30 Must Haves For People Who Basically Live In Their Car
So, you've decided to ditch the traditional four walls and embrace the open road. Whether you're a full-time nomad or just testing the waters of van life, living in your car can be an adventure... but it's not always easy. That's where we come in! We've curated a list of 30 must-have products that will make your life on wheels infinitely more comfortable, convenient, and downright enjoyable. From ingenious storage solutions to clever gadgets that'll make you feel like you're living in a luxury RV, these finds are about to become your new best friends.
Review: "Works out of the box. Inflates the car tire quick and easy. It’s portable and the battery is good to fill out all four without the need to recharge." - Gee
Review: "This air mattress was super easy to set up and it was super comfortable and easy to clean." - Grayson
Sticky, Sweaty, Or Just Plain Gross? These Cleansing Wipes Have Your Back (And Front, And Everything In Between)
Review: "Highly recommend if you travel or hike frequently. Wipes are a good size and smell great. Perfect for refreshing after a long flight or working up a sweat." - Nolen T.
Road Trip Snacks, Assemble! This Portable Fridge Is Your New Travel Buddy
Review: "I love this little refrigerator. Its comes with the plug for the house and plug for the car. Its perfect for small vacation trips and for your master bedroom. I'm so happy I got it. I recommend it to everyone. Enjoy!" - Billy Dee Williams
Who Needs A Cubicle When You've Got This Multi-Functional Steering Wheel Desk?
Review: "I love this tray! I eat lunch in my car and this makes it so much easier. I ended up purchasing another one for my husband." - Tina
Review: "Worked great. Charged my truck battery and then on to my two lawnmower batteries.. just what I expected." - Amazon Customer
Your Backseat Is About To Become The Most Organized Place In Your Car With This Multi-Pocket Organizer
Review: "Really like the product great quality and fit right on the back seat of my passengers back may order one for my driver side." - Myron Reynolds
Review: "I ordered the amber scented starter kit and it is super easy to use, durable visor clip can be reused, does not leak or take up much space and smells amazing for a long time. Refills just magnetize to the small metal visor clip." - Jessica Lamb-biggers
Upgrade Your Car Storage Game With This Stylish And Functional Side Seat Organizer
Review: "This organizer is great for the extra things that you don’t have space for in the car. Looks exactly as pictured so I can’t complain!" - Flower24
Forget Bland Meals On The Road! This Compact Spice Organizer Brings The Flavor Wherever You Roam
Review: "I put these in all of my camper rentals. Guests love the quality and ability to store multiple spices in a small container." - Itasca Adventures
Well, road warriors, we are just getting those engines revved up. We're about pop the hood open on this baby to find more items that will transform your car into a cozy haven, a mobile office, and a culinary oasis (yes, you read that right). We've got everything you need to tackle the unique challenges of car living, from staying organized and clean to staying connected and entertained.
Who Needs A Wall Outlet When You've Got This Power Inverter In Your Car?
Review: "I added this on my pickup truck, which is a helpful tool for my family. It added multiple port for my family, it definitely helpful when traveling. The charging power is good as wall outlet or even better." - Tommy Sze
This Portable Solar Charger Is The Sunshine Your Phone Craves When Outlets Are Nowhere To Be Found
Review: "Great USB solar charger! I like the size — about the size of a large cell phone. It fits nicely in my purse. I can charge it in my car on the go. Also the flashlight is a nice feature!" - Rosemary
Traffic Jam Got You In A Bind? This Portable Potty Is Here To Save The Day
Review: "These bags are SO HANDY. They are really easy to use, seal and absorb great, and have saved me on several occasions where I couldn't make it to a restroom. Never had any problems with leaking or smell. Big fan" - Amazon Customer
Iss Sun-Baked Steering Wheels Goodbye With This Econour Windshield Protector
Review: "I bought this as my car was getting too hot inside. It fits very well and does not let light inside. It allows the car to be much cooler than it normally would be. I always end up fighting these things to put away but I found that it's easy to fold this one up." - Krista Wnuk
Dead Battery? No Problem! This Portable Jump Starter Will Have You Back On The Road Faster Than You Can Say "Road Trip"
Review: "Simple, compact, holds charge well, and does what is intended to do. Happy with the product one year later!" - Amazon Customer
Review: "Great product, installed fast, and works great at circulating cold air from the front to the back of the cab." - Tyler D. Schaffer
Review: "This arrived fast and is just as expected. Pretty rose gold color, very easy to use, attaches to key chain easily, bright flashlight, portable and loud! I love it." - SP
Ditch The Sad Trail Mix And Upgrade To Gourmet Campfire Meals With This All-In-One Cook Set
Review: "This set is worth every penny. We bought it for camping but end up loving it so much that we started using it at home too. Heats up evenly. Makes perfect sunny side up eggs. And easy to clean." - Tofflington
Your Camping Crew Will Think You're A Culinary Wizard With This Coleman Triton Stove By Your Side
Review: "This camping stove has been through several trips. A great investment and packs down flat to store easily. It's a great addition to have in case you don't want to cook over a fire." - Amazon customer
Groceries, Camping Gear, Or Your Entire Shoe Collection? This Trunk Organizer Can Handle It All
Review: " Super happy with the large organizer. I love all the pockets and the divider. Seems very durable. I really like that it hooks to the sides of my Subaru. Great buy!" - Sarah Lynn
Now, you might be thinking, "Can a few products really make that much of a difference?" Trust us, they can. These aren't your average car accessories; they're specifically designed for the car-dwelling lifestyle. We're talking about portable showers, compact cooking gear, and innovative storage solutions that will make you never want to leave your car! All that's left to do is hit the gas and embark on your next adventure, knowing that you've got everything you need to live comfortably and happily in your car.
Forget Shivering In Your Car! This 12v Heated Blanket Will Turn It Into A Mobile Sauna
Review: "Love it!! I plug the blanket in and turn my car defrosters on in the morning, then once I’m done cleaning my car off the blanket is nice and toasty! Once it’s warm enough I just unplug. It definitely gets really hot. The longest I’ve had it plugged in is 10 minutes at most." - Jessica
Forget Awkward Squats And Embrace The Freedom Of Relieving Yourself While Standing Up With This Urination Funnel
Review: "I got this for my girlfriend for our 2 week anniversary road trip. I really like this contraption. It might seem silly at first, but it saves a lot of time while doing long hours driving. Other people in the car have to use the rest room at different times, causing more stops and time wasted. Really excited about this!!!" - John Buck Arnold
Who Needs A Sunroof When You Can Have A Storage Paradise With This Ceiling Cargo Net?
Review: "This fits amazingly in my car and perfect to put stuff in to get out of the way. Adjustable in all ways." - Aaron
Forget Lukewarm Lake Dips! Get Squeaky Clean On The Go With This Outdoor Shower
Review: "I bought this for my outdoors trip and it was amazing! This camping bag was easy to fill and take in my car. The shower head let’s you adjust the pressure along with opening and closing the stream." - Mari
Whether It's A Scraped Knee Or A Cactus Prick, This Waterproof First-Aid Kit Is Your Go-To For Quick Fixes
Review: "Is a great size and easy to store. Has lots of needed options for minor cuts and scrapes." - John Haynes
Your Taste Buds Will Thank You For Packing This Portable Food Warmer For Your Next Road Trip
Review: "I bought this for my husband because he has no way to heat up his lunch. He says this works wonders and is easy to use and very helpful!" - Haley greene
Forget Icky Outhouses! This Bucket Toilet Is Your Private Restroom On The Go
Review: "Sturdy and perfect for my van for emergency use for vanlife." - Genevieve H Smith
Upgrade Your Car's Summer Wardrobe With These Must-Have Sun Shades
Review: "Super easy to install and they secure very easy to the car window . I am super happy with them and they also cut the heat by at least 10-15 degrees in the car." - Tj F.
Review: "Love how it looks! Great quality! Easy to set up on head rest! Big enough for a small trash bag!" - Olivia Ferguson
Germs, Consider Yourselves Warned! This Hand Sanitizer Is Coming For You
Review: "I stick these everywhere, car, kitchen, mud room and many more places. The scent is nice and it doesn't dry your hands out. Best value as well for the price." - Indy