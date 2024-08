Review: "I’m giving it five stars because honestly it’s really fun to use. I have used all of them and none have broken besides the hand buzzer where only one button is up though it works perfectly fine. Anyways my favorite pranks are probably the mouse trap gun and the hand shocker. The mouse trap is funny because when you pull out the gum you finger gets hit with a metal bar lol, and the hand shocker is fun because you can just go up to people and shock them. Though I heard a lot of reviews talking about exploding pens, blood soap, and fart bombs but I got none in mine just everything advertised. In the end you should get it, it’s tons of fun and definitely worth the money!" - Mike The Chad