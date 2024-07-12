From Port To Starboard, These 24 Cruise Essentials Have You Covered
Setting sail on a cruise is an exciting adventure, but with so much to see and do, it's easy to forget essential items that can make or break your trip. Don't worry, we've got you covered! Whether you're a seasoned cruiser or a first-time sailor, we've compiled a list of 24 must-have items that will ensure smooth sailing and unforgettable memories. From practical gadgets to luxurious comforts, these cruise essentials will have you feeling like a VIP from the moment you step aboard. So, pack your bags and get ready to embark on the vacation of your dreams!
Review: "Sturdy, good latches, each pocket can hold several pills from tylenol and tums to those little allergy pills. Been a blessing to clean up my purse and my husband has been saved several times already." - Patricia
Retractable Portable Clothesline For Travel: Air-Dry Your Swimsuits And Essentials Onboard With Ease
Review: "We purchased this for a 10 day cruise and it was amazing! My wife has a collapsible wash tub that she brings on our cruise and along with this clothes hanger. We were able to keep clean socks and underwear during the trip. The clothes pins are pretty strong and even with high winds, we didn’t lose any Thing ." - Adam D.
Review: "They worked great and I used them flying, on the cruise, and on a catamaran boat excursion. The packaging was foil pack with 2 in each. I only used one at a time, but kept one foil pack in my bag in case anyone else might need it." - B2
Never Lose Your Key Card Again: Cruise Lanyard For Ship Cards For Secure And Convenient Access
Review: "These are going to be perfect for our cruise. You are given an extra plastic holder(only) just in case you lose one. They also detach if you need to separate for any reason. Very good quality." - Belinda
Review: "My whole family used these on a recent trip to the South Pacific. We are not professional photographers or videographers and didn't need anything fancy. We just wanted to be able to take some photos and videos while snorkeling (and let our kids do the same)." - RRL
Review: "Prefect for on the road and to keep in purse! Comes with case that has holes in back for water to run out of too!" - LeeAnna Elizabeth Powell
Ditch The Plastic Bags And Upgrade To Clear Shoe Bags For Travel
Review: "I really didn't realize how much I needed these. I cruise alot and these were perfect for packing. I was able to put them in the closet and see through the bag to select." - Tamz
From Suitcases To Backpacks: Hat Clip For Travel Attaches To Anything!
Review: "I resisted buying one of these forever, but I'm glad I finally caved. It really makes traveling with a hat a lot easier. When its not on your head, it's securely attached to your bag with this. Magnets were plenty strong for my favorite straw hat that can't be packed." - Jennifer
But packing the right essentials is just the tip of the iceberg. To truly make the most of your cruise vacation, you'll need a few extra tricks up your sleeve. These next few items are the secret weapons that savvy cruisers swear by, ensuring smooth sailing from sunrise to sunset.
Conquer Motion Sickness Naturally With A Motion Sickness Relief Wristband
Review: "This wrist band really works. I put it on as I left my house, 42 miles to the airport, 2 hrs flight and then 90 mins to my destination, no nausea at all. This is such a blessing, been dealing with motion sickness for 50 years and was not able to travel a lot... now I can go anywhere and enjoy the trip." - Amazon Customer
Review: "The power strip arrived the next day so I was already happy about that. The power strip was perfect, we are able to charge so many of our devices." - Lindsay S
Review: "These towel crabers are awesome! I like that they’re light but also sturdy, and so much better than towel clips." - Liina-Ly Roos
Review: "I carried all my chargers and accessories for phone and kindle in a makeup bag for years just fine. But this little organizer makes using and finding what I need when I need so much easier. Thanks for a nice gift to myself Amazon." - RHBYRD
Review: "These are great for the price! Bought them for a cruise. They are comfortable and stay on great. We had a very rocky beach one day and they made it comfortable walking around in the water without any concerns for my feet." - bob
Ditch The Clutter, Maximize Your Cabin Space With Magnetic Hooks
Review: "I bought a box of six magnetic hooks. They seem to be well made and have very strong magnets for the size they are. I used several of them on a recent cruise to hang hats and light jackets on the cruise cabin wall. They easily held papers in place on the wall, much easier than larger magnets. Great purchase!" - Mark
Flat Plug Power Strip: The Cruise-Approved Essential For Charging All Your Devices, No Matter How Small The Space
Review: "We went on a cruise and bought this for our trip. It was amazing! Worked well and has plenty of plug ins. We have continued to use it at home after our trip because we enjoy the ease of the flat design." - Sarah Amos
Mini First Aid Kit: Don't Let Small Injuries Ruin Your Adventure, Be Prepared With Essential First Aid Supplies
Review: "I got this for a cruise my brother went on, it's perfect for travelling, it's not bulky and has your basic first aid needs." - Ariel Mojica
And because no cruise is complete without a few creature comforts, we've rounded up some must-have items that will transform your cabin into a cozy haven. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day of exploring or simply want to add a touch of luxury to your home away from home, these next few products will make your cruise experience unforgettable.
Review: "These leak-proof sleeves are very neat. They are soft and stretchy and work for a number of different sized containers. The different colors are nice." - MISSLEE
Review: "It’s small, easy to use. Has 3 speeds, can charge other device, has a flashlight. What more can you ask for. Works great. Don’t have to worry about the blade hurting your finger if you hit it. So it’s well worth getting." - girlisdutch
Review: "This power bank is small enough to fit in your pocket, and the nice thing about it is it includes several different cables so you don’t have to worry about carrying the cables with you and the cables store, flat along the side of the device." - Bob
Cruise On Large Mesh Over Door Hanging Organizer: 15 Pockets For All Your Cruise Essentials, From Toiletries To Shoes
Review: "We bought this over the door hanger to use on our cruise. It worked so good that we bought a second one. The hooks are strong and hang securely over the door. There are plenty of pockets for our stuff. It’s worth the money and is easy to pack. We love it." - Amazon Customer
8 Set Packing Cubes For Suitcases: Maximize Your Luggage Space And Stay Organized On Your Cruise
Review: "This was the first time that I have used travel cubes for packing, and I found these to be excellent for organization, quality, and great versatility. I was able to pack 10 days worth of closing plus some additional heavy sweaters and jackets. Still had a little extra room for some incidentals." - Shelley B
Review: "I got this for our summer vacation and it’s been a hit. We have several versions of Uno, but the plastic cards of this set make shuffling so easy. I wish all cards were made like these." - Ellen Rose
Review: "Makes a fine gift especially for someone planning travel. Keep you your little junk together. Very light and zippers were smooth as silk and seemed sturdy." - denpick
Review: "They worked better than I expected. I carry them in my car, work out back, travel bag, etc. So small and easy to use. They are a great gift as well." - Angel Valdez