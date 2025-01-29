ADVERTISEMENT

We have something special for all the comic connoisseurs… Yes, you read that right! If dark humor and sarcasm are what you enjoy, then you’ll definitely want to check out ‘Half Thought Comics’—a series that, in a highly relatable way, reveals the painful truths about all of us who struggle through life and sometimes feel alone.

The artist themselves described their work as “a mix of raw life, humor, and relatability,” adding, “It all reflects personal experiences and emotions. I believe these comics serve as a way to express thoughts and feelings that might not be fully formed or easy to articulate but still capture the real, raw moments of life.”

If this sounds like your kind of humor, be sure to read our full interview below—but most importantly, scroll down to explore the selection of comics we’ve picked just for you!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | threads.net | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic character humorously attempts to control a "My life" fire with a toy gun, illustrating relatable dark humor.

half_thought_comic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    A relatable comic featuring a purple character with darkly funny thoughts on life and uncertain future.

    half_thought_comic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Two cartoon characters discussing humor, with a darkly funny punchline about mental illness.

    half_thought_comic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Comic showing contrasting guardian angels, using dark humor in a relatable scenario.

    half_thought_comic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    A comic with purple characters humorously discussing pain and gaining trauma, showcasing darkly funny and relatable life moments.

    half_thought_comic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Two cartoon characters discuss life, one drifts in a boat saying, "I'm lost." Half Thought Comics relatable humor.

    half_thought_comic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Two cartoon characters, one encouraging the other. The second character is later wrapped up, reflecting dark humor.

    half_thought_comic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Two characters bonding over darkly funny, relatable humor about feeling broken.

    half_thought_comic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Two cartoon characters talking; brain choosing between "I'm fine" and "overshare." Darkly funny comic.

    half_thought_comic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Character in a blanket on a bed, with text showing darkly funny and relatable sentiment.

    half_thought_comic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    A two-panel comic about overthinking, featuring a purple character contemplating and then hiding under a blanket.

    half_thought_comic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Two cartoon characters agree to hang out but end up sitting silently, illustrating a darkly funny and relatable comic.

    half_thought_comic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    A purple cartoon character in a padded room, expressing regret humorously.

    half_thought_comic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    A genie offers extra wishes due to a dire situation, making for a darkly funny comic.

    half_thought_comic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Comic strip featuring a character with many thoughts, humorously engaging with a grumpy brain.

    half_thought_comic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Comic of a demon admitting to summoning an exorcist due to someone's anxiety, showcasing darkly funny relatable humor.

    half_thought_comic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Darkly funny comic of a brain refusing sleep and wakeup requests, showcasing relatable humor.

    half_thought_comic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Purple character in a comic strip with funny and relatable text about having no plans in life.

    half_thought_comic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Two characters discuss going with the flow; a mushroom cloud symbolizes life's chaos. Darkly funny comic.

    half_thought_comic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    "Darkly funny comic showing relatable brain reactions to compliments."

    half_thought_comic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Purple character in a comic expressing frustration and deciding to embrace chaos, reflecting darkly funny relatable themes.

    half_thought_comic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Purple character in bed, shower, and with laptop, pondering life, in a darkly funny comic.

    half_thought_comic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Cartoon character humorously contrasting relaxation with stress, illustrating darkly funny comic.

    half_thought_comic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Comic strip of a tired purple character lying on a cushion, expressing exhaustion and a sigh, representing darkly funny humor.

    half_thought_comic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Purple character in a four-panel comic humorously expressing anxiety.

    half_thought_comic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!