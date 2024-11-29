ADVERTISEMENT

Black Friday is basically the Super Bowl of shopping, and we're not about to miss out on the chance to score some epic deals! Forget fighting crowds at the mall; we're diving headfirst into the online madness to bring you 22 incredible home and kitchen finds that will make your living space the envy of the neighborhood.

From genius gadgets that make cooking a breeze to organizational wonders that banish clutter and stylish décor that elevates your aesthetic, these Black Friday deals are too good to pass up. So, grab your credit card (and maybe a fire extinguisher for your wallet) and get ready to transform your home into a haven of style and functionality.

#1

Tired Of Your Shower Curtain Putting Up A Fight Every Morning? These Shower Curtain Hooks Rings Will Have Your Curtain Gliding Effortlessly, Even If You're Half Asleep

Review: "These seem good quality, the material is decently thick and not cheap super thin. They look awesome keep the liner inside and the one outside apart which is nice and they glide very well on the top bar. I would recommend." - DTS

$16.89 $6.64 at Amazon
These Fairy Curtain Lights Will Transform Your Space Into A Magical Wonderland! With 300 Leds, They're Perfect For Adding A Touch Of Sparkle To Any Room (Or Even Your Backyard)

Review: "I love these and you can dim them and there are different settings as well. I love that you can still control them without the remote as I have problems with losing remotes often and it even came with supplies to hang the lights so there was no need to buy anything extra.💗✨" - Cadence Bryant

$9.99 $7.99 at Amazon
This Diffuser Isn't Just Diffusing, It's Setting The Mood! This Premium Oil Diffuser Is Like A Spa Day For Your Senses, Filling Your Space With Calming Scents And A Mesmerizing Mist

Review: "Definitely going to buy another one for my room it works great throws out a lot of steam and last for a long time." - michelle

$35.99 $18.99 at Amazon
Jar Lids Putting Up A Fight? This Under Counter Jar Opener Is Like A Superhero For Your Wrists, Making Opening Even The Toughest Jars A Breeze

Review: "Easy to install under cupboard. Opens all jars with little effort. Love this product." - Double T Fishing

$17.99 $11.99 at Amazon
#5

Your Pantry Is About To Be More Organized Than Your Sock Drawer! These Airtight Storage Canisters Will Have Your Dry Goods Looking Like A Perfectly Curated Grocery Store Aisle

Review: "I love these containers! Comes with a great variety of sizes. Great organization!" - Jeanne Taylor

Tired Of Fumbling For Your Phone In The Dark Just To Check The Time? This Digital Projection Alarm Clock Beams The Time Onto Your Ceiling, Turning Your Bedroom Into A Futuristic Planetarium

Review: "Kids have a very heavy sleep and other clock alarms noise weren’t enough to wake them up. This clock has a moderate noise, the brightness is just perfect not dark or too bright, looks simple and it’s light weight. Easy to put in different places and my boys just love the projection time when alarm is beeping." - Love the item. Lig

$27.99 $14.99 at Amazon
Tired Of Your Shower Looking Like A Shampoo Bottle Graveyard? These High-End Adhesive Shower Caddies Will Bring Order To The Chaos And Make Your Shower Routine A Luxurious Experience

Review: "Love this organizer. It keeps all my items off the tub so less cleaning. The adhesion to the tub is very secure and I like the way the baskets lock in. One thing to not, if you have a small space make sure you won’t be knocking in to these all the time. Place them wisely. Also I really like the blue color. It is very expensive looking. Would definitely recommend." - Laura J. Waltz

$18.98 $16.13 at Amazon
But hold your horses, homebodies, because we're just getting started on this Black Friday shopping spree! These next few finds are so good, they'll make you want to redecorate your entire house (and maybe even your neighbor's too). From kitchen essentials that will have you channeling your inner chef to cozy comforts that will make your home the ultimate chill zone, these deals are practically begging to be added to your cart.

Your Fridge Is About To Smell Fresher Than A Scandinavian Spa! This Refrigerator Deodorizer Lasts For 10 Years, Banishing Odors And Keeping Your Food Smelling Fantastic (No More Mystery Meat Surprises)

Review: "I put this in my fridge within hours the odor was no longer there. I have onions and different herbs in my fridge and can not smell anything!!! Ohh how I wish I had gotten this a long time ago!!" - I Will Try

$27.99 $22.39 at Amazon
#9

Struggling To Open That Jar Of Pickles Like You're Arm-Wrestling A Gorilla? This Jar Opener Will Have You Twisting Off Those Lids With Ease

Review: "Love this new gadget in my kitchen. Jars are no longer a problem for my arthritis. No more knocking the jar into the counter or running under warm water. This pops those lids of super easy." - Kelly

$9.99 $6.63 at Amazon
This Magic Bullet Blender Is The Little Kitchen Hero That Could (And It's On Sale For A Price That's Heroic Too)! From Smoothies To Salsas To Soups, It Blends Everything With Ease, Making Healthy Eating A Breeze

Review: "I got this because I was tired of hauling out my big Ninja blender every time my daughter wanted a small smoothie. I've only had it for a few days, but I'm already loving it! Now, I use it for quick sauces or chopping veggies, too. It's totally worth it, and cleaning it is a breeze. What's great is its versatility." - Smithjme5

$49.99 $29.49 at Amazon
Your Kitchen Drawers Are About To Have A Serious "Aha!" Moment. These Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers Will Banish Clutter And Make Finding Your Favorite Spatula A Breeze (No More Digging Through A Utensil Graveyard)

Review: "No measuring needed! With the variety of sizes it was easy to select a size and mix and match based on the content of the drawers." - Katie Sass

$21.99 $15.29 at Amazon
This Vegetable Chopper Is The Sous Chef You Never Knew You Needed! It'll Dice, Slice, And Spiralize Your Veggies Faster Than You Can Say "Mise En Place," Making Meal Prep A Breeze

Review: "I’ve been looking forward to getting this chopper for while! It works perfectly!" - Lindsey Colorado

$29.97 $24.86 at Amazon
#13

Tired Of Playing A Real-Life Game Of Jenga Every Time You Reach For The Dish Soap? These Under Sink Organizers With Movable Drawers Will Bring Order To The Chaos Under Your Sink And Make Finding Your Cleaning Supplies A Breeze

Review: "The organizer fit perfectly under the sink. It is good quality ease to access and we love it. My sink look good organizer. The suction and versatility are good too I do recommend this product 👌" - Maria Lopez Amador

$39.99 $27.99 at Amazon
Spice Up Your Kitchen (And Your Fridge!) With These Magnetic Spice Racks. They're The Perfect Way To Free Up Counter Space And Keep Your Spices Organized

Review: The magnets are super strong and I like that there’s 2 different sizes!" - Valerie Ramirez

$24.99 $17.99 at Amazon
Think you've seen it all when it comes to home and kitchen essentials? Think again! We're about to unveil a few more gems that are so clever and innovative, you'll wonder how you ever lived without them. Whether you're a seasoned home decorator or just starting to create a space you love, these finds are guaranteed to spark joy and make your house feel like a home.

Kiss Overcooked Chicken Goodbye! This Digital Meat Thermometer Will Ensure Your Culinary Creations Are Cooked To Perfection, Every Time. You'll Be A Grillmaster In No Time

Review: "I love to cook but I also want to make sure what I cook is done properly. This thermometer does what it says it's going to do. It came with and extra battery which was nice." - Cutie

$19.99 $13.18 at Amazon
#16

Tired Of Your Wrists Getting A Workout Just From Seasoning Your Food? This Electric Salt And Pepper Grinder Does All The Hard Work For You, So You Can Focus On The Important Things

Review: "These salt and pepper grinders are great, they look very modern and function well. Grind adjustment is a simple turn of the knob on top and the automatic on/off switch is awesome. Top section is easy to remove for quick cleaning." - Amazon Customer

$23.79 $18.99 at Amazon
#17

Small Bathroom Got You Feeling Like Harry Potter In His Cupboard Under The Stairs? This Slim Toilet Paper Holder And Cabinet Is The Space-Saving Solution For All Your Bathroom Storage Needs

Review: "It is easy to build, and the color is beautiful. It is convenient for any space. It can hold two paper rolls inside the cabinet, and you can also decorate something on top." - Evelyn Umana

$42.69 $18.3 at Amazon
Closet Bursting At The Seams? These Vacuum Storage Bags Are Like Magic Shrinking Spells For Your Bulky Winter Wardrobe (No Wand Required)

Review: "I purchased these a good while ago and finally got around to using one bag yesterday to pack away my summer clothes. There was sooo much room remaining and I have a lot of clothing. This size will be perfect for storing my king size blankets, comforters and flannel sheets at the end of winter — I’m looking forward to that, since they previously took up much of my storage space. I used my vacuum cleaner to swiftly suck the air out of the bag vs. using the hand pump that came with the bags." - curious shopper

$29.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Ditch The Matches And Embrace The Future Of Fire! This Electric Lighter Is The Flameless, Windproof Way To Ignite Anything From Candles To Campfires

Review: "I ran out of all my lighters for candles and decided to order this electric one overnight. I’m not sure why I haven’t invested in this thing sooner it’s great! It’s sleek and compact, came already charged actually but it did include a charger with it. It’s simple to use and lit my candles efficiently." - Melissa

$15.99 $5.99 at Amazon
#20

Mirror, Mirror On The Wall, Who's The Fairest Of Them All? (It's You, Obviously, Especially With This Lighted Makeup Mirror Giving You The Perfect Lighting And Magnification For A Flawless Makeup Application)

Review: "This mirror is a great buy and is even small enough for travel." - Dalaina Grigsby

$39.99 $18.99 at Amazon
Tired Of Your Rugs Doing The Cha-Cha Across Your Floors? This Reusable Rug Tape Will Keep Them In Place, Even If You're Hosting A Dance Party In Your Living Room

Review: "I wanted a rug but didn’t want my baby’s walker to get stuck on it all the time, and this was the perfect solution! Rug did not budge and baby didn’t get stuck on it ever. Removed the strips today after 6 months of use and didn’t leave behind any residue on my wood floors." - Trent & Katie

$14.99 $7.95 at Amazon
Your Closet's About To Have A Serious 'Marie Kondo' Moment! These Storage Bags Will Transform Your Chaotic Mess Into A Perfectly Organized Haven For All Your Clothes, Blankets, And Seasonal Treasures

Review: "Like the look of the storage bags. The windows are great to keep up with what's inside. Nice and roomy sized." - Debi

$41.99 $21.65 at Amazon
