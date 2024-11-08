ADVERTISEMENT

Andoni Bastarrika is no ordinary artist—he turns sand into lifelike masterpieces. While most of us build simple sandcastles at the beach, Andoni sculpts animals so realistic, they could make you do a double-take. From alligators to dogs, his creations capture the beauty and spirit of nature in stunning detail.

Andoni’s journey began in 2010 with a small mermaid sculpture that revealed his natural talent. Over the years, he’s refined his craft, creating larger and more intricate works. Scroll down to see some of his latest sand sculptures!

More info: Instagram | realisticsandart.com | Facebook

