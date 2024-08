Review: "I had apprehensions about purchasing a small bowl only because of the depth of sound. I know nothing about Chakras or which notes the various types of bowls play, I only know what is pleasing to me and helps me to clear my mind while meditating. This little bowl fits very well in to my evening routine and I am VERY pleased with my purchase. It was fairly easy to get the bowl to sing and to actually change the pitch by changing the angle of the striker along with the speed and pressure variation." - Christopher Pace