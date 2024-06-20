Okay, Amazon addicts, get ready to have your "add to cart" finger working overtime. Nothing on Amazon's "Internet Famous" section is safe from us and we have gathered 30 of the best products that are causing a serious frenzy. These are the viral sensations, the cult favorites, the must-have items that everyone on the internet seems to be raving about. So buckle up and prepare to be influenced, because these finds are so good, you'll be kicking yourself if you don't jump on the bandwagon.

#1 This Electric Cleaning Brush Gun Set Hits A Cleaning Bullseye Every Time Share icon Review: "This Electric Cleaning Brush is a game-changer! With speeds up to 1300 RPM, it easily tackles tough stains, saving my time and effort. The 6 replaceable brush heads make it versatile for kitchen and bathroom tasks. It’s lightweighted, cordless, and with USB charging, cleaning has never been easier. So far no complaints, hope it could last long!" - Moringside. D



#2 You Will Clearly Be Able To Spot The Difference After Using This Anti-Acne Soap Share icon Review: "My dermatologist recommended this soap. I am so glad I took the chance with it. I have large pores on my T zone and nothing seems to help. This soap has not only shown improvement with shrinking my pores, but my skin overall feels so much better and looks more clear. It's lathers well and I would say the quality of the soap is good. Just the feel of it, you can tell it's not a cheaply made soap. It has not dried my skin and definitely worth the money." - shannon domanick



#3 In Just 1 Hour, You Can Have A Streakless, Non-Orange Tan With This Sunless Tanning Mousse Share icon Review: "I was surprised at how well this product worked. The color turned out amazing and in my opinion, it works better than most of the more expensive brands that I’ve used. I used it after I showered at night and slept with it on, in the morning I took another shower to rinse off. WOW, the results look so good." - Toni S



#4 Ditch The Bottles, Lather Up With This Sustainable Rice Bar Shampoo And Conditioner Share icon Review: "I used this on my Grand Canyon trip and it was amazing. The conditioner bar is the best one yet I have tried. It is super soft, especially around heat so be weary about pressing too hard. Still worked great and actually felt like it helped my hair. The shampoo was amazing as well, actually had suds which added to the confidence of washing the sand out of my hair. LOVE LOVE LOVE these" - Melissa



#5 Carroten Intensive Tanning Gel : Sun-Kissed Skin Without The Sun Damage? Yes, Please! Share icon Review: "I am stunned with how well this stuff works. I am extremely pale since I’m of Scandinavian descent, and this tanning gel has made me look like a beach babe who spends her days in the sun!" - Belle



#6 The Aniekin Hair Dryer Is The Dyson Dupe That Has Everyone Talking Share icon Review: "Love this product so much!!! It dries my hair quickly and allows me to style it without any frizz! It’s super lightweight and so easy to pack for travel. Can’t recommend this product enough!" - Amazon Customer



#7 Break Up With Breakouts With This Viral Facial Cleanser Share icon Review: "I use this stuff every day and let me tell you, my skin has never looked better. It's super easy to use and while it does have a bit of a pool-like smell at first, it goes away real quick. I definitely recommend it as it now is a staple in my skincare." - Hillary Light



#8 This Remote Control For Tiktok And Page Turner For Kindle App Is The Ultimate Hands-Free Experience Share icon Review: "Where has this been for YEARSSS???? I've needed this for my kindle lol. Im a very avid reader on my kindle, i use it everyday, usually while in bed at night. I lay there with it propped and get comfy and dont have to move to slide the page over. Simple 3 buttons. The charge is insane long lasting." - Shae



#9 These Women's High Waisted Athletic Shorts Are Pretty Much As Flattering As It Can Get With Athleasure Share icon Review: "These shorts a much better than I anticipated!! They are really flattering and fit well. The pocket is really nice (just wish there were 2)! These are durable, and material is soft. If between sizes, size down for snug fit and up for looser fit." - Erin Barrom



#10 Dull Skin? No Way! This Brightening Facial Scrub Will Leave You Beaming Share icon Review: "Love love love this product. I bought it after reading the reviews and was not disappointed. I use it about 3 times a week, in the shower. Besides my face, I also use it gently on my neck and arms. Just so lovely and leaves my skin feeling wonderful. I will definitely purchase it again." - Tracy



Hold onto your wallets, because we're just getting started! These aren't just products, they're experiences that will change your life (or at least your Instagram feed). So make yourself ready for even more beauty products, gadgets, and life-savers that will become your new staples.

#11 Don't Be Embarrassed To Say 'Cheese!' One You Have Triede These Teeth Whitening Pens Share icon Review: "I use this every morning and night and can tell such a difference after a week! I did skip a few days and could tell it started to fade so be sure to be consistent with it and it’s perfect!" - Jess



#12 Turn Your Home Into A House From The Future With An Automatic Curtain Opener Share icon Review: "Extremely easy to use! Works great for curtains that are difficult to reach or open - used to have to stand on couch to open curtains now they open themselves! Connected with Alexa app with no issues." - Nicole



#13 This Suction Phone Case Mount Sucks More Than Other Phone Mounts. But That’s Not A Bad Thing! Share icon Review: "i bought this for my daughter for her birthday and it was great this was her favorite gift and is an essential for tiktok videos and others. the stick is long lasting and very durable. this product is also extremely cute. highly reccomend." - Lindsay Tomkinson



#14 Enjoy Fresh Fizzy Water, Whenever, With This Sparkling Water Maker Share icon Review: "We just received this Soda Stream, and we love it. No more cans to recycle. We add a lemon or lime, and it tastes great. I tried the blackberry flavor that came in the package. It was fine, but I like the plain water better. It really carbonates well." - Ann C. Hall



#15 What Can We Say? This Handheld Portable Turbo Fan Will Simply Blow You Away Share icon Review: "I’ve tried all the fans and I will have to say that this is the best fan out here right now, ladies. We’re talking about an instant cool down! The speed at five is out of control. I need y’all to buy this. I’m actually buying three more." - London Garcia



#16 Pamper Your Pet (And Your Floors) With The Self-Cleaning Cat & Dog Brush Share icon Review: "My cat who is very picky and at times hard to please love it when I started brushing her with this brush. Couldn't believe the hair she was shedding. Easy to use and easy to clean. Good buy!" - Cjm



#17 This Ice Cube Sensory Fidget Toy Is The Coolest New Stress Relief Toy On The Block Share icon Review: "My entire family loves this squeeze toy. It is extremely durable and no matter what you do to it, it returns back to its original shape and you get to start all over again. Very satisfying and everyone has one and I keep a few on hand in case a kid loses one." -SKHAN



#18 Stress? What Stress? These Aromatherapy Shower Bombs Will Melt Your Worries Away Share icon Review: "I LOVE these shower steamers!! They smell heavenly and last through my entire shower and then some. I am so addicted to these that I have them on a subscription. The scent fills my bathroom and then into my bedroom and hallway when I open the door after my shower!! I have gifted these to many friends and now they all have fallen in love with them. You won't regret this purchase!" - KhiKhi



#19 Foldable Electric Kettle : Because Who Has Space For A Bulky Kettle Anyway? Share icon Review: "I mostly use this for travel, when I am staying somewhere that I may not want to eat out, so I can heat up water to make oatmeal, ramen, potatoes, anything that can be dehydrated with hot water Or at home to make hot water for tea. It's great!" - C. Bauman



#20 No Green Thumb Required: LEGO Cherry Blossoms That Bloom Forever! Share icon Review: "This was so fun to put together and is so freaking cute as decoration on a side table or counter! It came in good condition and all the pieces were there. Definetly recommend as a gift or fun project!" - Elizabeth York



#21 Ditch The 10-Step Routine, Embrace The Simplicity Of Kahi Multi Balm Share icon Review: "I bought this balm face moisturizer after I saw it in a Kdrama. I love it. It’s very moisturizing. I use it every day on my lips and cheeks. It is a must have in my makeup routine. It is very reasonably priced and lasts a long time." - Marina Sarafian



#22 Say Goodbye To Food Waste And Hello To Flavor-Packed Leftovers With The Electric Mason Jar Vacuum Sealer Kit Share icon Review: "I meal prep and put all my meals in mason jars. Since I’ve started using this product to get all the air out of the mason jars I’ve notice my food stays fresher longer. It’s easy to use and stays charged for a few weeks before needing recharged. Love the dual size capability." - ZMom



#23 Product Buildup? Not Anymore! This Therapeutic Shampoo Is Here To Save The Day Share icon Review: "This product is absolutely fantastic! It exceeded my expectations in every way. From its superb quality to its outstanding performance, I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Truly awesome" - RHAFIE BATALLA



#24 Tired Of The Curling Iron Struggle? Get The Satin Heatless Overnight Curling Set And Wake Up Flawless! Share icon Review: "I was SHOOK when I removed this from my hair this morning and saw the perfect wave/curl. It looked like I’d spent 20-30 min styling it with a hair wand. I didn’t have to touch up a single thing, this is exactly what it looked like. I’m so excited to use this moving forward and to give my hair a break from all the heat styling." - Leslie



#25 Feed Your Baby On The Go With The Portable Travel Baby Bottle And Food Warmer Share icon Review: "I absolutely love this thermos. I boil water to put in this and it keeps hot water for 24+ hours. It doesn’t leak so it goes right in the diaper bag. I compared this to 2 different Yeti bottles and this keeps the water hot for much longer than the Yeti’s did. The large cup is perfect for warming any style of bottle." - Tiffany M.



#26 Don't Let A Loose Ring Cramp Your Style: This Ring Size Adjuster Is The Perfect Fit! Share icon Review: "this is the perfect solution until I can stand to part ways with my ring for long enough to get it sized! Super easy to install and cut to size. Plenty of material for extras on the go- if your hands swell , the different sizes allow for as tight or as loose as you want!" - Amber Brown



#27 Step Up Your Shoe Game With The Instant Sole And Sneaker Cleaner – One Wipe And Your Kicks Are Like New! Share icon Review: "I’m a clean shoe fanatic so finding this product was perfect! It works so good and best of all if you keep it wet it doesn’t fall apart. My shoes looks so good, white and new even though they are about 4 years old!" - MoMo



#28 Battery Operated Candles : Romance Without The Risk Of Burning Down The House Share icon Review: "I love these remote candles! Push a button & they are on or off. I’ve had them a month and haven’t changed batteries & they are still bright. I turn them on every evening too. They add such a relaxing atmosphere to your home. I’m going to buy more!" - Emily Rebekah



#29 Bye-Bye, Fork Fatigue! This Chicken Shredder Makes Meal Prep A Breeze! Share icon Review: "This does exactly what it says! Made some chicken for the first time since receiving this, and shredded it in seconds using the device. Easy to use, easy to understand. It's just tricky to clean, but the instructions say it's dishwasher safe, and they include a brush to help out. Very happy with this product." - T. Suitt

