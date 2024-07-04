ADVERTISEMENT

Greetings and salutations, Apple aficionados! If you're as obsessed with your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook as we are, then get ready to take your tech game to the next level. The Apple accessory universe is as wide as it is complex but we have managed to gather a collection of 27 must-have items that will not only enhance your devices' functionality but also add a touch of personality and style. Don't get stuck with boring chargers that frey, covers that crack, and cases that make you yawn. Here we are talking about innovative gadgets, stylish add-ons, and practical tools that will make you an able genius in your own right.

This post may include affiliate links.

An

Review: "For the price you can’t beat it! Does what it’s advertised to do. It’s small so you can throw it in your purse easily. Works well on my I pods. I would buy this again." - Tammy

amazon.com , cosmoKiSS__ Report

Review: "Prefect and very easy to use. Had it put together In less than five minutes." - Dachelle Dennis

amazon.com , Gy Report

Review: "Great space saver & awesome for travel to charge watch, phone & brick." - Tammy

amazon.com , Brian Report

#4

Unlock The Full Potential Of Your Mac With The Mac Os Shortcuts Sticker

Unlock The Full Potential Of Your Mac With The

Review: "I’m a PC person at home, but we’re recently been switched to macs for work so I’m still learning all the shortcuts and things. This is a big help! Before I had several post-it notes, but now it’s all here right where I need it!" - Dawn

amazon.com , Dawn Report

#5

Never Be Tethered To An Outlet Again With The Anker Magnetic Portable Charger

Never Be Tethered To An Outlet Again With The

Review: "Love this unit! I’m so thankful I purchased it. I intend to use it in my travels when walking around a foreign city. When I’m out all day realizing my phone needs a charge. I’ve kept it in my bag and I’m so thankful I have it’s helped me in a pinch when my battery is draining for overuse!" - Kelly

amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

Review: "I love falling asleep to a show on my iPad but never had a good way of propping it up in bed. This is the perfect solution! It is easy to push out of the way when not in use." - Jennifer Walton

amazon.com , Nicole Brown Report

Upgrade Your Magic Mouse Experience With The

Review: "This mystical hump will improve the quality of your e-life. I got it to avoid the arthritis claw but it actually makes the whole mouse easier to grip by being able to palm the whole thing to move it." - Bob

amazon.com , Bob Report

Review: "Very well made MagSafe wallet! Connected this to an iPhone 14 Pro and it is very strong and I like that the cards are hidden. You can easily fit 3 cards on the right behind the band, possibly 4, but I personally wouldn’t push it. Left side can hold cash, cards are too wide for it." - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

#9

Power Up Your Apple Watch Anytime, Anywhere With A Portable Charger

Power Up Your Apple Watch Anytime, Anywhere With A

Review: "I use this at work when my watch run low. It’s small so it hardly takes up much room." - Renee

amazon.com , GAS Report

Don't put down your Apple pencils just yet because we are just getting started! We're about to share even more wireless headphones that will transport you to sonic bliss, smart keyboards that will turn your iPad into a productivity powerhouse, and protective cases that will keep your devices safe from everyday wear and tear. Trust us, your Apple devices will be rejoicing with these upgrades.
#10

Who Said Chargers Can't Be Fun? This Apple Magsafe Charger Is Here To Show Us How

Who Said Chargers Can't Be Fun? This

Review: "Works like a charm and haven't had any problems with charging yet. A few of the cheaper versions that I've tried would get super hot or disconnect. This one has worked without any problems." - AseAware

amazon.com , Kane Report

#11

Protect Your iPhone 15 Pro Max While Maintaining Its Sleek Design With The Apple Magsafe Clear Case

Protect Your iPhone 15 Pro Max While Maintaining Its Sleek Design With The

Review: "Good quality, easy to install, good protection, clear and strong." - Henry

amazon.com , David EF Report

#12

Extend The Life Of Your Apple Pencil With An 8 Pack Of Replacement Tips

Extend The Life Of Your Apple Pencil With An

Review: "These Apple pen tips were absolutely amazing. As an artist I really enjoy having a paper feel screen protector over my screen and most Apple pen tips will end up either being really loud or will eventually end up scratching my screen protector. These do neither. They are super quiet and smooth against my iPad. I would 10/10 order again. They are also really affordable and come with a great variety." - Cas

amazon.com , cass Report

Review: "My wife has an Smart Watch, A Smart Phone and Air Pods and was always misplacing them. Now with This Wireless Charger, she can keep them all at hand and always charged on her night stand. She loves it!!" - Mario Serrano

amazon.com , Rebecca Jordan , Mario Serrano Report

#14

Say Goodbye To Cramped Typing And Hello To Efficient Work With The Versatile Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard

Say Goodbye To Cramped Typing And Hello To Efficient Work With The Versatile

Review: "I use a tablet in my field work. This is compact and fit in my backpack perfectly. Quality is good, comfortable to use. Very durable." - brookhock

amazon.com , Rachel Blake Report

#15

Experience The Luxury Of Finewoven Fabric With The Apple iPhone Magsafe Wallet

Experience The Luxury Of Finewoven Fabric With The

Review: "This wallet is absolutely beautiful! It looks amazing on my iPhone 15 Pro. It holds 3 cards, which is enough for me. Having the wallet is so convenient and much easier than carrying a big wallet with me. I love the Taupe color; it is a neutral color that goes with most iPhone colors and cases. You will love it!" - Ashton Christo

amazon.com , Sunny , HB Report

Review: "Did EXACTLY what it’s supposed to do! I work in construction and was changing cutting edges on a wheel loader; I noticed afterward my screen protector was cracked and was really hoping the actual screen wasn’t damaged. When I got home I removed the protector and it was perfectly fine! The kit comes with two protectors , so I put on the second one and will be ordering a new kit today so I’ll be prepared for the next time. The kit comes complete with awesome tools to get a good application. So glad I bought this!" - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

#17

Protect Your AirPods Max With A Soft And Stylish Silicone Case Cover

Protect Your AirPods Max With A Soft And Stylish

Review: "These have completely transformed the appearance of my black headphones and I feel like they will do a great job protecting them as well. Really comfortable to wear, and the fit is perfect." - Tracy Joy

amazon.com , Edwin Report

This

Review: "This is the best Apple pen case that I have ever gotten! It is super cute and reliable." - kamiya

amazon.com , Becky Beresford Report

Let's face it, Apple devices don't come cheap. So it's important to protect them at all cost! So, whether you're a tech guru, a creative professional, or just someone who loves their Apple devices, these 27 accessories are sure to keep them save and boost your productivity. From stylish stands to portable chargers, these finds will elevate your tech game and make your life easier (and more fun)!
#19

Keep Passengers Entertained On Long Drives With An iPad Holder For Backseat

Keep Passengers Entertained On Long Drives With An

Review: "Easy to install and holds an iPad tight and secure for an 11 hour road trip. Good quality for the money." - Jason S

amazon.com , Cin Report

#20

Say Goodbye To Upside-Down Charging With The Apple Magic Mouse Charging Station

Say Goodbye To Upside-Down Charging With The

Review: "Love the charging station. Easy to use and fast charging. I use my mouse all the time and needed a fast charging option. Works great!" - Angela Riddel

amazon.com , J. Campbell Report

#21

With Its Durable Exterior And Soft Interior Lining, The Procase Hard Case Will Keep Your AirPods Max Looking Brand New

With Its Durable Exterior And Soft Interior Lining, The

Review: "The weight not too heavy, it looks very protective and it’s fits both the case, and the AirPod Max." - Katheryn

amazon.com , Gabrielle Report

Review: "It’s finally here!!! I’ve been so excited for it to come and IT DID NOT DISAPPOINT!!!!! It is very sturdy and holds up my iPad very easily." - tina

amazon.com , tina , Rebecca Report

#23

Upgrade Your Grip Game And Enjoy A More Comfortable And Secure Hold On Your iPhone With The Popsockets Phone Grip Compatible With Magsafe

Upgrade Your Grip Game And Enjoy A More Comfortable And Secure Hold On Your iPhone With The

Review: "For the price this is worth every penny I paid for it. Holds up well and doesn't fall off." - gamerRus

amazon.com , Customer Report

#24

Instantly Access And Transfer Photos And Videos From Your Camera To Your iPhone Or iPad With The Sd Card Reader

Instantly Access And Transfer Photos And Videos From Your Camera To Your iPhone Or iPad With The

Review: "This tiny device is a welcome contribution to anyone with a limited memory Iphone. It also allows for easy transfer/exchange of large files between phones." - Juan Riveros

amazon.com , stephanie Report

#25

Experience Wireless Freedom And Effortless Listening With Apple AirPods, The Iconic Earbuds Designed For Seamless Integration With Your Apple Devices

Experience Wireless Freedom And Effortless Listening With

Review: "I had some doubts about the product but when this came to my hand I knew that it was the best decision, quality and price." - Cato Torres

amazon.com , Cato Torres , stina hutley Report

#26

Protect Your Airtag And Attach It To Anything With The Versatile Airtag Holder Air Tag Case With Keychain

Protect Your Airtag And Attach It To Anything With The Versatile

Review: "I am not a tech person but the air tag was very easy to install on my phone and allows me to track items. Like being able to give each their own emoji and easy to use! Feel like it gives me a better handle on knowing where important things are and piece of mind" - Chris Livingston

amazon.com , korirocks12 Report

Review: "Great materials, perfect size/shape and accommodates each of my different mouse models (standard & compact/slim). The adhesive allows for changing location without damaging the product or the surface from which it’s removed." - Regina

amazon.com , liz , Matthew Nguyen Report

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!