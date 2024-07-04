One Of These 27 Apple Accessories A Day Could Keep The Doctor Away
Greetings and salutations, Apple aficionados! If you're as obsessed with your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook as we are, then get ready to take your tech game to the next level. The Apple accessory universe is as wide as it is complex but we have managed to gather a collection of 27 must-have items that will not only enhance your devices' functionality but also add a touch of personality and style. Don't get stuck with boring chargers that frey, covers that crack, and cases that make you yawn. Here we are talking about innovative gadgets, stylish add-ons, and practical tools that will make you an able genius in your own right.
An AirPods Cleaner Kit Is The Perfect Solution For Keeping Your AirPods Looking And Sounding Their Best
Review: "For the price you can’t beat it! Does what it’s advertised to do. It’s small so you can throw it in your purse easily. Works well on my I pods. I would buy this again." - Tammy
Review: "Prefect and very easy to use. Had it put together In less than five minutes." - Dachelle Dennis
Review: "Great space saver & awesome for travel to charge watch, phone & brick." - Tammy
Unlock The Full Potential Of Your Mac With The Mac Os Shortcuts Sticker
Review: "I’m a PC person at home, but we’re recently been switched to macs for work so I’m still learning all the shortcuts and things. This is a big help! Before I had several post-it notes, but now it’s all here right where I need it!" - Dawn
Never Be Tethered To An Outlet Again With The Anker Magnetic Portable Charger
Review: "Love this unit! I’m so thankful I purchased it. I intend to use it in my travels when walking around a foreign city. When I’m out all day realizing my phone needs a charge. I’ve kept it in my bag and I’m so thankful I have it’s helped me in a pinch when my battery is draining for overuse!" - Kelly
Review: "I love falling asleep to a show on my iPad but never had a good way of propping it up in bed. This is the perfect solution! It is easy to push out of the way when not in use." - Jennifer Walton
Upgrade Your Magic Mouse Experience With The Mello Silicone Cushion, Designed For Enhanced Comfort And Grip During Extended Use
Review: "This mystical hump will improve the quality of your e-life. I got it to avoid the arthritis claw but it actually makes the whole mouse easier to grip by being able to palm the whole thing to move it." - Bob
Review: "Very well made MagSafe wallet! Connected this to an iPhone 14 Pro and it is very strong and I like that the cards are hidden. You can easily fit 3 cards on the right behind the band, possibly 4, but I personally wouldn’t push it. Left side can hold cash, cards are too wide for it." - Amazon Customer
Power Up Your Apple Watch Anytime, Anywhere With A Portable Charger
Review: "I use this at work when my watch run low. It’s small so it hardly takes up much room." - Renee
Don't put down your Apple pencils just yet because we are just getting started! We're about to share even more wireless headphones that will transport you to sonic bliss, smart keyboards that will turn your iPad into a productivity powerhouse, and protective cases that will keep your devices safe from everyday wear and tear. Trust us, your Apple devices will be rejoicing with these upgrades.
Who Said Chargers Can't Be Fun? This Apple Magsafe Charger Is Here To Show Us How
Review: "Works like a charm and haven't had any problems with charging yet. A few of the cheaper versions that I've tried would get super hot or disconnect. This one has worked without any problems." - AseAware
Protect Your iPhone 15 Pro Max While Maintaining Its Sleek Design With The Apple Magsafe Clear Case
Review: "Good quality, easy to install, good protection, clear and strong." - Henry
Extend The Life Of Your Apple Pencil With An 8 Pack Of Replacement Tips
Review: "These Apple pen tips were absolutely amazing. As an artist I really enjoy having a paper feel screen protector over my screen and most Apple pen tips will end up either being really loud or will eventually end up scratching my screen protector. These do neither. They are super quiet and smooth against my iPad. I would 10/10 order again. They are also really affordable and come with a great variety." - Cas
Review: "My wife has an Smart Watch, A Smart Phone and Air Pods and was always misplacing them. Now with This Wireless Charger, she can keep them all at hand and always charged on her night stand. She loves it!!" - Mario Serrano
Say Goodbye To Cramped Typing And Hello To Efficient Work With The Versatile Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard
Review: "I use a tablet in my field work. This is compact and fit in my backpack perfectly. Quality is good, comfortable to use. Very durable." - brookhock
Experience The Luxury Of Finewoven Fabric With The Apple iPhone Magsafe Wallet
Review: "This wallet is absolutely beautiful! It looks amazing on my iPhone 15 Pro. It holds 3 cards, which is enough for me. Having the wallet is so convenient and much easier than carrying a big wallet with me. I love the Taupe color; it is a neutral color that goes with most iPhone colors and cases. You will love it!" - Ashton Christo
Review: "Did EXACTLY what it’s supposed to do! I work in construction and was changing cutting edges on a wheel loader; I noticed afterward my screen protector was cracked and was really hoping the actual screen wasn’t damaged. When I got home I removed the protector and it was perfectly fine! The kit comes with two protectors , so I put on the second one and will be ordering a new kit today so I’ll be prepared for the next time. The kit comes complete with awesome tools to get a good application. So glad I bought this!" - Amazon Customer
Protect Your AirPods Max With A Soft And Stylish Silicone Case Cover
Review: "These have completely transformed the appearance of my black headphones and I feel like they will do a great job protecting them as well. Really comfortable to wear, and the fit is perfect." - Tracy Joy
Review: "This is the best Apple pen case that I have ever gotten! It is super cute and reliable." - kamiya
Let's face it, Apple devices don't come cheap. So it's important to protect them at all cost! So, whether you're a tech guru, a creative professional, or just someone who loves their Apple devices, these 27 accessories are sure to keep them save and boost your productivity. From stylish stands to portable chargers, these finds will elevate your tech game and make your life easier (and more fun)!
Keep Passengers Entertained On Long Drives With An iPad Holder For Backseat
Review: "Easy to install and holds an iPad tight and secure for an 11 hour road trip. Good quality for the money." - Jason S
Say Goodbye To Upside-Down Charging With The Apple Magic Mouse Charging Station
Review: "Love the charging station. Easy to use and fast charging. I use my mouse all the time and needed a fast charging option. Works great!" - Angela Riddel
With Its Durable Exterior And Soft Interior Lining, The Procase Hard Case Will Keep Your AirPods Max Looking Brand New
Review: "The weight not too heavy, it looks very protective and it’s fits both the case, and the AirPod Max." - Katheryn
Review: "It’s finally here!!! I’ve been so excited for it to come and IT DID NOT DISAPPOINT!!!!! It is very sturdy and holds up my iPad very easily." - tina
Upgrade Your Grip Game And Enjoy A More Comfortable And Secure Hold On Your iPhone With The Popsockets Phone Grip Compatible With Magsafe
Review: "For the price this is worth every penny I paid for it. Holds up well and doesn't fall off." - gamerRus
Instantly Access And Transfer Photos And Videos From Your Camera To Your iPhone Or iPad With The Sd Card Reader
Review: "This tiny device is a welcome contribution to anyone with a limited memory Iphone. It also allows for easy transfer/exchange of large files between phones." - Juan Riveros
Experience Wireless Freedom And Effortless Listening With Apple AirPods, The Iconic Earbuds Designed For Seamless Integration With Your Apple Devices
Review: "I had some doubts about the product but when this came to my hand I knew that it was the best decision, quality and price." - Cato Torres
Protect Your Airtag And Attach It To Anything With The Versatile Airtag Holder Air Tag Case With Keychain
Review: "I am not a tech person but the air tag was very easy to install on my phone and allows me to track items. Like being able to give each their own emoji and easy to use! Feel like it gives me a better handle on knowing where important things are and piece of mind" - Chris Livingston
Review: "Great materials, perfect size/shape and accommodates each of my different mouse models (standard & compact/slim). The adhesive allows for changing location without damaging the product or the surface from which it’s removed." - Regina