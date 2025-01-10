ADVERTISEMENT

We invite you to immerse yourselves into a hilarious universe by Emily McGovern. Emily is a cartoonist who transforms everyday situations into witty and relatable comic strips. She creates a variety of themed comics, including Harry Potter-inspired pieces and series like Emily in Brazil, but in this feature, we wanted to showcase her creations that work on their own. If you'd like to see her other works, we urge you to visit her Instagram - you will not be disappointed!

As for Emily, the artist lives in Portugal. She graduated from University College London in 2014 with a First in Russian Studies and occasionally incorporates her knowledge of the language into her comics. In addition to creating cartoons, Emily is also a novelist, with her books published in both the UK and the US. In an interview with Bored Panda, the artist shared: “I have two graphic novels in English called Bloodlust & Bonnets, and Twelve Percent Dread, which are also very funny!”

Without further ado, let’s hop into the post as these comics are about to put a smile on your face!

More info: Instagram | emilyscartoons.myshopify.com | emilyscartoons.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic by Emily McGovern illustrating everyday life in a humorous style, featuring a person making themselves at home on a couch.

emilyscartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

We continued chatting with Emily to learn more about her. She shared that she is actually Irish/English and now lives in Portugal. 

The artist also wrote what initially drew her to the world of artistry and it’s “The sense of freedom.”
RELATED:
    #2

    Comic by Emily McGovern shows a caterpillar's transformation into a butterfly, humorously reacting to its new ability to fly.

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Comic strip by Emily McGovern showing a spider descending from the ceiling in a living room, illustrating everyday life humor.

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We were wondering how Emily would describe the essence or theme behind her comics to someone who's never seen her work before.

    She wrote: “I always go for humor first, and then try and make it look beautiful.”
    #4

    Comic strip humorously depicting a person learning language phrases, illustrating everyday life humor.

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Comic by Emily McGovern shows a gochujang noodles recipe causing fiery reaction and humorously illustrating life.

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As for the creative process, Emily shared: “I make small notes and sketches when I think of something funny, or just anything I can think of, then I go back and rewrite the jokes that I think are good enough into comics.”

    Lastly, the artist commented on what she’d hope for audiences to take away from her comics: “I hope they laugh and come back for more!”
    #6

    Comic strip by Emily McGovern illustrates the winter sun struggling to rise above rooftops, then setting, humorously.

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Comic by Emily McGovern showing a spider waiting 100 million years for a house to be invented, labeled "Sick".

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    A comic by Emily McGovern humorously depicts a character's body making clicks and welcoming a new click.

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Comic illustration of everyday life, featuring a person enjoying a home-cooked meal by Emily McGovern.

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Emily McGovern comic illustrating a group of friends at a table, sharing humorous everyday life conversations.

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    A comic illustrates hilariously accurate changes in dealing with spiders from age 18 to 30.

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Comic by Emily McGovern showing a humorous contrast between dog and cat people's interactions.

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Cartoon of a tired Greenland shark with a comical expression by Emily McGovern.

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Comic strip humorously showing lazy summer and winter habits by Emily McGovern.

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Comic by Emily McGovern humorously depicting differences in sun protection actions between women and men.

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Comic illustration by Emily McGovern showing Croatian mercenaries humorously inventing the bow tie during the Thirty Years’ War.

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Comic of a character sitting with text "Live in the Moment," saying "This moment is bad," illustrating everyday life humor.

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Comic of a cat at 11 pm seeing a tractor beam by Emily McGovern, humorously illustrating everyday life.

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Mosquitoes discussing their irritating buzz in a comic by Emily McGovern, humorously depicting everyday life.

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    misaonobaka avatar
    setsuriseikou
    setsuriseikou
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's actually girls who do this. But, to everyone their pronouns, who am I to argue

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Comic by Emily McGovern: A character stands up saying, "I've recovered before, I'll recover again," illustrating everyday life.

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Comic strip illustrating a tree blossoming in spring by Emily Mcgovern, showing blossoms popping like popcorn.

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Overripe bananas and bread loaf in a humorous comic about everyday life by Emily McGovern.

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Comic by Emily McGovern shows a cat rubbing against a person, then hissing after being patted, illustrating everyday life humor.

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Spider comic by Emily McGovern showing a spider's bath interrupted by a cup being slammed down, illustrating everyday life.

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Comic by Emily McGovern humorously depicting a fierce battle at a complimentary hotel breakfast buffet.

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Comic by Emily McGovern humorously shows the cycle of anxiety relief by leaving the house and returning home.

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Comic strip by Emily McGovern shows a humorous fishing scene with a fish outsmarting the angler.

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Accurate comic by Emily McGovern depicting different reactions to friends and self being rude to parents.

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Two characters discuss avoiding politics but express frustration humorously in a comic by Emily McGovern about everyday life.

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Comic by Emily McGovern humorously depicting love and hate for a banana's stringy part.

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Comic illustration of two hands shaking, labeled "rationalizing my way out of feelings" and "Titanic sub ocean dive."

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Cat and octopus comic by Emily Mcgovern, illustrating a humorous interaction about loneliness and companionship.

    emilyscartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!