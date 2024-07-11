22 Back To School Finds That Should Be In Your Cart On Prime Day
Back-to-school season is upon us, and while the thought of homework and early mornings might not spark joy, Prime Day is here to make the transition a little bit sweeter. Forget the crowded aisles and picked-over shelves of traditional back-to-school shopping. We've scoured the virtual aisles of Amazon to bring you 22 Prime Day steals that will make you the envy of the classroom (and your wallet will thank you too). From backpacks and craft supplies to dorm essentials and study aids, this curated collection has everything you need to ace the school year in style. So grab your virtual shopping cart, sit back, and let the Prime Day savings begin!
JBL Kids Wireless Headphones: Let Your Little Ones Groove To Their Own Beat, Safely And Wire-Free
Review: "Bought this for my grandson who was eyeing my husband's beats... LOL He loves them! And I love that I don't have to keep asking him to turn down his game when we're in the same room! Best part is they're red... his favorite color! Good investment!" - Brito Gurl
Ditch The Boring Blue And Black Ink And Express Yourself With The Vibrant Hues Of The 6-Color Retractable Ballpoint Pen
Review: "They're driving me a little crazy with all the clicking...but my fourth graders love these pens. I bought them as part of their Christmas gift. None were broken. I like seeing them using the different colors to annotate their notes! They just like the pens. It's a win." - Gina H.
Thermos Vacuum Insulated Food Jar: The Eco-Friendly And Convenient Way To Pack A Lunch That's Both Tasty And Temperature-Controlled
Review: "I bought this to pack my sons lunch for school, it is a bit small but fits the perfect amount of food for smaller children I would say. Super easy to clean and use and it keeps the food perfect temperature. I love that it comes with its own spoon it makes it so much easier. I highly recommend it was worth the purchase!" - johnnyjohnny222
From Study Notes To Grocery Lists, Make Everything More Visually Appealing With pastel-Colored Post-It Notes
Review: "Post-it is the best brand for sticky notes. I’ve tried the cheaper sticky notes only for them to not stick. I will be sticking to Post-it for my annotation needs" - Amber Velez
Review: "My 12 year old got this as a birthday gift and he’s hardly put it down. It’s the perfect size for travel or at home. Battery life is better than most kindle products. The ability to put books on it from Libby has been a great option to explore new series" - Jeanine
Review: "So cute and a really great product. We keep 2 at the bottom of the lunch pail that we place the Bento go chill on top of. We also keep 2 in the top portion to keep the the snack box and juice cool for the afternoon. Easy to clean and powerful little Dino’s" - missmel
Don't Let Breakouts Keep You Home From School. These Star-Shaped Pimple Patches Will Sort You Out Overnight!
Review: "They look good and work well as long as you ensure your face is clean and free of oils, they will remain on your face. It's advised to swap out about every 6-8 hours for it to be most effective. You can wear them overnight or like myself, during the day to hide my pimples, as i actually do receive compliments with these on. These are an effortless, easy way to help remove pimples." - ScrubOtakuTrash
Ready to make this school year your best one yet? These final Prime Day picks are designed to help you stay organized, motivated, and ahead of the game. From productivity tools to stress-relieving gadgets, these items will set you up for success both inside and outside the classroom.
Review: "Whenever I wear this, I usually use it to carry my phone and not only it’s helping me to carry my phone, it’s also just SO CUTE" - xin zi
Perfect For Little Hands And Big Imaginations: Washable Fine Tip Markers For Colorful Creations
Review: "Perfect size markers for little toddler hands or even for bigger kids. Vibrant colors and I love the variety of colors that there are. I love the box they come in because the sides fold down and leave the makers standing up. Definitely would reorder. Work just as good as the name brand makers." - Toni
Review: "This is adorable. Honestly smaller than i thought but oerfect for my 4 year old ! He LOVES bluey and its great quality for his crazy ass. Soft also!! I love the pockets on each side of the bag . Its so convenient." - Rianna Nelson
Make Bedtime Battles A Thing Of The Past With The Littlehippo Mella, The All-In-One Sleep Trainer, Alarm Clock, Sound Machine, And Night Light That Teaches Your Child When It's Time To Sleep And Wake Up
Review: "This clock works great for teaching when it is quiet time, sleep time, or ok to be playing time. When it is night time, the clock has a face with closed eyes which is a great gentle reminder that it is time to sleep. We use the yellow light to tell the kids when it is time to play quietly in the room until everyone is up. The light then switches green when it is ok to play at normal volume or leave the room. It has stopped our toddler for constantly asking when it is time to leave the room. The lock feature on it is great for making sure settings aren't accidentally changed." - Philip H.
From Doodles To Daily Notes: Cute Spiral Notebooks Make Writing More Fun
Review: "These are really nice. Full of paper, wide lined, with a pocket folder as the first page. The paper is nice and smooth and the covers are colorful and appealing." - iverhunt04
Review: "These pencil boxes are perfect for any items pencils or small craft Projects or whatever you can dream up. They are colorful and you can see what's in them from the top of the box." - SHERRY ALLEN
Review: "I like that Prang Construction Paper is strong and keeps my granddaughters occupied with creating beautiful works of art" - Catelelya
If you thought those deals were good, just wait until you see what's next. Prime Day is serving up some serious steals on school supplies, from notebooks and pens to lunch boxes and art supplies. Get ready to stock up on everything you need to conquer the classroom and express your creativity.
Fred Toucan Munchtime Chopsticks: The Perfect Way To Encourage Kids To Try New Foods (And Have A Blast Doing It)
Review: "I friggin love this thing. It absolutely adorable and my little brother and sister were so jealous. However I have discovered an alternative use for these. You can dip it bird end first with the mouth of it open into a bag of mini M & Ms and feed yourself like a baby bird. Use this information however you wish." - Redvelvetspiders
Fjallraven Kånken Mini: The Iconic Backpack, Now In A Miniature (And Adorable) Size, Perfect For Everyday Adventures
Review: "I bought this for my 12 year old granddaughter. It’s her second one. She uses it everyday and for traveling overseas. She loves it. And she loves the color." - Gloria
From Homework To Office Work, This Colorful Acrylic Stapler And Tape Dispenser Set Brightens Up Any Task!
Review: "These are so much nicer in person than I feared they would be. I'm extremely happy with these. They're gorgeous and they function well and they look beautiful on my desk" - AshAc
Review: "Nice size, good quality. I appreciate the cup holder, outside pocket, inside pocket and the handle you can attach to a backpack or other bag." - Kelly
Review: "This lamp is perfect, it’s a little small but the perfect size for my desk. It has a light dimming feature which I love because I don’t like bright lights. It folds up small so it’s perfect for travel and won’t take up space. I definitely recommend this!" - stella
Review: "I love these pens and so do most of the people I know! I have them in blue and black. I have to keep ordering them, too, because anyone who comes by my desk and needs to borrow a pen walks away with it. So people become instant fans with only one use! You have to try these pens!" - Lauren F. Zeiner
Gogo Squeez Fruit On The Go Variety Pack: Make Snack Time Fun And Mess-Free With These Easy-To-Enjoy Pouches
Review: "I get these for the kids but I love them for myself as well! The taste is great ! I like to take one as a pre workout. I would definitely be trying different flavors!" - Mariee28
Review: "Love this acrylic clip. The colors are vibrant the style is so pretty and it is large enough to wear on thick hair. Nice teeth to hold. It won’t hold all of the hair but a nice half up look is perfect. Made well with durable material and great value." - Nicole
Dear Bored Panda, stop with the Amazon shopping posts! Thank you.
Back to school? What? We are going on holiday now...
