Review: "I like the clear scale. Because is is less expensive than the others it does not do all the body metrics, it does do BMI. The app you down load is very similar to Samsung fitness app. The scale syncs to its app, then to Samsung, then to your watch where you can get all your metrics. The app need to be open and within 3 feet of the scale to do the BT thing, for Samsung and Vsync to connect both need to be open. And with Vsync open I can have my phone on the stool by the scale and see my weight there. It really cool, works well and I'm quite happy with it." - Obadiah

