We invite you to immerse yourselves into a hilarious universe by Emily McGovern. Emily is a cartoonist who transforms everyday situations into witty and relatable comic strips. She creates a variety of themed comics, including Harry Potter-inspired pieces and series like Emily in Brazil, but in this feature, we wanted to showcase her creations that work on their own. If you'd like to see her other works, we urge you to visit her Instagram - you will not be disappointed!

As for Emily, the artist lives in Portugal. She graduated from University College London in 2014 with a First in Russian Studies and occasionally incorporates her knowledge of the language into her comics. In addition to creating cartoons, Emily is also a novelist, with her books published in both the UK and the US. In an interview with Bored Panda, the artist shared: “I have two graphic novels in English called Bloodlust & Bonnets, and Twelve Percent Dread, which are also very funny!”

Without further ado, let’s hop into the post as these comics are about to put a smile on your face!

More info: Instagram | emilyscartoons.myshopify.com | emilyscartoons.com