Many millennials, like countless others before them, probably grew up wishing they could witness a major historical event. That wish came true—just not in the way they imagined. Instead of something exciting, it’s been draining and, honestly, a bit traumatizing.

Still, they’ve kept going, using humor to get through whatever life throws their way. Some of the best jokes capturing that spirit live on the Instagram page I Am 30 AF.

Here’s a collection of their funniest posts. If you’re a millennial, these will likely speak to your soul. If not, they might help you understand this generation a little better.