29 Relaxing Ways To Make The rest Of January Suck Less
January has barely begun, and somehow it already feels like we've lived through seventeen months of 2025. If you're nodding in agreement while clutching your third cup of coffee, this one's for you. We've rounded up 29 sanity-saving products designed to help you reclaim your calm when everything feels like gestures broadly at everything. From tea strainers that turn your cuppa into a tiny moment of zen to eye massagers that melt away the strain of staring at deadlines all day, these finds understand that sometimes the best way to handle life is to temporarily check out of it.
This isn't about grand wellness gestures or life-changing transformations – it's about creating pockets of peace in your day that help you remember what your shoulders feel like when they're not touching your ears. Imagine sinking into a bath that's perfectly staged with a wooden tray holding your Kindle (and maybe a glass of whatever helps), breathing in essential oils that make your shower feel like a spa retreat, or wrapping your hands around a mug that stays magically warm while you tackle your to-do list. These aren't just products; they're permission slips to pause, breathe, and remember that survival sometimes means taking the scenic route through your day.
Nothing Screams "Relaxation!" Quite Like A Bathtub Tray
Review: "Love this bathtub caddy so much! It’s exactly what I wanted. The sides extend, allowing you to adjust the length and it even works with a tub that is built against a wall. I was worried the ledge nearest the wall wouldn’t be wide enough but this caddy works great! And the little iPhone slot is a nice touch. Definitely recommend! Buy it! You won’t regret it." - Bailey
Add A Touch Of Whimsy To Your Space With The Cute Miffy Cool Mist Humidifier: Enjoy Improved Air Quality In Style
Review: "The humidifier looks absolutely adorable and the night light is definitely a plus." - DatBabyM
Review: "I am going to keep this short, sweet, and to the point similar to this mug warmer. For starters the mug is absolutely adorable, and while this may not be the “fanciest” mug warmer on the market it does the job. My coffee stays at an appropriate temperature for me, and I have a phone stand as well which is nice. What more could I ask for? I would definitely recommend buying this mug warmer." - Amazon Customer
Chill Out, Literally, With The Ice Face Roller - A Refreshing Way To Calm Down, Reduce Puffiness, And Pretend You're A Relaxed, Functioning Member Of Society
Review: "These great reviews are for a reason! How have I lived without this little gem?! I’ve had it for two days and have used it 5+ times... SO relaxing, helps with my rosacea inflammation and on incoming painful zits. I haven’t had a headaches to try it out, but going by how nice it feels on my neck and forehead I would assume it’s effective in that sense as well!" - Tiffany
Turn Your Shower Into A Spa Experience With Aromatherapy Shower Steamers - Breathe In, Relax, And Let The Stress Melt Away With Each Soothing Steam-Filled Breath
Review: "I just received mine today and I just used the cocoa orange and I’m loving it. It smell soooo good." - keyanda Armstead
Elevate Your Beauty Routine With The Jellyfish Silicone Brush Beauty Tool: Dive Into Effortless Skincare And Unique Design
Review: "My skin is very sensitive, so most exfoliating is too rough for me; this little guy is perfect! Worked up a really nice lather, and left my skin soft and smooth without turning it bright red. The massage side is really nice, too. And it’s so cute!" - Michelle D
Cuddle Up With A Cat Paw Cushion: Soft And Adorable For Comfortable Relaxation
Review: "This cushion makes me sit straight at my desk LOL! It’s so cute and comfy!" - Deeznutz
Light Some Candles, Pretend You're A Functioning Adult, And Let The Stress Melt Away With This 6-Pack Of Aromatherapy Candles
Review: "The labels on the glass are really cute and look nice, everyone loved the flavors - they all smelt nice and it was a good variety of flavors. These are perfect as stocking stuffers or party gifts! I also appreciated that the wax was filled to the top unlike other brands." - Hannah Winters
Spill Your Secrets And Then Torch Them With The Burn After Writing Diary Therapy, But Make It Dramatic
Review: "It's full of interesting, thought-provoking questions about your past, present, and future. It really feels like filling out an interview with someone and helps you get to know yourself." - Krissi Draughan
Self-care shifts from luxury to necessity with our next collection of comfort-inducing finds. These items transform ordinary moments into opportunities for restoration, proving that peace can be found in the smallest of rituals.
Brew Your Tea In Style With The Slow Brew Sloth Tea Infuser: Enjoy A Relaxing Cup Of Tea With A Touch Of Whimsy
Review: "Way better than my metal infuser. Tea was always falling out of that one, but this loses no tea leaves after you seal it. Plus easy to clean and cute to have a little friend on your cup while you wait for your tea to steep." - Jessica
Get Your Fizz On With This Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask - It's Like A Spa Day In A Jar, Minus The Spa Prices
Review: "This is fun to use. It starts to bubble up right away! Be ready for a tickling sensation as the bubbles puff up all over your face. It will leave your skin feeling clean!" - Terri Duffy
Review: "I adore the size and power of this little handheld! It also comes with LOADS of games to play, including ones I have never heard of before! Such a wonderful purchase, and I honestly couldnt be happier!" - Amazon Customer
Unwind And De-Stress With Calm The F*ck Down: An Irreverent Adult Coloring Book
Review: "The title of this book definitely caught me. Lol. I was pleasantly surprised to see really great drawings inside to which I could add color. No bleeding through the pages for me. I used a combo of markers and pencil colors, if that helps." - SJ
Pawsitively Awesome Sound: Meet The Cute Pet Mini Speaker
Review: "I’m totally satisfied with this speaker. The sound quality is amazing, loud and clear. This speaker is wonderful, smaller than I expected and it is very convenient to carry around the house, easy to take outside and use it in the car." - Kyle Du
Revitalize Tired Eyes With An Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick: Refreshing And Cooling Formula
Review: "Ok so I recently discovered how amazing Korean skincare is and this eye stick is no exception. It's amazing. Immediately it cools your skin when you put it on - application is super easy too! It makes a visible difference in my under eye circles and even if it didn't id still use it just for the smell and price." - Jeremy S.
Treat Yo Self To A Gourmet-Ish Meal With The Trader Joe's Cookbook All The Indulgence, None Of The Guilt, And A Solid Chance At Actually Keeping Those New Year's Resolutions
Review: "I love this this.. has some very yummy recipes made with stuff you get at Trader Joe’s!! It’s a win win!" - Hullen
Chenille Charm: Absorbent Towels With Hedgehog Flair
Review: "These are so adorable!! They are super soft and absorb great! Always looking for a towel or paper towel for quick hand drying and these are so perfect! They have snaps to be able to wrap it on a handle and snap shut. So so so cute and soft! For sure recommend!" - Beth
Flower Power With A Twist: The Face-Off Planter
Review: "I bought a pot for my office at work. When I took it out of the box my 9 year old said, "How can this not make anyone happy!". So of course then I purchased a second one for my house! She is right!" - Jennifer
Finding balance requires the right tools, and our following selections demonstrate how thoughtful additions to your daily routine can create moments of tranquility amid chaos. Because sometimes the best defense against life's demands is a well-planned retreat into comfort.
Live Your Best Sloth Life In This Giant Human Dog Bed It's The Ultimate Excuse To Never Leave The House Again
Review: "We love everything about this bed. It’s giant and super soft and comfy! The kids, adults, and pets all enjoy it so much." - Brayden
Melt Into A Puddle Of Relaxation With The Shiatsu Heated Kneading Foot Massager Your Feet Will Thank You, Your Sanity Will Thank You
Review: "Great Massager, perfect gift to be given all throughout the year. Foot warmer, foot massager, and is FSA Eligible. Works great, durable, fast shipping. Will be purchasing more." - Christina
Elevate Your Style With Bee And Dripping Honey Asymmetric Stud Earrings: Embrace Unique Elegance And Nature's Beauty
Review: "Love these and just in time to be added to my spring outfits." - Ewaoluwa
Jurassic Snuggles: Plush Dolls Bring Prehistoric Joy
Review: "Got this for my roommate on her birthday because she loves dino plushies and she absolutely loves this thing. He is very soft and squishy, perfect size for holding on your lap as you work. Derek the dino (yes she loved it so much she named it) is a welcome part of our household. Always celebrating. Always adorable" - thatrandomreviewer
Experience Twice The Fun With The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie: Flip Its Expression For A Whole New Mood
Review: "Really good quality. It turns inside out very easy. I love the colors. I'm very happy with the product." - Jessica Klein
Sip Your Favorite Beverage In Style With Bear Cute Double-Wall Glass Mugs
Review: "I really enjoyed drinking out of this cup and the compliments I got. It lasted me about a month and some weeks before breaking it this morning. The cup is perfect for a cappuccino." - Josseline
Express Yourself Creatively With Temporary Tattoo Marker Pens: Design And Personalize Your Skin Art With Ease
Review: "My kids loved these! I was able to pry the sharpies out of their hands so they could use the proper pen to draw on themselves. Budding artists over here give them a 10/10!" - Katie
Make Your Skincare Routine Fun With A Cute Headband And Wrist Washband Set
Review: "This head band & wrist bands are both super cute! The headband keeps your hair out of your face for washing your face and face masks. The wristbands stop water from running down your arms as well. This is an adorable set that will help assist and influence you for skincare." - Shaina
Get Lost In A Book (And Not In The Glare Of Your Phone Screen) With The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Reading Just Got A Whole Lot More Chill
Review: "I got this as a gift for my mother in law who recently started reading more. She loves it. She loves the size & how it can fit it in her purse. She loves to read on her lunch breaks and doesn’t need to turn the lights on to read in bed at night. Overall, best gift for a reader!" - Krys
Find Your Chill With This Set Of 5 Essential Oils Aromatherapy For The Win
Review: "Legit rosemary oil. It’s potent and a little goes a long way. I made a mix of a few other essential oils and I placed a few drops into my shampoo and I still had more than half of the bottle left. I would recommend this and have plans on repurchasing. Swift shipping." - Jose
Give Your Peepers A Break With The Eye Massager It's Like A Mini-Vacation For Your Eyeballs
Review: "This feels AMAZING. I bought it for my mom who is an eye health nerd, and we both agree that it’s a little slice of heaven. The air pressure is just enough to feel glorious around the eye socket, without putting pressure on the eye, itself, but there are various settings and levels to suit your sensitivity. The heat level is perfect." - Abigail Kraft