavor was excellent and did not taste artificial! Make an Irish Coffee with a good Bourbon flavor without the alcohol." - Cairographics



#55 Garden Ducks : It's Ducks, With Boots. It Needs No Justification Share icon Review: "Surprisingly, above what I expected in the detail in the wood carvings are outstanding. They are not only appealing the quality Is undeniable" - OkieNCal

