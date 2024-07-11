Review: "This clock works great for teaching when it is quiet time, sleep time, or ok to be playing time. When it is night time, the clock has a face with closed eyes which is a great gentle reminder that it is time to sleep. We use the yellow light to tell the kids when it is time to play quietly in the room until everyone is up. The light then switches green when it is ok to play at normal volume or leave the room. It has stopped our toddler for constantly asking when it is time to leave the room. The lock feature on it is great for making sure settings aren't accidentally changed." - Philip H.

