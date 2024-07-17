19 Easy-Breezy Organizational Hacks Brought To You Compliments of Prime Day
Is clutter cramping your style? Are overflowing drawers and chaotic closets stealing your serenity? Fear not, organization aficionados! Prime Day is here to rescue you from the clutches of chaos with 19 genius hacks that will transform your home into a haven of order and efficiency.
From clever storage solutions to space-saving wonders, these Prime Day finds will have you decluttering, organizing, and maximizing every nook and cranny of your living space. So come July 16th, get ready for 48 hours of shopping silliness as you gather everything you need to organize your home and your life for the second half of the year.
This post may include affiliate links.
Prepared Hero Emergency Fire Blanket: Snuff Out Small Fires Quickly And Safely, Protecting Your Home And Loved Ones
Review: "I purchased this blanket on Nov 30. Little did I know, 4 weeks later, I would need it. I was grilling (outside fortunately) and encountered a raging grease fire. I would not have been able to control the fire. I threw the blanket over the grill and it contained the fire and put it out. Unfortunately, my chicken didn't make out too well. I can't recommend this product enough." - K-Flash
Review: "I had this for a party. It was easy to assemble the food items on the tray and to have a cover for refrigeration and storage until ready to use. I highly recommended." - Auntie's Baby
Keep Your Dryer Running Safely And Efficiently With A 2-Pack Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit, The Essential Tool For Removing Lint And Debris
Review: "I got a huge amount of lint out of my dryer vent. The brush really works!" - Amazon Customer
10-Piece Picture Frame Set: Create A Personalized Gallery Wall And Showcase Your Cherished Memories With This Versatile Set
Review: "These were exactly what I needed. A low cost frame that is feather light and doesn't look cheap. They arrived packed with care and we're all wrapped to protect them perfectly from scratches in transit. They are clear like glass and sturdy." - AR
Lazy Susan Turntable Organizer For Refrigerator: Maximize Your Fridge Space And Bid Farewell To Hidden Condiments
Review: "This fits nicely in the fridge and seems sturdy. We have a counter depth fridge and this makes it easier to access the stuff in the back. No more lost and forgotten yogurts!" - Heather M.
Washing Machine Cleaner Descaler: The Powerful Formula That Tackles Limescale, Soap Scum, And Residue With Ease
Review: "Just the ability to throw something in my appliance, put it on a cycle and come back to it being sparkly clean is priceless! Product works wonders, affordable, fantastic response time, great scents and a reliable way to always stay fresh! 10/10 recommend." - Tyler Fatla
If you thought those products were impressive, prepare to have your mind blown (and your closets organized) with these next few finds. These innovative solutions will transform the way you store, stack, and streamline, leaving you with a home that's as functional as it is beautiful. And as a bonus, we have thrown a few nifrty cleaning items too!
Powerstone Pumice Stone Toilet Bowl Cleaner: The Natural And Effective Solution For A Sparkling Clean Toilet Bowl
Review: "I wish I found this sooner. With an all-white tile bathroom, this thing is THE BEST! It wears away as you use it, but it lasts a good while. It surprisingly will clean into spots you don’t think it’ll reach, and cleans away all the little annoying stuff. I’ll be getting a second one in the near future. Excellent product! Cleans tile better than magic eraser." - Jamie D.
Pipishell Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer: Tame The Drawer Chaos And Find Your Utensils With Ease!
Review: "Perfect size and adjusts perfectly to my drawer size. Has ample space for all the things I wanted to separate in my silverware drawer! Quality is excellent, sturdy, and the color was perfect. worth the money spent on a newer one. Highly recommend!" - Cassidy
Review: "I have been using these vacuum seal bags a lot for packing and storing. It’s very good quality and sturdy plastic. It comes with its own hand pump that does the job in few seconds." - Sana Baig
The O-Cedar Easywring Microfiber Spin Mop And Bucket System Is A Game-Changer For Cleaning Your Floors, Effortlessly Removing Dirt And Grime With Just Water
Review: "Quick delivery! Quick set up! Excellent mop for large areas especially! Spinner works great to wring out mop!" - Kay Lynn Baker
Enjoy A Peaceful Night's Sleep With The Dreo Tower Fan For Bedroom, Featuring Multiple Speeds And Oscillation For Optimal Airflow
Review: "We needed a new fan that wouldn’t be so loud that makes our ears ring. This fan is perfect! Love the bonus of having a remote control too! It has 4 different fan levels and all are quiet." - Heather Bresser
Levoit Classic 300s Ultrasonic Smart Humidifier: Experience Smart Humidity Control And Aromatherapy With This Top-Fill Humidifier, Perfect For A Restful Night's Sleep
Review: "Easy to setup and even better that the mist starts right away and you aren't left fighting the machine for it to work. The tank is also a good size so holds enough water to last through the night!" - Jeff B
Ready to take your organizational skills to the next level? These final few Prime Day finds are the secret weapons of professional organizers and cleaners, offering clever solutions for even the most challenging clutter conundrums. Get ready to say goodbye to chaos and hello to a calmer, more organized life.
Ditch The Baking Soda Box And Upgrade To A Refrigerator Deodorizer
Review: "I received this yesterday and I had some left over Jamaican food I place in the fridge earlier in the day. . As delicious as it is I didn't realize how strong the smell was in the fridge. This morning the smell is gone. I am ordering one for the freezer, the closet and one for my car. Amazing!" - Cmhoddy
Organize Your Closet And Protect Your Clothes With Slim, Velvet, Non-Slip Suit Clothes Hangers
Review: "These are high quality hangers for an affordable price. Highly recommend! Texture is great. No slipping even on silk. Very sturdy as well. This gives so much more space versus bulky plastic hangers. I got the black with rose gold and the appearance is fantastic!" - Missy Shy
Yeah - loads of difference between those two pictures.......
Review: "LOVE IT. My son has been sleeping better since we put one in his room, it’s definitely filtering the air. We bought some of these to act as fans and purify our bedrooms. As fans, they move enough air but don’t expect tornado levels of air movement - rather enough to feel the breeze and effectively cool a room with the night air. Completely satisfied with the purchases." - Zee
Declutter Your Drawers And Find What You Need In A Flash With Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers
Review: "Perfect size variety for different items. Used them for my makeup and hair products. Also a huge fan of them being clear." - Marisol Cordero
From Suits To Silks: Steamer For Clothes Is Your Wardrobe's Best Friend
Review: "Great little steamer if you travel or need the quick steam for an item. Small but mighty. I found it to work at about 90% of what my full standing steamer does. Plenty of power for most jobs and heats up quicker; easy to stow." - B. Anderson
Review: "I love this! It’s cute, clean looking and just the right size for my small bathroom. It holds the jumbo toilet paper rolls. It’s perfect! Just what I wanted. Easy to put together also!" - Trisha Tru
6 Pack Clothes Storage: Organize Your Wardrobe And Simplify Your Life With Versatile Storage Solutions
Review: "I have been using these for a year and love using them to store bedding and sweaters. The material is very durable and the appearance is sleek if you have to leave them out. The size is spacious and handles are strong. Definitely recommend these for your storage needs." - DSqaured