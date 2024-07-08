Review: "I don't usually write reviews but I had to do it for this keyboard. I used to own a C64 when I was 10 years old and I have a vivid memory of the many hours I spent playing videogames and learning to code. When I saw 8BitDo was advertising this keyboard my eyes lightened up but I was still skeptical about it. I preordered and a few days later it was in my house. I don't know where to start decribing the joy this keyboard brings to my heart. The color, the shape, THE SOUNDS!!! The quality is superb. Keys are huge and I love it. Simple, slick, functional. Works like a charm. The volume knob is marvelous and the mapping software lets me configure whatever I want. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS 100%. I'm gonna preorder the C64 Numpad asap. Thanks 8BitDo!!!" - Alvaro

