'Tis the season to be jolly, and what better way to spread holiday cheer than with a mountain of toys that will make your kids go wild! Black Friday is just around the corner, and we've got the inside scoop on the hottest deals that will have your little ones jumping for joy (and maybe even doing a few cartwheels).

From classic games that will bring back fond memories to innovative toys that spark creativity and imagination, these 23 Black Friday finds are guaranteed to be a hit with kids of all ages. So, ditch the mall madness and embrace the convenience of online shopping, because these deals are too good to miss. Get ready to fill those stockings and make this holiday season the most magical one yet!

This Optimus Prime Transformer Is More Than Meets The Eye! It's The Classic Toy That's Been Transforming Childhoods For Generations, And It's Ready To Roll Out And Save The Day

Review: "Great quality and my kids love it. Fun toy, easy to assemble and disassemble. My kids love playing with it." - Corysgirls

amazon.com , Karla Report

$24.99 at Amazon
This Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad Will Have Your Little Artist Channeling Their Inner Picasso In No Time! It's The Perfect Way To Inspire Creativity And Create Glowing Masterpieces

Review: "Great gift for kids who are interested in learning to draw and love to color. My 6 year old loved it! The paper fits on the drawing pad perfectly and there are fun things to trace to start out with. The drawing pad is nice and thin, perfect to bring with wherever you want to draw." - Kristin

amazon.com , Kristin Report

$25.99 $14.99 at Amazon
This Shape Shifting Box Is Like A Transformer For Your Toys! It Folds, Flips, And Transforms Into Endless Creations, Keeping Little Hands Busy And Imaginations Running Wild

Review: "This was a gift for my Grandson. He has been so excited because he can twist it so many ways! It will be a perfect toy to take on the trip at Christmas." - Eleanor Stoltzfus

amazon.com , Penelope A. Halcomb Report

$25.99 $17.5 at Amazon
This Classic Operation Game Will Have Your Kids Giggling (And Maybe Even Squirming A Little) As They Try To Remove Cavity Sam's Funny Bones Without Setting Off The Buzzer

Review: "Such a classic game, cannot go wrong adding this to a birthday or Christmas gift for your favorite youngster!!" - kamryn

amazon.com , Danielle Report

$19.99 $9.99 at Amazon
These Transformable Fidget Spinners Are More Than Just A Spin! They Morph Into Robots, Spaceships, And Other Cool Creations, Keeping Fidgety Fingers Busy And Imaginations Soaring

Review: "My grandsons LOVE these things! They are creative and can be used to form many objects and patterns. Well made as well and a very good price." - Jane Gantz

amazon.com , Richard Stock Report

$15.98 $11.99 at Amazon
This Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Card Game Is The Hilarious Gift That Will Have Kids Shouting And Laughing

Review: "My kids LOVE this game! They play with friends, cousins and the grown ups!" - Makaely

amazon.com , Makaely Report

$9.99 $7.99 at Amazon
This Smart Educational Globe Is Like Having The Whole World At Your Fingertips!

Review: "My 6 year old kid loved it and it is very informational and knowledgeable, very good for kids to start learning geography." - Sai Nutakki

amazon.com , Playschoollife Report

$54.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Your Little Explorer Is About To Discover A Whole New World! These Kids Binoculars Are The Perfect Size For Little Hands And Big Adventures, Bringing The Wonders Of Nature Up Close And Personal

Review: "Love the color and size, was a gift for my grandson. Material is durable." - Shawnnae

amazon.com , Lizbeth Report

$14.99 $7.99 at Amazon
Think those deals were impressive? Fasten your seatbelts, because we're about to take you on a wild ride through a toy store wonderland, where imagination runs wild and every day feels like Christmas morning. These next few finds are so much fun, they might even make you want to join in on the playtime!

These Magnetic Minecraft Blocks Will Have Your Kids Building Epic Creations In No Time! They're The Perfect Way To Bring The Minecraft World To Life (Without The Risk Of Falling Into Lava)

Review: "I’ve had kids from 4-10 playing with these every day for a week! They are all obsessed!" - nikki

amazon.com , Guppy Report

$49.99 $29.99 at Amazon
This Handheld Electronic Memory Game Is A Blast From The Past, But With A Futuristic Twist! It's The Classic Memory Game You Loved As A Kid, Now Packed With Lights, Sounds, And Challenging Levels That Will Put Your Memory To The Test

Review: "My son is addicted to this super fun memory bolt and now he got me hooked! You can play it with your kid or play it solo, super fun for any age! Highly recommended and he takes it everywhere with him!" - Svetlana Martynova

amazon.com , Svetlana Martynova Report

$24.99 $15.49 at Amazon
Transform Your Child's Bedroom Into A Prehistoric Paradise! This Dinosaur Projector Nightlight Casts Mesmerizing Dinosaur Shapes And Stars On The Ceiling, Turning Bedtime Into An Exciting Adventure

Review: "My son received one of these for his birthday and he loved it!! Since he loved it so much we bought one for his cousin for his birthday." - Sarah Mohesky

amazon.com , Dawna , JaRae Miller Report

$28.99 $16.99 at Amazon
This Remote Control Car Doesn't Just Drive, It Performs! Get Ready For Some Serious Stunts And Flips With This Gravity-Defying Speedster

Review: "This was a gift to a young boy! Easy to use. Great quality lit up everywhere and bounced & rolls! Love the size it can be taken anywhere! Green is his color! Great gift idea for younger kids!" - Samantha Morgan

amazon.com , AS Report

$39.99 $25.49 at Amazon
This Furby Is Back From The 90s And Ready To Take Over Your Home! It's Cute, Creepy, And Oh-So-Nostalgic, Making It The Perfect Gift For The Kid Who Loves Interactive Toys

Review: "My kid love this toy. Very interactive and cool to play with." - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , glitterkeithy Report

$33.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Source: How To Be A Dad

This Spiderman Web Blaster Will Have Your Little Superhero Swinging Into Action! It's The Perfect Way To Unleash Their Inner Spidey And Recreate Those Epic Web-Slinging Adventures (Just Remind Them To Avoid Shooting Webs At The Family Dog)

Review: "Great product for my 3 year old he loves it. When you run out of silly string the water squirter is a great alternative." - bart martinez

amazon.com , Family Reviews Report

$24.99 $17.99 at Amazon
This Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek A Classic Game Into A Hilarious Adventure!

Review: "Our two and four year-old granddaughters really have fun playing this game! Lots and lots of giggles, especially because of the 💩 theme and related noises it makes when hiding and the silly song it plays when found in it’s hiding place. Plus, the kids love hide and seek, so it was something they already knew how to play!" - JKM0480

amazon.com , JKM0480 Report

$19.99 $9.79 at Amazon
These Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets Are The Perfect Gift For Any Kid Who Loves Getting Creative (And Maybe A Little Messy)! Color, Wash, And Color Again With These Adorable, Scrubbable Pets

Review: "Bought this for a three year olds birthday and she loved it!" - Py103

amazon.com , Dianne Kemp Report

$24.99 $9.29 at Amazon
And just when you thought your shopping list was complete, we're hitting you with a final wave of toys that are guaranteed to spark joy and create memories that will last a lifetime. From classic games that bring families together to creative toys that inspire hours of imaginative play, these finds are the perfect way to make this holiday season extra special.

This Ice Cream Slime Kit Is A Sweet Treat For Your Imagination! It's Bursting With Colorful, Scented Ingredients That Will Have Kids Creating Their Own Gooey Masterpieces In No Time

Review: "This is such a great kit! My kids loved it! Really good quality too!" - Rachael

amazon.com , Rachael , Mariah Report

$27.49 $22.49 at Amazon
These Magnetic Building Tiles Will Have Your Kids Constructing Amazing 3D Creations In A Snap! They're A Fun And Engaging Way To Inspire Creativity And Learning

Review: "Encourages creativity & imagination. Perfectly sized for childs hand size. Colorful & durable." - Sharon Sedlmeier

amazon.com , Stephanie Report

$29.99 $19.99 at Amazon
This Classic Jenga Game Is A Tower Of Fun!

Review: "This is a great game to have around to play with children and adults. I played against a fearless 7 yr old who gave all the adults a master class on how to play. I even play by myself. I got to 33 stories." - K. Ray

amazon.com , leeha unique Report

$15.99 $7.99 at Amazon
The National Geographic Stem Science Kit Is An Adventure Waiting To Happen! It's Bursting With Exciting Experiments And Real Scientific Tools That Will Have Kids Exploring The Wonders Of Science

Review: "I got this for my son, he loves it. The crystal that can form are very pretty, we had fun and learned about them. I would say use parent supervision because it can be a little messy if the kids do it alone. Other than that is very good educational material." - Dary

amazon.com , Meagan Glancy Report

$29.99 $23.99 at Amazon
This Ultimate Slime Kit Is A Gooey Explosion Of Fun! It's Bursting With Colorful Ingredients, Glitter, And Add-Ins That Will Have Kids Creating Their Own Slimy Masterpieces In No Time

Review: "I purchased this just as a fun activity to do at home on our day off creating slime. It can be messy." - Brendalyz

amazon.com , Brendalyz , Alanna Report

$24.95 $19.96 at Amazon
This Let Loose Moose Hover Soccer Ball Will Have Kids Scoring Goals And Dodging Furniture In A Wild Indoor Soccer Adventure!

Review: "This was a birthday gift and the girl absolutely loved it." - Rose M.

amazon.com , lawrence li Report

$19.99 $16.99 at Amazon
This Connect 4 Game Is A Classic For A Reason! It's The Perfect Way To Challenge Your Child's Strategic Thinking And Have Some Fun Family Competition

Review: "Purchased for grandkids and they like it! The board itself is a little flimsey but works ok. Great game and helps the kiddos learn angles and strategy." - Jo

amazon.com , Small~Town~Girl Report

$11.99 $4.99 at Amazon
