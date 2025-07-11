Here’s 94 Funny And Relatable Memes For Millennials Because Therapy Costs A Lot (New Pics)
Many millennials, like countless others before them, probably grew up wishing they could witness a major historical event. That wish came true—just not in the way they imagined. Instead of something exciting, it’s been draining and, honestly, a bit traumatizing.
Still, they’ve kept going, using humor to get through whatever life throws their way. Some of the best jokes capturing that spirit live on the Instagram page I Am 30 AF.
Here’s a collection of their funniest posts. If you’re a millennial, these will likely speak to your soul. If not, they might help you understand this generation a little better.
This post may include affiliate links.
Considering it's currently 11:20 and I have to be up at 2:30 I literally feel this in my soul
Who could resist? Oh - this song is in my head now. I'm not mad.
Nah, just need an hour - but then my Chatty Cathy husband has to shatter the silence with GOOD MORNING! WHAT ARE YOU DOING TODAY? And then proceed with his morning hacking/snorting routine. Gotta love a long marriage ...
What am I going to do with my daughter's carefully constructed Zoids which she has no room for in her tiny, yet expensive apartment?
This is literally the most precious thing I've seen all day
If the price had kept up with inflation, in 2023 this house would have sold for $296,288.86.
I do believe that this is a remnant of the time people had to conserve energy in the wintertime so as not to starve. Winter depression is adaptive! But society hasn't adapted to it.
Each generation has a different opinion on this. I nominate 1975.
,
Valid point… who do we talk to about Streeptopia? (Working title)
Those are my kids. And phones were not smart, but they could send pictures, which was the beginning of the end of privacy for them.
"Fetch" is not going to happen! Should have introduced it in the corporate world.