Setting sail on a cruise is an exciting adventure, but with so much to see and do, it's easy to forget essential items that can make or break your trip. Don't worry, we've got you covered! Whether you're a seasoned cruiser or a first-time sailor, we've compiled a list of 24 must-have items that will ensure smooth sailing and unforgettable memories. From practical gadgets to luxurious comforts, these cruise essentials will have you feeling like a VIP from the moment you step aboard. So, pack your bags and get ready to embark on the vacation of your dreams!