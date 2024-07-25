ADVERTISEMENT

Ellen Woodbury, the artist behind PizzaCake Comics, loves to make people smile with her funny drawings. She started the comic series in 2021 and has since gained over 40K followers who enjoy her humor about daily life, family, and her cats.

Ellen's goal is to give people a break from all the negative stuff online. She finds joy in making others laugh and sharing the fun and weird parts of life. Even though it's hard to keep creating new content all the time, she stays motivated by her fans and continues to work on getting better at her craft.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | Facebook | pizzacakecomic.com