Do You Relate A Little Too Much With The “Big Bang Theory” Gang? Then These 22 Items Are For You
Calling all proud geeks, nerds, and fans of all things fantastical! If your heart beats faster at the sight of a lightsaber, your shelves are overflowing with comic books, or you can recite lines from your favorite sci-fi movie faster than a warp-speed starship, this article is for you. We've have conquered the internet (and maybe a few hidden dimensions) to bring you 22 geeky treasures that will make you want to shout, "I'm a proud geek!" from the rooftops.
This post may include affiliate links.
Review: "This fidget toy is so amusing, entertaining, well made, durable and small enough you can play with it on the run or at work. The possibilities are endless" - Bryce Gude
Review: "it makes a big beautiful piece of ice that's perfect for chilling your drink while diluting it as slowly as possible. You can't go wrong, and the nerd cred from serving someone a cocktail with a D20 shaped ice cube will be as tasty as the drink. 10/10 I love this little ice mold. Great gift idea too! " - omar
Review: "I bought this for my husband and he was very happy. I love that it's rechargeable and also has a battery light indicator. Not bulky at all, perfect size and feels light in your hand. Super cool and very unique lighter. Money well spent. 10/10." - Harlie Rose
8bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard (C64 Edition): Type Like A True Retro Champ With This Classic Keyboard Reinvented
Review: "I don't usually write reviews but I had to do it for this keyboard. I used to own a C64 when I was 10 years old and I have a vivid memory of the many hours I spent playing videogames and learning to code. When I saw 8BitDo was advertising this keyboard my eyes lightened up but I was still skeptical about it. I preordered and a few days later it was in my house. I don't know where to start decribing the joy this keyboard brings to my heart. The color, the shape, THE SOUNDS!!! The quality is superb. Keys are huge and I love it. Simple, slick, functional. Works like a charm. The volume knob is marvelous and the mapping software lets me configure whatever I want. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS 100%. I'm gonna preorder the C64 Numpad asap. Thanks 8BitDo!!!" - Alvaro
Review: "My boyfriend is a huge Naruto fan and he absolutely loved this neon sign as part of his valentines gift. 10/10 would recommend" - AriannaL
From Tavern To Treasure, Dominate The Realm In Monopoly Dungeons & Dragons
Review: "It's monopoly with a d&d theme. cool graphics on the board as well. The arguments are still there but if you like d&d and monopoly this is the game for you. package arrived in good condition." - Steve klenotic
Fold The Paper To Complete The Picture Turns Origami Into An Addictive Puzzle Game
Review: "These foldable puzzles are fun and more challenging as you go! It is a twist on origami. It is a puzzle challenge, makes you think. I really enjoy puzzles so I enjoyed this!
Great idea!!" - Angela hayford
Whether you're a die-hard Trekkie, a Marvel fanatic, or a lover of all things anime, these next few items are sure to resonate with your inner fanboy or fangirl. Get ready to discover hidden gems that will elevate your geek cred to new heights. May the force be with you and your shopping cart!
Review: "I got this for my husband & he was immediately in love with it! We both used to play our Gameboys for hours on end decades ago & this mug looks so spot on accurate + inspired such amazing nostalgia I actually just ordered one for myself as well…Highly recommend!" - Rae Z
Divoom Timebox Evo: Level Up Your Bedside With An Alarm Clock, Speaker, And Pixel Art Display In One
Review: "If you like quirky devices or game or pixel art, you need this. Plus, the web app that allows you to load pixel art and adjust the settings or make your own art, seems very stable and has the best pixel editor I’ve ever used." - Buttonsvixen
Mechanical Keyboard With Sound Absorbing Foam Buttons: Unleash Your Typing Fury Without Disturbing The Neighbors!
Review: "For the price, the build quality, sound, and features are amazing. Useable wired or bluetooth, easily portable, software is simple and useful, the sound is amazing. I'm very happy with it." - Amazon Customer
Review: "Great box! It came in perfect condition and my 10 year old uses it playing DnD all the time. He isn't particularly gentle with it and it is still like new. His friends think it is so cool and want to know where we got it." - Guinniewood
Raise A Horn To Valhalla With The Viking Drinking Horn Mug: A Toast To Adventure And Bravery!
Review: "Got this for my bf who recently got into the show Vikings. This is so cool, now I want one for myself lol the Thor hammer bottle opener is cool too. Holds water, no leaks, doesn’t smell like anything. Very very happy with this!!!" - Emily Rinaldo
LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon 25th Anniversary Edition: Relive The Epic Saga With This Iconic Starship Model!
Review: "Yes, $80 may not be cheap per se. But considering most decent lego kits usually start past the $100 and the highly detailed UCS version is like $800+ (with the mid-range choice being almost $200). I would call this a decent alternative for someone who doesn’t have the money, time, or space!" - ST20
Review: "After buying this mouse my wrist started to feel great. Almost too great! I love the height of this vertical mouse because I have larger hands and most of the vertical mice are a little shorter which causes my fingers to bunch too much and apply unnecessary pressure." - A. Ohumukini
If you're looking to add a touch of geek chic to your everyday life, look no further. These next few finds are perfect for infusing your home, office, or wardrobe with a subtle (or not-so-subtle) nod to your favorite fandoms. We've saved some of the most epic finds for last, ensuring that you are the envy of all the realm!
Sayodevice Osu O3c Rapid Trigger Keyboard: Precision, Speed, And Customization For The Ultimate Osu! Experience
Review: "I have been using the Sayo device for around 2 months now, and I have found it to be super helpful! Works way better than any other buttons on my keyboard and my mouse. Would Definitely recommend!" - Xqua
Review: "When I tried it it was good and I had another gfuel in the past which was really sweet but this one isn’t sweet its really good it taste like a mandarine 🍊but it is white peach flavor 🍑💯" - David
Ohuhu Zelda Ocarina With Song Book: Learn To Play Iconic Melodies And Embark On A Musical Adventure
Review: "My son is a big fan of Legend of Zelda. I gifted him this ocarina after hearing him talk about it. It plays well and is easy for small child hands to handle. The stand does work! There were a handful of reviewers that had a hard time with it. I added the picture to show how to get the ocarina placed properly on the stand." - Linda Madrid
Review: "If you saw the movie in the theater when it was first released, you will appreciate this. It’s great. Add it to your cart and buy it. See photo." - Justin
Bring The Magic Of Middle-Earth Home With A Lord Of The Rings Tapestry Throw Blanket
Review: "I love this blanket! Received it as a gift. Super comfy to wrap around for a good movie and looks gorgeous as a throw on a couch. Could not ask for a better gift for a LOTR fan." - internetwheels
Review: "LOVE these chop stix!!! I was surprised with how much they lit up! Very cool, got them for our kids for Xmas and now I want to get some for myself!" - Amazon Customer
Give Your Laptop Some TLC With A Laptop Cleaning Kit
Review: "I absolutely love this device(?). It quite literally has absolutely everything I would need to clean the hell out of my computer, phone, and basically anything with a screen. The only problem is that with its comprehensive cleaning capabilities, I find it feeds into my procrastination to a worrying degree. I'll set myself up to start writing a paper. and find an hour and half has passed by and my computer is looking brand new if not better than brand new. It works as advertise, is extremely cleverly and well made, and tickles my inner utilitarian. My only complaint is that there is no way to store the microfiber cloth supplied with it." - Simon
Game On, Heat Off: Black Shark Fun Cooler 3 Pro For Optimal Performance
Review: "I play Pokemon Go in Florida heat a lot and the plate on this thing gets ice cold. I am a little worried about condensation appearing on my phone but it definitely helps. I was a little skeptical that this thing has to be plugged into a portable battery in order to use it but I think it's for the best considering a battery could hold more power. It's a little bulky but I'll eventually get used to the extra bulk." - Stina