Rosie O’Donnell’s Daughter Arrested For 3rd Time In 3 Months: “She Needs To Turn Her Life Around”

Rosie O’Donnell‘s daughter, Chelsea O’Donnell, was arrested for the third time in three months, just days after she was bailed out of jail for a previous narcotics-related arrest.

The 27-year-old has been at the center of a troubling cycle of arrests, sparking a heartfelt response from her 62-year-old mother, the actress and comedian.

The 27-year-old was bailed out of jail for a previous charge related to illegal substances just days before her third arrest in Niagara, Wisconsin.

Her mother, actress and comedian Rosie O’Donnell, shared a message following her latest arrest.

“We all hope she is able to get the help she needs to turn her life around,” she said.

“So yes this is true,” the A League of Her Own star said in a candid social media message.

Chelsea O’Donnell was arrested for the third time in three months and faces five charges

Image credits: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Chelsea faced legal troubles after being arrested in both September and October on charges related to the possession of illicit substances and child neglect, according to Us Weekly.

The latest arrest took place on November 18 in Niagara, Wisconsin, when Chelsea was a passenger in a car pulled over by the police due to a loud exhaust.

During the stop, officers observed “pick marks” on her face, which is a potential sign of using illegal substances.

The 27-year-old was bailed out of jail for a previous charge related to illegal substances just days before her third arrest in Niagara, Wisconsin

Image credits: Marinette County Jail

Chelsea, who did not have any identification on her, provided her name and birthdate. This led the officer to discover that she was out on bond for previous narcotics-related charges in Marinette and Oconto County.

A K9 sniffed the vehicle and indicated a positive alert, after which the officer searched the trunk. The officer found naloxone, used to reverse the effects of an opiate overdose.

A further search revealed that Chelsea had a smoking device hidden in her bra. The device tested positive for methamphetamine.

Authorities found traces of methamphetamine, prescription pills, and a smoking device during searches

Image credits: Oconto County Sheriff

The young woman was described as “argumentative” during a pat down and was placed in handcuffs; the restraints were removed after “calming down and becoming cooperative,” authorities said.

After Chelsea was taken to the Marinette County Jail, another search found that she was hiding a prescription pill bottle containing a variety of substances, including methamphetamine, hydrocodone, alprazolam, and lamotrigine pills.

Chelsea’s next court appearance is scheduled for December 12, as she remains in custody following the latest arrest

In total, the 27-year-old faces five charges. These include two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs, and misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Days before this arrest, Chelsea had appeared in court for the charges stemming from her October arrest.

She had been ordered to “maintain absolute sobriety” as a condition for her release, and her bail was set at $4,000.

Rosie shared a candid message on social media expressing concern over her daughter’s ongoing battle with addiction

Image credits: rosie

The order included abstaining from alcohol and illegal or controlled substances unless prescribed. Any violation would result in serious consequences, as per the terms of her release.

Chelsea, who remains in custody, appeared in court again on December 2. Her next hearing was set for December 12.

The arrested woman is one of five children adopted by Rosie over the years. The comedian adopted Chelsea with her ex-wife Kelli Carpenter. The former couple had also adopted sons Parker and Blake and daughter Vivienne while they were together.

Rosie went on to adopt daughter Dakota with her late second wife, Michelle Rounds.

Sharing a screenshot of a reporter’s email asking for a comment, the actress said: “She needs to turn her life around”

Following Chelsea’s earlier run-in with the law, the O’Donnell family released a statement in October this year.

“Sadly, this is not new for our family,” read the statement. “Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade — we are all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease.”

Chelsea’s latest arrest in November prompted Rosie to share a screenshot of a reporter’s email asking her for a comment. She also included a message about her daughter needing help to “turn her life around.”

“After being bailed out by her birth mother – Chelsea was arrested again – and is facing many charges related to her drug addiction – we all hope she is able to get the help she needs to turn her life around,” the actress wrote in the caption.

“Here’s hoping that Chelsea finds a way to recover,” a social media user said following the news

